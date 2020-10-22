MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE > PT MNC Investama Tbk BHIT ID1000064207 PT MNC INVESTAMA TBK (BHIT) Add to my list Report Report End-of-day quote INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE - 10/21 50 IDR 0.00% 03:20a PT MNC INVESTAMA TBK : Corporate Update October 2020 PU 09/10 PT MNC INVESTAMA TBK : Corporate Update September 2020 PU 08/26 PT MNC INVESTAMA TBK : “BHIT”) Financial Release and Business Updates 1H2020 PU Summary Charts News Company Financials Summary Most relevant All News Press Releases Official Publications Sector news PT MNC Investama Tbk : Corporate Update October 2020 0 10/22/2020 | 03:20am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields CORPORATE UPDATE October 2020 Listed & traded on the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) IDX Ticker Code: BHIT www.mncgroup.com Corporate Overview Media Financial Services Entertainment, Lifestyle Property & Hospitality Corporate Financial Highlights 2 MNC Investama Key Investment Highlights Indonesia has a strong economic growth with GDP over $1trillion and rising middle class.

The three businesses (Media, Financial Services and Entertainment, Lifestyle Property & Hospitality) are positively correlate d with Indonesia's large growing population with a majority of young people.

Benefiting from the Group's integrated Media position being the largest in South East Asia in FTA television, content, social media and news portal. MNC Media Content & Advertising Based Media Four National FTA with the largest audience share of 40%, ad-spend share of 45%. Launched RCTI+, a streaming (OTT) service.

ad-spend share of 45%. Launched RCTI+, a streaming (OTT) service. Strong growth in digital advertising revenue and Non Time Consuming Ads (NTC Ads).

The Largest Library with more than 300K hours, with the largest content production of 23K hours yearly, supported by state-of-the-art studio technology & facilities.

state-of-the-art studio technology & facilities. The Largest Talent Management with close to 400 talents under management with 5 + 5 years option to extend.

Started MCN (Multi Channel Network) on YouTube in August 2019 and generating 1.63billion views and 11million subscribers in just a month. Including MNCN Channels on YouTube, the total number of views reached 24.1billion in a 12 month span (FY2019), with 101 million subs by the end of August 2020.

Owning the largest sites called Okezone (#1 above Google #2) and Sindonews (#6) based on Alexa measurement. Okezone has more than 20 million UV daily and is ranked #24 globally. Subscription BasedMedia & Broadband #1 marketpositionin Pay TV with more than 16 exclusivein-housechannels andthousands of VOD.

exclusivein-housechannels andthousands of VOD. The most integratedPay TV Group offeringpremiumDTH service (S-Band),reguler DTH service (KU- Band), IPTV,Broadband and OTT services. www.mncgroup.com MNC Financial Services Integrated financial services group with full licenses from banking, consumer finance, leasing, securities, asset management, general and life insurance, fintech, and payment gateaway.

Strong synergies within MNC Group ecosystem Including cross selling and cross promotion.

Expanding into digital financial services in all units. Launched SPIN (Smart Payment Indonesia), offering e-money,e-wallet, digital remittance soon will tap into peer-to-peer lending. MNC Land Huge landbank in strategic location to be developed as entertainment, lifestyle property & hospitality in Lido.

Owns several hotels, including Westin Resort Bali, and close to 400,000sqm GFA office space.

Currently developing iconic projects, including:

Park Hyatt Jakarta. Trump International Resorts in Lido and Bali. The only international standard theme park facilities in Indonesia

The assets book value, including the landbank is well below the market value.

Expanding into co-working,co-living and co-retail business. 3 Corporate Structure www.mncgroup.com 4 Corporate Overview Media Financial Services Entertainment, Lifestyle Property & Hospitality Corporate Financial Highlights 5 The Largest Integrated Media Company in Southeast Asia *As of June 2020 56.28%* Public 43.72% Free To Air / TV Entertainment Entertainment FTA focusing on family audience Informasi and Sports Largest news TV and provide news programs to the Group's 3 entertainment FTA www.mncgroup.com Content & IP Production Talent Management Content Library The biggest talent Content library contains more management company than 300,000 hours and supported with music label increasing by more than 23,000 and publishing unit hours per year . Digital 5 in 1 Entertainment App Video Streaming

News Aggregator

Audio Aggregator

User Generated Content (UGC)

Games Aggregator Social Media/ Others Youtube & Facebook channels

MCN

News & General Portals 6 Indonesia Advertising Market Share 2018 Print, Radio, 16% 2% OOH, 2% TV, 64% Internet, 16% TV Internet OOH Print Radio 2022 OOH, Radio, 1% 2% Print; 10% Internet, TV, 62% 25% TV Internet OOH Print Radio www.mncgroup.com Given the infrastructure constraint, TV is the only medium to reach a mass audience

TV advertising is expected to maintain a dominant market share

A more stable economic growth will boost ad spend, TV advertising should trend at a 5% CAGR between 2017-22

2017-22 94% smartphone penetration among online users, grew from 40% in 2013 40.000.000 35.000.000 30.000.000 25.000.000 20.000.000 15.000.000 10.000.000 5.000.000 - 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 TV Internet Print & Related Others 7 The Largest Audience Share & FTA TV Advertising Market Share MNCN Audience Share 2010 - 2020* 38,4 40,1 45,6 36,9 37,9 38,3 37,2 37,7 36,0 34,4 29,8 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020* *Source : Nielsen (Q2-2020) Indonesia FTA TV Advertising Market Share 45 46 37 39 40 43 43 26 28 28 24 26 24 24 18 15 17 15 14 14 14 12 12 10 10 13 10 12 4 0 4 0 4 1 4 1 4 1 4 0 4 0 FY-2014 FY-2015 FY-2016 FY-2017 FY-2018 FY-2019 H1-2020 MNC Group Emtek Group Trans Corp Viva Group Metro TVRI www.mncgroup.com 8 TV Advertising Revenue Conventional TVC (15" and 30") during commercial break

Creative ads/ Non Time Consuming ads

Equity Link (Air time and Content Library)

QRIS Advertising

Localized RTX* & Geo-tagging TVC*

Geo-tagging TVC* Digital Ads: Digital Broadcast, Social Media (including Library, original content, and MCN), News Portal, and RCTI+ *will be launched soon www.mncgroup.com Conventional TVC Built-In Advertising Virtual Advertising Squeezed Frame Advertising Super Impose RTX 9 Now TV Can Be a Shopping Marketplace With standardized QRIS, consumer can buy the products from various payment Apps. • Discount or Cashback for SPIN users • Seamless in Apps experience • Control the traffic end to end • Enriched database and analytic for MNC Group Note : • Business model for FTA/OTT: receive ads revenue and revenue share from transaction. • As an acquirer, SPIN receives 0.7% Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) for every transaction. • Even when using other payment App, we still receive 39% (of MDR) www.mncgroup.com 10 Content Revenue CONTENT LIBRARY LICENSING CONTENT PRODUCTION (FTA, DTH Pay TV, IPTV, Mobile/Streaming, OTT) (group & non group) • Produces around 23,000 hours of • Content produced in-house include content annually. Drama, Talent Search, Animation, Sitcom, • Owns more than 300,000 hours of Movie, Reality, Infotainment, Variety, Talk Show, News content library with breakdown of 60% non News and 40% News content 20% FOREIGN CONTENT Drama Series* 41% Talent Search* 80 % LOCAL More than 80% CONTENT Animation More than 80% 99 % IN-HOUSE PRODUCE *Generating highest revenue per one hour of broadcast www.mncgroup.com 11 Talent Management The biggest talent management company in Indonesia with more than 380 talents with various background under exclusive contract (5 years + 5 years)

The Company manages national talent to perform in TV shows (group or non group), radios, off air events, OOH/TV commercial, live chat on RCTI+, and content creators on MCN

There is a revenue split between talent and the Company for all bookings, including endorsements on their respective social media platforms Citra Scholastika Marion Jola Lyodra Christoper Edgar Sharla 2017 Kim Kimberly Eva Puka Abi Rafdi Suci 2019 2010 2018 2020 2016 2017 2013 2018 Singing Competition Sharon 2017 Deven 2018 Anneth 2018 Kimberley Sharla 2018 Hanin Dhiya Andmesh Elvan Kamaleng 2017 2018 2016 2019 Anwar 2015 Fani 2018 Eric 2020 Ayu Ting Ting Lolita Agustine Boy WIlliam Dede B Force Soul Sisters 2010 2010 2010 2014 2017 2017 Other Talent Search Natasha Manuella Alya Nurshabrina Carla Yules Sere Kalina Felicya Arnold Robby Purba Oge Arthemus Master Limbad Bow Vernon 2016 2018 2020 2016 2016 2017 2017 2009 2009 2012 www.mncgroup.com 12 Indonesia Most Watched Youtube Content Derived from clips of MNCN Library 1 Starting in May 2020, MNCN agreed to do the same arrangement with Facebook, with a minimum guarantee in place. www.mncgroup.com 13 Number One Youtube TV Views & Subscribers in Indonesia MNCN vs Competitors - viewsMNCN vs Competitors - subscribers (in billion) 24.1 METRO VIVA GROUP 3.364.330 RTV 19.073.792 3.822.233 KOMPAS 20.158.371 12.2 11.5 10.4 EMTK GROUP MNC GROUP 105.546.275 30.133.150 6.1 3.4 NET MNC TRANS NET EMTK KOMPAS VIVA 32.496.770 GROUP CORP GROUP GROUP TRANS CORP Source : MNC Research, FY-2019 41.011.603 Source : MNC Research, September 2020 MNCN Nationwide Youtube market share: 4,73 % 2,19% 2,50% Views Subscribers Video Uploads Note: Data for Youtube Indonesia www.mncgroup.com 14 Maximize Brand's Presence Through Engaging Sponsorship Based Web-Series 2 www.mncgroup.com 15 Leading Digital Network Star Hits is a digital network that develops content creators, talent or influencers, to cooperate with the brand and to create the ecosystem that are connected in the content

Owns various channels under star hits family brand, which focuses on various different genres

Currently, Star Hits also coordinates all of MNC Group's channels in all social media

Star Hits started its MCN (Multi-Channel Network) operation in August 2019 My First Awards!! Andmesh Nantangin Roma Naik Kibo Kiting #19 : Di Kamaleng - Wahana Ekstrim Thank God I'm So Flobamora (Cover Bajak Tante Melody Dufan Happy .. #MJVLOG3 Live Studio) JKT48 & Tante Ayu Ting Ting 3 MCN (as of Sept 2020): 49.8mn subscribers

4.6bn views MCN + Non - MCN 105mn subscribers (as of Sept 2020)

24.1bn views (FY - 2019) www.mncgroup.com 16 MNCN's General and News Portal - #1 and #6 in Indonesia RANKS | Top Indonesian Sites 1. Okezone.com 11. Bukalapak.com 12. Suara.com 2. Google.com 13. Brilio.net 3. Tribunnews.com 14. Kumparan.com 4. Youtube.com 5. Grid.id 15. Idntimes.com 6. Sindonews.com 16. Merdeka.com 17. Google.co.id 7. Kompas.com 18. Yahoo.com 8. Detik.com 19. Jpnn.com 9. Liputan6.com 20. Blogspot.com 10. Tokopedia.com *Updated : August 1, 2020 Note : For News portal, Okezone.com is ranked #1 and Sindonews.com #6 www.mncgroup.com 17 OTT Media Services 1. Video Streaming LiveTV, catch up TV, and FTA programs - current and library

Fresh extended content and FTA unaired content (bloopers and behind the scene)

Creative content: Quiz, reward system, original short, mid, & long form content, voting, and chats with MNC talents 2. News Aggregator Integration of MNCN news platforms into RCTI+

Top 20 articles from different categories derived from MNCN general and news portal

Cooperation with portal aggregator 3. Audio Aggregator Radio Aggregator - All radio stations available digitally on the app with a choice of channels from various genres, years and mood selections

Music radio playlist, podcast content, and UGC podcast www.mncgroup.com 4. Talent Search - UGC Video sharing experience

Exclusive content upload from the library in short and medium form and content similar those uploaded on YouTube

Talent search competition - facilitate user to unlock their potential to the world through online competition 5. Games Aggregator Provides access to new and exciting games content

A constantly expanding content offering Fact Sheet: Established in August 2019.

Running on Advertising VOD model.

MAU: More than 11mn (as of August 2020).

Average viewing duration: 86 minutes.

Revenue projection for 2020: $25-30 mio.

$25-30 mio. Ads generation: independent and FTA bundle 18 MNC Media's Facilities www.mncgroup.com The Largest Broadcast & Production Facilities in South East Asia which enable MNC to strategically expand into Digital Ecosystem (more than 400,000sqm built up area) : MNC Studios, West Jakarta : MNC News Centre, Central Jakarta 19 Drama Production Response to Covid-19"semi-lockdown" Drama Production Set Up @ MNC Studios, Kebon Jeruk Outdoor Set - "Orang Miskin Baru" Indoor Set - "Tukang Ojek Pengkolan" Indoor Set - "Dunia Terbalik" Indoor Set - "Amanah Wali 4" Outdoor Set - "Memet" Indoor Set - "Jaka Tingkir" www.mncgroup.com 20 PT MNC Vision Networks Tbk The Most Integrated Subscription Platform with Content Superiority PUBLIC *As of June 2020 PT MNC Vision Networks Tbk (IPTV) 66.83% 33.17% 91.90% PT MNC Sky Vision Tbk DTH post-paid Pay TV Over 90% market share with 2.1m subscribers.

DTH S-band (2.520 - 2.670 Ghz) for extensive nationwide coverage.

S-band (2.520 - 2.670 Ghz) for extensive nationwide coverage. Hidden treasure: 5G and LTE spectrum.

Distribute Android TV OTT Box. www.mncgroup.com 80% PT Digital Vision Nusantara DTH pre-paid Pay TV DTH KU-Band for cost efficient services, capturing mass market segment.

KU-Band for cost efficient services, capturing mass market segment. Acquires 8,000 - 10,000 new subscribers on a daily basis.

Currently sitting with more than 4.1 mio subscribers. 99.99% PT MNC Kabel Mediakom Broadband & IPTV Provides high speed FTTH broadband and interactive IPTV services.

3rd largest broadband with 1.5 mio home pass and close to 300,000 subs.

Distribute Android TV OTT Box. 100% Play Box Android TV OTT Box Distribution through MNC Vision, MNC Play, digital channel (e-commerce), and retail dealership.

(e-commerce), and retail dealership. Selling Play Box using 3rd party broadband network.

Exclusive FTA, Pay channels and VODs at affordable price. 99.90% PT MNC OTT Network OTT - TV Anywhere SVOD & AVOD Video OTT Service

Vision+ has 1.3 mio paid subs and over 32.4 mio MAU.

Vision+ provides more than 10,000 hours of VODs and up to 120 linear channels with catch up features 99% PT Mitra Operator Local LCO Local Cable Operator Broadening reach of MVN to untapped Pay-TV Market all over Indonesia.

Pay-TV Market all over Indonesia. LCO Partnership through digitalization or content licensing & acquisition

Drive subscriptions by supplying LCO with MNC Group superior & premium content 100% MNC Channels Pay Channel & VOD Produces and operates 12 pay channels.

Produces original content suited for digital platform (short and medium form content).

MNC Channels has produced over 63,000 hours of in - house content since its inception. 21 MNC Vision - Quality Focused And Continuous Cost Efficiency MNC Vision provides DTH-based Pay TV services in Indonesia with 2.1 mio subscribers, which represents 90% market share. Capturing massive market opportunity in an archipelago.

DTH-based Pay TV services in Indonesia with 2.1 mio subscribers, which represents 90% market share. Capturing massive market opportunity in an archipelago. Subscriber's growth will be focused on reaching broader segments in tier 2 and tier 3 cities (70% of total households in Indonesia) and LCO (local cable operator) acquisitions to expand DTH market share.

Hidden Treasure: Monetization of 5G and LTE Spectrum (150 Mhz).

Distribute Android TV OTT Box. Revamping MNC Vision Business Model - Sale of STB/Equipment New customer acquisition to purchase STB/equipment for a more efficient operational expenditure. Reduce costs of STB/equipment, viewing card/CAS, outdoor unit, and low noise block (LNB) by at least 25%, which enables the Company to sell the equipment for $31/set, from $44/set. This model will decrease overhead cost, such as sales, technical, and other related expenses. Sale of STB leads to higher revenue and healthier cash flow. Starting November, MVN has transitioned into selling its equipment to customers and will be fully implemented within 6 months. Acquisition target: 2000 new subscribers per day - upon the full implementation of the new model. www.mncgroup.com 22 K Vision - Pay TV Platform for the Mass Market Customer Acquisition 382 • Prepaid Pay TV, which captures mass market in (in thousands) August: Acquired by MVN 288 290 263 Indonesia with 20+ mio target homes that can 250 potentially be a subscriber. 226 135 107,8 82,2 35,6 45,3 7,3 7,3 213 205 161 155 186 204 • Acquires 8,000 - 10,000 new subscribers on a daily basis with more than 4.1 million subscribers as of September 2020. • LCO Partnership through digitalization and content licensing. • QR Link to ramp up voucher sales to Rp50 - 60 (in billions) Top Up Voucher Purchase bio/month 16,7 14,1 14 14,4 13,6 13,4 12,6 12,3 12,2 11,8 11,4 10,1 10 9,5 www.mncgroup.com 23 Fixed Broadband and IPTV- Coverage Expansion For Extensive Growth MNC Play is the 3 rd largest broadband and IPTV operator with close to 1.5 million home pass and 290,000 subscribers since its inception in 2014.

largest broadband and IPTV operator with close to 1.5 million home pass and 290,000 subscribers since its inception in 2014. Secured various partnership with neutral network providers to expand its home pass network that lower capex and opex requirement in the future and allows the Company to focus on the delivery of its services (internet & IPTV)

Distribute Android TV OTT Box. 3 strategic stance for broadband & IPTV expansion 1 Subs & HP Growth 2015 - 2019 2 400 1600 350 1400 300 1200 250 1000 MNC Play has secured partnership with ICON+ and 200 800 FiberStar, which allows the Company to lease 150 600 265 290 excess network capacity to penetrate into 100 400 115 175 customer homes. 50 57 200 0 0 This will expedite MNC Play's future growth, both 2 0 1 5 2016 2017 2018 2019 in terms of number of subscribers and home pass expansion, without having to do internal home Subs HP in thousands (000) pass rolling out activities. www.mncgroup.com 3 Introduction of Playbox (android TV OTT box) in May 2020 to penetrate all broadband households in Indonesia 24 Penetrating Untapped Pay-TV Market Local Cable Operator (LCO) Partnership and Acquisition No of Registered LCO: 417 LCO PARTNERSHIP - METHODS LCO Acquisition OR Digitalization / Content Licensing www.mncgroup.com In May 2020, MVN completed its first LCO acquisition located in Batam, Kepulauan Riau.

There are many cable operators that obtain MNC Group's channels illegally and redistributing it in their own region. Acquiring these LCOs will help to prevent piracy and broaden MVN networks. This strategy lets the Company gain stronger presence in those areas

By supplying MVN's content to local cable operators, it will help them better perform and grow rapidly in their respective region.

Target LCO Partnership (subs based): 2 million subscribers 25 Vision+ : TV Anywhere, Anytime Subscription Video on Demand (SVOD): Vision+ provides more than 10,000 hours of VODs and up to 120 linear channels with catch up features, which are offered independently and through bundling with the packages offered by MNC Vision, K-Vision, MNC Play, and Playbox. Advertising Video on Demand (AVOD): Vision+ offers free viewing with ad support for certain VODs and linear channels.

Free users may upgrade to subscription with no ads if they wish to enjoy premium content, available in sachet pricing, starts from daily, weekly & monthly subscription fee. 4.6 mio 1.3 mio 32.4 mio Registered Paid Subscribers MAU *Data as of September 2020 www.mncgroup.com 26 MNC Channels: Largest in in-house production and number of channels in Indonesia FTA (available exclusively on IN-HOUSE PRODUCTION MVN's Pay TV Platforms) (hours) No Channel Total 1 Kids 3,091.7 2 Music 20,529.5 3 Auto Gadget 2,467 4 Infotainment 3,960 5 Travel & Homes 5,280.5 6 Muslim 5,860.9 7 Lifestyle & Fashion 1,827.8 8 Sport 2,281 9 Soccer 1,348.3 10 MNC News 249 Total Hours 63,345.9 *Data as of June 2020 MVN produces and operates 12 pay channels from various genres for Pay TV/IPTV/OTT viewers www.mncgroup.com 27 Corporate Overview Media Financial Services Entertainment, Lifestyle Property & Hospitality Corporate Financial Highlights 28 PT MNC Kapital Indonesia Tbk - MNC Financial Services MNC Group MNC Kapital Indonesia 86.91%* 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% Bank Finance Securities Leasing General Insurance Life Insurance Asset Management Fintech Payment Gateway • Funding • Consumer • Financial • Asset based • Motor vehicle products Finance advisory & financing • Property • Loan facility • Sharia underwriting • Factoring • Marine cargo • Debit and Factoring • Brokerage & • Operating • Aviation credit card margin financing lease • Other insurance • Treasury • Online trading • Sharia products • Trade finance • Fixed income financing • Research • International distribution** • Group life • Investment • Individual life manager • Investment advisory Note: direct and/or indirect ownership

in the process • Digital • Payment payment gateway** • Digital • Biller remittance aggregator** • Digital financial aggregator www.mncgroup.com 29 Digital Initiatives - Motion MNC Bank - Mobile/Open Banking New mobile banking (went live in August 2020)

Biometric login (fingerprint, face detection) Transfer (MNC Bank Account, Online, SKN, RTGS & Virtual Account) Top up SPIN and other e-money Biller integration and payment Realtime notification

Open Banking (under development)

Digital core banking Automatic onboarding with E-KYC Savings, credit card and loan application are all in one integrated platform QRIS features for online and offline payment Transfer/top up with foreign currency Open API programing to enable connectivity to external parties

All menu Brief account details Customized QR Payment Different dashboard for every account in MNC Bank More menu Capable for various online transactions www.mncgroup.com 30 Digital Initiatives - Hario MNC Life x MNC Insurance - Digital-based Insurance App New features (went live in March 2020)

Additional products: education (Hario Pintar), retirement (Hario Pensiun) and COVID-19 coverage; on top of existing products: accident (Hario Siaga), health (Hario Sehat) and life (Hario Sejahtera) Push notification, autofill and video content Available in iOS platform

Upcoming features (went live in the end of August 2020)

Additional products in synergy with MNC Insurance : house (MNC Home Express), motor vehicle (MNC Total Care) and travel (MNC Travel Express) QRIS transaction (collaboration with SPIN ) Online claim Live chat Loyalty rewards

www.mncgroup.com Sliding banner for promotion or announcement Live Products chat Subscribed policies 31 Digital Initiatives - MNC Trade MNC Sekuritas - additional features as Online APERD (Mutual Fund Sales Agent) Phase 1 - Additional mutual funds products from MNC Asset Management (target completion: end of August 2020, go live subject to OJK's approval)

(target completion: end of August 2020, go live subject to OJK's approval) Limited to MNC Asset Management products Transaction: subscribe and redeem Information: list of products, portfolio's profit/loss, NAV and chart Separate portfolio between stock and mutual fund

Phase 2 - Online APERD for various mutual funds (2.5 months after phase 1)

Support other asset management products Risk profile on opening account Transaction: auto-sweep Information: product comparation Mutual fund portfolio as collateral for additional trading limit Automation process back office & regulatory report

www.mncgroup.com Detail of mutual fund Reports and researches Biometrics Online account opening Buy, sell, switch, redeem Switch to MNC Trade (Stock) 32 Digital Initiatives - MNC Duit MNC Asset Management - Online Mutual Fund Upgrading MNC Duit to service APERD, financial consultants and institution; in addition to current Product available for retail clients. All in one integrated offered platform Phase 1

Online opening account Subscription Balance inquiry Historical transaction Redemption and switching Financial calculator

→ Phase 2 Buy, sell, - Auto investment switch, - Direct transaction redeem Live chat

Loyalty Points (with SPIN) www.mncgroup.com to calculate return Live chat 33 Digital Initiatives - SPIN MNC Teknologi Nusantara - e-Money,e-wallet, digital remittance New features (went live in May 2020)

QRIS transaction on TV From "SPIN Cash" to cash advance via banks

Upcoming features (target live in Q4 2020)

Loyalty programs: SPIN Points, vouchers, special offers More competitive prices for mobile credit, mobile internet packages, electricity and water payments Direct host to host with major Banks for low cost top up, cash out and transfer from and to major banks Live chat Co-branding with other digital apps of MNC Group

To/from other e-money and bank account Mass product payments Transaction history Balance E-wallet, to save credit card QRIS scanner (incl QRIS on TV) www.mncgroup.com 34 In the Pipeline - P2P Lending Broader/nationwide customer-base with digital on-boarding

customer-base with digital on-boarding As channeling agent for MNC Bank, MNC Finance and MNC Leasing

Leverage MNC Group's ecosystem to minimize risks

Implement AI based credit scoring using MNC Group's big data and analytics www.mncgroup.com Lenders Channel P2P Lending platform Institutional lenders / venture capital Individual lenders Borrowers Express fund Paylater Payroll deduction Invoice financing Productive loan 35 In the Pipeline - Payment Gateway Acquired this year, Flash Mobile is a payment gateway and biller aggregator company. Expected to be fully licensed this year, Flash Mobile is underway for PCI DSS (highest security standard certification)

Flash Mobile serves as the most integrated payment gateway and biller aggregator both for MNC Group, and soon for external partners as well Payment Gateway is a service provider that authorizes credit/debit cards, e-money or direct payments processing for e-businesses and online retailers Biller aggregator is payment switching that connect between billers and customers using third party networking system such as banks, convenience stores, e-commerce and many more www.mncgroup.com MNC Group's billers MNC Vision

MNC Play

Vision+

Hario

MNC Shop

Installments External billers PLN

Telkom

Mobile credits

etc payment Partners Banks

ATMs

Credit cards

Convenience stores

SPIN and other E- money providers 36 Digital MNC Financial Services Blueprint Digital Payment Open Banking Embedded - P2P Lending Digital platform Digital Product Lending Provider Fintech Venture Investment Equity Capital Management Crowdfunding www.mncgroup.com MNC Bank, MNC Leasing and MNC Finance will use available funds or funds received from venture capital to channel loans from P2P lending platform and equity crowdfunding (ECF), where SPIN and Motion users can also participate as individual lender/investor

MNC Sekuritas can help their ECF companies to grow the business until IPO

SPIN will act as the financial deepening agent for Motion and other digital platforms to get new customers (combined account opening)

Hario, MNC Trade and MNC DUIT as insurtech and investment app will provide embedded financial products, ie: auto invest and cross sell, to support users manage their financial

Flash Mobile will act as the payment gateway, biller management, big data, and identity management 37 Group Loyalty system to connect MNC Group External partners The loyalty points will unify all MNC Group's point systems and redemption

Customers earn points on every transaction, which can be redeemed to increase attachment, engagement and loyalty to stay within MNC Group's ecosystem

With our large customer base, MNC Group loyalty points enable cross-selling, upselling and support event driven offering, which in turn will generate better customer behavior insights and real time analytics www.mncgroup.com 38 Corporate Overview Media Financial Services Entertainment, Lifestyle Property & Hospitality Corporate Financial Highlights 39 PT MNC Land Tbk www.mncgroup.com 40 MNC Lido City - Masterplan Direct Access From Toll Road Access From Toll Road to Sukabumi Road Phase 1 Masterplan (± 700 ha) TRUMP International Golf Course TRUMP Country Club & Hotel TRUMP Residential Villas Lido Lake Resort MNC Park TM (w/ MSIN*) Retail Dining Entertainment (w/ 3 rd Party) Hotel & MICE (w/ 3 rd Party) TOD (w/ 3 rd Party) MNC University 10 MNC Office Park (w/ 3rd Party) 11 MNC Music Festival (by MSIN*) 12 Movie Land (by MSIN*) 13 MNC World Gardens 14 Residential Development (w/ 3rd Party) *MSIN: PT MNC Studios International Tbk Next expansion of 2,300 ha including Moto GP Circuit, 2nd Golf Course and many more with opportunity to partner with third parties www.mncgroup.com 41 MNC Lido City - Special Economic Zones MNC Lido City Source : https://kek.go.id/ MNC Lido City has the significant potential to be developed as a Tourism SEZ With an extensive 1040 Ha proposed to be Tourism SEZ, MNC Lido City will support and contribute to the National and Regional tourism industries, as well as providing some multiplier effects, especially for Bogor Regency and its surroundings www.mncgroup.com 42 MNC Lido City Portfolio Summary - Trump International Lido Total Gross 250 ha Including: 40 ha Trump International Resort Lido 91.5 ha Trump International Golf Club Lido 105 ha Trump Residences Lido Portfolio highlights: Trump International Resort Lido 120 roomkeys, 6-star

6-star 24/7 lifestyle concierge and personalized service

Restaurant and bar, spa & fitness center, meeting and conference facilities

Trump standard of excellence Trump International Golf Course and Country Club Lido 18 hole PGA Standard

An ultra-exclusive golf & country club with GFA of more than 36,000 sqm

ultra-exclusive golf & country club with GFA of more than 36,000 sqm Club designed by Oppenheim Architecture

Golf course designed by Ernie Els

Golf course construction progress: 70% Trump International Residences Lido 281 units of 3BR to 8BR luxury villas

180 units of 2BR to 4BR condominium

Designed by Oppenheim Architecture and HBA www.mncgroup.com 43 MNC Lido City Trump International Lido Trump International Resort Lido Trump International Golf Club Lido Trump Residences Lido OFFICIAL PARTNERSHIP WITH: © MNC LAND 2020. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. www.mncgroup.com 44 MNC Lido City Portfolio Summary - MNC ParkTM, MNC WorldTM, Movie Land & Music Festival Venue Total Gross 114.4 ha Including: 65.6 ha MNC ParkTM 48.8 ha MNC WorldTM 21 ha Movie Land 5.7 ha Music Festival Venue www.mncgroup.com Portfolio highlights: MNC Park TM Introducing the first international scale theme park in Indonesia which features: 6 themed lands, 23 rides & attractions, 6 shows, 17 F&B concepts, 18 retail concepts, 1 multipurpose event hall

A host of new characters from the next generation of MNC Animation

Building on a Synergistic Business Model across the Group to drive revenue as well as implementing cross selling and cross promotion with other group's products and services (both media and financial services) MNC World TM Retail and Dining : specialty shopping, dining, and entertainment hotspot with a wide range of

daytime and nighttime activities, including: avenue of stars, live broadcasts, celebrity appearances, live music, etc

: specialty shopping, dining, and entertainment hotspot with a wide range of daytime and nighttime activities, including: avenue of stars, live broadcasts, celebrity appearances, live music, etc Hotels : uniquely themed resort hotels to cater different audiences and price points; 1,400 4-star+ rooms plus 800 3-star rooms adjacent to the resort with integrated convention center featuring a ballroom and meeting room facilities to drive MICE business and weekday occupancy Movie Land and Music Festival Venue Movie Land : First independent movie production complex in Indonesia with large range of background setting from nature to city

: First independent movie production complex in Indonesia with large range of background setting from nature to city Music Festival Venue : 5 main stages, outdoor theatre, amphitheatre, music & art festival, international music event, café & retail with monorail access 45 MNC Lido City MNC ParkTM, MNC WorldTM, Movie Land & Music Festival Venue MNC ParkTM MNC WorldTM Movie Land www.mncgroup.com 46 MNC Lido City Portfolio Summary - Lido Lake Resort Total Gross 4.5 ha Including: 3.4 ha Lido Lake Resort and Convention Center 1.1 ha Lido Lake Resort Extension Portfolio highlights: Lido Lake Resort and Convention Center Approx. 60 km or an hour drive from Jakarta

101 rooms with sizes ranging from 32 sqm to 180 sqm

The hotel went through a major renovation in 2017 and was soft opened in November 2018

Facilities and event space: 2 ballrooms and 3 meeting rooms with total capacity of up to 500 pax, outbound facilities, wedding venue

Received Certificate of Excellence 2019 from TripAdvisor Lido Lake Resort Extension Additional 125 rooms

Facilities and event Space: Water Leisure Activities, wedding venue, meeting venue, ballroom www.mncgroup.com 47 MNC Lido City Lido Lake Development www.mncgroup.com SOEKARNO PARK

Orange Pergola Restaurant Retail & Food Court Soekarno Villa Coffee Shop Soekarno Villa Preserved Building Lakeside Pool

LIDO LAKE ADVENTURE PARK

A. Paintball Zone B. Highrope Course C. Tree House

D. Kayak Harbour E. Archery Shoot F. Kids Playground G. Sky Bike

H. Flying Fox Landing | 260 m I. Lido Lake Hotel

J. Lido Lake Hotel 2 K. Soekarno Park

A. Paintball Zone B. Highrope Course C. Tree House D. Kayak Harbour E. Archery Shoot F. Kids Playground G. Sky Bike H. Flying Fox Landing | 260 m I. Lido Lake Hotel J. Lido Lake Hotel 2 K. Soekarno Park The biggest outbound facilities in Indonesia with more than 60 games 48 MNC Lido City Transit Oriented Development (TOD) © MNC LAND 2019. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED www.mncgroup.com Total Area: 7 Ha

Integrated Transportation

Modes :

Modes Train Station Bus Terminal

Commercial area

3 Apartment towers

Estimated construction commencement: 2021

To be developed in cooperation with third parties 49 MNC Lido City Bodogol National Park NATURE ACTIVITIES PROGRAM Salak Mountain MNC LIDO CITY BODOGOL Gede Pangrango Mountain MNC Land collaborates with Mount Gede Pangrango National Park to manage Bodogol as an agro tourism destination www.mncgroup.com 50 Hotel and Beach Club Golf Club Golf Course Luxury Villa Back of House Condo Landbank Toll Road www.mncgroup.com MNC Bali Resort - Masterplan The largest and most integrated lifestyle resort development in Bali, MNC Bali Resort with a total area of 107 ha According to BPJT (Toll Road Regulatory Agency), our site will be near the newly planned toll road in Bali that connects Kuta to Gilimanuk.

The completion of the new toll road will be in line with the completion of our project.

Via the new toll road, Kuta - Canggu - Tanah Lot can be reached in 20 minutes 51 MNC Bali Resort Portfolio Summary - Trump International Bali Total Gross 107 ha Including: 14.3 ha Trump International Resort Bali 54 ha Trump International Golf Club Bali 8,397 m2 Trump Beach Club Bali 14 ha Trump Residences Bali www.mncgroup.com Portfolio highlights: Trump International Resort Bali 151 roomkeys of suites and villas

Trump International Resort, a 6-star Hotel providing the Finest Expression of Glamour, Luxury and Service Trump International Golf Club Bali A top course in Asia designed by Phil Mickelson (18 holes - Par 72)

Home of International Golf Events

Signature hole facing the Tanah Lot and Indian ocean

An ultra-exclusive golf club providing state-of-the-art facilities, orchestrated by a 24/7 lifestyle concierge

ultra-exclusive golf club providing state-of-the-art facilities, orchestrated by a 24/7 lifestyle concierge GFA Golf Club: 8,653 m2 Trump Beach Club Bali Features a state-of-the-art Trump Beach Club Bali designed to present a 360-degree view of the Indian Ocean

state-of-the-art Trump Beach Club Bali designed to present a 360-degree view of the Indian Ocean Total GFA: 8,397 sqm

Planned Facilities: Beach Club Restaurant , Swim - Up Bar, Pool Bar, Cigar & Cognac Lounge, Delicatessen, Beach Club & Deck, Cabanas, VIP Lounge, Swimming pool, DJ booth, White sand pit, Amphitheater Trump International Residences Bali 144 units of 3BR to 5BR Luxury Villas

223 units of 1BR to 2BR Condominium

Designed by Oppenheim Architecture and HBA 52 MNC Bali Resort Trump International Bali Trump International Resort Bali Trump International Golf Club Bali Trump Beach Club Bali Trump Residences Bali OFFICIAL PARTNERSHIP WITH: © MNC LAND 2020. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. www.mncgroup.com 53 Hospitality and Others Portfolio Summary Total Gross 430,000 m2 NLA 346,600 m2 Including: 5,800 m2 Co-working Space Note: Owned Gross: 197,000 m2 NLA: 121,500 m2 MICE 24,000 m2 (both offices and hospitality) www.mncgroup.com Portfolio highlights: Hospitality and others segment includes our hotel resorts, office buildings, and co-working. Development is intended to maximize the utility of our land banks that are all located in the prime area in both Jakarta and Surabaya. Thus, in the past 5 years MNC Land has developed MNC Financial Center , BEI Surabaya , Oakwood/One East and Park Tower & Park Hyatt Jakarta .

co-working. Development is intended to that are all located in the prime area in both Jakarta and Surabaya. Thus, in the past 5 years MNC Land has developed , , and . The portfolio has generated sizable recurring income with high occupancy and competitive rent supported by the captive market from MNC Group as well as external customers.

as well as external customers. Jakarta Office Portfolio highlights:

MNC Center in Kebon Sirih, Central Jakarta An integrated mixed use complex with approx. 5 ha land area Strategic location near CBD, Government's offices and embassies Latest addition is Park Tower Jakarta, a premium Grade-A office Jakarta Concert Hall (capacity of 1,024 pax) MNC Conference Hall (capacity of 455 pax) MNC Studios in West Jakarta A total area of 12 ha The largest broadcast & production facilities in South East Asia

Surabaya Office Portfolio highlights:

BEI Surabaya

Strategic location in central Surabaya

Anchor tenant: BEI/IDX (Indonesian Stock Exchange) 54 Hospitality and Others The Westin Resort and BICC Location : ITDC complex in Nusa Dua area and approx. 13 km or 30 minutes away from Ngurah Rai International Airport.

: ITDC complex in Nusa Dua area and approx. 13 km or 30 minutes away from Ngurah Rai International Airport. 5-star Hotel Resort with total room keys of 433 rooms with sizes ranging from 38 sqm to 171 sqm.

with total room keys of with sizes ranging from 38 sqm to 171 sqm. Latest awards : Best Family Hotel by Exquisite Awards 2018, Best Conference Hotel in Asia , Ranked #9 by Smart Travel Asia 2018 Best Travel Poll, Luxury Wellness Spa for Heavenly Spa, Regional Winner by World Luxury Spa Awards 2018.

Best Family Hotel Best Conference Hotel in Asia Luxury Wellness Spa for Heavenly Spa, Regional Winner MICE facilities with a total area of ~ 15.700 m 2 , largest convention hall: 2.394 m 2 with capacity of up to 2,500 pax.

15.700 m Hosted Events : Miss World 2013, APEC CEO Summit Indonesia 2013 and IMF-World Bank Meeting 2018, Indonesia Africa Infrastructure Dialogue 2019. www.mncgroup.com 55 Hospitality and Others Oakwood Hotel & Residence • Location: Kertajaya Indah, an elite area in Surabaya, East Java • 5-starHotel with total room keys of 144 rooms with sizes ranging from 44 sqm to 110 sqm. • Managed by Oakwood, an award-winning and the largest serviced apartment operator in the world. • Grand opening of the hotel was held on 9 September 2019. • Supporting facilities: sky lounge, kids room, skypool, private cinema and fitness center. • Event Space: Grand Ballroom with total capacity of up to 500 pax. www.mncgroup.com 56 Hospitality and Others Park Hyatt Jakarta www.mncgroup.com The first and the only Park Hyatt brand hotel in Indonesia

Location : MNC Center, Central Jakarta, very close to Governments' offices and embassies, CBD Jakarta and elite residential landmark of Menteng.

: MNC Center, Central Jakarta, very close to Governments' offices and embassies, CBD Jakarta and elite residential landmark of Menteng. 6-star Hotel with total room keys of

222 rooms with sizes ranging from 57 sqm to 317 sqm.

with total room keys of with sizes ranging from 57 sqm to 317 sqm. Supporting facilities : Ballroom, Meeting rooms, Spa and Fitness Center as well as world-class dining and entertainment experience.

Target opening: 2021 57 Hospitality and Others New Venture: Co-working Space The initiation to launch a new business venture in Co-working Space is in line with high demand for co-working space and virtual office. Last year alone, a research by Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) shows that virtual and co-working space absorbed 33% of total office space requests in 2018 and the demand is expected to further increase this year.

Co-working Space is in line with high demand for co-working space and virtual office. Last year alone, a research by Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) shows that virtual and co-working space absorbed in 2018 and the demand is expected to further increase this year. The 1 st Co-working space area in Park Tower was soft opened on 1 October 2019, in collaboration with Kolega .

Co-working space area in was soft opened on 1 October 2019, in collaboration with . Supporting facilities including state-of-the-art Leisure space, Event space, and Meeting room.

state-of-the-art Leisure space, Event space, and Meeting room. GoWork co-working space was opened in February 2020 at BEI Building Surabaya .

co-working space was opened in February 2020 at . A new co-working space at Mega Kuningan, Jakarta is under development. Mega Kuningan is an integrated diplomatic and business area equipped with international standard infrastructure and utility networks. www.mncgroup.com 58 Hospitality and Others Office Building (1) Location: MNC Center, Kebon Sirih, Central Jakarta MNC Tower & Plaza MNC Financial Center Park Tower Jakarta iNews Tower* High End Building Sindo Building * The property is owned by MNC Group, MNC Land is the project manager and building manager of the Property www.mncgroup.com 59 Hospitality and Others Office Building (2) Location: West Jakarta Location: Bali & Surabaya, East Java Indovision Bali Building BEI Building MNC Studios* MNC College MNC Vision Tower* * The property is owned by MNC Group, MNC Land is the project manager and building manager of the Property www.mncgroup.com 60 Corporate Overview Media Financial Services Entertainment, Lifestyle Property & Hospitality Corporate Financial Highlights 61 Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss 1H 2020 (Unaudited) and 1H 2019 (Unaudited) in million Rupiah 1H2020 1H2019 Profit and Loss Net Revenues 7.148.054 7.827.108 Gross profit 526.429 1.344.694 Net income 284.365 1.030.524 Total net income (loss) attributable to : - Owners of the company (480.233) 261.027 - Non-controlling interests 764.598 769.497 Total comprehensive income 250.568 1.196.056 Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to : - Owners of the company (479.926) 364.080 - Non-controlling interests 730.494 831.976 Earnings (loss) per share (in full Rupiah) (7,16) 5,10 in million Rupiah 1H 2020 Revenue Contribution Ads - Non Digital 37% Ads - Others Digital 5% 6% Financial Institutions 17% Content Pay TV and 11% Broadband 24% 9.000.000 7.827.108 8.000.000 7.148.054 7.000.000 6.000.000 5.000.000 4.000.000 2.783.824 3.000.000 2.545.097 1.952.295 1.707.690 2.000.000 1.000.000 0 Revenues EBITDA Income from operations 1H2019 1H2020 www.mncgroup.com 62 Consolidated Statements of Financial Position 1H 2020 (Unaudited) and FY 2019 (Audited) in million Rupiah Balance Sheet Total assets Total liabilities Total equity Ratios Profit (loss) to assets ratio (%) Profit (loss) to equity ratio (%) Profit (loss) to revenues ratio (%) Current ratio (%) Liabilities to equity ratio Liabilities to assets ratio 1H2020 FY2019 56,499,507 57,613,499 70.000 60.000 57.613 56.500 26,611,962 28,781,322 Rupiah 50.000 29,887,545 28,832,177 40.000 29.888 - - 28.781 28.832 26.612 3.62Billion 30.000 1.01 20.000 in 1.90 7.24 10.000 3.98 13.08 - 119.27 108.82 Assets Liabilities Equity 0.89 1.00 FY2019 1H2020 0.47 0.50 www.mncgroup.com 63 Historical 5 Years in million Rupiah 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 Profit and Loss Net Revenues 15.967.376 14.725.851 13.580.269 12.894.525 12.878.191 Gross profit 7.764.004 7.163.896 5.757.191 5.130.930 4.655.262 Net income 2.087.823 945.195 524.708 847.943 (570.323) Total net income attributable to : - Owners of the company 430.814 86.353 148.619 232.931 (845.752) - Non-controlling interests 1.657.009 858.842 376.089 615.012 275.429 Total comprehensive income 2.171.828 994.169 398.227 810.489 (445.428) Total comprehensive income attributable to : - Owners of the company 504.582 152.067 65.875 210.325 (714.054) - Non-controlling interests 1.667.246 842.102 332.352 600.164 268.626 Earnings (loss) per share (in full Rupiah) 7,45 1,78 3,14 5,50 (22,02) Balance Sheet Total assets 57.613.499 56.421.973 56.523.811 55.292.949 53.299.268 Total liabilities 28.781.322 31.925.209 32.437.621 31.129.457 30.464.913 Total equity 28.832.177 24.496.764 24.086.190 24.163.492 22.834.355 Ratios - - - - - Profit (loss) to assets ratio (%) 3,62 1,68 0,93 1,53 (1,07) Profit (loss) to equity ratio (%) 7,24 3,86 2,18 3,51 (2,50) Profit (loss) to revenues ratio (%) 13,08 6,42 3,86 6,58 (4,43) Current ratio (%) → assets / liabilities 108,82 111,72 97,60 108,08 111,55 Liabilities to equity ratio 1,00 1,30 1,35 1,29 1,33 Liabilities to assets ratio 0,50 0,57 0,57 0,56 0,57 www.mncgroup.com 64 MNC Financial Center 21st Floor Jl. Kebon Sirih No. 21-27 Jakarta 10340, Indonesia Tel. +62-21 2970 9700 Fax. +62-21 3983 6870 Email: ir.bhit@mncgroup.com www. .com Attachments Original document

