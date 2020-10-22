PT MNC Investama Tbk : Corporate Update October 2020
10/22/2020 | 03:20am EDT
CORPORATE UPDATE
October 2020
Listed & traded on the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX)
IDX Ticker Code: BHIT
Corporate Overview
Media
Financial Services
Entertainment, Lifestyle Property & Hospitality
Corporate Financial Highlights
MNC Investama Key Investment Highlights
Indonesia has a strong economic growth with GDP over $1trillion and rising middle class.
The three businesses (Media, Financial Services and Entertainment, Lifestyle Property & Hospitality) are positively correlate d with Indonesia's large growing population with a majority of young people.
Benefiting from the Group's integrated Media position being the largest in South East Asia in FTA television, content, social media and news portal.
MNC Media
Content & Advertising Based Media
Four National FTA with the largest audience share of 40%, ad-spend share of 45%. Launched RCTI+, a streaming (OTT) service.
Strong growth in digital advertising revenue and Non Time Consuming Ads (NTC Ads).
The Largest Library with more than 300K hours, with the largest content production of 23K hours yearly, supported by state-of-the-art studio technology & facilities.
The Largest Talent Management with close to 400 talents under management with 5 + 5 years option to extend.
Started MCN (Multi Channel Network) on YouTube in August 2019 and generating 1.63billion views and 11million subscribers in just a month. Including MNCN Channels on YouTube, the total number of views reached 24.1billion in a 12 month span (FY2019), with 101 million subs by the end of August 2020.
Owning the largest sites called Okezone (#1 above Google #2) and Sindonews (#6) based on Alexa measurement. Okezone has more than 20 million UV daily and is ranked #24 globally.
Subscription BasedMedia & Broadband
#1 marketpositionin Pay TV with more than 16 exclusivein-housechannels andthousands of VOD.
The most integratedPay TV Group offeringpremiumDTH service (S-Band),reguler DTH service (KU- Band), IPTV,Broadband and OTT services.
MNC Financial Services
Integrated financial services group with full licenses from banking, consumer finance, leasing, securities, asset management, general and life insurance, fintech, and payment gateaway.
Strong synergies within MNC Group ecosystem Including cross selling and cross promotion.
Expanding into digital financial services in all units. Launched SPIN (Smart Payment Indonesia), offering e-money,e-wallet, digital remittance soon will tap into peer-to-peer lending.
MNC Land
Huge landbank in strategic location to be developed as entertainment, lifestyle property & hospitality in Lido.
Owns several hotels, including Westin Resort Bali, and close to 400,000sqm GFA office space.
Currently developing iconic projects, including:
Park Hyatt Jakarta.
Trump International Resorts in Lido and Bali.
The only international standard theme park facilities in Indonesia
The assets book value, including the landbank is well below the market value.
Expanding into co-working,co-living and co-retail business.
Corporate Structure
Corporate Overview
Media
Financial Services
Entertainment, Lifestyle Property & Hospitality
Corporate Financial Highlights
The Largest Integrated Media Company in Southeast Asia
*As of June 2020
56.28%*
Public 43.72%
Free To Air / TV
Entertainment
Entertainment FTA focusing on
family audience
Informasi and Sports
Largest news TV and provide
news programs to the Group's 3
entertainment FTA
Content & IP
Production
Talent Management
Content Library
The biggest talent
Content library contains more
management company
than 300,000 hours and
supported with music label
increasing by more than 23,000
and publishing unit
hours per year
.
Digital
5 in 1 Entertainment
App
Video Streaming
News Aggregator
Audio Aggregator
User Generated Content (UGC)
Games Aggregator
Social Media/ Others
Youtube & Facebook channels
MCN
News & General Portals
Indonesia Advertising Market Share
2018
Print, Radio,
16% 2%
OOH, 2%
TV, 64%
Internet,
16%
TV Internet OOH Print Radio
2022
OOH,
Radio,
1%
2%
Print;
10%
Internet,
TV, 62%
25%
TV Internet OOH Print Radio
Given the infrastructure constraint, TV is the only medium to reach a mass audience
TV advertising is expected to maintain a dominant market share
A more stable economic growth will boost ad spend, TV advertising should trend at a 5% CAGR between 2017-22
94% smartphone penetration among online users, grew from 40% in 2013
40.000.000
35.000.000
30.000.000
25.000.000
20.000.000
15.000.000
10.000.000
5.000.000
-
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
TV
Internet
Print & Related
Others
The Largest Audience Share & FTA TV Advertising Market Share
MNCN Audience Share 2010 - 2020*
38,4
40,1
45,6
36,9
37,9
38,3
37,2
37,7
36,0
34,4
29,8
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020*
*Source : Nielsen (Q2-2020)
Indonesia FTA TV Advertising Market Share
45
46
37
39
40
43
43
26
28
28
24
26
24
24
18
15
17
15
14
14
14
12
12
10
10 13
10
12
4
0
4
0
4
1
4
1
4
1
4
0
4
0
FY-2014
FY-2015
FY-2016
FY-2017
FY-2018
FY-2019
H1-2020
MNC Group
Emtek Group
Trans Corp
Viva Group
Metro
TVRI
TV Advertising Revenue
Conventional TVC (15" and 30") during commercial break
Creative ads/ Non Time Consuming ads
Equity Link (Air time and Content Library)
QRIS Advertising
Localized RTX* & Geo-tagging TVC*
Digital Ads: Digital Broadcast, Social Media (including Library, original content, and MCN), News Portal, and
RCTI+
*will be launched soon
Conventional TVC
Built-In Advertising
Virtual Advertising
Squeezed Frame Advertising
Super Impose
RTX
Now TV Can Be a Shopping Marketplace
With standardized QRIS, consumer can buy the products from various payment Apps.
• Discount or Cashback for SPIN users
• Seamless in Apps experience
• Control the traffic end to end
• Enriched database and analytic for MNC Group
Note :
• Business model for FTA/OTT: receive ads revenue and revenue share from transaction.
• As an acquirer, SPIN receives 0.7% Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) for every transaction.
• Even when using other payment App, we still receive 39% (of MDR)
Content Revenue
CONTENT LIBRARY LICENSING
CONTENT PRODUCTION
(FTA, DTH Pay TV, IPTV, Mobile/Streaming, OTT)
(group & non group)
• Produces around 23,000 hours of
• Content produced in-house include
content annually.
Drama, Talent Search, Animation, Sitcom,
• Owns more than 300,000 hours of
Movie, Reality, Infotainment, Variety, Talk
Show, News
content library with breakdown of
60% non News and 40% News content
20% FOREIGN
CONTENT
Drama Series*
41%
Talent Search*
80 % LOCAL
More than 80%
CONTENT
Animation
More than 80%
99 % IN-HOUSE
PRODUCE
*Generating highest revenue per one hour of broadcast
Talent Management
The biggest talent management company in Indonesia with more than 380 talents with various background under exclusive contract (5 years + 5 years)
The Company manages national talent to perform in TV shows (group or non group), radios, off air events, OOH/TV commercial, live chat on RCTI+, and content creators on MCN
There is a revenue split between talent and the Company for all bookings, including endorsements on their respective social media platforms
Citra Scholastika
Marion Jola
Lyodra
Christoper Edgar Sharla 2017
Kim Kimberly
Eva Puka
Abi Rafdi
Suci 2019
2010
2018
2020
2016
2017
2013
2018
Singing Competition
Sharon 2017
Deven 2018
Anneth 2018
Kimberley
Sharla 2018
Hanin Dhiya
Andmesh
Elvan
Kamaleng 2017
2018
2016
2019
Anwar 2015
Fani 2018
Eric 2020
Ayu Ting Ting
Lolita Agustine
Boy WIlliam
Dede
B Force
Soul Sisters
2010
2010
2010
2014
2017
2017
Other Talent Search
Natasha Manuella Alya Nurshabrina
Carla Yules
Sere Kalina
Felicya
Arnold
Robby Purba
Oge Arthemus Master Limbad
Bow Vernon
2016
2018
2020
2016
2016
2017
2017
2009
2009
2012
Indonesia Most Watched Youtube Content
Derived from clips of MNCN Library
1
Starting in May
2020, MNCN
agreed to do the
same arrangement
with Facebook,
with a minimum
guarantee in place.
13
Number One Youtube TV Views & Subscribers in Indonesia
MNCN vs Competitors - viewsMNCN vs Competitors - subscribers (in billion)
24.1
METRO
VIVA GROUP
3.364.330 RTV
19.073.792
3.822.233
KOMPAS
20.158.371
12.2
11.5
10.4
EMTK GROUP
MNC GROUP
105.546.275
30.133.150
6.1
3.4
NET
MNC
TRANS
NET
EMTK
KOMPAS
VIVA
32.496.770
GROUP
CORP
GROUP
GROUP
TRANS CORP
Source : MNC Research, FY-2019
41.011.603
Source : MNC Research, September 2020
MNCN
Nationwide Youtube market share:
4,73 %
2,19%
2,50%
Views
Subscribers
Video Uploads
Note: Data for Youtube Indonesia
Maximize Brand's Presence Through Engaging
Sponsorship Based Web-Series
2
15
Leading Digital Network
Star Hits is a digital network that develops content creators, talent or influencers, to cooperate with the brand and to create the ecosystem that are connected in the content
Owns various channels under star hits family brand, which focuses on various different genres
Currently, Star Hits also coordinates all of MNC Group's channels in all social media
Star Hits started its MCN (Multi-Channel Network) operation in August 2019
My First Awards!!
Andmesh
Nantangin Roma Naik
Kibo Kiting #19 : Di
Kamaleng -
Wahana Ekstrim
Thank God I'm So
Flobamora (Cover
Bajak Tante Melody
Dufan
Happy .. #MJVLOG3
Live Studio)
JKT48 & Tante Ayu
Ting Ting
3
MCN (as of Sept 2020):
49.8mn subscribers
4.6bn views
MCN + Non - MCN
105mn subscribers (as of Sept 2020)
24.1bn views (FY - 2019)
MNCN's General and News Portal - #1 and #6 in Indonesia
RANKS | Top Indonesian Sites
1.
Okezone.com
11.
Bukalapak.com
12.
Suara.com
2.
Google.com
13.
Brilio.net
3.
Tribunnews.com
14.
Kumparan.com
4.
Youtube.com
5.
Grid.id
15.
Idntimes.com
6.
Sindonews.com
16.
Merdeka.com
17.
Google.co.id
7.
Kompas.com
18.
Yahoo.com
8.
Detik.com
19.
Jpnn.com
9.
Liputan6.com
20.
Blogspot.com
10.
Tokopedia.com
*Updated : August 1,
2020
Note : For News portal, Okezone.com is ranked #1 and Sindonews.com #6
17
OTT Media Services
1. Video Streaming
LiveTV, catch up TV, and FTA programs - current and library
Fresh extended content and FTA unaired content (bloopers and behind the scene)
Creative content: Quiz, reward system, original short, mid, & long form content, voting, and chats with MNC talents
2. News Aggregator
Integration of MNCN news platforms into RCTI+
Top 20 articles from different categories derived from MNCN general and news portal
Cooperation with portal aggregator
3. Audio Aggregator
Radio Aggregator - All radio stations available digitally on the app with a choice of channels from various genres, years and mood selections
Music radio playlist, podcast content, and UGC podcast
4. Talent Search - UGC
Video sharing experience
Exclusive content upload from the library in short and medium form and content similar those uploaded on YouTube
Talent search competition - facilitate user to unlock their potential to the world through online competition
5. Games Aggregator
Provides access to new and exciting games content
A constantly expanding content offering
Fact Sheet:
Established in August 2019.
Running on Advertising VOD model.
MAU: More than 11mn (as of August 2020).
Average viewing duration: 86 minutes.
Revenue projection for 2020: $25-30 mio.
Ads generation: independent and FTA bundle
MNC Media's Facilities
The Largest
Broadcast &
Production
Facilities in South
East Asia which
enable MNC to
strategically
expand into
Digital Ecosystem
(more than 400,000sqm
built up area)
: MNC Studios, West Jakarta
: MNC News Centre,
Central Jakarta
Drama Production
Response to Covid-19"semi-lockdown"
Drama Production Set Up @ MNC Studios, Kebon Jeruk
Outdoor Set - "Orang Miskin Baru"
Indoor Set - "Tukang Ojek Pengkolan"
Indoor Set - "Dunia Terbalik"
Indoor Set - "Amanah Wali 4"
Outdoor Set - "Memet"
Indoor Set - "Jaka Tingkir"
PT MNC Vision Networks Tbk
The Most Integrated Subscription Platform with Content Superiority
PUBLIC
*As of June 2020
PT MNC Vision Networks Tbk (IPTV)
66.83%
33.17%
91.90%
PT MNC Sky Vision Tbk
DTH post-paid Pay
TV
Over 90% market share with 2.1m subscribers.
DTH S-band (2.520 - 2.670 Ghz) for extensive nationwide coverage.
Hidden treasure: 5G and LTE spectrum.
Distribute Android TV OTT Box.
80%
PT Digital Vision Nusantara
DTH pre-paid Pay
TV
DTH KU-Band for cost efficient services, capturing mass market segment.
Acquires 8,000 - 10,000 new subscribers on a daily basis.
Currently sitting with more than 4.1 mio subscribers.
99.99%
PT MNC Kabel Mediakom
Broadband & IPTV
Provides high speed FTTH broadband and interactive IPTV services.
3rd largest broadband with 1.5 mio home pass and close to 300,000 subs.
Distribute Android TV OTT Box.
100%
Play Box
Android TV OTT Box
Distribution through MNC Vision, MNC Play, digital channel (e-commerce), and retail dealership.
Selling Play Box using 3rd party broadband network.
Exclusive FTA, Pay channels and VODs at affordable price.
99.90%
PT MNC OTT Network
OTT - TV Anywhere
SVOD & AVOD Video OTT Service
Vision+ has 1.3 mio paid subs and over 32.4 mio MAU.
Vision+ provides more than 10,000 hours of VODs and up to 120 linear channels with catch up features
99%
PT Mitra Operator Local
LCO
Local Cable Operator
Broadening reach of MVN to untapped Pay-TV Market all over Indonesia.
LCO Partnership through digitalization or content licensing & acquisition
Drive subscriptions by supplying LCO with MNC Group superior & premium content
100%
MNC Channels
Pay Channel & VOD
Produces and operates 12 pay channels.
Produces original content suited for digital platform (short and medium form content).
MNC Channels has produced over 63,000 hours of in - house content since its inception.
MNC Vision -
Quality Focused And Continuous Cost Efficiency
MNC Vision provides DTH-based Pay TV services in Indonesia with 2.1 mio subscribers, which represents 90% market share. Capturing massive market opportunity in an archipelago.
Subscriber's growth will be focused on reaching broader segments in tier 2 and tier 3 cities (70% of total households in Indonesia) and LCO (local cable operator) acquisitions to expand DTH market share.
Hidden Treasure: Monetization of 5G and LTE Spectrum (150 Mhz).
Distribute Android TV OTT Box.
Revamping MNC Vision Business Model - Sale of STB/Equipment
New customer acquisition to purchase STB/equipment for a more efficient operational expenditure.
Reduce costs of STB/equipment, viewing card/CAS, outdoor unit, and low noise block (LNB) by at least 25%, which enables the Company to sell the equipment for $31/set, from $44/set.
This model will decrease overhead cost, such as sales, technical, and other related expenses.
Sale of STB leads to higher revenue and healthier cash flow.
Starting November, MVN has transitioned into selling its equipment to customers and will be fully implemented within 6 months.
Acquisition target: 2000 new subscribers per day - upon the full implementation of the new model.
K Vision - Pay TV Platform for the Mass Market
Customer Acquisition
382
• Prepaid Pay TV, which captures mass market in
(in thousands)
August: Acquired by MVN
288
290
263
Indonesia with 20+ mio target homes that can
250
potentially be a subscriber.
226
135
107,8
82,2
35,6 45,3
7,3 7,3
213 205
161 155
186
204
• Acquires 8,000 - 10,000 new subscribers on a daily
basis with more than 4.1 million subscribers as of September 2020.
• LCO Partnership through digitalization and content licensing.
• QR Link to ramp up voucher sales to Rp50 - 60
(in billions)
Top Up Voucher Purchase
bio/month
16,7
14,1
14
14,4
13,6
13,4
12,6
12,3
12,2
11,8
11,4
10,1
10
9,5
Fixed Broadband and IPTV-
Coverage Expansion For Extensive Growth
MNC Play is the 3rd largest broadband and IPTV operator with close to 1.5 million home pass and 290,000 subscribers since its inception in 2014.
Secured various partnership with neutral network providers to expand its home pass network that lower capex and opex requirement in the future and allows the Company to focus on the delivery of its services (internet & IPTV)
Distribute Android TV OTT Box.
3 strategic stance for broadband & IPTV expansion
1
Subs & HP Growth 2015 - 2019
2
400
1600
350
1400
300
1200
250
1000
MNC Play has secured partnership with ICON+ and
200
800
FiberStar, which allows the Company to lease
150
600
265
290
excess network capacity to penetrate into
100
400
115
175
customer homes.
50
57
200
0
0
This will expedite MNC Play's future growth, both
2 0 1 5
2016
2017
2018
2019
in terms of number of subscribers and home pass
expansion, without having to do internal home
Subs
HP
in thousands (000)
pass rolling out activities.
3
Introduction of Playbox (android TV OTT box) in May 2020 to penetrate all broadband households in Indonesia
Penetrating Untapped Pay-TV Market
Local Cable Operator (LCO) Partnership and Acquisition
No of Registered LCO: 417
LCO PARTNERSHIP - METHODS
LCO Acquisition
OR
Digitalization /
Content Licensing
In May 2020, MVN completed its first LCO acquisition located in Batam, Kepulauan Riau.
There are many cable operators that obtain MNC Group's channels illegally and redistributing it in their own region. Acquiring these LCOs will help to prevent piracy and broaden MVN networks. This strategy lets the Company gain stronger presence in those areas
By supplying MVN's content to local cable operators, it will help them better perform and grow rapidly in their respective region.
Target LCO Partnership (subs based): 2 million subscribers
Vision+ : TV Anywhere, Anytime
Subscription Video on Demand (SVOD):
Vision+ provides more than 10,000 hours of VODs and up to 120 linear channels with catch up features, which are offered independently and through bundling with the packages offered by MNC Vision, K-Vision, MNC Play, and Playbox.
Advertising Video on Demand (AVOD):
Vision+ offers free viewing with ad support for certain VODs and linear channels.
Free users may upgrade to subscription with no ads if they wish to enjoy premium content, available in sachet pricing, starts from daily, weekly & monthly subscription fee.
4.6 mio
1.3 mio
32.4 mio
Registered
Paid Subscribers
MAU
*Data as of September 2020
MNC Channels: Largest in in-house production and number of channels in Indonesia
FTA (available exclusively on
IN-HOUSE PRODUCTION
MVN's Pay TV Platforms)
(hours)
No
Channel
Total
1
Kids
3,091.7
2
Music
20,529.5
3
Auto Gadget
2,467
4
Infotainment
3,960
5
Travel & Homes
5,280.5
6
Muslim
5,860.9
7
Lifestyle & Fashion
1,827.8
8
Sport
2,281
9
Soccer
1,348.3
10
MNC News
249
Total Hours
63,345.9
*Data as of June 2020
MVN produces and operates 12 pay channels from various genres for Pay TV/IPTV/OTT viewers
Corporate Overview
Media
Financial Services
Entertainment, Lifestyle Property & Hospitality
Corporate Financial Highlights
PT MNC Kapital Indonesia Tbk - MNC Financial Services
MNC Group
MNC Kapital Indonesia
86.91%*
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
Bank
Finance
Securities
Leasing
General Insurance
Life Insurance
Asset Management
Fintech
Payment Gateway
• Funding
• Consumer
• Financial
• Asset based
• Motor vehicle
products
Finance
advisory &
financing
• Property
• Loan facility
• Sharia
underwriting
• Factoring
• Marine cargo
• Debit and
Factoring
• Brokerage &
• Operating
• Aviation
credit card
margin financing
lease
• Other insurance
• Treasury
• Online trading
• Sharia
products
• Trade finance
• Fixed income
financing
• Research
• International
distribution**
• Group life
• Investment
• Individual life
manager
• Investment
advisory
Note:
direct and/or indirect ownership
in the process
• Digital
• Payment
payment
gateway**
• Digital
• Biller
remittance
aggregator**
• Digital
financial
aggregator
Digital Initiatives - Motion
MNC Bank - Mobile/Open Banking
New mobile banking (went live in August 2020)
Biometric login (fingerprint, face detection)
Transfer (MNC Bank Account, Online, SKN, RTGS & Virtual Account)
Top up SPIN and other e-money
Biller integration and payment
Realtime notification
Open Banking (under development)
Digital core banking
Automatic onboarding with E-KYC
Savings, credit card and loan application are all in one integrated platform
QRIS features for online and offline payment
Transfer/top up with foreign currency
Open API programing to enable connectivity to external parties
All menu
Brief account details
Customized
QR Payment
Different dashboard for every account in MNC Bank
More menu
Capable for various online transactions
Digital Initiatives - Hario
MNC Life x MNC Insurance - Digital-based Insurance App
New features (went live in March 2020)
Additional products: education (Hario Pintar), retirement (Hario Pensiun) and COVID-19 coverage; on top of existing products: accident (Hario Siaga), health (Hario Sehat) and life (Hario Sejahtera)
Push notification, autofill and video content
Available in iOS platform
Upcoming features (went live in the end of August 2020)
Additional products in synergy withMNC Insurance: house (MNC Home Express), motor vehicle (MNC Total Care) and travel (MNC Travel Express)
QRIS transaction (collaboration withSPIN)
Online claim
Live chat
Loyalty rewards
Sliding banner for promotion or announcement
Live
Products
chat
Subscribed policies
Digital Initiatives - MNC Trade
MNC Sekuritas - additional features as Online APERD (Mutual
Fund Sales Agent)
Phase 1 - Additional mutual funds products fromMNC Asset Management (target completion: end of August 2020, go live subject to OJK's approval)
Limited to MNC Asset Management products
Transaction: subscribe and redeem
Information: list of products, portfolio's profit/loss, NAV and chart
Separate portfolio between stock and mutual fund
Phase 2 - Online APERD for various mutual funds (2.5 months after phase 1)
Support other asset management products
Risk profile on opening account
Transaction: auto-sweep
Information: product comparation
Mutual fund portfolio as collateral for additional trading limit
Automation process back office & regulatory report
Detail of mutual fund
Reports and researches
Biometrics
Online account opening
Buy, sell, switch, redeem
Switch to MNC Trade (Stock)
Digital Initiatives - MNC Duit
MNC Asset Management - Online Mutual Fund
Upgrading MNC Duit to service APERD, financial
consultants and institution;
in
addition
to current
Product
available for retail clients.
All
in one
integrated
offered
platform
Phase 1
Online opening account
Subscription
Balance inquiry
Historical transaction
Redemption and switching
Financial calculator
→ Phase 2
Buy, sell,
-
Auto investment
switch,
-
Direct transaction
redeem
Live chat
Loyalty Points (with SPIN)
to calculate return
Live chat
Digital Initiatives - SPIN
MNC Teknologi Nusantara - e-Money,e-wallet, digital
remittance
New features (went live in May 2020)
QRIS transaction on TV
From "SPIN Cash" to cash advance via banks
Upcoming features (target live in Q4 2020)
Loyalty programs: SPIN Points, vouchers, special offers
More competitive prices for mobile credit, mobile internet packages, electricity and water payments
Direct host to host with major Banks for low cost top up, cash out and transfer from and to major banks
Live chat
Co-brandingwith other digital apps of MNC Group
To/from other e-money and bank account
Mass product payments
Transaction history
Balance
E-wallet, to save credit card
QRIS scanner (incl QRIS on TV)
In the Pipeline - P2P Lending
Broader/nationwide customer-base with digital on-boarding
As channeling agent for MNC Bank, MNC Finance and MNC Leasing
Leverage MNC Group's ecosystem to minimize risks
Implement AI based credit scoring using MNC Group's big data and analytics
Lenders Channel
P2P
Lending platform
Institutional lenders
/ venture capital
Individual lenders
Borrowers
Express
fund
Paylater
Payroll
deduction
Invoice
financing
Productive
loan
In the Pipeline - Payment Gateway
Acquired this year, Flash Mobile is a payment gateway and biller aggregator company. Expected to be fully licensed this year, Flash Mobile is underway for PCI DSS (highest security standard certification)
Flash Mobile serves as the most integrated payment gateway and biller aggregator both for MNC Group, and soon for external partners as well
Payment Gateway is a service provider that authorizes credit/debit cards, e-money or direct payments processing for e-businesses and online retailers
Biller aggregator is payment switching that connect between billers and customers using third party networking system such as banks, convenience stores, e-commerce and many more
MNC Group's
billers
MNC Vision
MNC Play
Vision+
Hario
MNC Shop
Installments
External
billers
PLN
Telkom
Mobile credits
etc
payment Partners
Banks
ATMs
Credit cards
Convenience stores
SPIN and other E- money providers
Digital MNC Financial Services Blueprint
Digital
Payment
Open Banking
Embedded
-
P2P Lending
Digital
platform
Digital
Product
Lending
Provider
Fintech
Venture Investment Equity
CapitalManagement Crowdfunding
MNC Bank, MNC Leasing and MNC Finance will use available funds or funds received from venture capital to channel loans from P2P lending platform and equity crowdfunding (ECF), where SPIN and Motion users can also participate as individual lender/investor
MNC Sekuritas can help their ECF companies to grow the business until IPO
SPIN will act as the financial deepening agent for Motion and other digital platforms to get new customers (combined account opening)
Hario, MNC Trade and MNC DUIT as insurtech and investment app will provide embedded financial products, ie: auto invest and cross sell, to support users manage their financial
Flash Mobile will act as the payment gateway, biller management, big data, and identity management
37
Group Loyalty system to connect MNC Group
External partners
The loyalty points will unify all MNC Group's point systems and redemption
Customers earn points on every transaction, which can be redeemed to increase attachment, engagement and loyalty to stay within MNC Group's ecosystem
With our large customer base, MNC Group loyalty points enable cross-selling, upselling and support event driven offering, which in turn will generate better customer behavior insights and real time analytics
Corporate Overview
Media
Financial Services
Entertainment, Lifestyle Property & Hospitality
Corporate Financial Highlights
PT MNC Land Tbk
40
MNC Lido City - Masterplan
Direct Access From Toll Road
Access From Toll Road to Sukabumi Road
Phase 1 Masterplan (± 700 ha)
TRUMP International Golf Course
TRUMP Country Club & Hotel
TRUMP Residential Villas
Lido Lake Resort
MNC ParkTM (w/ MSIN*)
Retail Dining Entertainment(w/ 3rdParty)
Hotel & MICE(w/ 3rdParty)
TOD (w/ 3rd Party)
MNC University
10 MNC Office Park (w/ 3rdParty)
11 MNC Music Festival (by MSIN*)
12 Movie Land (by MSIN*)
13 MNC World Gardens
14 Residential Development (w/ 3rdParty)
*MSIN: PT MNC Studios International Tbk
Next expansion of 2,300 ha including Moto GP Circuit, 2ndGolf Course and many more with opportunity to partner with third parties
Portfolio Summary - MNC ParkTM, MNC WorldTM, Movie Land & Music Festival Venue
Total Gross
114.4 ha
Including:
65.6 ha
MNC ParkTM
48.8 ha
MNC WorldTM
21 ha
Movie Land
5.7 ha
Music Festival Venue
Portfolio highlights:
MNC ParkTM
Introducing the first international scale theme park in Indonesia which features: 6 themed lands, 23 rides & attractions, 6 shows, 17 F&B concepts, 18 retail concepts, 1 multipurpose event hall
A host of new characters from the next generation of MNC Animation
Building on a Synergistic Business Model across the Group to drive revenue as well as implementing cross selling and cross promotion with other group's products and services (both media and financial services)
MNC WorldTM
Retail and Dining: specialty shopping, dining, and entertainment hotspot with a wide range of
daytime and nighttime activities, including: avenue of stars, live broadcasts, celebrity appearances, live music, etc
Hotels: uniquely themed resort hotels to cater different audiences and price points; 1,400 4-star+ rooms plus 800 3-star rooms adjacent to the resort with integrated convention center featuring a ballroom and meeting room facilities to drive MICE business and weekday occupancy
Movie Land and Music Festival Venue
Movie Land: First independent movie production complex in Indonesia with large range of background setting from nature to city
Music Festival Venue: 5 main stages, outdoor theatre, amphitheatre, music & art festival, international music event, café & retail with monorail access
45
MNC Lido City
MNC ParkTM, MNC WorldTM, Movie Land &
Music Festival Venue
MNC ParkTM
MNC WorldTM
Movie Land
MNC Lido City
Portfolio Summary - Lido Lake Resort
Total Gross
4.5 ha
Including:
3.4 ha
Lido Lake Resort and Convention Center
1.1 ha
Lido Lake Resort Extension
Portfolio highlights:
Lido Lake Resort and Convention Center
Approx. 60 km or an hour drive from Jakarta
101 rooms with sizes ranging from 32 sqm to 180 sqm
The hotel went through a major renovation in 2017 and was soft opened in November 2018
Facilities and event space: 2 ballrooms and 3 meeting rooms with total capacity of up to 500 pax, outbound facilities, wedding venue
Received Certificate of Excellence 2019 from TripAdvisor
Lido Lake Resort Extension
Additional 125 rooms
Facilities and event Space: Water Leisure Activities, wedding venue, meeting venue, ballroom
MNC Lido City
Lido Lake Development
www.mncgroup.com
SOEKARNO PARK
Orange Pergola Restaurant
Retail & Food Court
Soekarno Villa Coffee Shop
Soekarno Villa Preserved Building
Lakeside Pool
LIDO LAKE ADVENTURE PARK
A. Paintball Zone B. Highrope Course C. Tree House
D. Kayak Harbour E. Archery Shoot F. Kids Playground G. Sky Bike
H. Flying Fox Landing | 260 m I. Lido Lake Hotel
J. Lido Lake Hotel 2 K. Soekarno Park
The biggest outbound facilities in Indonesia with more than 60 games
Hospitality and others segment includes our hotel resorts, office buildings, and co-working. Development is intended to maximize the utility of our land banks that are all located in the prime area in both Jakarta and Surabaya. Thus, in the past 5 years MNC Land has developed MNC Financial Center, BEI Surabaya, Oakwood/One East and Park Tower & Park Hyatt Jakarta.
The portfolio has generated sizable recurring income with high occupancy and competitive rent supported by thecaptive market from MNC Group as well as external customers.
Jakarta Office Portfolio highlights:
MNC Center in Kebon Sirih, Central Jakarta
An integrated mixed use complex with approx. 5 ha land area
Strategic location near CBD, Government's offices and embassies
Latest addition is Park Tower Jakarta, a premium Grade-A office
Jakarta Concert Hall (capacity of 1,024 pax)
MNC Conference Hall (capacity of 455 pax)
MNC Studios in West Jakarta
A total area of 12 ha
The largest broadcast & production facilities in South East Asia
Surabaya Office Portfolio highlights:
BEI Surabaya
Strategic location in central Surabaya
Anchor tenant: BEI/IDX (Indonesian Stock Exchange)
Hospitality and Others
The Westin Resort and BICC
Location: ITDC complex in Nusa Dua area and approx. 13 km or 30 minutes away from Ngurah Rai International Airport.
5-starHotel Resort with total room keys of 433 rooms with sizes ranging from 38 sqm to 171 sqm.
Latest awards: Best Family Hotel by Exquisite Awards 2018, Best Conference Hotel in Asia, Ranked #9 by Smart Travel Asia 2018 Best Travel Poll, Luxury Wellness Spa for Heavenly Spa, Regional Winner by World Luxury Spa Awards 2018.
MICE facilities with a total area of~15.700 m2, largest convention hall: 2.394 m2with capacity of up to 2,500 pax.
Hosted Events: Miss World 2013, APEC CEO Summit Indonesia 2013 and IMF-World Bank Meeting 2018, Indonesia Africa Infrastructure Dialogue 2019.
55
Hospitality and Others
Oakwood Hotel & Residence
•Location: Kertajaya Indah, an elite area in Surabaya, East Java
•5-starHotel with total room keys of 144 rooms with sizes ranging from 44 sqm to 110 sqm.
• Managed by Oakwood, an award-winning and the largest serviced apartment operator in the world.
•Grand opening of the hotel was held on 9 September 2019.
The first and the only Park Hyatt brand hotel in Indonesia
Location: MNC Center, Central Jakarta, very close to Governments' offices and embassies, CBD Jakarta and elite residential landmark of Menteng.
6-starHotel with total room keys of 222 rooms with sizes ranging from 57 sqm to 317 sqm.
Supporting facilities: Ballroom, Meeting rooms, Spa and Fitness Center as well asworld-classdining and entertainment experience.
Target opening:2021
Hospitality and Others
New Venture: Co-working Space
The initiation to launch a new business venture in Co-working Space is in line with high demand for co-working space and virtual office. Last year alone, a research by Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) shows that virtual and co-working space absorbed 33% of total office space requests in 2018 and the demand is expected to further increase this year.
The 1st Co-working space area in Park Tower was soft opened on 1 October 2019, in collaboration with Kolega.
Supporting facilities including state-of-the-art Leisure space, Event space, and Meeting room.
GoWork co-working space was opened in February 2020 at BEI Building Surabaya.
A new co-working space at Mega Kuningan, Jakarta is under development. Mega Kuningan is an integrated diplomatic and business area equipped with international standard infrastructure and utility networks.
Hospitality and Others
Office Building (1)
Location: MNC Center, Kebon Sirih, Central Jakarta
MNC Tower & Plaza
MNC Financial Center
Park Tower Jakarta
iNews Tower*
High End Building
Sindo Building
* The property is owned by MNC Group, MNC Land is the project manager and building manager of the Property
Hospitality and Others
Office Building (2)
Location: West Jakarta
Location: Bali & Surabaya, East Java
Indovision Bali Building
BEI Building
MNC Studios*
MNC College
MNC Vision Tower*
* The property is owned by MNC Group, MNC Land is the project manager and building manager of the Property
Corporate Overview
Media
Financial Services
Entertainment, Lifestyle Property & Hospitality
Corporate Financial Highlights
Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss
1H 2020 (Unaudited) and 1H 2019 (Unaudited)
in million Rupiah
1H2020
1H2019
Profit and Loss
Net Revenues
7.148.054
7.827.108
Gross profit
526.429
1.344.694
Net income
284.365
1.030.524
Total net income (loss) attributable to :
- Owners of the company
(480.233)
261.027
- Non-controlling interests
764.598
769.497
Total comprehensive income
250.568
1.196.056
Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to :
- Owners of the company
(479.926)
364.080
- Non-controlling interests
730.494
831.976
Earnings (loss) per share
(in full Rupiah)
(7,16)
5,10
in million Rupiah
1H 2020 Revenue Contribution
Ads - Non
Digital
37%
Ads -
Others
Digital
5%
6%
Financial
Institutions
17%
Content
Pay TV and
11%
Broadband
24%
9.000.000
7.827.108
8.000.000
7.148.054
7.000.000
6.000.000
5.000.000
4.000.000
2.783.824
3.000.000
2.545.097
1.952.295
1.707.690
2.000.000
1.000.000
0
Revenues
EBITDA
Income from operations
1H2019
1H2020
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position 1H 2020 (Unaudited) and FY 2019 (Audited)
in million Rupiah
Balance Sheet
Total assets
Total liabilities
Total equity
Ratios
Profit (loss) to assets ratio
(%)
Profit (loss) to equity ratio
(%)
Profit (loss) to revenues ratio
(%)
Current ratio
(%)
Liabilities to equity ratio
Liabilities to assets ratio
1H2020
FY2019
56,499,507
57,613,499
70.000
60.000
57.613
56.500
26,611,962
28,781,322
Rupiah
50.000
29,887,545
28,832,177
40.000
29.888
-
-
28.781
28.832
26.612
3.62Billion
30.000
1.01
20.000
in
1.90
7.24
10.000
3.98
13.08
-
119.27
108.82
Assets
Liabilities
Equity
0.89
1.00
FY2019
1H2020
0.47
0.50
Historical 5 Years
in million Rupiah
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
Profit and Loss
Net Revenues
15.967.376
14.725.851
13.580.269
12.894.525
12.878.191
Gross profit
7.764.004
7.163.896
5.757.191
5.130.930
4.655.262
Net income
2.087.823
945.195
524.708
847.943
(570.323)
Total net income attributable to :
- Owners of the company
430.814
86.353
148.619
232.931
(845.752)
- Non-controlling interests
1.657.009
858.842
376.089
615.012
275.429
Total comprehensive income
2.171.828
994.169
398.227
810.489
(445.428)
Total comprehensive income attributable to :
- Owners of the company
504.582
152.067
65.875
210.325
(714.054)
- Non-controlling interests
1.667.246
842.102
332.352
600.164
268.626
Earnings (loss) per share
(in full Rupiah)
7,45
1,78
3,14
5,50
(22,02)
Balance Sheet
Total assets
57.613.499
56.421.973
56.523.811
55.292.949
53.299.268
Total liabilities
28.781.322
31.925.209
32.437.621
31.129.457
30.464.913
Total equity
28.832.177
24.496.764
24.086.190
24.163.492
22.834.355
Ratios
-
-
-
-
-
Profit (loss) to assets ratio
(%)
3,62
1,68
0,93
1,53
(1,07)
Profit (loss) to equity ratio
(%)
7,24
3,86
2,18
3,51
(2,50)
Profit (loss) to revenues ratio
(%)
13,08
6,42
3,86
6,58
(4,43)
Current ratio
(%)
→ assets / liabilities
108,82
111,72
97,60
108,08
111,55
Liabilities to equity ratio
1,00
1,30
1,35
1,29
1,33
Liabilities to assets ratio
0,50
0,57
0,57
0,56
0,57
MNC Financial Center 21st Floor
Jl. Kebon Sirih No. 21-27 Jakarta 10340, Indonesia
