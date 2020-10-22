Log in
PT MNC Investama Tbk : Corporate Update October 2020

10/22/2020 | 03:20am EDT

CORPORATE UPDATE

October 2020

Listed & traded on the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX)

IDX Ticker Code: BHIT

www.mncgroup.com

  1. Corporate Overview
  2. Media
  3. Financial Services
  4. Entertainment, Lifestyle Property & Hospitality
  5. Corporate Financial Highlights

2

MNC Investama Key Investment Highlights

  • Indonesia has a strong economic growth with GDP over $1trillion and rising middle class.
  • The three businesses (Media, Financial Services and Entertainment, Lifestyle Property & Hospitality) are positively correlate d with Indonesia's large growing population with a majority of young people.
  • Benefiting from the Group's integrated Media position being the largest in South East Asia in FTA television, content, social media and news portal.

MNC Media

Content & Advertising Based Media

  • Four National FTA with the largest audience share of 40%, ad-spend share of 45%. Launched RCTI+, a streaming (OTT) service.
  • Strong growth in digital advertising revenue and Non Time Consuming Ads (NTC Ads).
  • The Largest Library with more than 300K hours, with the largest content production of 23K hours yearly, supported by state-of-the-art studio technology & facilities.
  • The Largest Talent Management with close to 400 talents under management with 5 + 5 years option to extend.
  • Started MCN (Multi Channel Network) on YouTube in August 2019 and generating 1.63billion views and 11million subscribers in just a month. Including MNCN Channels on YouTube, the total number of views reached 24.1billion in a 12 month span (FY2019), with 101 million subs by the end of August 2020.
  • Owning the largest sites called Okezone (#1 above Google #2) and Sindonews (#6) based on Alexa measurement. Okezone has more than 20 million UV daily and is ranked #24 globally.

Subscription BasedMedia & Broadband

  • #1 marketpositionin Pay TV with more than 16 exclusivein-housechannels andthousands of VOD.
  • The most integratedPay TV Group offeringpremiumDTH service (S-Band),reguler DTH service (KU- Band), IPTV,Broadband and OTT services.

www.mncgroup.com

MNC Financial Services

  • Integrated financial services group with full licenses from banking, consumer finance, leasing, securities, asset management, general and life insurance, fintech, and payment gateaway.
  • Strong synergies within MNC Group ecosystem Including cross selling and cross promotion.
  • Expanding into digital financial services in all units. Launched SPIN (Smart Payment Indonesia), offering e-money,e-wallet, digital remittance soon will tap into peer-to-peer lending.

MNC Land

  • Huge landbank in strategic location to be developed as entertainment, lifestyle property & hospitality in Lido.
  • Owns several hotels, including Westin Resort Bali, and close to 400,000sqm GFA office space.
  • Currently developing iconic projects, including:
    • Park Hyatt Jakarta.
    • Trump International Resorts in Lido and Bali.
    • The only international standard theme park facilities in Indonesia
  • The assets book value, including the landbank is well below the market value.
  • Expanding into co-working,co-living and co-retail business.

3

Corporate Structure

www.mncgroup.com

4

  1. Corporate Overview
  2. Media
  3. Financial Services
  4. Entertainment, Lifestyle Property & Hospitality
  5. Corporate Financial Highlights

5

The Largest Integrated Media Company in Southeast Asia

*As of June 2020

56.28%*

Public 43.72%

Free To Air / TV

Entertainment

Entertainment FTA focusing on

family audience

Informasi and Sports

Largest news TV and provide

news programs to the Group's 3

entertainment FTA

www.mncgroup.com

Content & IP

Production

Talent Management

Content Library

The biggest talent

Content library contains more

management company

than 300,000 hours and

supported with music label

increasing by more than 23,000

and publishing unit

hours per year

.

Digital

5 in 1 Entertainment

App

  • Video Streaming
  • News Aggregator
  • Audio Aggregator
  • User Generated Content (UGC)
  • Games Aggregator

Social Media/ Others

  • Youtube & Facebook channels
  • MCN
  • News & General Portals

6

Indonesia Advertising Market Share

2018

Print, Radio,

16% 2%

OOH, 2%

TV, 64%

Internet,

16%

TV Internet OOH Print Radio

2022

OOH,

Radio,

1%

2%

Print;

10%

Internet,

TV, 62%

25%

TV Internet OOH Print Radio

www.mncgroup.com

  • Given the infrastructure constraint, TV is the only medium to reach a mass audience
  • TV advertising is expected to maintain a dominant market share
  • A more stable economic growth will boost ad spend, TV advertising should trend at a 5% CAGR between 2017-22
  • 94% smartphone penetration among online users, grew from 40% in 2013

40.000.000

35.000.000

30.000.000

25.000.000

20.000.000

15.000.000

10.000.000

5.000.000

-

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

TV

Internet

Print & Related

Others

7

The Largest Audience Share & FTA TV Advertising Market Share

MNCN Audience Share 2010 - 2020*

38,4

40,1

45,6

36,9

37,9

38,3

37,2

37,7

36,0

34,4

29,8

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020*

*Source : Nielsen (Q2-2020)

Indonesia FTA TV Advertising Market Share

45

46

37

39

40

43

43

26

28

28

24

26

24

24

18

15

17

15

14

14

14

12

12

10

10 13

10

12

4

0

4

0

4

1

4

1

4

1

4

0

4

0

FY-2014

FY-2015

FY-2016

FY-2017

FY-2018

FY-2019

H1-2020

MNC Group

Emtek Group

Trans Corp

Viva Group

Metro

TVRI

www.mncgroup.com

8

TV Advertising Revenue

  • Conventional TVC (15" and 30") during commercial break
  • Creative ads/ Non Time Consuming ads
  • Equity Link (Air time and Content Library)
  • QRIS Advertising
  • Localized RTX* & Geo-tagging TVC*
  • Digital Ads: Digital Broadcast, Social Media (including Library, original content, and MCN), News Portal, and

RCTI+

*will be launched soon

www.mncgroup.com

Conventional TVC

Built-In Advertising

Virtual Advertising

Squeezed Frame Advertising

Super Impose

RTX

9

Now TV Can Be a Shopping Marketplace

With standardized QRIS, consumer can buy the products from various payment Apps.

Discount or Cashback for SPIN users

Seamless in Apps experience

Control the traffic end to end

Enriched database and analytic for MNC Group

Note :

Business model for FTA/OTT: receive ads revenue and revenue share from transaction.

As an acquirer, SPIN receives 0.7% Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) for every transaction.

Even when using other payment App, we still receive 39% (of MDR)

www.mncgroup.com

10

Content Revenue

CONTENT LIBRARY LICENSING

CONTENT PRODUCTION

(FTA, DTH Pay TV, IPTV, Mobile/Streaming, OTT)

(group & non group)

Produces around 23,000 hours of

Content produced in-house include

content annually.

Drama, Talent Search, Animation, Sitcom,

Owns more than 300,000 hours of

Movie, Reality, Infotainment, Variety, Talk

Show, News

content library with breakdown of

60% non News and 40% News content

20% FOREIGN

CONTENT

Drama Series*

41%

Talent Search*

80 % LOCAL

More than 80%

CONTENT

Animation

More than 80%

99 % IN-HOUSE

PRODUCE

*Generating highest revenue per one hour of broadcast

www.mncgroup.com

11

Talent Management

  • The biggest talent management company in Indonesia with more than 380 talents with various background under exclusive contract (5 years + 5 years)
  • The Company manages national talent to perform in TV shows (group or non group), radios, off air events, OOH/TV commercial, live chat on RCTI+, and content creators on MCN
  • There is a revenue split between talent and the Company for all bookings, including endorsements on their respective social media platforms

Citra Scholastika

Marion Jola

Lyodra

Christoper Edgar Sharla 2017

Kim Kimberly

Eva Puka

Abi Rafdi

Suci 2019

2010

2018

2020

2016

2017

2013

2018

Singing Competition

Sharon 2017

Deven 2018

Anneth 2018

Kimberley

Sharla 2018

Hanin Dhiya

Andmesh

Elvan

Kamaleng 2017

2018

2016

2019

Anwar 2015

Fani 2018

Eric 2020

Ayu Ting Ting

Lolita Agustine

Boy WIlliam

Dede

B Force

Soul Sisters

2010

2010

2010

2014

2017

2017

Other Talent Search

Natasha Manuella Alya Nurshabrina

Carla Yules

Sere Kalina

Felicya

Arnold

Robby Purba

Oge Arthemus Master Limbad

Bow Vernon

2016

2018

2020

2016

2016

2017

2017

2009

2009

2012

www.mncgroup.com

12

Indonesia Most Watched Youtube Content

Derived from clips of MNCN Library

1

Starting in May

2020, MNCN

agreed to do the

same arrangement

with Facebook,

with a minimum

guarantee in place.

www.mncgroup.com

13

Number One Youtube TV Views & Subscribers in Indonesia

MNCN vs Competitors - viewsMNCN vs Competitors - subscribers (in billion)

24.1

METRO

VIVA GROUP

3.364.330 RTV

19.073.792

3.822.233

KOMPAS

20.158.371

12.2

11.5

10.4

EMTK GROUP

MNC GROUP

105.546.275

30.133.150

6.1

3.4

NET

MNC

TRANS

NET

EMTK

KOMPAS

VIVA

32.496.770

GROUP

CORP

GROUP

GROUP

TRANS CORP

Source : MNC Research, FY-2019

41.011.603

Source : MNC Research, September 2020

MNCN

Nationwide Youtube market share:

4,73 %

2,19%

2,50%

Views

Subscribers

Video Uploads

Note: Data for Youtube Indonesia

www.mncgroup.com

14

Maximize Brand's Presence Through Engaging

Sponsorship Based Web-Series

2

www.mncgroup.com

15

Leading Digital Network

  • Star Hits is a digital network that develops content creators, talent or influencers, to cooperate with the brand and to create the ecosystem that are connected in the content
  • Owns various channels under star hits family brand, which focuses on various different genres
  • Currently, Star Hits also coordinates all of MNC Group's channels in all social media
  • Star Hits started its MCN (Multi-Channel Network) operation in August 2019

My First Awards!!

Andmesh

Nantangin Roma Naik

Kibo Kiting #19 : Di

Kamaleng -

Wahana Ekstrim

Thank God I'm So

Flobamora (Cover

Bajak Tante Melody

Dufan

Happy .. #MJVLOG3

Live Studio)

JKT48 & Tante Ayu

Ting Ting

3

MCN (as of Sept 2020):

  • 49.8mn subscribers
  • 4.6bn views

MCN + Non - MCN

  • 105mn subscribers (as of Sept 2020)
  • 24.1bn views (FY - 2019)

www.mncgroup.com

16

MNCN's General and News Portal - #1 and #6 in Indonesia

RANKS | Top Indonesian Sites

1.

Okezone.com

11.

Bukalapak.com

12.

Suara.com

2.

Google.com

13.

Brilio.net

3.

Tribunnews.com

14.

Kumparan.com

4.

Youtube.com

5.

Grid.id

15.

Idntimes.com

6.

Sindonews.com

16.

Merdeka.com

17.

Google.co.id

7.

Kompas.com

18.

Yahoo.com

8.

Detik.com

19.

Jpnn.com

9.

Liputan6.com

20.

Blogspot.com

10.

Tokopedia.com

*Updated : August 1,

2020

Note : For News portal, Okezone.com is ranked #1 and Sindonews.com #6

www.mncgroup.com

17

OTT Media Services

1. Video Streaming

  • LiveTV, catch up TV, and FTA programs - current and library
  • Fresh extended content and FTA unaired content (bloopers and behind the scene)
  • Creative content: Quiz, reward system, original short, mid, & long form content, voting, and chats with MNC talents

2. News Aggregator

  • Integration of MNCN news platforms into RCTI+
  • Top 20 articles from different categories derived from MNCN general and news portal
  • Cooperation with portal aggregator

3. Audio Aggregator

  • Radio Aggregator - All radio stations available digitally on the app with a choice of channels from various genres, years and mood selections
  • Music radio playlist, podcast content, and UGC podcast

www.mncgroup.com

4. Talent Search - UGC

  • Video sharing experience
  • Exclusive content upload from the library in short and medium form and content similar those uploaded on YouTube
  • Talent search competition - facilitate user to unlock their potential to the world through online competition

5. Games Aggregator

  • Provides access to new and exciting games content
  • A constantly expanding content offering

Fact Sheet:

  • Established in August 2019.
  • Running on Advertising VOD model.
  • MAU: More than 11mn (as of August 2020).
  • Average viewing duration: 86 minutes.
  • Revenue projection for 2020: $25-30 mio.
  • Ads generation: independent and FTA bundle

18

MNC Media's Facilities

www.mncgroup.com

The Largest

Broadcast &

Production

Facilities in South

East Asia which

enable MNC to

strategically

expand into

Digital Ecosystem

(more than 400,000sqm

built up area)

: MNC Studios, West Jakarta

: MNC News Centre,

Central Jakarta

19

Drama Production

Response to Covid-19"semi-lockdown"

Drama Production Set Up @ MNC Studios, Kebon Jeruk

Outdoor Set - "Orang Miskin Baru"

Indoor Set - "Tukang Ojek Pengkolan"

Indoor Set - "Dunia Terbalik"

Indoor Set - "Amanah Wali 4"

Outdoor Set - "Memet"

Indoor Set - "Jaka Tingkir"

www.mncgroup.com

20

PT MNC Vision Networks Tbk

The Most Integrated Subscription Platform with Content Superiority

PUBLIC

*As of June 2020

PT MNC Vision Networks Tbk (IPTV)

66.83%

33.17%

91.90%

PT MNC Sky Vision Tbk

DTH post-paid Pay

TV

  • Over 90% market share with 2.1m subscribers.
  • DTH S-band (2.520 - 2.670 Ghz) for extensive nationwide coverage.
  • Hidden treasure: 5G and LTE spectrum.
  • Distribute Android TV OTT Box.

www.mncgroup.com

80%

PT Digital Vision Nusantara

DTH pre-paid Pay

TV

  • DTH KU-Band for cost efficient services, capturing mass market segment.
  • Acquires 8,000 - 10,000 new subscribers on a daily basis.
  • Currently sitting with more than 4.1 mio subscribers.

99.99%

PT MNC Kabel Mediakom

Broadband & IPTV

  • Provides high speed FTTH broadband and interactive IPTV services.
  • 3rd largest broadband with 1.5 mio home pass and close to 300,000 subs.
  • Distribute Android TV OTT Box.

100%

Play Box

Android TV OTT Box

  • Distribution through MNC Vision, MNC Play, digital channel (e-commerce), and retail dealership.
  • Selling Play Box using 3rd party broadband network.
  • Exclusive FTA, Pay channels and VODs at affordable price.

99.90%

PT MNC OTT Network

OTT - TV Anywhere

  • SVOD & AVOD Video OTT Service
  • Vision+ has 1.3 mio paid subs and over 32.4 mio MAU.
  • Vision+ provides more than 10,000 hours of VODs and up to 120 linear channels with catch up features

99%

PT Mitra Operator Local

LCO

Local Cable Operator

  • Broadening reach of MVN to untapped Pay-TV Market all over Indonesia.
  • LCO Partnership through digitalization or content licensing & acquisition
  • Drive subscriptions by supplying LCO with MNC Group superior & premium content

100%

MNC Channels

Pay Channel & VOD

  • Produces and operates 12 pay channels.
  • Produces original content suited for digital platform (short and medium form content).
  • MNC Channels has produced over 63,000 hours of in - house content since its inception.

21

MNC Vision -

Quality Focused And Continuous Cost Efficiency

  • MNC Vision provides DTH-based Pay TV services in Indonesia with 2.1 mio subscribers, which represents 90% market share. Capturing massive market opportunity in an archipelago.
  • Subscriber's growth will be focused on reaching broader segments in tier 2 and tier 3 cities (70% of total households in Indonesia) and LCO (local cable operator) acquisitions to expand DTH market share.
  • Hidden Treasure: Monetization of 5G and LTE Spectrum (150 Mhz).
  • Distribute Android TV OTT Box.

Revamping MNC Vision Business Model - Sale of STB/Equipment

  1. New customer acquisition to purchase STB/equipment for a more efficient operational expenditure.
  2. Reduce costs of STB/equipment, viewing card/CAS, outdoor unit, and low noise block (LNB) by at least 25%, which enables the Company to sell the equipment for $31/set, from $44/set.
  3. This model will decrease overhead cost, such as sales, technical, and other related expenses.
  4. Sale of STB leads to higher revenue and healthier cash flow.
  5. Starting November, MVN has transitioned into selling its equipment to customers and will be fully implemented within 6 months.
  6. Acquisition target: 2000 new subscribers per day - upon the full implementation of the new model.

www.mncgroup.com

22

K Vision - Pay TV Platform for the Mass Market

Customer Acquisition

382

Prepaid Pay TV, which captures mass market in

(in thousands)

August: Acquired by MVN

288

290

263

Indonesia with 20+ mio target homes that can

250

potentially be a subscriber.

226

135

107,8

82,2

35,6 45,3

7,3 7,3

213 205

161 155

186

204

Acquires 8,000 - 10,000 new subscribers on a daily

basis with more than 4.1 million subscribers as of September 2020.

LCO Partnership through digitalization and content licensing.

QR Link to ramp up voucher sales to Rp50 - 60

(in billions)

Top Up Voucher Purchase

bio/month

16,7

14,1

14

14,4

13,6

13,4

12,6

12,3

12,2

11,8

11,4

10,1

10

9,5

www.mncgroup.com

23

Fixed Broadband and IPTV-

Coverage Expansion For Extensive Growth

  • MNC Play is the 3rd largest broadband and IPTV operator with close to 1.5 million home pass and 290,000 subscribers since its inception in 2014.
  • Secured various partnership with neutral network providers to expand its home pass network that lower capex and opex requirement in the future and allows the Company to focus on the delivery of its services (internet & IPTV)
  • Distribute Android TV OTT Box.

3 strategic stance for broadband & IPTV expansion

1

Subs & HP Growth 2015 - 2019

2

400

1600

350

1400

300

1200

250

1000

MNC Play has secured partnership with ICON+ and

200

800

FiberStar, which allows the Company to lease

150

600

265

290

excess network capacity to penetrate into

100

400

115

175

customer homes.

50

57

200

0

0

This will expedite MNC Play's future growth, both

2 0 1 5

2016

2017

2018

2019

in terms of number of subscribers and home pass

expansion, without having to do internal home

Subs

HP

in thousands (000)

pass rolling out activities.

www.mncgroup.com

3

Introduction of Playbox (android TV OTT box) in May 2020 to penetrate all broadband households in Indonesia

24

Penetrating Untapped Pay-TV Market

Local Cable Operator (LCO) Partnership and Acquisition

No of Registered LCO: 417

LCO PARTNERSHIP - METHODS

LCO Acquisition

OR

Digitalization /

Content Licensing

www.mncgroup.com

  • In May 2020, MVN completed its first LCO acquisition located in Batam, Kepulauan Riau.
  • There are many cable operators that obtain MNC Group's channels illegally and redistributing it in their own region. Acquiring these LCOs will help to prevent piracy and broaden MVN networks. This strategy lets the Company gain stronger presence in those areas
  • By supplying MVN's content to local cable operators, it will help them better perform and grow rapidly in their respective region.
  • Target LCO Partnership (subs based): 2 million subscribers

25

Vision+ : TV Anywhere, Anytime

Subscription Video on Demand (SVOD):

  • Vision+ provides more than 10,000 hours of VODs and up to 120 linear channels with catch up features, which are offered independently and through bundling with the packages offered by MNC Vision, K-Vision, MNC Play, and Playbox.

Advertising Video on Demand (AVOD):

  • Vision+ offers free viewing with ad support for certain VODs and linear channels.
  • Free users may upgrade to subscription with no ads if they wish to enjoy premium content, available in sachet pricing, starts from daily, weekly & monthly subscription fee.

4.6 mio

1.3 mio

32.4 mio

Registered

Paid Subscribers

MAU

*Data as of September 2020

www.mncgroup.com

26

MNC Channels: Largest in in-house production and number of channels in Indonesia

FTA (available exclusively on

IN-HOUSE PRODUCTION

MVN's Pay TV Platforms)

(hours)

No

Channel

Total

1

Kids

3,091.7

2

Music

20,529.5

3

Auto Gadget

2,467

4

Infotainment

3,960

5

Travel & Homes

5,280.5

6

Muslim

5,860.9

7

Lifestyle & Fashion

1,827.8

8

Sport

2,281

9

Soccer

1,348.3

10

MNC News

249

Total Hours

63,345.9

*Data as of June 2020

MVN produces and operates 12 pay channels from various genres for Pay TV/IPTV/OTT viewers

www.mncgroup.com

27

  1. Corporate Overview
  2. Media
  3. Financial Services
  4. Entertainment, Lifestyle Property & Hospitality
  5. Corporate Financial Highlights

28

PT MNC Kapital Indonesia Tbk - MNC Financial Services

MNC Group

MNC Kapital Indonesia

86.91%*

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Bank

Finance

Securities

Leasing

General Insurance

Life Insurance

Asset Management

Fintech

Payment Gateway

Funding

Consumer

Financial

Asset based

Motor vehicle

products

Finance

advisory &

financing

Property

Loan facility

Sharia

underwriting

Factoring

Marine cargo

Debit and

Factoring

Brokerage &

Operating

Aviation

credit card

margin financing

lease

Other insurance

Treasury

Online trading

Sharia

products

Trade finance

Fixed income

financing

Research

International

distribution**

Group life

Investment

Individual life

manager

Investment

advisory

Note:

  • direct and/or indirect ownership
  • in the process

Digital

Payment

payment

gateway**

Digital

Biller

remittance

aggregator**

Digital

financial

aggregator

www.mncgroup.com

29

Digital Initiatives - Motion

MNC Bank - Mobile/Open Banking

  • New mobile banking (went live in August 2020)
    1. Biometric login (fingerprint, face detection)
    2. Transfer (MNC Bank Account, Online, SKN, RTGS & Virtual Account)
    3. Top up SPIN and other e-money
    4. Biller integration and payment
    5. Realtime notification
  • Open Banking (under development)
    1. Digital core banking
    2. Automatic onboarding with E-KYC
    3. Savings, credit card and loan application are all in one integrated platform
    4. QRIS features for online and offline payment
    5. Transfer/top up with foreign currency
    6. Open API programing to enable connectivity to external parties

All menu

Brief account details

Customized

QR Payment

Different dashboard for every account in MNC Bank

More menu

Capable for various online transactions

www.mncgroup.com

30

Digital Initiatives - Hario

MNC Life x MNC Insurance - Digital-based Insurance App

  • New features (went live in March 2020)
    1. Additional products: education (Hario Pintar), retirement (Hario Pensiun) and COVID-19 coverage; on top of existing products: accident (Hario Siaga), health (Hario Sehat) and life (Hario Sejahtera)
    2. Push notification, autofill and video content
    3. Available in iOS platform
  • Upcoming features (went live in the end of August 2020)
    1. Additional products in synergy with MNC Insurance: house (MNC Home Express), motor vehicle (MNC Total Care) and travel (MNC Travel Express)
    2. QRIS transaction (collaboration with SPIN)
    3. Online claim
    4. Live chat
    5. Loyalty rewards

www.mncgroup.com

Sliding banner for promotion or announcement

Live

Products

chat

Subscribed policies

31

Digital Initiatives - MNC Trade

MNC Sekuritas - additional features as Online APERD (Mutual

Fund Sales Agent)

  • Phase 1 - Additional mutual funds products from MNC Asset Management (target completion: end of August 2020, go live subject to OJK's approval)
    1. Limited to MNC Asset Management products
    2. Transaction: subscribe and redeem
    3. Information: list of products, portfolio's profit/loss, NAV and chart
    4. Separate portfolio between stock and mutual fund
  • Phase 2 - Online APERD for various mutual funds (2.5 months after phase 1)
    1. Support other asset management products
    2. Risk profile on opening account
    3. Transaction: auto-sweep
    4. Information: product comparation
    5. Mutual fund portfolio as collateral for additional trading limit
    6. Automation process back office & regulatory report

www.mncgroup.com

Detail of mutual fund

Reports and researches

Biometrics

Online account opening

Buy, sell, switch, redeem

Switch to MNC Trade (Stock)

32

Digital Initiatives - MNC Duit

MNC Asset Management - Online Mutual Fund

  • Upgrading MNC Duit to service APERD, financial

consultants and institution;

in

addition

to current

Product

available for retail clients.

All

in one

integrated

offered

platform

  • Phase 1
    • Online opening account
    • Subscription
    • Balance inquiry
    • Historical transaction
    • Redemption and switching
    • Financial calculator

→ Phase 2

Buy, sell,

-

Auto investment

switch,

-

Direct transaction

redeem

  • Live chat
  • Loyalty Points (with SPIN)

www.mncgroup.com

to calculate return

Live chat

33

Digital Initiatives - SPIN

MNC Teknologi Nusantara - e-Money,e-wallet, digital

remittance

  • New features (went live in May 2020)
    1. QRIS transaction on TV
    2. From "SPIN Cash" to cash advance via banks
  • Upcoming features (target live in Q4 2020)
    1. Loyalty programs: SPIN Points, vouchers, special offers
    2. More competitive prices for mobile credit, mobile internet packages, electricity and water payments
    3. Direct host to host with major Banks for low cost top up, cash out and transfer from and to major banks
    4. Live chat
    5. Co-brandingwith other digital apps of MNC Group

To/from other e-money and bank account

Mass product payments

Transaction history

Balance

E-wallet, to save credit card

QRIS scanner (incl QRIS on TV)

www.mncgroup.com

34

In the Pipeline - P2P Lending

  • Broader/nationwide customer-base with digital on-boarding
  • As channeling agent for MNC Bank, MNC Finance and MNC Leasing
  • Leverage MNC Group's ecosystem to minimize risks
  • Implement AI based credit scoring using MNC Group's big data and analytics

www.mncgroup.com

Lenders Channel

P2P

Lending platform

Institutional lenders

/ venture capital

Individual lenders

Borrowers

Express

fund

Paylater

Payroll

deduction

Invoice

financing

Productive

loan

35

In the Pipeline - Payment Gateway

  • Acquired this year, Flash Mobile is a payment gateway and biller aggregator company. Expected to be fully licensed this year, Flash Mobile is underway for PCI DSS (highest security standard certification)
  • Flash Mobile serves as the most integrated payment gateway and biller aggregator both for MNC Group, and soon for external partners as well

Payment Gateway is a service provider that authorizes credit/debit cards, e-money or direct payments processing for e-businesses and online retailers

Biller aggregator is payment switching that connect between billers and customers using third party networking system such as banks, convenience stores, e-commerce and many more

www.mncgroup.com

MNC Group's

billers

  • MNC Vision
  • MNC Play
  • Vision+
  • Hario
  • MNC Shop
  • Installments

External

billers

  • PLN
  • Telkom
  • Mobile credits
  • etc

payment Partners

  • Banks
  • ATMs
  • Credit cards
  • Convenience stores
  • SPIN and other E- money providers

36

Digital MNC Financial Services Blueprint

Digital

Payment

  • Open Banking

Embedded

-

P2P Lending

Digital

platform

Digital

Product

Lending

Provider

Fintech

Venture Investment Equity

Capital Management Crowdfunding

www.mncgroup.com

  • MNC Bank, MNC Leasing and MNC Finance will use available funds or funds received from venture capital to channel loans from P2P lending platform and equity crowdfunding (ECF), where SPIN and Motion users can also participate as individual lender/investor
  • MNC Sekuritas can help their ECF companies to grow the business until IPO
  • SPIN will act as the financial deepening agent for Motion and other digital platforms to get new customers (combined account opening)
  • Hario, MNC Trade and MNC DUIT as insurtech and investment app will provide embedded financial products, ie: auto invest and cross sell, to support users manage their financial
  • Flash Mobile will act as the payment gateway, biller management, big data, and identity management

37

Group Loyalty system to connect MNC Group

External partners

  • The loyalty points will unify all MNC Group's point systems and redemption
  • Customers earn points on every transaction, which can be redeemed to increase attachment, engagement and loyalty to stay within MNC Group's ecosystem
  • With our large customer base, MNC Group loyalty points enable cross-selling, upselling and support event driven offering, which in turn will generate better customer behavior insights and real time analytics

www.mncgroup.com

38

  1. Corporate Overview
  2. Media
  3. Financial Services
  4. Entertainment, Lifestyle Property & Hospitality
  5. Corporate Financial Highlights

39

PT MNC Land Tbk

www.mncgroup.com

40

MNC Lido City - Masterplan

Direct Access From Toll Road

Access From Toll Road to Sukabumi Road

Phase 1 Masterplan (± 700 ha)

  1. TRUMP International Golf Course
  2. TRUMP Country Club & Hotel
  3. TRUMP Residential Villas
  4. Lido Lake Resort
  5. MNC ParkTM (w/ MSIN*)
  6. Retail Dining Entertainment (w/ 3rd Party)
  7. Hotel & MICE (w/ 3rd Party)
  8. TOD (w/ 3rd Party)
  9. MNC University

10 MNC Office Park (w/ 3rd Party)

11 MNC Music Festival (by MSIN*)

12 Movie Land (by MSIN*)

13 MNC World Gardens

14 Residential Development (w/ 3rd Party)

*MSIN: PT MNC Studios International Tbk

Next expansion of 2,300 ha including Moto GP Circuit, 2nd Golf Course and many more with opportunity to partner with third parties

www.mncgroup.com

41

MNC Lido City - Special Economic Zones

MNC Lido City

Source : https://kek.go.id/

MNC Lido City has the significant potential to be developed as a Tourism SEZ

With an extensive 1040 Ha proposed to be Tourism SEZ, MNC Lido City will support and contribute to the National and Regional tourism

industries, as well as providing some multiplier effects, especially for Bogor Regency and its surroundings

www.mncgroup.com

42

MNC Lido City

Portfolio Summary - Trump International Lido

Total Gross

250 ha

Including:

40 ha

Trump International Resort

Lido

91.5 ha

Trump International Golf Club

Lido

105 ha

Trump Residences Lido

Portfolio highlights:

  1. Trump International Resort Lido
    • 120 roomkeys, 6-star
    • 24/7 lifestyle concierge and personalized service
    • Restaurant and bar, spa & fitness center, meeting and conference facilities
    • Trump standard of excellence
  3. Trump International Golf Course and Country Club Lido
    • 18 hole PGA Standard
    • An ultra-exclusive golf & country club with GFA of more than 36,000 sqm
    • Club designed by Oppenheim Architecture
    • Golf course designed by Ernie Els
    • Golf course construction progress: 70%
  5. Trump International Residences Lido
    • 281 units of 3BR to 8BR luxury villas
    • 180 units of 2BR to 4BR condominium
    • Designed by Oppenheim Architecture and HBA

www.mncgroup.com

43

MNC Lido City

Trump International Lido

Trump International Resort Lido

Trump International Golf Club Lido

Trump Residences Lido

OFFICIAL PARTNERSHIP WITH:

© MNC LAND 2020. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

www.mncgroup.com

44

MNC Lido City

Portfolio Summary - MNC ParkTM, MNC WorldTM, Movie Land & Music Festival Venue

Total Gross

114.4 ha

Including:

65.6 ha

MNC ParkTM

48.8 ha

MNC WorldTM

21 ha

Movie Land

5.7 ha

Music Festival Venue

www.mncgroup.com

Portfolio highlights:

  1. MNC ParkTM
    • Introducing the first international scale theme park in Indonesia which features: 6 themed lands, 23 rides & attractions, 6 shows, 17 F&B concepts, 18 retail concepts, 1 multipurpose event hall
    • A host of new characters from the next generation of MNC Animation
    • Building on a Synergistic Business Model across the Group to drive revenue as well as implementing cross selling and cross promotion with other group's products and services (both media and financial services)
  3. MNC WorldTM
    • Retail and Dining: specialty shopping, dining, and entertainment hotspot with a wide range of
      daytime and nighttime activities, including: avenue of stars, live broadcasts, celebrity appearances, live music, etc
    • Hotels: uniquely themed resort hotels to cater different audiences and price points; 1,400 4-star+ rooms plus 800 3-star rooms adjacent to the resort with integrated convention center featuring a ballroom and meeting room facilities to drive MICE business and weekday occupancy
  5. Movie Land and Music Festival Venue
    • Movie Land: First independent movie production complex in Indonesia with large range of background setting from nature to city
    • Music Festival Venue: 5 main stages, outdoor theatre, amphitheatre, music & art festival, international music event, café & retail with monorail access

45

MNC Lido City

MNC ParkTM, MNC WorldTM, Movie Land &

Music Festival Venue

MNC ParkTM

MNC WorldTM

Movie Land

www.mncgroup.com

46

MNC Lido City

Portfolio Summary - Lido Lake Resort

Total Gross

4.5 ha

Including:

3.4 ha

Lido Lake Resort and Convention Center

1.1 ha

Lido Lake Resort Extension

Portfolio highlights:

  1. Lido Lake Resort and Convention Center
    • Approx. 60 km or an hour drive from Jakarta
    • 101 rooms with sizes ranging from 32 sqm to 180 sqm
    • The hotel went through a major renovation in 2017 and was soft opened in November 2018
    • Facilities and event space: 2 ballrooms and 3 meeting rooms with total capacity of up to 500 pax, outbound facilities, wedding venue
    • Received Certificate of Excellence 2019 from TripAdvisor
  3. Lido Lake Resort Extension
    • Additional 125 rooms
    • Facilities and event Space: Water Leisure Activities, wedding venue, meeting venue, ballroom

www.mncgroup.com

47

MNC Lido City

Lido Lake Development

www.mncgroup.com

  • SOEKARNO PARK
    • Orange Pergola Restaurant
    • Retail & Food Court
    • Soekarno Villa Coffee Shop
    • Soekarno Villa Preserved Building
    • Lakeside Pool
  • LIDO LAKE ADVENTURE PARK
    A. Paintball Zone B. Highrope Course C. Tree House
    D. Kayak Harbour E. Archery Shoot F. Kids Playground G. Sky Bike
    H. Flying Fox Landing | 260 m I. Lido Lake Hotel
    J. Lido Lake Hotel 2 K. Soekarno Park
  • The biggest outbound facilities in Indonesia with more than 60 games

48

MNC Lido City

Transit Oriented Development (TOD)

© MNC LAND 2019. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

www.mncgroup.com

  • Total Area: 7 Ha
  • Integrated Transportation
    Modes:
    1. Train Station
    2. Bus Terminal
  • Commercial area
  • 3 Apartment towers
  • Estimated construction commencement: 2021
  • To be developed in cooperation with third parties

49

MNC Lido City

Bodogol National Park

NATURE ACTIVITIES PROGRAM

Salak

Mountain MNC

LIDO CITY

BODOGOL

Gede

Pangrango

Mountain

MNC Land collaborates with Mount Gede Pangrango National Park to manage Bodogol as an agro tourism destination

www.mncgroup.com

50

  1. Hotel and Beach Club
  2. Golf Club
  3. Golf Course
  4. Luxury Villa
  5. Back of House
  6. Condo
  7. Landbank
  8. Toll Road

www.mncgroup.com

MNC Bali Resort - Masterplan

The largest and most integrated lifestyle resort development in Bali,

MNC Bali Resort with a total area of 107 ha

  • According to BPJT (Toll Road Regulatory Agency), our site will be near the newly planned toll road in Bali that connects Kuta to Gilimanuk.
  • The completion of the new toll road will be in line with the completion of our project.
  • Via the new toll road, Kuta - Canggu - Tanah Lot can be reached in 20 minutes

51

MNC Bali Resort

Portfolio Summary - Trump International Bali

Total Gross

107 ha

Including:

14.3 ha

Trump International Resort Bali

54 ha

Trump International Golf Club

Bali

8,397 m2

Trump Beach Club Bali

14 ha

Trump Residences Bali

www.mncgroup.com

Portfolio highlights:

  1. Trump International Resort Bali
    • 151 roomkeys of suites and villas
    • Trump International Resort, a 6-star Hotel providing the Finest Expression of Glamour, Luxury and Service
  3. Trump International Golf Club Bali
    • A top course in Asia designed by Phil Mickelson (18 holes - Par 72)
    • Home of International Golf Events
    • Signature hole facing the Tanah Lot and Indian ocean
    • An ultra-exclusive golf club providing state-of-the-art facilities, orchestrated by a 24/7 lifestyle concierge
    • GFA Golf Club: 8,653 m2
  5. Trump Beach Club Bali
    • Features a state-of-the-art Trump Beach Club Bali designed to present a 360-degree view of the Indian Ocean
    • Total GFA: 8,397 sqm
    • Planned Facilities: Beach Club Restaurant , Swim - Up Bar, Pool Bar, Cigar & Cognac Lounge, Delicatessen, Beach Club & Deck, Cabanas, VIP Lounge, Swimming pool, DJ booth, White sand pit, Amphitheater
  7. Trump International Residences Bali
    • 144 units of 3BR to 5BR Luxury Villas
    • 223 units of 1BR to 2BR Condominium
    • Designed by Oppenheim Architecture and HBA

52

MNC Bali Resort

Trump International Bali

Trump International Resort Bali

Trump International Golf Club Bali

Trump Beach Club Bali

Trump Residences Bali

OFFICIAL PARTNERSHIP WITH:

© MNC LAND 2020. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

www.mncgroup.com

53

Hospitality and Others

Portfolio Summary

Total Gross

430,000 m2

NLA

346,600 m2

Including:

5,800 m2

Co-working Space

Note:

Owned

Gross: 197,000 m2

NLA: 121,500 m2

MICE

24,000 m2

(both offices and hospitality)

www.mncgroup.com

Portfolio highlights:

  • Hospitality and others segment includes our hotel resorts, office buildings, and co-working. Development is intended to maximize the utility of our land banks that are all located in the prime area in both Jakarta and Surabaya. Thus, in the past 5 years MNC Land has developed MNC Financial Center, BEI Surabaya, Oakwood/One East and Park Tower & Park Hyatt Jakarta.
  • The portfolio has generated sizable recurring income with high occupancy and competitive rent supported by the captive market from MNC Group as well as external customers.
  • Jakarta Office Portfolio highlights:
    1. MNC Center in Kebon Sirih, Central Jakarta
      • An integrated mixed use complex with approx. 5 ha land area
      • Strategic location near CBD, Government's offices and embassies
      • Latest addition is Park Tower Jakarta, a premium Grade-A office
      • Jakarta Concert Hall (capacity of 1,024 pax)
      • MNC Conference Hall (capacity of 455 pax)
    3. MNC Studios in West Jakarta
      • A total area of 12 ha
      • The largest broadcast & production facilities in South East Asia
  • Surabaya Office Portfolio highlights:
    BEI Surabaya
    Strategic location in central Surabaya
    Anchor tenant: BEI/IDX (Indonesian Stock Exchange)

54

Hospitality and Others

The Westin Resort and BICC

  • Location: ITDC complex in Nusa Dua area and approx. 13 km or 30 minutes away from Ngurah Rai International Airport.
  • 5-starHotel Resort with total room keys of 433 rooms with sizes ranging from 38 sqm to 171 sqm.
  • Latest awards: Best Family Hotel by Exquisite Awards 2018, Best Conference Hotel in Asia, Ranked #9 by Smart Travel Asia 2018 Best Travel Poll, Luxury Wellness Spa for Heavenly Spa, Regional Winner by World Luxury Spa Awards 2018.
  • MICE facilities with a total area of ~15.700 m2, largest convention hall: 2.394 m2 with capacity of up to 2,500 pax.
  • Hosted Events: Miss World 2013, APEC CEO Summit Indonesia 2013 and IMF-World Bank Meeting 2018, Indonesia Africa Infrastructure Dialogue 2019.

www.mncgroup.com

55

Hospitality and Others

Oakwood Hotel & Residence

Location: Kertajaya Indah, an elite area in Surabaya, East Java

5-starHotel with total room keys of 144 rooms with sizes ranging from 44 sqm to 110 sqm.

Managed by Oakwood, an award-winning and the largest serviced apartment operator in the world.

Grand opening of the hotel was held on 9 September 2019.

Supporting facilities: sky lounge, kids room, skypool, private cinema and fitness center.

Event Space: Grand Ballroom with total

capacity of up to 500 pax.

www.mncgroup.com

56

Hospitality and Others

Park Hyatt Jakarta

www.mncgroup.com

  • The first and the only Park Hyatt brand hotel in Indonesia
  • Location: MNC Center, Central Jakarta, very close to Governments' offices and embassies, CBD Jakarta and elite residential landmark of Menteng.
  • 6-starHotel with total room keys of
    222 rooms with sizes ranging from 57 sqm to 317 sqm.
  • Supporting facilities: Ballroom, Meeting rooms, Spa and Fitness Center as well as world-classdining and entertainment experience.
  • Target opening: 2021

57

Hospitality and Others

New Venture: Co-working Space

  • The initiation to launch a new business venture in Co-working Space is in line with high demand for co-working space and virtual office. Last year alone, a research by Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) shows that virtual and co-working space absorbed 33% of total office space requests in 2018 and the demand is expected to further increase this year.
  • The 1st Co-working space area in Park Tower was soft opened on 1 October 2019, in collaboration with Kolega.
  • Supporting facilities including state-of-the-art Leisure space, Event space, and Meeting room.
  • GoWork co-working space was opened in February 2020 at BEI Building Surabaya.
  • A new co-working space at Mega Kuningan, Jakarta is under development. Mega Kuningan is an integrated diplomatic and business area equipped with international standard infrastructure and utility networks.

www.mncgroup.com

58

Hospitality and Others

Office Building (1)

Location: MNC Center, Kebon Sirih, Central Jakarta

MNC Tower & Plaza

MNC Financial Center

Park Tower Jakarta

iNews Tower*

High End Building

Sindo Building

* The property is owned by MNC Group, MNC Land is the project manager and building manager of the Property

www.mncgroup.com

59

Hospitality and Others

Office Building (2)

Location: West Jakarta

Location: Bali & Surabaya, East Java

Indovision Bali Building

BEI Building

MNC Studios*

MNC College

MNC Vision Tower*

* The property is owned by MNC Group, MNC Land is the project manager and building manager of the Property

www.mncgroup.com

60

  1. Corporate Overview
  2. Media
  3. Financial Services
  4. Entertainment, Lifestyle Property & Hospitality
  5. Corporate Financial Highlights

61

Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss

1H 2020 (Unaudited) and 1H 2019 (Unaudited)

in million Rupiah

1H2020

1H2019

Profit and Loss

Net Revenues

7.148.054

7.827.108

Gross profit

526.429

1.344.694

Net income

284.365

1.030.524

Total net income (loss) attributable to :

- Owners of the company

(480.233)

261.027

- Non-controlling interests

764.598

769.497

Total comprehensive income

250.568

1.196.056

Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to :

- Owners of the company

(479.926)

364.080

- Non-controlling interests

730.494

831.976

Earnings (loss) per share

(in full Rupiah)

(7,16)

5,10

in million Rupiah

1H 2020 Revenue Contribution

Ads - Non

Digital

37%

Ads -

Others

Digital

5%

6%

Financial

Institutions

17%

Content

Pay TV and

11%

Broadband

24%

9.000.000

7.827.108

8.000.000

7.148.054

7.000.000

6.000.000

5.000.000

4.000.000

2.783.824

3.000.000

2.545.097

1.952.295

1.707.690

2.000.000

1.000.000

0

Revenues

EBITDA

Income from operations

1H2019

1H2020

www.mncgroup.com

62

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position 1H 2020 (Unaudited) and FY 2019 (Audited)

in million Rupiah

Balance Sheet

Total assets

Total liabilities

Total equity

Ratios

Profit (loss) to assets ratio

(%)

Profit (loss) to equity ratio

(%)

Profit (loss) to revenues ratio

(%)

Current ratio

(%)

Liabilities to equity ratio

Liabilities to assets ratio

1H2020

FY2019

56,499,507

57,613,499

70.000

60.000

57.613

56.500

26,611,962

28,781,322

Rupiah

50.000

29,887,545

28,832,177

40.000

29.888

-

-

28.781

28.832

26.612

3.62Billion

30.000

1.01

20.000

in

1.90

7.24

10.000

3.98

13.08

-

119.27

108.82

Assets

Liabilities

Equity

0.89

1.00

FY2019

1H2020

0.47

0.50

www.mncgroup.com

63

Historical 5 Years

in million Rupiah

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

Profit and Loss

Net Revenues

15.967.376

14.725.851

13.580.269

12.894.525

12.878.191

Gross profit

7.764.004

7.163.896

5.757.191

5.130.930

4.655.262

Net income

2.087.823

945.195

524.708

847.943

(570.323)

Total net income attributable to :

- Owners of the company

430.814

86.353

148.619

232.931

(845.752)

- Non-controlling interests

1.657.009

858.842

376.089

615.012

275.429

Total comprehensive income

2.171.828

994.169

398.227

810.489

(445.428)

Total comprehensive income attributable to :

- Owners of the company

504.582

152.067

65.875

210.325

(714.054)

- Non-controlling interests

1.667.246

842.102

332.352

600.164

268.626

Earnings (loss) per share

(in full Rupiah)

7,45

1,78

3,14

5,50

(22,02)

Balance Sheet

Total assets

57.613.499

56.421.973

56.523.811

55.292.949

53.299.268

Total liabilities

28.781.322

31.925.209

32.437.621

31.129.457

30.464.913

Total equity

28.832.177

24.496.764

24.086.190

24.163.492

22.834.355

Ratios

-

-

-

-

-

Profit (loss) to assets ratio

(%)

3,62

1,68

0,93

1,53

(1,07)

Profit (loss) to equity ratio

(%)

7,24

3,86

2,18

3,51

(2,50)

Profit (loss) to revenues ratio

(%)

13,08

6,42

3,86

6,58

(4,43)

Current ratio

(%)

→ assets / liabilities

108,82

111,72

97,60

108,08

111,55

Liabilities to equity ratio

1,00

1,30

1,35

1,29

1,33

Liabilities to assets ratio

0,50

0,57

0,57

0,56

0,57

www.mncgroup.com

64

MNC Financial Center 21st Floor

Jl. Kebon Sirih No. 21-27 Jakarta 10340, Indonesia

Tel. +62-21 2970 9700

Fax. +62-21 3983 6870

Email: ir.bhit@mncgroup.com

www. .com

Disclaimer

PT MNC Investama Tbk published this content on 22 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2020 07:19:04 UTC

Financials
Sales 2019 15 967 B 1 086 M 1 086 M
Net income 2019 431 B 29,3 M 29,3 M
Net Debt 2019 9 406 B 640 M 640 M
P/E ratio 2019 8,60x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 3 353 B 229 M 228 M
EV / Sales 2018 1,08x
EV / Sales 2019 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 12 109
Free-Float 44,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Darma Putra Wati President Director
Hary Iswanto Tanoesoedibjo President Commissioner
Juliana Salim Head-Finance
Liliana Tanaja Commissioner
Kardinal Alamsyah Karim Independent Commissioner
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PT MNC INVESTAMA TBK-21.88%229
THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY-12.45%228 828
COMCAST CORPORATION-1.00%203 372
VIACOMCBS INC.-32.17%17 626
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-25.88%12 273
FORMULA ONE GROUP-21.55%8 282
