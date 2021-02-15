Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE  >  PT MNC Investama Tbk    BHIT   ID1000064207

PT MNC INVESTAMA TBK

(BHIT)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PT MNC Investama Tbk : Trump's Indonesia partner to build movie studio after securing tax breaks

02/15/2021 | 03:55am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Executive Vice President of The Trump Organization, Donald J. Trump Jr., looks on during a news conference following pre-launch ceremony of the Trump Residences in Jakarta

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesian tycoon Hary Tanoesoedibjo, a business partner of former U.S. president Donald Trump, launched on Monday construction on a movie studio as part of a tourism complex on Java island that is set to receive tax breaks.

Lido City is the umbrella project located around 60 km (37 miles) south of the capital Jakarta in the Bogor area, where the Trump Organization will operate luxury villas, a resort and a golf course.

The project has been designated a special economic zone (SEZ) for tourism, which means it can benefit from corporate tax cuts, luxury goods sales tax cuts and get some leniency on permits, PT MNC Studios International said in a statement.

"For around 1,000 hectares in Bogor Regency, a special economic zone permit has been obtained," MNC Group executive chairman Tanoesoedibjo said in a text message, adding the movie studios will be wholly controlled by his company.Tanoesoedibjo told local media he hoped the Movieland studios will become a creative hub and Indonesia's version of Hollywood.

Indonesia's National Council for Special Economic Zones, which recommended President Joko Widodo approve the status, projected Lido City could attract $2.4 billion in investment and 3.17 million tourist per year through 2038.

Businesses investing 1 trillion rupiah ($71.92 million) or more in SEZs are eligible for tax holidays of up to 20 years that could be extended for two more years with a 50% tax cut.

It was not clear whether the Trump Organization would benefit from tax breaks since MNC has not disclosed any profit-sharing schemes over the management of the properties. Trump Organization is also partnering with MNC on another project in Bali.

In a 2019 visit to Indonesia, Donald Trump Jr dismissed any risk of conflict of interest in the Southeast Asian country and said the projects were among the
last the Trump Organization signed up before his father became president. (https://reut.rs/2N7qClh)

The former U.S. President kept ownership of his global business empire, but handed off control to his two oldest sons through a trust while in office.

Meanwhile, MNC Group is undergoing debt restructuring after Singapore's High Court on Jan. 29 ratified a bond restructuring, which will involve holders exchanging $231 million of notes for shares or new bonds, Refinitiv publication IFR said.

($1 = 13,905.0000 rupiah)

(Additional reporting by Fransiska Nangoy and Tabita Diela; Editing by Ed Davies)

By Agustinus Beo Da Costa


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PT MNC INVESTAMA TBK 0.00% 56 End-of-day quote.-15.15%
PT MNC LAND TBK 0.99% 102 End-of-day quote.-3.77%
All news about PT MNC INVESTAMA TBK
02/14PT MNC INVESTAMA TBK : Trump's Indonesia partner to build movie studio after sec..
RE
2020PT MNC INVESTAMA TBK : Corporate Update December 2020
PU
2020PT MNC INVESTAMA TBK : “BHIT”) Financial Release and Business Update..
PU
2020PT MNC INVESTAMA TBK : Corporate Update November 2020
PU
2020PT MNC INVESTAMA TBK : Corporate Update October 2020
PU
2020PT MNC INVESTAMA TBK : Corporate Update September 2020
PU
2020PT MNC INVESTAMA TBK : “BHIT”) Financial Release and Business Update..
PU
2020Indonesian firms face $4 billion debt wall as rupiah slides
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 15 967 B 1 150 M 1 150 M
Net income 2019 431 B 31,0 M 31,0 M
Net Debt 2019 9 406 B 677 M 677 M
P/E ratio 2019 8,60x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 4 091 B 293 M 295 M
EV / Sales 2018 1,08x
EV / Sales 2019 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 11 664
Free-Float 54,1%
Chart PT MNC INVESTAMA TBK
Duration : Period :
PT MNC Investama Tbk Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PT MNC INVESTAMA TBK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Darma Putra Wati President Director
Juliana Salim Head-Finance
Hary Iswanto Tanoesoedibjo President Commissioner
Esther Nova Head-Compliance & Business Process
Kardinal Alamsyah Karim Independent Commissioner
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PT MNC INVESTAMA TBK-15.15%293
THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY3.58%340 671
COMCAST CORPORATION1.58%243 828
VIACOMCBS INC.56.49%35 989
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-1.26%14 695
FORMULA ONE GROUP6.74%10 421
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ