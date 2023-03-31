Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Indonesia
  4. INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. PT MNC Land Tbk
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KPIG   ID1000052301

PT MNC LAND TBK

(KPIG)
  Report
End-of-day quote INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-03-29
71.00 IDR    0.00%
05:14aTrump's Indonesia partner launches tourism complex on Java
RE
2022PT MNC Land Tbk Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
2022PT MNC Land Tbk Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Trump's Indonesia partner launches tourism complex on Java

03/31/2023 | 05:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesian property firm PT MNC Land launched on Friday a 1,040 hectare (2,570 acre) tourism complex on Java island, where former U.S. President Donald Trump's company will operate a hotel and a golf course.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo also inaugurated a special conomic zone within MNC's tourism project, which is called Lido City and located around 60 km (37 miles) south of the capital Jakarta in the Bogor area.

MNC Land said the special economic zone status means investors or developers can benefit from corporate and luxury goods sales tax cuts and some leniency on permits, adding benefits included an 80-year building rights title and foreign ownership.

It was not clear whether the Trump Organization would also benefit from tax breaks, which include a tax holiday for corporate tax for 10 to 20 years based on the investment value.

During his presidency, Trump had kept ownership of his global business empire, but handed off control to his two oldest sons through a trust while in office, an arrangement watchdogs said at the time did not go far enough to prevent conflicts of interest in the White House.

Trump was this week indicted by a Manhattan grand jury after a probe into hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels, becoming the first former U.S. president to face criminal charges even as he makes another run for the White House. He has denied any wrong doing.

MNC Land said it fully owned the project in Lido, which includes a movie studio called Movieland, while the Trump Organization will operate an 83-hectare golf course opening this year and a five-star hotel.

Indonesian tycoon and chairman of MNC Group, Hary Tanoesoedibjo, has said Movieland will become a creative hub and Indonesia's version of Hollywood.

The Trump Organization is also partnering with MNC on another project in Bali.

(Reporting by Stanley Widianto; Editing by Ed Davies)


© Reuters 2023
All news about PT MNC LAND TBK
05:14aTrump's Indonesia partner launches tourism complex on Java
RE
2022PT MNC Land Tbk Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
2022PT MNC Land Tbk Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
2022PT MNC Land Tbk Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
2022PT MNC Land Tbk Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
2021PT MNC Land Tbk Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021
CI
2021PT MNC Land Tbk(IDX:KPIG) added to S&P Global BMI Index
CI
2021PT MNC Land Tbk announced a financing transaction
CI
2021PT MNC Land Tbk Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2020
CI
2021Market Chatter: MNC Land Scrubs Trump-branded Properties from Resort Deve..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 700 B 46,6 M 46,6 M
Net income 2021 196 B 13,0 M 13,0 M
Net Debt 2021 5 722 B 381 M 381 M
P/E ratio 2021 38,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6 297 B 419 M 419 M
EV / Sales 2020 20,6x
EV / Sales 2021 19,0x
Nbr of Employees 461
Free-Float 73,4%
Chart PT MNC LAND TBK
Duration : Period :
PT MNC Land Tbk Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PT MNC LAND TBK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 71,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Muhamad Budi Rustanto President Director
Alex Wardhana Finance Director & Secretary
Hary Iswanto Tanoesoedibjo President Commissioner
Vincent Henry Hilliard Director-HR & General Services
Susaningtyas Nefo Kertopati Independent Commissioner
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PT MNC LAND TBK0.00%419
SECOM CO., LTD.8.99%13 355
SECURITAS AB (PUBL)-0.48%4 766
PROSEGUR CASH, S.A.19.90%1 135
PROSEGUR COMPAÑÍA DE SEGURIDAD, S.A.2.76%1 023
SIS LIMITED-17.04%578
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer