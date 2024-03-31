PT Multi Garam Utama Tbk is an Indonesia-based company that operates three ecosystems, namely media, retail brands, and community. It provides a platform for the New Economy generation to learn, create, and express itself. It has established three main pillars in media, namely USS Networks, Finfolk, and R66 Media. USS Networks is a lifestyle content network that houses conversations around youth culture. Finfolk is a digital media company that brings market updates and information related to finance, stock market, cryptocurrency, and startup. R66 Media is a multi-channel network company that serves as an incubator for content creators through assistance in areas, such as production, funding, partner management, intellectual property (IP), digital rights management, The Company has created more than 20 Original IPs specifically in the Creative Economy Ecosystem, ranging from lifestyle, fashion, sports, and events. Its Omni-Channel Retail brands consists of drSoap, Amazara, and Syca.

Sector Professional Information Services