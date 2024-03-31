Certain Ordinary Shares of PT Multi Garam Utama Tbk are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 31-MAR-2024.
Details:
Shares held in lock up for period of 8 month and 12 month
|
End-of-day quote
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|82 IDR
|-4.65%
|+1.23%
|+30.16%
|Mar. 28
|PT Multi Garam Utama Tbk Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2023
|CI
|Aug. 03
|PT Multi Garam Utama Tbk has completed an IPO in the amount of IDR 57 billion.
|CI
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+30.16%
|20.42M
|-9.15%
|68.43M