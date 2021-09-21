PT Multipolar Tbk : 21 September 2021 – Multipolar continues strengthening its tech portfolio by investing in leading Indonesian Podcast and Digital Audio Media (Mahaka Radio Integra Tbk)

PRESS RELEASE

Multipolar continues strengthening its tech portfolio

by investing in leading Indonesian Podcast and Digital Audio Media

(Mahaka Radio Integra Tbk)

Jakarta, September 21, 2021 - PT Multipolar Tbk ("MLPL") announced that it has invested in Indonesia's leading Podcast and Digital Audio Media platform through an equity investment in PT Mahaka Radio Integra Tbk ("MARI").

Multipolar is Lippo's publicly listed technology investment company with an NAV (Net Asset Value) of over IDR 20 trillion, including investments in more than 40 early- and late-stage technology companies in Indonesia and the region. Multipolar is a leading investor in the intersection of Indonesian digital and consumer, and one of the very few publicly traded proxies for the Indonesian digital sector.

MARI has used it leadership as the leading radio and audio media company, to transform itself into the leading Indonesian new media podcast and digital audio media platform called NOICE (podcast, radio, audiobook).

Key highlights of MARI's market leading NOICE platform: