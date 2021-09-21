PT Multipolar Tbk : 21 September 2021 – Multipolar continues strengthening its tech portfolio by investing in leading Indonesian Podcast and Digital Audio Media (Mahaka Radio Integra Tbk)

PRESS RELEASE
Multipolar continues strengthening its tech portfolio
by investing in leading Indonesian Podcast and Digital Audio Media
(Mahaka Radio Integra Tbk)
Jakarta, September 21, 2021 - PT Multipolar Tbk ("MLPL") announced that it has invested in Indonesia's leading Podcast and Digital Audio Media platform through an equity investment in PT Mahaka Radio Integra Tbk ("MARI").
Multipolar is Lippo's publicly listed technology investment company with an NAV (Net Asset Value) of over IDR 20 trillion, including investments in more than 40 early- and late-stage technology companies in Indonesia and the region. Multipolar is a leading investor in the intersection of Indonesian digital and consumer, and one of the very few publicly traded proxies for the Indonesian digital sector.
MARI has used it leadership as the leading radio and audio media company, to transform itself into the leading Indonesian new media podcast and digital audio media platform called NOICE (podcast, radio, audiobook).
Key highlights of MARI's market leading NOICE platform:
-
Unique and Original Content. Leveraging its parent company's expertise will allow NOICE to produce original and unique content. NOICE is producing over 100+ themes of original content.
-
Passionate and Proven Leadership. Founder and leaders Rado Adrian (CEO) and Niken Sasmaya (CBO) are passionate, proven leaders, and formerly executives at Google and Youtube.
-
Strong Traction and Customer Focused. NOICE has been downloaded by more than 1mn users this year with almost zero customer acquisition cost.
-
State of the art Technology. Backed by the leading VCs and investors in Indonesia and the region, NOICE's series A round included Go-Ventures, Alpha JWC, Kinesys, and Kenangan Fund. Each investor also brings to the table strategic value add, tech knowhow and its respective ecosystems.

