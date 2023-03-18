Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Indonesia
  4. INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. PT Multipolar Tbk
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MLPL   ID1000115207

PT MULTIPOLAR TBK

(MLPL)
  Report
End-of-day quote INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-03-16
79.00 IDR   +1.28%
11:37aPt Multipolar Tbk : Another Profitable Year for MPC, Driven by Strong Turnaround in Retail Sector & Consistent Growth in System Integration Business
PU
2022PT Multipolar Tbk Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
2022Pt Multipolar Tbk : Dislosure - Transfer of LPPF's shares
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PT Multipolar Tbk : Another Profitable Year for MPC, Driven by Strong Turnaround in Retail Sector & Consistent Growth in System Integration Business

03/18/2023 | 11:37am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

March 18, 2023

ANOTHER PROFITABLE YEAR FOR MPC, DRIVEN BY STRONG TURNAROUND IN RETAIL SECTOR & CONSISTENT GROWTH IN SYSTEM INTEGRATION BUSINESS

  • IDR 151.2 billion in net profit along with 5.3% revenue growth
  • Deleveraging initiative with IDR 1.2 trillion mostly in accelerated debt repayments
  • Continues investments in strategic technology-based services

Jakarta, March 18, 2023. MPC (PT Multipolar Tbk, "the Company", ticker code MLPL) today reports its 2022 financial performance by posting revenues of IDR 10.9 trillion, up 5.3% from IDR 10.3 trillion in the previous year, mainly driven by a consistent & strong performance of the Company's retail & system integration businesses. On the bottom line, the Company recorded IDR 151.2 billion profit attributable to parent.

The Company continued its deleveraging initiative by reducing its bank loans from IDR 3.4 trillion in the previous year to IDR 2.2 trillion mostly through accelerated repayments, resulting in significant interest expense reduction. The Company went further in managing its liability by converting all its USD-denominated bank loans into Rupiah to address currency mismatch risks. The Company also successfully carried out an IDR 521.3 billion rights issue, further strengthening its capital structure.

MPC's retail businesses delivered exciting growth in 2022. Matahari Department Store ("MDS", ticker code LPPF) continued to show a strong business turnaround with a gross sales of IDR 12.4 trillion, a 20.7% growth from 2021 & a net profit of IDR 1.4 trillion, a very significant increase of 51.5% from the previous year. MDS achieved this by pushing for the full potential of merchandising, store network optimization, omnichannel expansion, operational excellence, loyalty management & tight expense control. MDS opened 10 new stores with a new look & feel, plus a target to open 7 more new locations nationwide before Lebaran 2023. MDS also launched a rebranding initiative in 2022, conveying improvements in price value, products, shopping experience & human resources to its customers.

Matahari Putra Prima ("MPPA", ticker code MPPA), with its Hypermart, Foodmart, Hyfresh, FMX & Boston stores achieved a 5.4% increase in net sales to IDR 7.0 trillion. Fresh produce was at center stage to drive traffic into MPPA's stores, supported by omnichannel & digital payment as an indispensable part of the modern consumer's convenience & shopping experience. MPPA further optimizes its stores network with standalone, smaller-sized & cost-effective stores. Taking this to the next level, this year MPPA has embarked in a brand new transformation program to fine tune its store platforms and concert an integrated business, operation & marketing programs to drive sales growth & optimize cost structure.

In the technology & digital business, Multipolar Technology ("MLPT", ticker code MLPT) continues to perform very well, booking revenues of IDR 3.4 trillion, up 14.9% from the previous year & a net profit of IDR 556.1 billion, a significant increase from IDR 260.9 billion in 2021. MLPT continues to support the country's acceleration of digital transformation by enhancing capabilities in the latest technologies such as cloud, big data & AI, digital business transformation & security, broadening its digital & technology investment portfolio & developing competent human resources.

Making new investments is crucial to MPC's growth into the future. MPC continues to seek opportunities & invests in health tech, fintech & other technology-based services.

Adrian Suherman, CEO & President Director of MPC said: "We are excited to see that the country rose up well from pandemic times & new opportunities for growth have started to emerge. After undertaking various consolidation & realignment of our businesses - which include optimizing the balance sheet, making new strategic investments, improving operations & strengthening the core team, MPC is in great position to capitalize on this momentum."

ABOUT MPC

MPC is an investment company focusing on consumer and technology space in Indonesia. MPC is listed in Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX). MPC's portfolio companies include several entities listed on the IDX, including PT Matahari Putra Prima Tbk ("MPPA"; ticker code MPPA), the operator of "Hypermart" which is one of the leading supermarket chains in Indonesia, PT Matahari Department Store Tbk ("MDS"; ticker code LPPF), which owns the largest department store chain in Indonesia, PT Multipolar Technology Tbk ("MLPT"; ticker code MLPT), PT First Media Tbk ("FM"; ticker code KBLV) & PT Bank National Nobu Tbk ("NOBU"; ticker code NOBU).

FURTHER INFORMATION:

Agus Arismunandar

Chief of Business Development & Investor Relations - MPC

agus.arismunandar@mpc.id

Attachments

Disclaimer

PT Multipolar Tbk published this content on 18 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2023 15:36:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about PT MULTIPOLAR TBK
11:37aPt Multipolar Tbk : Another Profitable Year for MPC, Driven by Strong Turnaround in Retail..
PU
2022PT Multipolar Tbk Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
2022Pt Multipolar Tbk : Dislosure - Transfer of LPPF's shares
PU
2022Pt Multipolar Tbk : Rudy Ramawy, Deputy CEO of MPC, Passes Away
PU
2022PT Multipolar Tbk Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
2022PT Multipolar Tbk Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
2022PT Multipolar Tbk Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
2022Pt Multipolar Tbk : Disclosure - Affiliation Transaction on Sale of Land in Tangerang
PU
2022Pt Multipolar Tbk : MPC Reports IDR 201 Billion Net Profit in 2021 Driven by Strong Operat..
PU
2022Pt Multipolar Tbk : Rights Issue - Request to Split the Rights Certificates
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 10 310 B 671 M 671 M
Net income 2021 201 B 13,1 M 13,1 M
Net Debt 2021 714 B 46,5 M 46,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 239 B 80,6 M 80,6 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,27x
EV / Sales 2021 0,59x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 92,4%
Chart PT MULTIPOLAR TBK
Duration : Period :
PT Multipolar Tbk Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PT MULTIPOLAR TBK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Adrian Suherman President Director
Fendi Santoso Chief Financial Officer
Benjamin Jonathan Mailool President Director
Jerry Goei Chief Operating Officer
Jonathan Limbong Parapak Independent Commissioner
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PT MULTIPOLAR TBK-29.46%81
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION, LIMITED16.01%7 184
TRENT LIMITED0.45%5 838
MINISO GROUP HOLDING LIMITED63.09%5 528
DILLARD'S, INC.-1.78%5 436
FALABELLA S.A.5.90%5 273