PT Nusantara Sejahtera Raya Tbk(IDX:CNMA) added to S&P Global BMI Index

PT Nusantara Sejahtera Raya Tbk is an Indonesia-based company, which is engaged in the movie screening industry and restaurants. It is focused on operating movie theater chains under Cinema XXI. Cinema XXI has presented 1,235 screens in 230 cinema locations spread across 71 cities throughout Indonesia. It owns and operates a cinema network with trademarks 21 and XXI located throughout Indonesia. Cinema XXI categorizes its business activities based on its main products, namely films/cinema, food and beverages, advertising, digital platforms and more. The cinema segment focuses on selling cinema tickets either through physical counters at cinemas or through the Cinema XXI online-based ticket sales system, namely m.tix and TIX.ID. Its digital platform offers transaction activity that generates rewards for services (convenience fee) from m.tix and TIX.ID. Its events and other business activities include services for events held at the XXI Ballroom, arcade games, vouchers, and movie cards.