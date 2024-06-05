Tuesday, 4 June, 2024 at PT. Sinartama Gunita as the Securities Administration Bureau appointed by the Company, or the proxies validly appointed by each of the Shareholders as referred to above; and

The Shareholders of the Company whose names are validly recorded in the account holder register or custodian bank with KSEI by no later than 16.00 Western Indonesia Time, on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, or the proxies validly appointed by each of the KSEI securities account holder in the Collective Custody are required to submit the Company's shareholder register which it manages to KSEI to obtain a Written Confirmation for Meeting ("KTUR").

The Company will hold an electronic Meeting where the Shareholders of the Company can attend Meeting electronically and the mechanism for granting the power of attorney for the AGMS can be conducted by electronically, as stipulated in POJK No. 15/POJK.04/2020 and POJK No. 16/POJK.04/2020. Thus the Company will facilitate the holding of the AGMS as follows:

1. Mechanism for the Granting of Power of Attorney:



o The Company requests that the Shareholders who are entitled to attend the AGMS and whose shares are held in the collective custody of KSEI, grant a power of attorney by using the facility of KSEI Electronic General Meeting System (eASY KSEI), accessible on KSEI official website https://akses.ksei.co.id/ , with guidelines also available on KSEI official website ( https://www.ksei.co.id/data/download-data-and-user-guide), as a mechanism for granting electronic power of attorney (e-proxy) in the holding of the AGMS.

o In addition to the granting of electronic power of attorney (e-proxy) as mentioned above, Shareholders may grant power of `attorney by using other means than KSEI eASY where Shareholders can download the power of attorney form available on the Company's website (www.paninvest.co.id) The power of attorney must be received by the Board of Directors of the Company no later than 3 (three) working days prior to the date of the AGMS at the Company's address at Panin Bank Center, 8 Floor, Jalan Jend.Sudirman Kav.1- Senayan, Jakarta 10270.

The materials for AGMS for each item on the AGMS agenda will be available on the Company's website (www.paninvest.co.id) and/or on KSEI eASY official website from the date of the invitation AGMS to the date of the AGMS.

The shareholders either in person or represented by power of attorney are entitled to attend the AGMS.

The shareholders or their respective proxies who will attend the AGMS are required to submit a copy of their identity card or another form of identification as well as KTUR (Konfirmasi Tertulis Untuk RUPS) before entering the meeting room. In case that the shareholders can not show KTUR, the shareholders can still attend the AGMS as long their names are recorded in the Register of Shareholder and bring the identification that can be verified in accordance with the applicable regulations.