ANNOUNCEMENT

OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

PT PERUSAHAAN GAS NEGARA Tbk

We hereby announce to the Shareholders of PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk (the "Company") that the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company (the "Meeting") will be convened on Thursday, May 30th, 2024.

In compliance with the article 17 paragraph (1) of the Financial Services Authority Regulation Number 15/POJK.04/2020 concerning Planning and Holding General Meetings of Shareholders of Public Limited Companies (the "OJK Regulation 15/2020"), the invitation to the Meeting will be announced on Wednesday, May 8th, 2024. According to article 23 paragraph

of the OJK Regulation 15/2020, Shareholders entitled to attend the Meeting are those whose names are listed in the Register of Shareholders of the Company on Tuesday, May 7 th , 2024 at 16.00 Western Indonesia Time .

Please be advised that proposals from the Shareholders of the Company to be included in the agenda of the Meeting shall be submitted pursuant to article 16 paragraph (1), (2) and (3) of the OJK Regulation 15/2020 not later than Tuesday, April 30th, 2024.

Jakarta, April 23rd, 2024

PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk

Board of Directors