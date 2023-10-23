INVITATION

OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

PT PERUSAHAAN GAS NEGARA Tbk

The Board of Directors of PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk (the "Company") hereby invites the Shareholders of the Company to attend the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting"), which will be held on:

Day / Date : Tuesday, November 14th, 2023 Time : 10.00 - 12.00 AM, Western Indonesia Time Venue : Auditorium Graha PGAS, 2nd Floor KH. Zainul Arifin St, Number 20 West Jakarta, 11140

Agenda of the Meeting

Changes of the Composition of the Company's Management.

Explanation of the Agenda

The agenda for the Meeting was carried out in accordance with the provisions of the Company's Articles of Association and based on PT Pertamina (Persero) Letter Number: R-053/C00000/2023-S8 dated 21 September 2023 regarding the Request for the Implementation of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (EGMS).

General Provisions