INVITATION
OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
PT PERUSAHAAN GAS NEGARA Tbk
The Board of Directors of PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk (the "Company") hereby invites the Shareholders of the Company to attend the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting"), which will be held on:
Day / Date :
Tuesday, November 14th, 2023
Time
:
10.00 - 12.00 AM, Western Indonesia Time
Venue
: Auditorium Graha PGAS, 2nd Floor
KH. Zainul Arifin St, Number 20
West Jakarta, 11140
Agenda of the Meeting
Changes of the Composition of the Company's Management.
Explanation of the Agenda
The agenda for the Meeting was carried out in accordance with the provisions of the Company's Articles of Association and based on PT Pertamina (Persero) Letter Number: R-053/C00000/2023-S8 dated 21 September 2023 regarding the Request for the Implementation of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (EGMS).
General Provisions
- The Company does not send separate invitation to each of its Shareholders as this invitation constitutes an official invitation, in accordance with the provision stipulated in Article 17 paragraph (1) juncto Article 52 paragraph (1) of Regulation of Financial Service Authority Number 15/POJK.04/2020 concerning the Planning and Implementation of General Meeting of Shareholders of Public Companies.
- Only Shareholders, whose names are recorded in the Shareholders Register of the Company on Friday, October 20th, 2023 at 16.00 WIB may attend or be represented in the Meeting.
- Considering OJK Regulation Number 16/POJK.04/2020 regarding Public Company Electronic GMS, and Regulation of Indonesia Central Securities Depository ("KSEI") XI-B of 2022 regarding the Procedure for the Convening of Electronic General Meetings of Shareholders Supplemented by the Casting of Votes through Electronic General Meeting System of KSEI ("eASY.KSEI"):
- The Company encourages Shareholders to attend the Meeting online or grant power of attorney to his/her proxy through the KSEI Electronic General Meeting System (eASY.KSEI) facility provided by KSEI as a mechanism for electronic authorization in the process of organizing the Meeting. For further details regarding the steps to authorize Shareholders, Shareholders can follow the instructions in the eASY.KSEI Guide - Operations for Shareholders.
www.pgn.co.id
b. In the event that the Shareholders will attend the Meeting by means other than the eASY.KSEI mechanism, then the Shareholders could download a power of attorney document from the Company's website and send the completed document along with proof of identity to: dm@datindo.com. After which the original power of attorney must be submitted to the Company's Securities Administration Bureau, namely PT Datindo Entrycom which address is at Hayam Wuruk St, Number 28 2nd floor, Jakarta 10220 no later than 3 (three) working days before the date of the Meeting or November 9th, 2023.
- If the Shareholders or their proxies intend to attend the Meeting physically,then prior to attending the Meeting room, Shareholders or their proxies attending the Meeting are required to register with the registration officers and submit:
- For Individual Shareholder, a copy of his/her Identity Card (Kartu Tanda Penduduk) or other form of identification.
- For Shareholders, which are Legal Entities, a copy of the latest version of the Articles of Association including the composition of the management.
- For Shareholders whose shares are deposited in the collective deposit of PT Kustodian Sentral Efek Indonesia (KSEI), are required to show an original KTUR (Konfirmasi Tertulis Untuk Rapat), which can be obtained from the securities company or the custodian bank where the Shareholder opens his/her securities account.
- Shareholder who is unable to attend the Meeting may be represented by his/her proxy. If the proxy is being given to the Directors, Commissioners, or any employee of the Company, then such proxy holder cannot exercise their voting rights in this Meeting.
- The Company provides material pertinent to the Meeting which can be downloaded from the Company's website from the date of this invitation.
- In order to facilitate the arrangement of the Meeting, Shareholders or their proxies are required to be present at the Meeting venue at least thirty (30) minutes prior to the commencement of the Meeting. Shareholders or his/her proxy who are present after registration is closed are not permitted to attend the Meeting.
Jakarta, October 23rd, 2023
PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk
Board of Directors
