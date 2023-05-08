Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Indonesia
  4. INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PGAS   ID1000111602

PT PERUSAHAAN GAS NEGARA TBK

(PGAS)
  Report
End-of-day quote INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-05-04
1370.00 IDR   -0.72%
10:04aPt Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk : Invitation AGMS PGN 2023
PU
04/28PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
04/14PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk : Invitation AGMS PGN 2023

05/08/2023 | 10:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

INVITATION

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

PT PERUSAHAAN GAS NEGARA TBK

The Board of Directors of PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk (the "Company") hereby invites the Shareholders of the Company to attend the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting"), which will be held on:

Day / Date

: Tuesday, May 30th, 2023

Time

: 13.00 WIB onwards

Venue

: Auditorium Graha PGAS, 2nd Floor

KH. Zainul Ariﬁn St, Number 20

West Jakarta, 11140

Agenda of the Meeting

  1. Approval of the Company's Annual Report for the 2022 Fiscal Year and the Corporate Social and Environmental Responsibility Annual Report for the 2022 Fiscal Year and the Board of Commissioners' Supervisory Report for the 2022 Fiscal Year.
  2. Ratiﬁcation of the Company's Annual Financial Statements for the 2022 Fiscal Year and the Financial Statements of the Company's Micro and Small Business Funding Program for the 2022 Fiscal Year, as well as to provide full release and discharge to every member of the Board of Directors and the Board of Commissioners for their action and supervision for the 2022 Fiscal Year.
  3. Approval of the distribution of the Company's net proﬁt, including the Dividend for 2022 Fiscal Year.
  4. Approval of Tantiem for the Board of Directors and the Board of Commissioners of the Company for the 2022 Fiscal Year, as well as Salary/Honorarium, along with Facilities and Allowances for the 2023 Fiscal Year.
  5. Approval of the appointment of a Public Accountant to audit the Consolidated Financial Statements for the 2023 Fiscal Year, PSA 62 Compliance Audit, Micro and Small Business Funding Financial Report Audit Related to Social and Environmental Responsibility Programs, and Application of Agreed Procedures on Performance Evaluation Results Reports of Corporate KPI and Individual KPI for Fiscal Year 2023.
  6. Ratiﬁcation of the Regulation of the Minister of State-Owned Enterprises:
    1. Number PER-01/MBU/03/2023 Concerning Special Assignments and Social and Environmental Responsibility Programs for State-Owned Enterprises.
    2. Number PER-02/MBU/03/2023 Concerning Guidelines for Governance and Signiﬁcant Corporate Activities of State-Owned Enterprises.
    3. Number PER-03/MBU/03/2023 Concerning Organs and Human Resources of State-Owned Enterprises.
  8. Change of the Composition of the Company's Management.

www.pgn.co.id

Explanation of the Agenda

  1. Agenda No. 1 to 5 are regular agendas of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company pursuant to the Company's Article of Association and Law Number 40 Year 2007 concerning Limited Liability Company.
  2. Agenda No.6 will be carried out in accordance with Article 38 Regulation of the Minister of State-Owned Enterprises number PER-01/MBU/03/2023 , Article 225 Regulation of the Minister of State-Owned Enterprises number PER-02/MBU/03/2023 , and Article 163 Regulation of the Minister of State-Owned Enterprises Number PER-03/MBU/03/2023.
  3. Agenda No.7 will be carried out in accordance with the Company's Article of Association.

General Provisions

  1. The Company does not send separate invitation to each of its Shareholders as this invitation constitutes an ocial invitation, in accordance with the provision stipulated in Article 17 paragraph (1) juncto Article 52 paragraph (1) of Regulation of Financial Service Authority Number 15/POJK.04/2020 concerning the Planning and Implementation of General Meeting of Shareholders of Public Companies.
  2. Only Shareholders, whose names are recorded in the Shareholders Register of the Company on Friday, May 5th, 2023 at 16.00 WIB may attend or be represented in the Meeting.
  3. Prior to attending the Meeting room, Shareholders or their proxies attending the Meeting are required to register with the registration ocers and submit:
    1. For Individual Shareholder, a copy of his/her Identity Card (Kartu Tanda Penduduk) or other form of identiﬁcation.
    2. For Shareholders, which are Legal Entities, a copy of the latest version of the Articles of Association including the composition of the management.
    3. For Shareholders whose shares are deposited in the collective deposit of PT Kustodian Sentral Efek Indonesia (KSEI), are required to show an original KTUR (Konﬁrmasi Tertulis Untuk Rapat), which can be obtained from the securities company or the custodian bank where the Shareholder opens his/her securities account.
  5. Shareholder who is unable to attend the Meeting may be represented by his/her proxy. If the proxy is being given to the Directors, Commissioners, or any employee of the Company, then such proxy holder cannot exercise their voting rights in this Meeting.
  6. The Company provides material pertinent to the Meeting which can be downloaded from the Company's website from the date of this invitation.
  7. In order to facilitate the arrangement of the Meeting, Shareholders or their proxies are required to be present at the Meeting venue at least thirty (30) minutes prior to the commencement of the Meeting. Shareholders or his/her proxy who are present after registration is closed are not permitted to attend the Meeting.

www.pgn.co.id

Provisions on Health Protocol

  1. As a preventive measure to prevent the spread of the Covid-19, Shareholders can attend online or grant power of attorney to his/her proxy through the KSEI Electronic General Meeting System (eASY.KSEI) facility provided by KSEI as a mechanism for electronic authorization in the process of organizing the Meeting. For further details regarding the steps to authorize Shareholders, Shareholders can follow the instructions in the eASY.KSEI Guide - Operations for Shareholders.
  2. In the event that the Shareholders will attend the Meeting by means other than the eASY.KSEI mechanism, then the Shareholders could download a power of attorney document from the Company's website and send the completed document along with proof of identity to dm@datindo.com. After which the original power of attorney must be submitted to the Company's Securities Administration Bureau, namely PT Datindo Entrycom which address is at. Hayam Wuruk St, Number 28 2nd ﬂoor, Jakarta 10220 no later than 3 (three) working days before the date of the Meeting or May 25th, 2023.
  3. Shareholders or their proxies, who attend the Meeting physically, are required to follow and pass the security and health protocols applicable to the Meeting venue, as follows:
    1. In good health.
    2. Wear a mask during the event.
    3. Have received the Covid-19 vaccine.
    4. Scan the QR code via Satu Sehat Application at the entrance of the building/room.
    5. Follow the direction given by the Meeting ocer to implement the physical distancing policy at the Meeting venue.
  5. The Company will further announce if there is any change and/or additional information in relation to the procedure of the Meeting refer to the latest condition and development regarding integrated handling and control to prevent the spread of the Covid-19.

Jakarta, May 8th, 2023

PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk

Board of Directors

www.pgn.co.id

Disclaimer

PGN - PT Perusahaan Gas Negara (Persero) Tbk published this content on 08 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2023 14:03:22 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about PT PERUSAHAAN GAS NEGARA TBK
10:04aPt Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk : Invitation AGMS PGN 2023
PU
04/28PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March..
CI
04/14PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December ..
CI
2022Pt Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk Commences Tender Offer to Purchase for Cash an Aggregate P..
CI
2022PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended Septemb..
CI
2022Pt Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk : PGAS Business Presentation 6M-2022
PU
2022PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, ..
CI
2022Pt Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk : PGAS Business Presentation 3M-2022
PU
2022PT PERUSAHAAN GAS NEGARA TBK : Ex-dividend day for final di..
FA
2022Pt Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk : Invitation of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 3 545 M - -
Net income 2023 358 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 348 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,12x
Yield 2023 8,57%
Capitalization 2 297 M 2 297 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,03x
EV / Sales 2024 1,04x
Nbr of Employees 3 275
Free-Float 43,0%
Chart PT PERUSAHAAN GAS NEGARA TBK
Duration : Period :
PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PT PERUSAHAAN GAS NEGARA TBK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 0,09 $
Average target price 0,12 $
Spread / Average Target 29,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Muhamad Haryo Yunianto President Director
Fadjar Harianto Widodo Director-Finance & Risk Management
Arcandra Tahar President Commissioner
M Irwan Santoso Head-Information & Communication Technology
Suseno Group Head-Engineering & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PT PERUSAHAAN GAS NEGARA TBK-22.16%2 264
THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS CO LTD-3.64%17 001
ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED-0.46%15 687
ENN NATURAL GAS CO., LTD.21.74%8 736
KUNLUN ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED32.32%8 132
CHINA RESOURCES GAS GROUP LIMITED-6.48%8 079
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer