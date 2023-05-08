PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk : Invitation AGMS PGN 2023
05/08/2023 | 10:04am EDT
INVITATION
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
PT PERUSAHAAN GAS NEGARA TBK
The Board of Directors of PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk (the "Company") hereby invites the Shareholders of the Company to attend the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting"), which will be held on:
Day / Date
: Tuesday, May 30th, 2023
Time
: 13.00 WIB onwards
Venue
: Auditorium Graha PGAS, 2nd Floor
KH. Zainul Ariﬁn St, Number 20
West Jakarta, 11140
Agenda of the Meeting
Approval of the Company's Annual Report for the 2022 Fiscal Year and the Corporate Social and Environmental Responsibility Annual Report for the 2022 Fiscal Year and the Board of Commissioners' Supervisory Report for the 2022 Fiscal Year.
Ratiﬁcation of the Company's Annual Financial Statements for the 2022 Fiscal Year and the Financial Statements of the Company's Micro and Small Business Funding Program for the 2022 Fiscal Year, as well as to provide full release and discharge to every member of the Board of Directors and the Board of Commissioners for their action and supervision for the 2022 Fiscal Year.
Approval of the distribution of the Company's net proﬁt, including the Dividend for 2022 Fiscal Year.
Approval of Tantiem for the Board of Directors and the Board of Commissioners of the Company for the 2022 Fiscal Year, as well as Salary/Honorarium, along with Facilities and Allowances for the 2023 Fiscal Year.
Approval of the appointment of a Public Accountant to audit the Consolidated Financial Statements for the 2023 Fiscal Year, PSA 62 Compliance Audit, Micro and Small Business Funding Financial Report Audit Related to Social and Environmental Responsibility Programs, and Application of Agreed Procedures on Performance Evaluation Results Reports of Corporate KPI and Individual KPI for Fiscal Year 2023.
Ratiﬁcation of the Regulation of the Minister of State-Owned Enterprises:
Number PER-01/MBU/03/2023 Concerning Special Assignments and Social and Environmental Responsibility Programs for State-Owned Enterprises.
Number PER-02/MBU/03/2023 Concerning Guidelines for Governance and Signiﬁcant Corporate Activities of State-Owned Enterprises.
Number PER-03/MBU/03/2023 Concerning Organs and Human Resources of State-Owned Enterprises.
Change of the Composition of the Company's Management.
www.pgn.co.id
Explanation of the Agenda
Agenda No. 1 to 5 are regular agendas of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company pursuant to the Company's Article of Association and Law Number 40 Year 2007 concerning Limited Liability Company.
Agenda No.6 will be carried out in accordance with Article 38 Regulation of the Minister of State-Owned Enterprises number PER-01/MBU/03/2023 , Article 225 Regulation of the Minister of State-Owned Enterprises number PER-02/MBU/03/2023 , and Article 163 Regulation of the Minister of State-Owned Enterprises Number PER-03/MBU/03/2023.
Agenda No.7 will be carried out in accordance with the Company's Article of Association.
General Provisions
The Company does not send separate invitation to each of its Shareholders as this invitation constitutes an ocial invitation, in accordance with the provision stipulated in Article 17 paragraph (1) juncto Article 52 paragraph (1) of Regulation of Financial Service Authority Number 15/POJK.04/2020 concerning the Planning and Implementation of General Meeting of Shareholders of Public Companies.
Only Shareholders, whose names are recorded in the Shareholders Register of the Company onFriday, May 5th, 2023 at 16.00 WIB may attend or be represented in the Meeting.
Prior to attending the Meeting room, Shareholders or their proxies attending the Meeting are required to register with the registration ocers and submit:
For Individual Shareholder, a copy of his/her Identity Card (Kartu Tanda Penduduk) or other form of identiﬁcation.
For Shareholders, which are Legal Entities, a copy of the latest version of the Articles of Association including the composition of the management.
For Shareholders whose shares are deposited in the collective deposit of PT Kustodian Sentral Efek Indonesia (KSEI), are required to show an original KTUR (Konﬁrmasi Tertulis Untuk Rapat), which can be obtained from the securities company or the custodian bank where the Shareholder opens his/her securities account.
Shareholder who is unable to attend the Meeting may be represented by his/her proxy. If the proxy is being given to the Directors, Commissioners, or any employee of the Company, then such proxy holder cannot exercise their voting rights in this Meeting.
The Company provides material pertinent to the Meeting which can be downloaded from the Company's website from the date of this invitation.
In order to facilitate the arrangement of the Meeting, Shareholders or their proxies are required to be present at the Meeting venue at least thirty (30) minutes prior to the commencement of the Meeting. Shareholders or his/her proxy who are present after registration is closed are not permitted to attend the Meeting.
www.pgn.co.id
Provisions on Health Protocol
As a preventive measure to prevent the spread of the Covid-19, Shareholders can attend online or grant power of attorney to his/her proxy through the KSEI Electronic General Meeting System (eASY.KSEI) facility provided by KSEI as a mechanism for electronic authorization in the process of organizing the Meeting. For further details regarding the steps to authorize Shareholders, Shareholders can follow the instructions in the eASY.KSEI Guide - Operations for Shareholders.
In the event that the Shareholders will attend the Meeting by means other than the eASY.KSEI mechanism, then the Shareholders could download a power of attorney document from the Company's website and send the completed document along with proof of identity todm@datindo.com. After which the original power of attorney must be submitted to the Company's Securities Administration Bureau, namely PT Datindo Entrycom which address is at. Hayam Wuruk St, Number 28 2nd ﬂoor, Jakarta 10220 no later than 3 (three) working days before the date of the Meeting or May 25th, 2023.
Shareholders or their proxies, who attend the Meeting physically, are required to follow and pass the security and health protocols applicable to the Meeting venue, as follows:
In good health.
Wear a mask during the event.
Have received the Covid-19 vaccine.
Scan the QR code via Satu Sehat Application at the entrance of the building/room.
Follow the direction given by the Meeting ocer to implement the physical distancing policy at the Meeting venue.
The Company will further announce if there is any change and/or additional information in relation to the procedure of the Meeting refer to the latest condition and development regarding integrated handling and control to prevent the spread of the Covid-19.
PGN - PT Perusahaan Gas Negara (Persero) Tbk published this content on 08 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2023 14:03:22 UTC.