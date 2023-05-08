PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk : Invitation AGMS PGN 2023

Explanation of the Agenda

Agenda No.7 will be carried out in accordance with the Company's Article of Association.

Agenda No.6 will be carried out in accordance with Article 38 Regulation of the Minister of

Agenda No. 1 to 5 are regular agendas of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company pursuant to the Company's Article of Association and Law Number 40 Year 2007 concerning Limited Liability Company.

General Provisions

The Company does not send separate invitation to each of its Shareholders as this invitation constitutes an ocial invitation, in accordance with the provision stipulated in Article 17 paragraph (1) juncto Article 52 paragraph (1) of Regulation of Financial Service Authority Number 15/POJK.04/2020 concerning the Planning and Implementation of General Meeting of Shareholders of Public Companies.

Only Shareholders, whose names are recorded in the Shareholders Register of the Company on Friday, May 5 th , 2023 at 16.00 WIB may attend or be represented in the Meeting.

Prior to attending the Meeting room, Shareholders or their proxies attending the Meeting are required to register with the registration ocers and submit:

For Individual Shareholder, a copy of his/her Identity Card ( Kartu Tanda Penduduk ) or other form of identiﬁcation. For Shareholders, which are Legal Entities, a copy of the latest version of the Articles of Association including the composition of the management. For Shareholders whose shares are deposited in the collective deposit of PT Kustodian Sentral Efek Indonesia (KSEI), are required to show an original KTUR ( Konﬁrmasi Tertulis Untuk Rapat ), which can be obtained from the securities company or the custodian bank where the Shareholder opens his/her securities account.

Shareholder who is unable to attend the Meeting may be represented by his/her proxy. If the proxy is being given to the Directors, Commissioners, or any employee of the Company, then such proxy holder cannot exercise their voting rights in this Meeting.

The Company provides material pertinent to the Meeting which can be downloaded from the Company's website from the date of this invitation.