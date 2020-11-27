PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk : PGAS Business Presentation 9M-2020

Disclaimer & Cautionary Statement

This document is not, and nothing in it should be construed as, an offer, invitation or recommendation in respect of the Company's credit facilities or any of the Company's securities. Neither this presentation nor anything in it shall form the basis of any contract or

commitment. This document is not intended to be relied upon as advice to investors or potential investors and does not take into

account the investment objectives, financial situation or needs of any investor.

The Company has prepared this document based on information available to it that have not been independently verified. No representation or warranty, expressed or implied, is provided in relation to the fairness, accuracy, correctness, completeness or reliability of the information, opinions or conclusions expressed herein. The information included in this presentation is preliminary, unaudited and subject to revision upon completion of the Company's closing and audit process.

This document may include forward-looking statements concerning the Company's plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events,

future performance, capital expenditures, business trend, and other information that is not historical. When used in this document, the

words "estimates", "expects", "anticipates", "projects", "plans", "intends", "believes", "predicts", "forecasts", or future or conditional verbs, such as "will", "should", "could", or "may" and variations of such words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward- looking statements. All forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, management's examination of historical operating trends and data are based upon the Company's expectation and various assumptions. Future events or results may differ from those anticipated or expressed in these forward-looking statements.

All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf apply only as of the date of this document. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances

that arise after the date made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.