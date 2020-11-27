Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE  >  PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk    PGAS   ID1000111602

PT PERUSAHAAN GAS NEGARA TBK

(PGAS)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk : PGAS Business Presentation 9M-2020

11/27/2020 | 02:21am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Investor Presentation

Consolidated

9M-2020 Update

Disclaimer & Cautionary Statement

This document is not, and nothing in it should be construed as, an offer, invitation or recommendation in respect of the Company's credit facilities or any of the Company's securities. Neither this presentation nor anything in it shall form the basis of any contract or

commitment. This document is not intended to be relied upon as advice to investors or potential investors and does not take into

account the investment objectives, financial situation or needs of any investor.

The Company has prepared this document based on information available to it that have not been independently verified. No representation or warranty, expressed or implied, is provided in relation to the fairness, accuracy, correctness, completeness or reliability of the information, opinions or conclusions expressed herein. The information included in this presentation is preliminary, unaudited and subject to revision upon completion of the Company's closing and audit process.

This document may include forward-looking statements concerning the Company's plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events,

future performance, capital expenditures, business trend, and other information that is not historical. When used in this document, the

words "estimates", "expects", "anticipates", "projects", "plans", "intends", "believes", "predicts", "forecasts", or future or conditional verbs, such as "will", "should", "could", or "may" and variations of such words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward- looking statements. All forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, management's examination of historical operating trends and data are based upon the Company's expectation and various assumptions. Future events or results may differ from those anticipated or expressed in these forward-looking statements.

All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf apply only as of the date of this document. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances

that arise after the date made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

2

Table of

Contents

1

2

3

4

About PGAS

Company Overview

The Milestones | The Sub-Holding Co| Leadership| Business Portfolio | Business Structure | 9M-2020 Highlights

9M-2020

Operational Performance

Distribution | Transmission | Other Downstream | Upstream Lifting

9M-2020

Financial Performance

Income Statement | Balance Sheet |

Cashflow | Financial Ratios | Debt Maturity Profile

Strategic Projects & Investment 2020

3

About PGAS

PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk (PGAS:IJ) the leading natural gas distribution and transportation player in Indonesia. PGAS continues to strengthen its position in the market by gradually transforming into an integrated energy solution company, encouraging the use of

natural gas.

PGAS is engaged in upstream oil and gas, midstream and downstream fields across the Indonesian peninsula. PGAS owns and operates natural gas pipelines in excess of more than 10,000km in total length, covering c. 96% of the national natural gas pipeline network. PGAS' upstream portfolio consist of 10 oil and gas blocks across the country, and 1 shale gas in Houston, US. PGAS has 2

FSRU's (Lampung & West Java) and land based regasification

facility in Arun. PGAS, through its downstream entities, serves more than 2,000 industrial and commercial customers.

PGAS become subsidiary of PT Pertamina (Persero) since 11 March 2018 as part of Government of Indonesia's Oil & Gas Holding initiatives. With the acquisition of 51% stake in PT Pertamina Gas (and its subsidiaries) on 28 December 2018, PGAS has officially been the Gas Sub-holding Company.

Company

Overview

The Milestones | The Sub-Holding Co|

Leadership | Business Portfolio|

Business Structure | 6M-2020 Highlights

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

PGN - PT Perusahaan Gas Negara (Persero) Tbk published this content on 27 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2020 07:20:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about PT PERUSAHAAN GAS NEGARA TBK
02:21aPT PERUSAHAAN GAS NEGARA TBK : PGAS Business Presentation 9M-2020
PU
10/26PT PERUSAHAAN GAS NEGARA TBK : PGAS Operational Highlight September 2020
PU
09/28PT PERUSAHAAN GAS NEGARA TBK : PGAS Operational Highlight July 2020
PU
09/28PT PERUSAHAAN GAS NEGARA TBK : PGAS Operational Highlight July 2020
PU
09/28PT PERUSAHAAN GAS NEGARA TBK : PGAS Operational Highlight August 2020
PU
08/06PT PERUSAHAAN GAS NEGARA TBK : Laporan Bulanan Registrasi Pemegang Efek
PU
08/06PT PERUSAHAAN GAS NEGARA TBK : Perubahan Komite Audit
PU
08/06PT PERUSAHAAN GAS NEGARA TBK : Perubahan Internal Audit
PU
07/21PT PERUSAHAAN GAS NEGARA TBK : PGAS Operational Highlight May 2020
PU
07/21PT PERUSAHAAN GAS NEGARA TBK : PGAS Operational Highlight June 2020
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 907 M - -
Net income 2020 59,8 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 640 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 54,6x
Yield 2020 1,60%
Capitalization 2 461 M 2 452 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,41x
EV / Sales 2021 1,31x
Nbr of Employees 3 355
Free-Float 43,0%
Chart PT PERUSAHAAN GAS NEGARA TBK
Duration : Period :
PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PT PERUSAHAAN GAS NEGARA TBK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 0,09 $
Last Close Price 0,10 $
Spread / Highest target 21,1%
Spread / Average Target -10,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -45,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gigih Prakoso Soewarto President Director
Arcandra Tahar President Commissioner
Arie Nobelta Kaban Finance Director
Redy Ferryanto Director-Technology & Infrastructure
M Irwan Santoso Head-Information Communication &Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PT PERUSAHAAN GAS NEGARA TBK-34.10%2 452
THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS COMPANY LIMITED-17.21%27 514
ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED21.55%15 027
CHINA RESOURCES GAS GROUP LIMITED-14.95%10 867
NEW FORTRESS ENERGY INC.179.20%7 382
KUNLUN ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-9.74%6 937
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ