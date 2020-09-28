Log in
PT PERUSAHAAN GAS NEGARA TBK

(PGAS)
PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk : PGAS Operational Highlight August 2020

09/28/2020 | 12:20am EDT

PGAS:IJ

PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk

Refocusing Core Business

September 28, 2020

PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk. (IDX: PGAS) today announces key operating performance updates ended August 31, 2020, as follows:

YTD Performance

-12%

-7%

Distribution (BBTUD)

920

809

870-880

Aug- Aug- FY20

19

20

Target

-6%

-6%

Transmission (MMSCFD)

1.370

1.281

1.369-1,377

Aug- Aug- FY20

19

20

Target

-34%

-32%

Upstream Lifting (BOEPD)

29.560,0

19.629,0

28,767-30,137

Aug- Aug- FY20

19

20

Target

-20%

Regasification (BBTUD)

118

94

120-126

Aug- Aug- FY20

19

20

Target

-37%

0%

+6%

-22%

-31%

Oil Transportation (BOPD)

LPG Processing (TPD)

196.00

123.00

178-184

10,152.00

10,171.00

9,589-10,000

Aug- Aug- FY20

Aug- Aug- FY20

19

20

Target

19

20

Target

MoM Performance

Volumes

Jul. Aug.

MoM

Remarks

2020 2020

Distribution

(%)

1. Distribution volume breakdown on a MoM basis

PGN = 714 (July) vs. 732 (August);

Gagas = 5 (July) vs. (4 August);

(BBTUD)

787 819

4.06

Pertagas = 68 (July) vs. 83 (August)

2. Higher distribution volumes (PGN standalone) on a MoM basis

due to higher gas consumption from ceramics (increased by

18.98%) and metal (higher by 17.48%) customers.

Transmission

Breakdown of transmission volume on a MoM basis is as follow:

(MMSCFD)

1,226 1,257

2.52

PGN = 2 MMSCFD (July) vs. 3 MMSCFD (August);

Pertagas = 1,224 MMSCFD (July) vs. 1,255 (August)

Upstream Lifting

Breakdown of lifting volumes per block in August '20 are as follow:

Pangkah = 7,217 BOEPD (July) vs. 4,081 BOEPD (August);

Fasken = 4,980 BOEPD (July) vs. 5,386 BOEPD (August);

(BOEPD)

16,712 17,478

4.58

Ketapang = 928 BOEPD (July) vs. 783 (August);

Bangkanai = 942 BOEPD (July) vs. 977 (August);

Muara Bakau = 2,646 BOEPD (July) vs. 6,251 (August)

Regasification

85

93

9.41

Higher regasification volume MoM was primarily due to stronger

(BBTUD)

consumption from PLN.

LPG Processing

The volume breakdown per LPG plant on a MoM basis is as follow:

175

132

-24.57

LPG Pondok Tengah = 0 TPD (July) vs. 0 TPD (August);

(TPD)

LPG MKS = 175 (July ) vs. 132 TPD (August)

Oil Transportation

Relatively flat oil delivery on a MoM basis from Pertamina EP field

10,090

10,157

0.66

in Central Ramba, South Sumatra to Plaju refinery unit in South

(BOPD)

Sumatra.

CAPEX (US$ Million)

350-500

30%

70% 123

50% 50%

FY20

YTD Aug.

Target

2020

Upstream

Downstream,

Midstream &

Supporting

Business Updates

YTD-August 2020 Capex reached US$123 million with the following details:

BUSINESS

CAPEX

NOTES

SEGMENTS

(US$ Mio)

62

Development of existing oil & gas blocks

Upstream

(including West Pangkah and Sidayu fields with

target of first oil & gas in Dec. '20 and mid '21,

respectively)

- Rokan oil pipeline development

- Gresik-to-Semarang gas transmission

Downstream

58

pipeline development

- Distribution pipeline development

- Kuala Tanjung distribution pipeline

development

Midstream

-

-

Supporting

3

Fiber optic development

  • Gas supplies (PGN standalone) in respect to the implementation of Ministerial Decrees of Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources Numbers 89 and 91 Year 2020 for August 2020 are as follow:

DISTRIBUTION MARKETS

TOTAL VOLUMES

MEMR VOLUMES

NON-MEMR DECREES

(BBTUD)

(BBTUD)

VOLUMES (BBTUD)*

Regional Distribution I

459

438

21

Regional Distribution II

67

64

3

Regional Distribution III

83

83

0

TOTAL

609

585

24

    • Note: Cost of gas for Non-MEMR Decrees volumes were procured at normal prices
  • PGN in August 2020 procured LNG supplies for about 28 BBTUD.
  • First pipeline welding works of Rokan oil pipeline development occured in Sept. '20. Expected full COD of Rokan oil pipeline will commence in January 2022.
  • Consolidated gas sales breakdown in respect to the implementation of Ministerial Decree of Ministry of

Energy and Mineral Resources Number 89 Year 2020 for August 2020 are as follow:

Business Updates

(cont'd)

INDUSTRIAL

VOLUMES

VOLUMES EXCEEDED MEMR

TOTAL VOLUMES

NO.

SECTORS

(BBTUD)

DECREE (BBTUD)*

(BBTUD)

1.

Fertilizer

38

0

38

2.

Petrochemical

56

1

56

3.

Oleochemical

26

1

27

4.

Steel

25

0

25

5.

Ceramic

66

2

68

6.

Glass

42

0

42

7.

Rubber Gloves

1

0

1

TOTAL

254

4

258

    • Note: The gas volumes sold above MEMR Decrees were offered at normal prices
  • Details of gas sales to PLN in respect to the implementation of Ministerial Decree of Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources Number 91 Year 2020 for August 2020 are as follow:

NO.

POWER PLANTS

VOLUMES

VOLUMES EXCEEDED

TOTAL VOLUMES

(BBTUD)

MEMR DECREE (BBTUD)

(BBTUD)

1.

Priok

74

0

74

2.

Muara Karang

34

0

34

3.

Muara Tawar

41

1

42

4.

Cilegon

26

0

26

5.

Talang Duku

5

0

5

6.

Sutami

4

0

4

7.

New Tarahan

3

0

3

8.

MPP New Tarahan

18

0

18

9.

PLN Muldes Batam

38

0

38

TOTAL

243

1

244

* Note: The gas volumes sold above MEMR Decrees were offered at normal prices

For further information please contact:

Business Updates

Investor Relations

(cont'd)

PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk

Mid Tower Manhattan 26th Floor

Jl. TB Simatupang Kav. 1-S, Jakarta, Indonesia

Email: investor.relations@pgn.co.id

Phone: +62 21 8064 1111

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

PGN - PT Perusahaan Gas Negara (Persero) Tbk published this content on 28 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2020 04:19:05 UTC
