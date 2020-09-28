PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk : PGAS Operational Highlight August 2020
Refocusing Core Business
September 28, 2020
PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk. (IDX: PGAS) today announces key operating performance updates ended August 31, 2020, as follows:
YTD Performance
-12%
-7%
Distribution (BBTUD)
920
809
870-880
Aug- Aug- FY20
19
20
Target
-6%
-6%
Transmission (MMSCFD)
1.370
1.281
1.369-1,377
Aug- Aug- FY20
19
20
Target
-34%
-32%
Upstream Lifting (BOEPD)
29.560,0
19.629,0
28,767-30,137
Aug- Aug- FY20
19
20
Target
-20%
Regasification (BBTUD)
118
94
120-126
Aug- Aug- FY20
19
20
Target
-37%
0%
+6%
-22%
-31%
Oil Transportation (BOPD)
LPG Processing (TPD)
196.00
123.00
178-184
10,152.00
10,171.00
9,589-10,000
Aug- Aug- FY20
Aug- Aug- FY20
19
20
Target
19
20
Target
1. Distribution volume breakdown on a MoM basis
• PGN = 714 (July) vs. 732 (August);
• Gagas = 5 (July) vs. (4 August);
4.06
• Pertagas = 68 (July) vs. 83 (August)
2. Higher distribution volumes (PGN standalone) on a MoM basis
due to higher gas consumption from ceramics (increased by
18.98%) and metal (higher by 17.48%) customers.
Breakdown of transmission volume on a MoM basis is as follow:
2.52
• PGN = 2 MMSCFD (July) vs. 3 MMSCFD (August);
• Pertagas = 1,224 MMSCFD (July) vs. 1,255 (August)
Breakdown of lifting volumes per block in August '20 are as follow:
•
Pangkah = 7,217 BOEPD (July) vs. 4,081 BOEPD (August);
•
Fasken = 4,980 BOEPD (July) vs. 5,386 BOEPD (August);
4.58
• Ketapang = 928 BOEPD (July) vs. 783 (August);
• Bangkanai = 942 BOEPD (July) vs. 977 (August);
• Muara Bakau = 2,646 BOEPD (July) vs. 6,251 (August)
Regasification
85
93
9.41
Higher regasification volume MoM was primarily due to stronger
(BBTUD)
consumption from PLN.
LPG Processing
The volume breakdown per LPG plant on a MoM basis is as follow:
175
132
-24.57
• LPG Pondok Tengah = 0 TPD (July) vs. 0 TPD (August);
(TPD)
• LPG MKS = 175 (July ) vs. 132 TPD (August)
Oil Transportation
Relatively flat oil delivery on a MoM basis from
Pertamina EP field
10,090
10,157
0.66
in Central Ramba, South Sumatra to Plaju refinery unit in South
(BOPD)
Sumatra.
CAPEX (US$ Million)
350-500
30%
70%
123
50%
50%
FY20
YTD Aug.
Target
2020
Upstream
Downstream,
Midstream &
Supporting
Business Updates
YTD-August 2020 Capex reached US$123 million with the following details:
BUSINESS
CAPEX
NOTES
SEGMENTS
(US$ Mio)
62
Development of existing oil & gas blocks
Upstream
(including West Pangkah and Sidayu fields with
target of first oil & gas in Dec. '20 and mid '21,
respectively)
- Rokan oil pipeline development
- Gresik-to-Semarang gas transmission
Downstream
58
pipeline development
- Distribution pipeline development
- Kuala Tanjung distribution pipeline
development
Midstream
-
-
Supporting
3
Fiber optic development
Gas supplies (PGN standalone) in respect to the implementation of Ministerial Decrees of Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources Numbers 89 and 91 Year 2020 for August 2020 are as follow:
DISTRIBUTION MARKETS
TOTAL VOLUMES
MEMR VOLUMES
NON-MEMR DECREES
(BBTUD)
(BBTUD)
VOLUMES (BBTUD)*
Regional Distribution I
459
438
21
Regional Distribution II
67
64
3
Regional Distribution III
83
83
0
TOTAL
609
585
24
Note: Cost of gas for Non-MEMR Decrees volumes were procured at normal prices
PGN in August 2020 procured LNG supplies for about 28 BBTUD.
First pipeline welding works of Rokan oil pipeline development occured in Sept. '20. Expected full COD of Rokan oil pipeline will commence in January 2022.
Consolidated gas sales breakdown in respect to the implementation of Ministerial Decree of Ministry of
Energy and Mineral Resources Number 89 Year 2020 for August 2020 are as follow:
Business Updates
(cont'd)
INDUSTRIAL
VOLUMES
VOLUMES EXCEEDED MEMR
TOTAL VOLUMES
NO.
SECTORS
(BBTUD)
DECREE (BBTUD)*
(BBTUD)
1.
Fertilizer
38
0
38
2.
Petrochemical
56
1
56
3.
Oleochemical
26
1
27
4.
Steel
25
0
25
5.
Ceramic
66
2
68
6.
Glass
42
0
42
7.
Rubber Gloves
1
0
1
TOTAL
254
4
258
Note: The gas volumes sold above MEMR Decrees were offered at normal prices
Details of gas sales to PLN in respect to the implementation of Ministerial Decree of Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources Number 91 Year 2020 for August 2020 are as follow:
NO.
POWER PLANTS
VOLUMES
VOLUMES EXCEEDED
TOTAL VOLUMES
(BBTUD)
MEMR DECREE (BBTUD)
(BBTUD)
1.
Priok
74
0
74
2.
Muara Karang
34
0
34
3.
Muara Tawar
41
1
42
4.
Cilegon
26
0
26
5.
Talang Duku
5
0
5
6.
Sutami
4
0
4
7.
New Tarahan
3
0
3
8.
MPP New Tarahan
18
0
18
9.
PLN Muldes Batam
38
0
38
TOTAL
243
1
244
* Note: The gas volumes sold above MEMR Decrees were offered at normal prices
For further information please contact:
Business Updates
Investor Relations
(cont'd)
PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk
Mid Tower Manhattan 26th Floor
Jl. TB Simatupang Kav. 1-S, Jakarta, Indonesia
Email: investor.relations@pgn.co.id
Phone: +62 21 8064 1111
