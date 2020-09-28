Log in
PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk : PGAS Operational Highlight July 2020

09/28/2020 | 12:20am EDT

PGAS:IJ

PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk

Refocusing Core Business

September 28 , 2020

PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk. (IDX: PGAS) today announces key operating performance updates ended July 31, 2020, as follows:

YTD Performance

-10%

-7%

Distribution (BBTUD)

902

808

870-880

Jul-19Jul-20

FY20

Target

-6%

-6%

Transmission (MMSCFD)

1.365

1.284

1.369-1,377

Jul-19Jul-20 FY20

Target

-34%

Upstream Lifting (BOEPD)

-31%

30.200,0

19.942,0

28,767-30,137

Jul-

Jul-

FY20

19

20

Target

-21%

Regasification (BBTUD)

119

94

120-126

Jul-19Jul-20

FY20

Target

-39%

0%

+6%

-22%

Oil Transportation (BOPD)

-31%

LPG Processing (TPD)

200.00

122.00

178-184

10,124.00

10,173.00

9,589-10,000

Jul-19Jul-20 FY20

Jul-19Jul-20 FY20

Target

Target

MoM Performance

Volumes

Jun

Jul

2020

2020

Distribution

MoM

Remarks

(%)

1. Distribution volume breakdown on a MoM basis

PGN = 676 BBTUD (June) vs. 715 (July);

Gagas = 4 BBTUD (June) vs. 4 (July);

(BBTUD)

758 787

3.83

Pertagas = 77 BBTUD (June) vs. 68 (July)

2. Higher distribution volumes (PGN standalone) on a MoM basis

due to higher gas consumption from ceramics and textile

customers.

Transmission

Breakdown of transmission volume on a MoM basis is as follow:

(MMSCFD)

1,244 1,226

-1.45 PGN = 2 MMSCFD (June) vs. 2 MMSCFD (July);

  • Pertagas = 1,242 MMSCFD (June) vs. 1,224 MMSCFD (July)

Upstream Lifting

Breakdown of lifting volumes per block are as follow:

Pangkah = 5,133 BOEPD (June) vs. 7,217 BOEPD (July);

Fasken = 5,079 BOEPD (June) vs. 4,980 BOEPD (July);

(BOEPD)

25,779 16,712

-35,17

Ketapang = 7,825 BOEPD (June) vs. 928 BOEPD (July);

Bangkanai = 980 BOEPD (June) vs. 942 BOEPD (July);

Muara Bakau = 6,761 BOEPD (June) vs. 2,646 BOEPD (July)

Regasification

83

85

2.41

Higher regasification volume MoM was primarily due to stronger

(BBTUD)

consumption from PLN.

LPG Processing

The volume breakdown per LPG plant on a MoM basis is as follow:

163

175

7.36

LPG Pondok Tengah = 0 TPD (June) vs. 0 TPD (July)

(TPD)

LPG MKS = 163 TPD (June) vs. 175 (July )

Oil Transportation

Oil delivery declined MoM basis primarily contributed by lower oil

10,131

10,090

-0.40

transportation volume from Pertamina EP field in Central Ramba,

(BOPD)

South Sumatra to Plaju refinery unit in South Sumatra.

CAPEX (US$ Million)

350-500

30%

70% 87

64% 36%

FY20

YTD June

Target

2020*

Upstream

Downstream,

Midstream &

Supporting

YTD-June 2020 Capex reached US$87 million with the following details:

BUSINESS

CAPEX

NOTES

SEGMENTS

(US$ Mio)

Upstream

56

Development of existing oil & gas blocks (including

West Pangkah & Sidayu fields)

29

-

Gresik-to-Semarang Transmission Pipeline

Downstream

Development

-

Distribution pipeline development

- Kuala Tanjung distribution pipeline development

Midstream

-

-

Supporting

2

Fiber optic development

  • ) YTD-July 2020 Capex to be determined

Business Updates

The effective Letter of Agreements (LOAs) that both PGN and Pertagas has secured thus far reached a total gas supply of 646.13 BBTUD. These LOAs are related to the ongoing implementation of Ministerial Decrees of Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources ("MEMR") Numbers 89 and 91 Year 2020 in which the average cost of gas is US$4.51/MMBTU (PGN standalone average cost of gas is US$4.24/MMBTU). Details of the effective Letter of Agreements (LOA) are as follow:

Ministerial Decreee MEMR No. 89 Year 2020

Effective

Regions

Suppliers

Volume

(BBTUD)

Regional Distribution I

PEP SSWJ, CPGL

205

Regional Distribution II

PHE WMO,

74

Ophir, KEI

Regional Distribution III

PEP A1,

29.9

(Medan)

PHE NSO-NSB**

Regional Distribution III

COPI Batam 1

11

(Batam)

Regional Distribution III

COPI Dumai

6

(Dumai)

Pertagas

PEP A3

0.9

Pertagas Niaga

PHE OK, ONWJ,

4.33

MBGI

PGN Standalone

325.9

PGN & Group

331.13

Ministerial Decreee MEMR No. 91 Year 2020

Effective

Regions

Suppliers

Volume

(BBTUD)

Regional Distribution I

PHE JM, CPGL

275

CPGL

Regional Distribution III

Batam I

40

Batam II

PGN Standalone

315

BusinessFor furtherUpdatesinformation please contact:

(cont'd)

Investor Relations

PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk

Mid Tower Manhattan 26th Floor

Jl. TB Simatupang Kav. 1-S, Jakarta, Indonesia Email: investor.relations@pgn.co.id

Phone: +62 21 8064 1111

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

PGN - PT Perusahaan Gas Negara (Persero) Tbk published this content on 28 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2020 04:19:05 UTC
