PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk : PGAS Operational Highlight July 2020
09/28/2020
PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk
Refocusing Core Business
September 28 , 2020
PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk. (IDX: PGAS) today announces key operating performance updates ended July 31, 2020, as follows:
YTD Performance
-10%
-7%
Distribution (BBTUD)
902
808
870-880
Jul-19Jul-20
FY20
Target
-6%
-6%
Transmission (MMSCFD)
1.365
1.284
1.369-1,377
Jul-19Jul-20 FY20
Target
-34%
Upstream Lifting (BOEPD)
-31%
30.200,0
19.942,0
28,767-30,137
Jul-
Jul-
FY20
19
20
Target
-21%
Regasification (BBTUD)
119
94
120-126
Jul-19Jul-20
FY20
Target
-39%
0%
+6%
-22%
Oil Transportation (BOPD)
-31%
LPG Processing (TPD)
200.00
122.00
178-184
10,124.00
10,173.00
9,589-10,000
Jul-19Jul-20 FY20
Jul-19Jul-20 FY20
Target
Target
MoM Performance
Volumes
Jun
Jul
2020
2020
Distribution
MoM
Remarks
(%)
1. Distribution volume breakdown on a MoM basis
• PGN = 676 BBTUD (June) vs. 715 (July);
• Gagas = 4 BBTUD (June) vs. 4 (July);
(BBTUD)
758 787
3.83
• Pertagas = 77 BBTUD (June) vs. 68 (July)
2. Higher distribution volumes (PGN standalone) on a MoM basis
due to higher gas consumption from ceramics and textile
customers.
Transmission
Breakdown of transmission volume on a MoM basis is as follow:
(MMSCFD)
1,244 1,226
-1.45• PGN = 2 MMSCFD (June) vs. 2 MMSCFD (July);
Pertagas = 1,242 MMSCFD (June) vs. 1,224 MMSCFD (July)
Upstream Lifting
Breakdown of lifting volumes per block are as follow:
•
Pangkah = 5,133 BOEPD (June) vs. 7,217 BOEPD (July);
•
Fasken = 5,079 BOEPD (June) vs. 4,980 BOEPD (July);
(BOEPD)
25,779 16,712
-35,17
• Ketapang = 7,825 BOEPD (June) vs. 928 BOEPD (July);
• Bangkanai = 980 BOEPD (June) vs. 942 BOEPD (July);
• Muara Bakau = 6,761 BOEPD (June) vs. 2,646 BOEPD (July)
Regasification
83
85
2.41
Higher regasification volume MoM was primarily due to stronger
(BBTUD)
consumption from PLN.
LPG Processing
The volume breakdown per LPG plant on a MoM basis is as follow:
163
175
7.36
• LPG Pondok Tengah = 0 TPD (June) vs. 0 TPD (July)
(TPD)
• LPG MKS = 163 TPD (June) vs. 175 (July )
Oil Transportation
Oil delivery declined MoM basis primarily contributed by lower oil
10,131
10,090
-0.40
transportation volume from Pertamina EP field in Central Ramba,
(BOPD)
South Sumatra to Plaju refinery unit in South Sumatra.
CAPEX (US$ Million)
350-500
30%
70% 87
64% 36%
FY20
YTD June
Target
2020*
Upstream
Downstream,
Midstream &
Supporting
YTD-June 2020 Capex reached US$87 million with the following details:
BUSINESS
CAPEX
NOTES
SEGMENTS
(US$ Mio)
Upstream
56
Development of existing oil & gas blocks (including
West Pangkah & Sidayu fields)
29
-
Gresik-to-Semarang Transmission Pipeline
Downstream
Development
-
Distribution pipeline development
- Kuala Tanjung distribution pipeline development
Midstream
-
-
Supporting
2
Fiber optic development
) YTD-July 2020 Capex to be determined
Business Updates
The effective Letter of Agreements (LOAs) that both PGN and Pertagas has secured thus far reached a total gas supply of 646.13 BBTUD. These LOAs are related to the ongoing implementation of Ministerial Decrees of Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources ("MEMR") Numbers 89 and 91 Year 2020 in which the average cost of gas is US$4.51/MMBTU (PGN standalone average cost of gas is US$4.24/MMBTU). Details of the effective Letter of Agreements (LOA) are as follow:
