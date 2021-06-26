PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk : PGAS Operational Highlight May 2021

PGAS:IJ
PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk
June 26, 2021
PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk. (IDX: PGAS) today announces key operating performance updates ended May 31, 2021, as follows:
YTD Performance
|
|
+5% -4%
|
Commercial (BBTUD)
|
822
|
864
|
894-930
|
Gas
|
|
|
May May FY21
'20 '21Target
|
|
-5%
|
-8%
|
Upstream Lifting (MMBOE)
|
Transmission (MMSCFD)
|
|
|
1.301
|
1.230
|
1,333-1,387
May May FY21
'20 '21Target
|
|
-66%
|
+7%
|
|
9.319.71-
|
2.95
|
3.15
May MayFY21
'20 '21Target
|
|
-12%
|
|
|
Regasification (BBTUD)
|
|
|
+67%
|
LPG Processing (TPD)
|
99
|
87
|
52-54
May May FY21
'20 '21Target
-27%
+13%
May May FY21
'20 '21Target
|
(BOPD)
|
|
|
-69%
|
10,198
|
|
30,137-31,507
|
TransportationOil
|
9,410
|
|
-8%
|
May MayFY21
'20 '21Target
|
MoM Performance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Volumes
|
Apr.
|
May
|
MoM
|
Remarks
|
2021
|
2021
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1. Gas Commercial volume breakdown on a MoM basis
|
Gas Commercial
|
|
|
|
|
• PGN = 785 MMSCFD (Apr. '21) vs 661 MMSCFD (May '21);
|
843
|
731
|
-13.28
|
• Gagas = 6 MMSCFD (Apr. '21) vs. 5 MMSCFD (May '21.);
|
(BBTUD)
|
|
|
|
|
• Pertagas = 52 MMSCFD (Apr. '21) vs. 64 MMSCFD (May
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
'21)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Breakdown of transmission volume on a MoM basis is as
|
|
|
|
|
|
follow:
|
Transmission
|
1,268
|
1,251
|
-1.34
|
• PGN = 2 MMSCFD (Apr. '21) vs. 3 MMSCFD (May '21);
|
(MMSCFD)
|
• Pertagas = 1,236 MMSCFD (Apr. '21 ) vs. 1,231 MMSCFD
|
|
|
|
(May '21)
-
KJG = 31 MMSCFD (Apr. '21) vs. 17 MMSCFD (May '21)
Regasification (BBTUD)
LPG Processing (TPD)
Oil Transportation (BOPD)
|
73
|
105
|
43.83
|
Higher regasification volume on a MoM basis was primarily
|
due to stronger gas demand from PLN.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The volume breakdown per LPG plant on a MoM basis is as
|
103
|
114
|
10.67
|
follow:
|
• LPG Pondok Tengah = 0 TPD (Apr. '21) vs. 2 TPD (May '21);
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
• LPG MKS = 103 TPD (Apr. '21) vs. 112 TPD (May '21)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lower oil delivery on a MoM basis from Pertamina EP field in
|
9,916
|
9,598
|
-3.20
|
Central Ramba, South Sumatra to Plaju refinery unit in South
|
|
|
|
Sumatra.
|
|
|
|
O&G Performance
Details of of our oil and gas for the period of YTD-May 2021 amounted to 3.15 MMBOE with details as follow:
|
Blocks
|
YTD-Apr. '21 (MMBOE)
|
YTD-May '21 (MMBOE)
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
|
Pangkah
|
0.558
|
0.785
|
40.68
|
Fasken
|
1.004
|
0.788
|
-22.60
|
Ketapang
|
0.124
|
0.348
|
180.64
|
Muriah
|
0.283
|
0.373
|
31.80
|
Bangkanai
|
0.122
|
0.155
|
27.04
|
Muara Bakau
|
0.461
|
0.708
|
53.57
Capex (US$ Million)
Capex details during the period of YTD-Apr. 2021* are as follow:
|
Business Segments
|
Target FY21
|
YTD-Apr. '21 (US$
|
|
Notes
|
Capex
|
(US$ Million)
|
Million)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
•
|
Rokan oil transmission pipelines with partial target
|
|
|
|
|
|
commercial operation in 3Q21;
|
Gas pipeline
|
160 - 197
|
50
|
•
|
Gresik-to-Semarang gas transmission pipeline with
|
transportation
|
|
target commercial operation in 4Q21
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
•
|
Senipah oil refinery gas pipeline development with
|
|
|
|
|
|
target commercial operation in 1Q23
|
|
|
|
|
•
|
Gas pipeline expansion projects to residential
|
Gas Commercial
|
147 - 180
|
3
|
|
customers
|
• Gas pipeline expansion projects to PGN's and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pertagas' industrial customers
|
|
|
|
|
•
|
Pangkah oil & gas block development project
|
|
|
|
|
|
including West Pangkah and Sidayu fields.
|
Portfolio
|
63 - 83
|
10
|
•
|
Muara Bakau oil & gas block development project
|
|
|
|
|
•
|
Bangkanai and West Bangkanai oil & gas blocks
|
|
|
|
|
|
development
|
|
|
|
|
•
|
Internet infrastructure development to residential
|
Services
|
43 - 63
|
1
|
|
customers
|
•
|
Telecommunication infrastructure development
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
•
|
Construction as well as O&M services
|
|
|
|
|
•
|
LNG regasification terminal infrastructure
|
Storage
|
35
|
- 44
|
1
|
|
development
|
• LNG refuelling facility in Bontang
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
•
|
Wet calibration metering system facility in Lampung.
|
|
|
|
|
'•
|
LNG infrastructure development in East Java;
|
Non-gas pipeline
|
42 - 53
|
0
|
•
|
Ministerial Decree of MEMR Nomor 13 Year 2020 in
|
transportation
|
|
relations to convert more than PLN's 50 power
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
plants situated mostly in Easttern part of Indonesia.
|
TOTAL
|
490 - 620
|
65
|
|
*Note: YTD-May '21 capex yet to be determined
Business Updates
-
Details of gas sales to seven selected industrial sector by PGN in May '21 in accordance with MEMR Decree Number
-
Year 2020 are as follow:
PGN
|
INDUSTRIAL
|
TOTAL GAS ALLOCATION
|
|
|
VOLUMES (BBTUD)
|
|
|
UNDER MEMR DECREE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CUSTOMER TYPES
|
JAN. '21
|
FEB. '21
|
MAR. '21
|
APR. '21
|
MAY '21
|
AVG. '21
|
(BBTUD)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Steel
|
53
|
28
|
31
|
28
|
34
|
22
|
30
|
Glass
|
16
|
11
|
12
|
12
|
12
|
11
|
12
|
Sheet Glass
|
35
|
30
|
31
|
30
|
29
|
30
|
30
|
Ceramics
|
96
|
66
|
68
|
66
|
65
|
55
|
64
|
Oleochemical
|
31
|
23
|
26
|
26
|
25
|
21
|
24
|
Petrochemical
|
76
|
65
|
66
|
60
|
61
|
61
|
62
|
Fertilizer
|
0
|
19
|
17
|
18
|
18
|
17
|
18
|
Rubber Glove
|
1.2
|
1.2
|
1.3
|
1.2
|
1.2
|
0.9
|
1
|
TOTAL
|
309
|
242
|
252
|
241
|
247
|
217
|
240
-
May '21 gas sales volumes are subject to change
Pertagas
|
INDUSTRIAL
|
TOTAL GAS
|
|
|
VOLUMES (BBTUD)
|
|
|
CUSTOMER
|
ALLOCATION UNDER
|
|
|
|
|
JAN. '21
|
FEB. '21 MAR. '21* APR. '21* MAY '21
|
AVG. '21
|
TYPES
|
MEMR DECREE (BBTUD)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Steel
|
2.00
|
2.1
|
1.8
|
1.8
|
1.0
|
0.7
|
1.5
|
Petrochemical
|
3.30
|
0.4
|
0.4
|
0.3
|
0.2
|
0.4
|
0.3
|
Ceramics
|
2.40
|
2.5
|
2.4
|
2.4
|
1.8
|
1.6
|
2.1
|
Oleochemical
|
2.50
|
2.6
|
2.7
|
2.7
|
2.2
|
2.6
|
2.6
|
Fertilizer
|
43.00
|
35.3
|
44.3
|
32.4
|
8.2
|
29
|
30.0
|
Total
|
53.00
|
43
|
52.0
|
40.0
|
13.0
|
34.0
|
36.0
* May '21 gas sales volumes are subject to change
2. Details of gas sales to PLN's power plants during YTD-May '21 period in accordance with MEMR Decree Number 91 Year 2020 are as follow:
|
|
|
|
TOTAL GAS
|
|
|
VOLUMES (BBTUD)
|
|
|
|
|
PLN POWER PLANTS
|
|
ALLOCATION
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
JAN. '21 FEB. '21 MAR. '21 APR. '21* MAY '21 AVG. '21
|
|
|
|
UNDER MEMR
|
|
PLN Cilegon
|
|
|
33
|
39
|
36
|
31
|
26
|
33
|
|
|
PLN Tjg. Priok
|
|
|
67
|
67
|
76
|
67
|
49
|
65
|
|
|
PLN Muara Tawar
|
|
|
47
|
39
|
38
|
28
|
24
|
35
|
|
|
PLN Muara Karang
|
|
|
44.4
|
35
|
33.9
|
30
|
21
|
33
|
|
|
PLN Talang Duku
|
315
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PLTMG Sutami -30 MW
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
1
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PLTMG Tarahan - 30 MW
|
|
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
PLTG/MG MPP New Tarahan - 100 MW
|
|
|
11
|
13
|
13
|
10
|
9
|
11
|
|
|
PLN Batam (Multidestinasi)
|
|
|
36
|
38
|
39
|
38
|
36
|
38
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Energi Listrik Batam
|
|
|
3
|
3
|
3
|
3
|
3
|
3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
315
|
244
|
235
|
242
|
208
|
169
|
219
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3. Breakdown of gas sales per industrial sector during Jan.-May '21 period (PGN stand-alone):
|
INDUSTRIAL SECTORS
|
|
VOLUMES (in BBTUD)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
JAN. '21
|
FEB. '21
|
MAR. '21
|
APR. '21
|
MAY '21
|
Food
|
72
|
77
|
76
|
76
|
60
|
Textile
|
13
|
14
|
14
|
13
|
10
|
|
Wood
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Paper
|
37
|
39
|
37
|
34
|
29
|
Chemical
|
149
|
149
|
145
|
147
|
135
|
Ceramic
|
77
|
81
|
76
|
76
|
64
|
Glass
|
42
|
44
|
43
|
42
|
44
|
|
Cement
|
3
|
3
|
3
|
3
|
1
|
Basic Metal
|
30
|
32
|
30
|
33
|
24
|
Fabricated Metal
|
43
|
47
|
47
|
49
|
34
|
Others
|
24
|
26
|
25
|
26
|
20
|
Power Plant
|
321
|
317
|
330
|
278
|
232
|
CNG
|
5
|
5
|
5
|
6
|
5
|
Lifting Oil
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
TOTAL
|
820
|
838
|
833
|
786
|
661
4. In respect to the most recent news in the media regarding the possibilities the Ministry of Industries going to include 13 industrial sectors outside the existing 7 industrial sectors, which are already receiving the US$6/MMBTU gas price from PGN, the government until today has not issued any formal Ministerial Decree to execute this initiative.
Moreover, the Ministry of Industries had submitted a formal request to the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources ("MEMR") in April 2021 to add another 136 BBTUD to the current special gas price policy, Ministerial Decree of MEMR Number 89 Year 2020 (source: Ministry of Industry presentation at Indonesia Gas Society webinar dated June 24, 2021).
For further information please contact:
Investor Relations
PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk
Mid Tower Manhattan 26th Floor
Jl. TB Simatupang Kav. 1-S, Jakarta, Indonesia
Email: investor.relations@pgn.co.id
Phone: +62 21 8064 1111
