  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Indonesia
  4. INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PGAS   ID1000111602

PT PERUSAHAAN GAS NEGARA TBK

(PGAS)
PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk : PGAS Operational Highlight May 2021

06/26/2021
PGAS:IJ

PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk

June 26, 2021

PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk. (IDX: PGAS) today announces key operating performance updates ended May 31, 2021, as follows:

YTD Performance

+5% -4%

Commercial (BBTUD)

822

864

894-930

Gas

May May FY21

'20 '21Target

-5%

-8%

Upstream Lifting (MMBOE)

Transmission (MMSCFD)

1.301

1.230

1,333-1,387

May May FY21

'20 '21Target

-66%

+7%

9.319.71-

2.95

3.15

May MayFY21

'20 '21Target

-12%

Regasification (BBTUD)

+67%

LPG Processing (TPD)

99

87

52-54

May May FY21

'20 '21Target

-27%

+13%

103

116

159-164

May May FY21

'20 '21Target

(BOPD)

-69%

10,198

30,137-31,507

TransportationOil

9,410

-8%

May MayFY21

'20 '21Target

MoM Performance

Volumes

Apr.

May

MoM

Remarks

2021

2021

(%)

1. Gas Commercial volume breakdown on a MoM basis

Gas Commercial

PGN = 785 MMSCFD (Apr. '21) vs 661 MMSCFD (May '21);

843

731

-13.28

Gagas = 6 MMSCFD (Apr. '21) vs. 5 MMSCFD (May '21.);

(BBTUD)

Pertagas = 52 MMSCFD (Apr. '21) vs. 64 MMSCFD (May

'21)

Breakdown of transmission volume on a MoM basis is as

follow:

Transmission

1,268

1,251

-1.34

PGN = 2 MMSCFD (Apr. '21) vs. 3 MMSCFD (May '21);

(MMSCFD)

Pertagas = 1,236 MMSCFD (Apr. '21 ) vs. 1,231 MMSCFD

(May '21)

  • KJG = 31 MMSCFD (Apr. '21) vs. 17 MMSCFD (May '21)

Regasification (BBTUD)

LPG Processing (TPD)

Oil Transportation (BOPD)

73

105

43.83

Higher regasification volume on a MoM basis was primarily

due to stronger gas demand from PLN.

The volume breakdown per LPG plant on a MoM basis is as

103

114

10.67

follow:

LPG Pondok Tengah = 0 TPD (Apr. '21) vs. 2 TPD (May '21);

LPG MKS = 103 TPD (Apr. '21) vs. 112 TPD (May '21)

Lower oil delivery on a MoM basis from Pertamina EP field in

9,916

9,598

-3.20

Central Ramba, South Sumatra to Plaju refinery unit in South

Sumatra.

O&G Performance

Details of of our oil and gas for the period of YTD-May 2021 amounted to 3.15 MMBOE with details as follow:

Blocks

YTD-Apr. '21 (MMBOE)

YTD-May '21 (MMBOE)

(%)

Pangkah

0.558

0.785

40.68

Fasken

1.004

0.788

-22.60

Ketapang

0.124

0.348

180.64

Muriah

0.283

0.373

31.80

Bangkanai

0.122

0.155

27.04

Muara Bakau

0.461

0.708

53.57

Capex (US$ Million)

Capex details during the period of YTD-Apr. 2021* are as follow:

Business Segments

Target FY21

YTD-Apr. '21 (US$

Notes

Capex

(US$ Million)

Million)

Rokan oil transmission pipelines with partial target

commercial operation in 3Q21;

Gas pipeline

160 - 197

50

Gresik-to-Semarang gas transmission pipeline with

transportation

target commercial operation in 4Q21

Senipah oil refinery gas pipeline development with

target commercial operation in 1Q23

Gas pipeline expansion projects to residential

Gas Commercial

147 - 180

3

customers

Gas pipeline expansion projects to PGN's and

Pertagas' industrial customers

Pangkah oil & gas block development project

including West Pangkah and Sidayu fields.

Portfolio

63 - 83

10

Muara Bakau oil & gas block development project

Bangkanai and West Bangkanai oil & gas blocks

development

Internet infrastructure development to residential

Services

43 - 63

1

customers

Telecommunication infrastructure development

Construction as well as O&M services

LNG regasification terminal infrastructure

Storage

35

- 44

1

development

LNG refuelling facility in Bontang

Wet calibration metering system facility in Lampung.

'

LNG infrastructure development in East Java;

Non-gas pipeline

42 - 53

0

Ministerial Decree of MEMR Nomor 13 Year 2020 in

transportation

relations to convert more than PLN's 50 power

plants situated mostly in Easttern part of Indonesia.

TOTAL

490 - 620

65

*Note: YTD-May '21 capex yet to be determined

Business Updates

  1. Details of gas sales to seven selected industrial sector by PGN in May '21 in accordance with MEMR Decree Number
  1. Year 2020 are as follow:
    PGN

INDUSTRIAL

TOTAL GAS ALLOCATION

VOLUMES (BBTUD)

UNDER MEMR DECREE

CUSTOMER TYPES

JAN. '21

FEB. '21

MAR. '21

APR. '21

MAY '21

AVG. '21

(BBTUD)

Steel

53

28

31

28

34

22

30

Glass

16

11

12

12

12

11

12

Sheet Glass

35

30

31

30

29

30

30

Ceramics

96

66

68

66

65

55

64

Oleochemical

31

23

26

26

25

21

24

Petrochemical

76

65

66

60

61

61

62

Fertilizer

0

19

17

18

18

17

18

Rubber Glove

1.2

1.2

1.3

1.2

1.2

0.9

1

TOTAL

309

242

252

241

247

217

240

  • May '21 gas sales volumes are subject to change
    Pertagas

INDUSTRIAL

TOTAL GAS

VOLUMES (BBTUD)

CUSTOMER

ALLOCATION UNDER

JAN. '21

FEB. '21 MAR. '21* APR. '21* MAY '21

AVG. '21

TYPES

MEMR DECREE (BBTUD)

Steel

2.00

2.1

1.8

1.8

1.0

0.7

1.5

Petrochemical

3.30

0.4

0.4

0.3

0.2

0.4

0.3

Ceramics

2.40

2.5

2.4

2.4

1.8

1.6

2.1

Oleochemical

2.50

2.6

2.7

2.7

2.2

2.6

2.6

Fertilizer

43.00

35.3

44.3

32.4

8.2

29

30.0

Total

53.00

43

52.0

40.0

13.0

34.0

36.0

* May '21 gas sales volumes are subject to change

2. Details of gas sales to PLN's power plants during YTD-May '21 period in accordance with MEMR Decree Number 91 Year 2020 are as follow:

TOTAL GAS

VOLUMES (BBTUD)

PLN POWER PLANTS

ALLOCATION

JAN. '21 FEB. '21 MAR. '21 APR. '21* MAY '21 AVG. '21

UNDER MEMR

PLN Cilegon

33

39

36

31

26

33

PLN Tjg. Priok

67

67

76

67

49

65

PLN Muara Tawar

47

39

38

28

24

35

PLN Muara Karang

44.4

35

33.9

30

21

33

PLN Talang Duku

315

0

0

0

0

0

0

PLTMG Sutami -30 MW

2

2

2

2

1

2

PLTMG Tarahan - 30 MW

0

0

0

0

0

0

PLTG/MG MPP New Tarahan - 100 MW

11

13

13

10

9

11

PLN Batam (Multidestinasi)

36

38

39

38

36

38

Energi Listrik Batam

3

3

3

3

3

3

TOTAL

315

244

235

242

208

169

219

3. Breakdown of gas sales per industrial sector during Jan.-May '21 period (PGN stand-alone):

INDUSTRIAL SECTORS

VOLUMES (in BBTUD)

JAN. '21

FEB. '21

MAR. '21

APR. '21

MAY '21

Food

72

77

76

76

60

Textile

13

14

14

13

10

Wood

0

0

0

0

0

Paper

37

39

37

34

29

Chemical

149

149

145

147

135

Ceramic

77

81

76

76

64

Glass

42

44

43

42

44

Cement

3

3

3

3

1

Basic Metal

30

32

30

33

24

Fabricated Metal

43

47

47

49

34

Others

24

26

25

26

20

Power Plant

321

317

330

278

232

CNG

5

5

5

6

5

Lifting Oil

2

2

2

2

2

TOTAL

820

838

833

786

661

4. In respect to the most recent news in the media regarding the possibilities the Ministry of Industries going to include 13 industrial sectors outside the existing 7 industrial sectors, which are already receiving the US$6/MMBTU gas price from PGN, the government until today has not issued any formal Ministerial Decree to execute this initiative.

Moreover, the Ministry of Industries had submitted a formal request to the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources ("MEMR") in April 2021 to add another 136 BBTUD to the current special gas price policy, Ministerial Decree of MEMR Number 89 Year 2020 (source: Ministry of Industry presentation at Indonesia Gas Society webinar dated June 24, 2021).

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations

PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk

Mid Tower Manhattan 26th Floor

Jl. TB Simatupang Kav. 1-S, Jakarta, Indonesia

Email: investor.relations@pgn.co.id

Phone: +62 21 8064 1111

Disclaimer

PGN - PT Perusahaan Gas Negara (Persero) Tbk published this content on 26 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2021 06:56:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
