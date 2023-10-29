Certain Ordinary Shares of PT Petrindo Jaya Kreasi Tbk are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 29-OCT-2023.

Certain Ordinary Shares of PT Petrindo Jaya Kreasi Tbk are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 29-OCT-2023. These Ordinary Shares will be under lockup for 237 days starting from 6-MAR-2023 to 29-OCT-2023.



Details:

Based on Article 2 paragraph (1) OJK Regulation No. 25/2017, any party who obtains Company shares at a price and/or conversion value and/or exercise price below the price of the Initial Public Offering within 6 (six) months prior to submitting a registration statement to OJK, is prohibited from transferring part or all of ownership of the Company's shares up to 8 (eight) months after the registration statement becomes effective.