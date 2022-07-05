PT Radiant Utama Interinsco Tbk : POWER OF ATTORNEY-INDIVIDUAL SHAREHOLDER

(For Individual Shareholder)

POWER OF ATTORNEY TO ATTEND

THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS ("AGMS") OF PT. RADIANT UTAMA INTERINSCO Tbk (THE "COMPANY")

DATED 27th JULY 2022

The undersigned, Name of Shareholder : Address : Identity Card :

(copy of valid Identity Card is enclosed), hereinafter referred to the "Principal", as the

holder/ownershares in the Company, do hereby confer power of attorney to an officer of PT. Adimitra Jasa Korpora as the Securities Administration Bureau of the Company :

Name : DJOHAN GOUTAMA Address : PT. Adimitra Jasa Korpora Kirana Boutique Office Blok F3/5 Jl. Kirana Avenue III - Kelapa Gading, Jakarta Utara Identity Card : No. 3172022309840012

- hereinafter be referred to as the "Attorney",

------------------------------------------- S P E C I F I C A L L Y ------------------------------------------

to represent and act for and on behalf of the Principal as the owner/holder of

shares in attending the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGMS") of the Company to be convened at the Company's Head Office, Radiant Group Building, Jalan Kapten Tendean No. 24, Jakarta Selatan, on 27th July 2022 and participating in the discussions at the AGMS, casting the votes which the Principal as the Shareholder of the Company shall be entitled to cast at such AGMS.