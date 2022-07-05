Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Indonesia
  4. INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. PT Radiant Utama Interinsco Tbk
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RUIS   ID1000103708

PT RADIANT UTAMA INTERINSCO TBK

(RUIS)
  Report
End-of-day quote INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-07-04
183.00 IDR   +2.23%
07/05PT RADIANT UTAMA INTERINSCO TBK : Power of attorney-legal entity shareholder
PU
07/05PT RADIANT UTAMA INTERINSCO TBK : Power of attorney-individual shareholder
PU
06/20PT RADIANT UTAMA INTERINSCO TBK : AGMS ANNOUNCEMENT – JULY 27, 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PT Radiant Utama Interinsco Tbk : POWER OF ATTORNEY-LEGAL ENTITY SHAREHOLDER

07/05/2022 | 11:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(For Legal Entity Shareholder)

POWER OF ATTORNEY TO ATTEND

THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS ("AGMS")

OF PT. RADIANT UTAMA INTERINSCO Tbk (THE "COMPANY")

DATED 27th JULY 2022

The undersigned,

Name of Shareholder

:

Domicile

:

Address of the Legal

Entity

:

as owner/holder of ____________ shares in the Company, hereinafter referred to as the

("Principal "), which is represented by the authorized according to its articles of association,

as follows (the articles of association and deed of management appointment are enclosed) :

Name:

Address:

Title:

Identity Card

:

(copy of valid Identity Card is enclosed)

do hereby confer power of attorney to an officer of PT. Adimitra Jasa Korpora as the Securities Administration Bureau of the Company :

Name

: DJOHAN GOUTAMA

Address

: PT. Adimitra Jasa Korpora

Kirana Boutique Office Blok F3/5

Jl. Kirana Avenue III - Kelapa Gading, Jakarta Utara

Identity Card

: No. 3172022309840012

(hereinafter be referred to as the "Attorney"),

------------------------------------------- S P E C I F I C A L L Y ------------------------------------------

to represent and act for and on behalf of the Principal as the owner/holder of

shares in attending the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGMS") of the Company to be convened at the Company's Head Office, Radiant Group Building, Jalan Kapten Tendean

No. 24, Jakarta Selatan, on 27th July 2022, and participating in the discussions at the AGMS, casting the votes which the Principal as the Shareholder of the Company shall be entitled to cast at such AGMS.

This Power of Attorney has been conferred on the Attorney under the following conditions:

  1. the Principal undertakes to fully accept and to ratify all actions performed by the Attorney on behalf of the Principal, by virtue of this Power of Attorney;
  2. the Principal confers this Power of Attorney with the right to delegate this power of attorney to other persons (right of substitution); and
  3. this Power of Attorney shall be effective on the date as written below.

This Power of Attorney is executed in

, on the date of

2022.

Principal,

Attorney,

Stamp Duty

Rp.10.000,-

________________

Notes:

  1. If this power of attorney is executed in the Republic of Indonesia, it must be signed with the stamp duty of Rp 10.000,- and the signature of the Principal and the date of the signing thereof shall be affixed on such stamp duty.
  2. To the Shareholders having their registered address overseas, if this power of attorney is executed outside the Republic of Indonesia, this power of attorney shall be notarized and subsequently legalized by the Embassy/Consulate of the Republic of Indonesia having its jurisdiction covering the territory where this power of attorney will be signed, or in the absence of any Embassy/Consulate of the Republic of Indonesia, this power of attorney shall be legalized in accordance with the local rules.
  3. Original power of attorney has to be received by PT Adimitra Jasa Korpora at the latest 1 (one) business day before the date of AGMS to the below address:

Attention

: PT Adimitra Jasa Korpora

to Subject

: Power of Attorney AGMS 2022 PT Radiant Utama Interinsco Tbk

Address

: PT Adimitra Jasa Korpora

Kirana Boutique Office Blok F3/5

Jl. Kirana Avenue III - Kelapa Gading

Jakarta Utara

________________

Disclaimer

PT Radiant Utama Interinsco Tbk published this content on 06 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2022 03:03:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PT RADIANT UTAMA INTERINSCO TBK
07/05PT RADIANT UTAMA INTERINSCO TBK : Power of attorney-legal entity shareholder
PU
07/05PT RADIANT UTAMA INTERINSCO TBK : Power of attorney-individual shareholder
PU
06/20PT RADIANT UTAMA INTERINSCO TBK : AGMS ANNOUNCEMENT – JULY 27, 2022
PU
06/02PT Radiant Utama Interinsco Tbk Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended Ma..
CI
04/21PT Radiant Utama Interinsco Tbk Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Decemb..
CI
2021PT Radiant Utama Interinsco Tbk Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended Sept..
CI
2021Pt Radiant Utama Interinsco Tbk Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 3..
CI
2021Pt Radiant Utama Interinsco Tbk Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended Ma..
CI
2020Pt Radiant Utama Interinsco Tbk Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended Sept..
CI
2020Pt Radiant Utama Interinsco Tbk Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Decemb..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 646 B 109 M 109 M
Net income 2021 18 334 M 1,22 M 1,22 M
Net Debt 2021 545 B 36,3 M 36,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,65x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 141 B 9,37 M 9,37 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,51x
EV / Sales 2021 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 313
Free-Float 49,6%
Chart PT RADIANT UTAMA INTERINSCO TBK
Duration : Period :
PT Radiant Utama Interinsco Tbk Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Sofwan Farisyi President Director
Muhammad Hamid Finance Director
Ahmad Ganis President Commissioner
Chrismon Djajadi Operational Director
Winarno Zain Independent Commissioner
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PT RADIANT UTAMA INTERINSCO TBK-11.17%9
WORLEY LIMITED32.46%5 061
LIBERTY ENERGY INC.16.70%2 369
SUBSEA 7 S.A.25.26%2 345
TECHNIP ENERGIES N.V.-7.33%2 329
NEXTIER OILFIELD SOLUTIONS INC.166.48%2 309