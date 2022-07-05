PT Radiant Utama Interinsco Tbk : POWER OF ATTORNEY-LEGAL ENTITY SHAREHOLDER
(For Legal Entity Shareholder)
POWER OF ATTORNEY TO ATTEND
THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS ("AGMS")
OF PT. RADIANT UTAMA INTERINSCO Tbk (THE "COMPANY")
DATED 27th JULY 2022
The undersigned,
Name of Shareholder
:
Domicile
:
Address of the Legal
Entity
:
as owner/holder of ____________ shares in the Company, hereinafter referred to as the
("Principal "), which is represented by the authorized according to its articles of association,
as follows (the articles of association and deed of management appointment are enclosed) :
Name:
Address:
Title:
Identity Card
:
(copy of valid Identity Card is enclosed)
do hereby confer power of attorney to an officer of PT. Adimitra Jasa Korpora as the Securities Administration Bureau of the Company :
Name
: DJOHAN GOUTAMA
Address
: PT. Adimitra Jasa Korpora
Kirana Boutique Office Blok F3/5
Jl. Kirana Avenue III - Kelapa Gading, Jakarta Utara
Identity Card
: No. 3172022309840012
(hereinafter be referred to as the "Attorney"),
------------------------------------------- S P E C I F I C A L L Y ------------------------------------------
to represent and act for and on behalf of the Principal as the owner/holder of
shares in attending the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGMS") of the Company to be convened at the Company's Head Office, Radiant Group Building, Jalan Kapten Tendean
No. 24, Jakarta Selatan, on 27th July 2022, and participating in the discussions at the AGMS, casting the votes which the Principal as the Shareholder of the Company shall be entitled to cast at such AGMS.
This Power of Attorney has been conferred on the Attorney under the following conditions:
the Principal undertakes to fully accept and to ratify all actions performed by the Attorney on behalf of the Principal, by virtue of this Power of Attorney;
the Principal confers this Power of Attorney with the right to delegate this power of attorney to other persons (right of substitution); and
this Power of Attorney shall be effective on the date as written below.
This Power of Attorney is executed in
, on the date of
2022.
Principal,
Attorney,
Stamp Duty
Rp.10.000,-
________________
Notes:
If this power of attorney is executed in the Republic of Indonesia, it must be signed with the stamp duty of Rp 10.000,- and the signature of the Principal and the date of the signing thereof shall be affixed on such stamp duty.
To the Shareholders having their registered address overseas, if this power of attorney is executed outside the Republic of Indonesia, this power of attorney shall be notarized and subsequently legalized by the Embassy/Consulate of the Republic of Indonesia having its jurisdiction covering the territory where this power of attorney will be signed, or in the absence of any Embassy/Consulate of the Republic of Indonesia, this power of attorney shall be legalized in accordance with the local rules.
Original power of attorney has to be received by PT Adimitra Jasa Korpora at the latest 1 (one) business day before the date of AGMS to the below address:
Attention
: PT Adimitra Jasa Korpora
to Subject
: Power of Attorney AGMS 2022 PT Radiant Utama Interinsco Tbk
