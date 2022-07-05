PT Radiant Utama Interinsco Tbk : POWER OF ATTORNEY-LEGAL ENTITY SHAREHOLDER

(For Legal Entity Shareholder)

POWER OF ATTORNEY TO ATTEND

THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS ("AGMS")

OF PT. RADIANT UTAMA INTERINSCO Tbk (THE "COMPANY")

DATED 27th JULY 2022

The undersigned, Name of Shareholder : Domicile : Address of the Legal Entity :

as owner/holder of ____________ shares in the Company, hereinafter referred to as the

("Principal "), which is represented by the authorized according to its articles of association,

as follows (the articles of association and deed of management appointment are enclosed) :

Name:

Address:

Title:

Identity Card :

(copy of valid Identity Card is enclosed)

do hereby confer power of attorney to an officer of PT. Adimitra Jasa Korpora as the Securities Administration Bureau of the Company :

Name : DJOHAN GOUTAMA Address : PT. Adimitra Jasa Korpora Kirana Boutique Office Blok F3/5 Jl. Kirana Avenue III - Kelapa Gading, Jakarta Utara Identity Card : No. 3172022309840012

(hereinafter be referred to as the "Attorney"),