Certain Ordinary Shares of PT Saptausaha Gemilangindah Tbk are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 29-OCT-2023.

Certain Ordinary Shares of PT Saptausaha Gemilangindah Tbk are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 29-OCT-2023. These Ordinary Shares will be under lockup for 237 days starting from 6-MAR-2023 to 29-OCT-2023.



Details:

The shareholders of the Company, namely Edward Halim, Erwin Tan and PT Benteng Terang Sejahtera, have agreed not to sell or transfer either part or all of their shares in the Company until 8 (eight) months after the registration statement in connection with the Initial Public Offering becomes effective. Brother Edward Halim as the controller declares that he will not relinquish control of the Company for at least 1 (one) year after the registration statement in connection with the Initial Public Offering becomes effective.