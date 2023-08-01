PT Sekar Laut Tbk is an Indonesia-based company engaged in the business of manufacturing, agriculture, trading and development, especially in the food and beverage sub-sector. The Company develops and produces include crackers, tomato sauces, chili sauces, cooking spices and buns that are sold to both domestic and export markets. The Company's products are marketed under the FINNA brand. The Company's subsidiary is PT Pangan Lestari, which has distribution centers in approximately eight regions, including Sidoarjo, Bali, Jakarta, Malang, Bandung, Yogyakarta, Semarang and Makasar. Its subsidiaries also include PT Pangan Citarasa Nusantara and PT Abadi Java Food.

Sector Food Processing