PT Sekar Laut Tbk reported earnings results for the half year ended June 30, 2023. For the half year, the company reported sales was IDR 908,864.83 million compared to IDR 729,027.94 million a year ago. Net income was IDR 35,021.62 million compared to IDR 30,104.42 million a year ago.
PT Sekar Laut Tbk Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2023
Today at 04:31 pm
