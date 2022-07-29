PT Semen Indonesia Persero Tbk : Presentasi Korporasi Juni

Increasing competition due to oversupply and lower demand post pandemic, as well as the increasing coal price has given more pressure to the industry

Cement Industry Capacity and Demand Growth 140.0 100% 79% 84% 84% 76% 115.1 119.1 109.4 109.4 111.1 120.0 68% 80% 92.8 62% 65% 65% 57% 59% 100.0 83.8 60% 80.0 66.6 69.8 71.9 69.5 70.0 57.9 59.9 62.0 61.6 66.3 62.5 65.2 40% 52.2 60.0 16.6% 10.7% 17.9% 40.0 0.0% 20% 4.9% 2.9% 0.0% 1.6% 3.6% 3.5% 14.3% 11.0% 3.4% 3.5% 7.6% 4.8% 4.3% 0% 20.0 -0.6% 0.7% - -10.7% -20% 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 Capacity Demand Domestic Utilization Capacity Growth Industry Utilization Rate National cement production capacity increase more compared to the demand growth creating oversupply situation in the Indonesia cement industry. Industrial utilization rate has decreased from 84% in 2013 to 59% in 2021 as cement players have doubled since 2015. 2021 utilization was still low as national demand has not yet back to pre pandemic level.

Capacity Share 10% 10% 13% 21% 29% 31% 31% 32% 31% 29% 29% 35% 37% 24% 22% 23% 23% 22% 22% 21% 60% 60% 59% 55% 49% 46% 46% 45% 44% 42% 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 SIG + SBI INTP Others Cement Industry Hyper Competition Since 2019 volume share eco-brands growth in almost all area, with wider price disparity. This situation creates domestic cement industry in hyper competition condition which leads to a challenging situation for our performance in 2021 (volume and price drag down)