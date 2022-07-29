Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Indonesia
  4. INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SMGR   ID1000106800

PT SEMEN INDONESIA (PERSERO) TBK

(SMGR)
  Report
End-of-day quote INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-07-27
6425.00 IDR    0.00%
05:55aPT SEMEN INDONESIA PERSERO TBK : Presentasi Korporasi Juni
PU
05:55aPT SEMEN INDONESIA PERSERO TBK : Presentasi Korporasi Mei
PU
06/07PT SEMEN INDONESIA PERSERO TBK : Earnings Call 1Q Transcript
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PT Semen Indonesia Persero Tbk : Presentasi Korporasi Juni

07/29/2022 | 05:55am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Corporate Presentation

June 2022

CEMENT SECTOR UPDATE

Cement utilization has recovered post-pandemic,

demand will be driven by property and infrastructure growth

Domestic cement capacity vs demand

FY20 Market

FY21 Market

FY21 Capacity

(MT)

Share

Share

Share

150.0

Semen Indonesia

51,1%

49,3%

42,2%

Indocement

25,9%

25,4%

20,9%

127.1

119.1

Conch

6,1%

7,3%

7,3%

18.1 MT

Merah Putih

4,4%

6,2%

8,9%

100.0

2031F Gap

Semen Bosowa

3,4%

3,0%

5,2%

53.8 MT

109

Semen Baturaja

3,1%

3,0%

3,2%

2021 Gap

Jui Shin

2,0%

2,0%

1,5%

50.0

65.2

Semen Jawa (SCG)

1,9%

1,8%

1,5%

4.3%

~5%

Semen Bima (STAR)

1,6%

1,8%

1,5%

Semen Kupang

0,4%

0,3%

0,3%

Actual FY21

Estimated FY22-26

-

Industry demand growth

Industry demand growth

Semen Grobogan

N/A

N/A

2,5%

Singa Merah

N/A

N/A

2,5%

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022F 2023F 2024F 2025F 2026F 2027F 2028F 2029F 2030F 2031F

Semen Serang

N/A

N/A

1,0%

Capacity

Demand

Semen Jakarta

N/A

N/A

0,8%

Hippo

N/A

N/A

0,4%

Cement Demand Drivers

14

Competitors in National cement market

Economic players

15-35% cheaper pricing

Bag

~1%

Property &

Estimated annual pop.

Housing

growth from 270

developments

million Indonesia pop.

in 2021

12.75 million units Backlog national housing construction per 2022

Housing Payment Liquidity Facility (FLPP)

(K unit)

179 200

109

58 78

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

Bulk

Infrastructure developments

High Budget Allocation for Infrastructure up to 2024 Based on National Dev. Plan 2020-24

Indonesia Government

Infrastructure Budget

(Trillion IDR)

401 410 415 423 417 385

290 317

21 million ton

Potential Cement Demand for New Capital

Cement Needs for New Capital

(Million Ton)

7.5

5.9

4.0

1.62.2

2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022

2022-242025-292030-342034-392040-45

Source: Demand data up to 2021 from Indonesia Cement Association. Demand forecast from Indonesia Cement Association and SIG calculations (~5% CAGR). New Capital investment from E-Monitoring PUPR, Jan-2022,Web-based demand estimation, UU RI No.3 2022.

1

DOMESTIC DEMAND OVERVIEW

Portion, trend and cyclicity

20%

21%

22%

23%

24%

25%

27%

27%

23%

23%

25%

80%

79%

78%

77%

76%

75%

73%

73%

77%

77%

75%

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

YTD May 2022

Bag Portion

Bulk Portion

Bag and Bulk

National Demand

Portion

Cement consumption in Indonesia is still dominated by retail, most of which come from people who renovate or build their own houses, or small developers who build small- scale housing.

52%

56%

57%

58%

48%

44%

43%

42%

29%

38%

31%

10%

2016

2017

2018

2019

1H Portion

2H Portion

57%

56%

National Demand

43%

44%

Trend 1st & 2nd

Semester

31%

25%Based on trends, national cement

demand tends to be higher in the

second semester than in the first

semester, given the high rainfall in

2020

2021

the first semester and the

government infrastructure projects

2H/1H

realized more in 2H.

14.4%

5.5%

3.5%

4.8%

4.3%

3.5%

7.7%

0.6%

-0.3%

-0.6%

-10.7%

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

YTD May 2022

Growth Bag

Growth Bulk

National Growth

CAGR Bag:

CAGR Bulk:

CAGR National:

11.4%

3.8%

15.2%

Bag & Bulk Demand Growth

Higher bulk demand growth is in

tons

line with the development of

cement derivative products and

Million

increase in government

infrastructure programs during

2015-2019. In 2020 bulk

consumption decrease

significantly following the

government budget reallocation

for handling the Pandemic

COVID-19

8.0

Monthly National

7.0

Demand Trend

6.0

In addition, the month of

5.0

Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr fall in

4.0

the first semester during which

3.0

construction activity generally

2.0

slows down.

1.0

-

Jan Feb Mar

Apr May Jun

Jul

Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

Source: Indonesia Cement Association Data

2

*Growth without Singa Merah, because Singa Merah join ASI in 2022

INDUSTRY CHALLENGES

Increasing competition due to oversupply and lower demand post pandemic, as well as the increasing coal price has given more pressure to the industry

Cement Industry Capacity and Demand Growth

140.0

100%

79%

84%

84%

76%

115.1

119.1

109.4

109.4

111.1

120.0

68%

80%

92.8

62%

65%

65%

57%

59%

100.0

83.8

60%

80.0

66.6

69.8

71.9

69.5

70.0

57.9

59.9

62.0

61.6

66.3

62.5

65.2

40%

52.2

60.0

16.6%

10.7%

17.9%

40.0

0.0%

20%

4.9%

2.9%

0.0%

1.6%

3.6%

3.5%

14.3%

11.0%

3.4%

3.5%

7.6%

4.8%

4.3%

0%

20.0

-0.6%

0.7%

-

-10.7%

-20%

2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021

Capacity

Demand

Domestic Utilization

Capacity Growth

Industry Utilization Rate

National cement production capacity increase more compared to the demand growth creating oversupply situation in the Indonesia cement industry.

Industrial utilization rate has decreased from 84% in 2013 to 59% in 2021 as cement players have doubled since 2015. 2021 utilization was still low as national demand has not yet back to pre pandemic level.

Capacity Share

10%

10%

13%

21%

29%

31%

31%

32%

31%

29%

29%

35%

37%

24%

22%

23%

23%

22%

22%

21%

60%

60%

59%

55%

49%

46%

46%

45%

44%

42%

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

SIG + SBI

INTP

Others

Cement Industry Hyper

Competition

Since 2019 volume share eco-brands growth in almost all area, with wider price disparity. This situation creates domestic cement industry in hyper competition condition which leads to a challenging situation for our performance in 2021 (volume and price drag down)

ICI 4 (USD/ton)

160

140

120

100

80

60

40

20

0

Rising Trends of Coal Price

Supply-Demand imbalance during recovery from COVID-19 pandemic derived in significant coal price increase which impacted the production cost, especially in the 4th quarter 2021. although the price trend in early 2022 has beginning to decline, the prediction for full year 2022 is still above the 2021 figure.

Source:

Indonesia Cement Association Data; Bloomberg

3

INDUSTRY UPDATE

National demand showed a decrease in June

Industry

SIG

Domestic Sales Volume - YTD June

Java and Outer Java

Domestic Sales Volume

(thousand tons)

Domestic Sales Volume

(thousand tons)

(thousand tons)

-6.2%

-2.3%

-0.1%

-5.3%

22,780

21,360

17.3%

6.9%

7,294

15,421

15,065

13,589

13,579

11,184 10,591

6,220

3,381

3,161

Bag

Bulk

Java

Outer Java

Bag

Bulk

YTD Jun 21

YTD Jun 22

YTD Jun 21

YTD Jun 22

YTD Jun 21

YTD Jun 22

1.2%

Java growth contribute more to

2.6%

Contraction in national demand

Contraction in SIG demand growth

growth, mainly from bag demand

industry demand contraction

Demand Proportion

Domestic Sales Volume - June

Domestic Volume Proportion

120%

(thousand tons)

120%

100%

-10.6%

100%

80%

79%

80%

60%

75%

4,363

3,903

16.2%

60%

78%

76%

40%

21%

1,188

1,380

40%

20%

25%

20%

22%

24%

0%

0%

Bag

Bulk

Bag

Bulk

Bag

Bulk

YTD Jun 21

YTD Jun 22

Jun 2021

Jun 2022

YTD Jun 21

YTD Jun 22

4.8%

Decrease in bag cement

Decrease in June demand

Increase in bulk cement

proportion, aligned with the

proportion, aligned with the

decrease in bag demand

increase in bulk volume

Source: Demand data up to June 2022 from Indonesia Cement Association (excluding Singa Merah). Singa Merah sales volume June 2022: 155,8 thousand tons, up to June 2022: 706,7 thousand tons

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

PT Semen Indonesia Persero Tbk published this content on 29 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2022 09:54:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PT SEMEN INDONESIA (PERSERO) TBK
05:55aPT SEMEN INDONESIA PERSERO TBK : Presentasi Korporasi Juni
PU
05:55aPT SEMEN INDONESIA PERSERO TBK : Presentasi Korporasi Mei
PU
06/07PT SEMEN INDONESIA PERSERO TBK : Earnings Call 1Q Transcript
PU
06/01UBS Adjusts Semen Indonesia's Price Target to 10,650 Rupiahs From 11,150 Rupiahs, Keeps..
MT
05/29PT SEMEN INDONESIA PERSERO TBK : Presentasi Korporasi Q1
PU
05/27PT Semen Indonesia Tbk Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2..
CI
05/25PT SEMEN INDONESIA PERSERO TBK : Info Memo Q1
PU
04/19PT SEMEN INDONESIA PERSERO TBK : Presentasi Korporasi Maret
PU
04/11PT SEMEN INDONESIA (PERSERO) TBK : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/10PT SEMEN INDONESIA PERSERO TBK : Presentasi Korporasi Februari
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PT SEMEN INDONESIA (PERSERO) TBK
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 37 539 B 2,52 B 2,52 B
Net income 2022 2 745 B 0,18 B 0,18 B
Net Debt 2022 12 229 B 0,82 B 0,82 B
P/E ratio 2022 13,5x
Yield 2022 2,54%
Capitalization 38 110 B 2 561 M 2 561 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,34x
EV / Sales 2023 1,18x
Nbr of Employees 9 359
Free-Float 49,0%
Chart PT SEMEN INDONESIA (PERSERO) TBK
Duration : Period :
PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PT SEMEN INDONESIA (PERSERO) TBK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 6 425,00 IDR
Average target price 10 464,47 IDR
Spread / Average Target 62,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Donny Arsal President Commissioner
Doddy Sulasmono Diniawan Finance Director
Rukun Rudiantara President Commissioner
-- Yosviandra Director-Operations
Umar Nasaruddin Independent Commissioner
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PT SEMEN INDONESIA (PERSERO) TBK-11.38%2 561
HOLCIM LTD-6.41%27 680
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED-17.46%24 873
XINJIANGTIANSHAN CEMENT CO.,LTD-24.82%14 779
DANGOTE CEMENT PLC3.11%10 763
JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC-37.43%10 752