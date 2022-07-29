PT Semen Indonesia Persero Tbk : Presentasi Korporasi Mei

12.75million units Backlog national housing construction per 2022
Housing Payment Liquidity Facility (FLPP)
(K unit)
179 200
109
58 78
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
Bulk
Infrastructure developments
High Budget Allocation for Infrastructure up to 2024 Based on National Dev. Plan2020-24
Indonesia Government
Infrastructure Budget
(Trillion IDR)
401 410 415 423 417385
290 317
21 million ton
Potential Cement Demand for New Capital
Cement Needs for New Capital
(Million Ton)
7.5
5.9
4.0
1.62.2
2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022
2022-242025-292030-342034-392040-45
Source: Demand data up to 2021 from Indonesia Cement Association. Demand forecast from Indonesia Cement Association and SIG calculations (~5% CAGR). New Capital investment from E-Monitoring PUPR, Jan-2022,Web-based demand estimation, UU RI No.3 2022.
1
DOMESTIC DEMAND OVERVIEW
Portion, trend and cyclicity
20%
21%
22%
23%
24%
25%
27%
27%
23%
23%
25%
80%
79%
78%
77%
76%
75%
73%
73%
77%
77%
75%
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
YTD May 2022
Bag Portion
Bulk Portion
Bag and Bulk
National Demand
Portion
Cement consumption in Indonesia is still dominated by retail, most of which come from people who renovate or build their own houses, or small developers who build small- scale housing.
52%
56%
57%
58%
48%
44%
43%
42%
29%
38%
31%
10%
2016
2017
2018
2019
1H Portion
2H Portion
57%
56%
National Demand
43%
44%
Trend 1st & 2nd
Semester
31%
25%Based on trends, national cement
demand tends to be higher in the
second semester than in the first
semester, given the high rainfall in
2020
2021
the first semester and the
government infrastructure projects
2H/1H
realized more in 2H.
14.4%
5.5%
3.5%
4.8%
4.3%
3.5%
7.7%
0.6%
-0.3%
-0.6%
-10.7%
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
YTD May 2022
Growth Bag
Growth Bulk
National Growth
CAGR Bag:
CAGR Bulk:
CAGR National:
11.4%
3.8%
15.2%
Bag & Bulk Demand Growth
Higher bulk demand growth is in
tons
line with the development of
cement derivative products and
Million
increase in government
infrastructure programs during
2015-2019. In 2020 bulk
consumption decrease
significantly following the
government budget reallocation
for handling the Pandemic
COVID-19
8.0
Monthly National
7.0
Demand Trend
6.0
In addition, the month of
5.0
Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr fall in
4.0
the first semester during which
3.0
construction activity generally
2.0
slows down.
1.0
-
Jan Feb Mar
Apr May Jun
Jul
Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
Source: Indonesia Cement Association Data
2
*Growth without Singa Merah, because Singa Merah join ASI in 2022
INDUSTRY CHALLENGES
Increasing competition due to oversupply and lower demand post pandemic, as well as the increasing coal price has given more pressure to the industry
Cement Industry Capacity and Demand Growth
140.0
100%
79%
84%
84%
76%
115.1
119.1
109.4
109.4
111.1
120.0
68%
80%
92.8
62%
65%
65%
57%
59%
100.0
83.8
60%
80.0
66.6
69.8
71.9
69.5
70.0
57.9
59.9
62.0
61.6
66.3
62.5
65.2
40%
52.2
60.0
16.6%
10.7%
17.9%
40.0
0.0%
20%
4.9%
2.9%
0.0%
1.6%
3.6%
3.5%
14.3%
11.0%
3.4%
3.5%
7.6%
4.8%
4.3%
0%
20.0
-0.6%
0.7%
-
-10.7%
-20%
2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021
Capacity
Demand
Domestic Utilization
Capacity Growth
Industry Utilization Rate
National cement production capacity increase more compared to the demand growth creating oversupply situation in the Indonesia cement industry.
Industrial utilization rate has decreased from 84% in 2013 to 59% in 2021 as cement players have doubled since 2015. 2021 utilization was still low as national demand has not yet back to pre pandemic level.
Capacity Share
10%
10%
13%
21%
29%
31%
31%
32%
31%
29%
29%
35%
37%
24%
22%
23%
23%
22%
22%
21%
60%
60%
59%
55%
49%
46%
46%
45%
44%
42%
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
SIG + SBI
INTP
Others
Cement Industry Hyper
Competition
Since 2019 volume share eco-brands growth in almost all area, with wider price disparity. This situation creates domestic cement industry in hyper competition condition which leads to a challenging situation for our performance in 2021 (volume and price drag down)
ICI 4 (USD/ton)
160
140
120
100
80
60
40
20
0
Rising Trends of Coal Price
Supply-Demand imbalance during recovery from COVID-19 pandemic derived in significant coal price increase which impacted the production cost, especially in the 4th quarter 2021. although the price trend in early 2022 has beginning to decline, the prediction for full year 2022 is still above the 2021 figure.
Source:
Indonesia Cement Association Data; Bloomberg
3
INDUSTRY UPDATE
National demand grew better in May
Industry
SIG
Domestic Sales Volume
Java and Outer Java
Domestic Sales Volume
(thousand tons)
Domestic Sales Volume
(thousand tons)
(thousand tons)
-5.2%
-1.8%
1.3%
-3.2%
12,454
12,235
7.8%
18,417
17,458
17.5%
10,994
11,136
9,029
8,740
5,032
5,914
2,740
2,542
Bag
Bulk
Java
Outer Java
Bag
Bulk
YTD May 21
YTD May 22
YTD May 21
YTD May 22
YTD May 21
YTD May 22
▼ 0.3%
Java growth contribute more to
▼ 0.8%
Contraction in national demand
Contraction in SIG demand growth,
growth, mainly from bag demand
industry demand contraction
due to ASP adjustment in April
Demand Proportion
Domestic Sales Volume
Domestic Volume Proportion
120%
(thousand tons)
120%
100%
-1.2%
100%
80%
79%
80%
60%
75%
2,983
2,947
29.9%
60%
78%
76%
40%
21%
912
40%
702
20%
25%
20%
22%
24%
0%
0%
Bag
Bulk
Bag
Bulk
Bag
Bulk
YTD May 21
YTD May 22
May 2021
May 2022
YTD May 21
YTD May 22
▲ 4.7%
Decrease in bag cement
The increase in May demand growth
Increase in bulk cement
proportion, aligned with the
was due to working days back to
proportion, aligned with the
decrease in bag demand
normal
increase in bulk volume
Source: Demand data up to May 2022 from Indonesia Cement Association (excluding Singa Merah). Singa Merah sakes volume May 2022: 101,3 thousand tons, up to May 2022: 550,9 thousand tons
4
