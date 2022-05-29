PT Semen Indonesia Persero Tbk : Presentasi Korporasi Q1
Analyst Meeting - Q1 2022 Result (Audited)
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
Resilience throughout hypercompetition and fuel cost volatility resulting in a better performance
Revenue growth from higher domestic sales volume and price
despite
hypercompetition
▲0.7%
Revenue growth YoY
Revenue
(billion IDR)
8,077
8,137
Q1 2021
Q1 2022
▲1.6%
Sales Volume
Domestic sales volume
(million tons)
YoY
7,3
7,4
Q1-21
▼29.0%
Q1-22
Regional sales volume
YoY
2,4
1,7
▼5.8%
Total sales volume
Domestic
Regional
YoY
▲7.0%
Revenue/ton growth YoY
Revenue/ton
(thousand IDR)
Improved
profitability
in the midst of cost pressure
3.2%
Increase in Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)
COGS
(billion IDR)
5.699
5.881
Q1 2021
Q1 2022
5.7%
Decrease in Operating Expense
Operating Expense
(billion IDR)
1,303
1,228
Q1 2021
Q1 2022
26.2%
Decrease in Finance Cost
Finance Cost
(billion IDR)
10.7%
Increase in Net Profit
Net Profit
(billion IDR)
FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
Improved profitability from better pricing and manageable cost
Net Profit Bridge*
(IDR billion)
▲IDR49
bio
Or
▲10.7% YoY
Q1-21 Net Profit
Volume
Price
COGS
Operating exp.
Other
Q1-22 Net Profit
IDR60 bio
Revenue growth
in line with the ASP growth despite the decreasing sales volume from regional sales
IDR181 bio
IDR74 bio
IDR96 bio
Manageable
Lower operating
Improved profit
COGS increase
expense
from lower
despite
from decrease in
finance cost
significant coal
promotion and
price increase
labor cost
* Attributable to owners of the parent entity
4
IMPROVED REVENUE
0.7% revenue growth from higher domestic sales volume and ASP
Domestic sales volume growth contributed by bulk and Java sales volume growth despite lower sales volume from regional sales
Bag & Bulk
Java and Outer Java
Domestic Sales Volume
Domestic Sales Volume
(thousand tons)
(thousand tons)
-0.2%
2.0%
1.5%
3.881
3.960
5.745
5.735
3.439
3.490
8.2%
1.585
1.715
Bag
Bulk
Java
Outer Java
Q1 2021
Q1 2022
Q1 2021
Q1 2022
Regional Sales
Volume
(thousand tons)
29.0%
2,367
1,681
Q1 2021
Q1 2022
Revenue/ton
Domestic Cement & Regional ASP
Domestic Sales Portion
(thousand IDR)
(thousand IDR - nett)
▲7.0%
Revenue/ton increase YoY from higher ASP and domestic sales portion
7.0%
833
891
Q1 2021
Q1 2022
2.3%
552
434
Domestik
Regional
7%
75%
82%
Q1 2021
Q1 2022
