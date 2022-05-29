Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Indonesia
  4. INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SMGR   ID1000106800

PT SEMEN INDONESIA (PERSERO) TBK

(SMGR)
  Report
End-of-day quote INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  05-26
6700.00 IDR   +2.68%
06:26aPT SEMEN INDONESIA PERSERO TBK : Presentasi Korporasi Q1
PU
05/25PT SEMEN INDONESIA PERSERO TBK : Info Memo Q1
PU
04/19PT SEMEN INDONESIA PERSERO TBK : Presentasi Korporasi Maret
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PT Semen Indonesia Persero Tbk : Presentasi Korporasi Q1

05/29/2022 | 06:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Analyst Meeting - Q1 2022 Result (Audited)

30 May 2022

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Resilience throughout hypercompetition and fuel cost volatility resulting in a better performance

Revenue growth from higher domestic sales volume and price despite

hypercompetition

0.7%

Revenue growth YoY

Revenue

(billion IDR)

8,077

8,137

Q1 2021

Q1 2022

1.6%

Sales Volume

Domestic sales volume

(million tons)

YoY

7,3 7,4

Q1-21

29.0%

Q1-22

Regional sales volume

YoY

2,4

1,7

5.8%

Total sales volume

Domestic

Regional

YoY

7.0%

Revenue/ton growth YoY

Revenue/ton

(thousand IDR)

833

891

Q1 2021

Q1 2022

Improved

profitability in the midst of cost pressure

3.2%

Increase in Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

COGS

(billion IDR)

5.699

5.881

Q1 2021

Q1 2022

5.7%

Decrease in Operating Expense

Operating Expense

(billion IDR)

1,303

1,228

Q1 2021

Q1 2022

26.2%

Decrease in Finance Cost

Finance Cost

(billion IDR)

444

327

Q1 2021

Q1 2022

10.7%

Increase in Net Profit

Net Profit

(billion IDR)

450

499

Q1 2021

Q1 2022

2

Q1 2022 PERFORMANCE

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

Improved profitability from better pricing and manageable cost

Net Profit Bridge*

(IDR billion)

▲IDR49 bio

Or

10.7% YoY

Q1-21 Net Profit

Volume

Price

COGS

Operating exp.

Other

Q1-22 Net Profit

IDR60 bio

Revenue growth

in line with the ASP growth despite the decreasing sales volume from regional sales

IDR181 bio

IDR74 bio

IDR96 bio

Manageable

Lower operating

Improved profit

COGS increase

expense

from lower

despite

from decrease in

finance cost

significant coal

promotion and

price increase

labor cost

* Attributable to owners of the parent entity

4

IMPROVED REVENUE

0.7% revenue growth from higher domestic sales volume and ASP

  • 1.6%

Domestic sales volume growth contributed by bulk and Java sales volume growth despite lower sales volume from regional sales

Bag & Bulk

Java and Outer Java

Domestic Sales Volume

Domestic Sales Volume

(thousand tons)

(thousand tons)

-0.2%

2.0%

1.5%

3.881

3.960

5.745

5.735

3.439

3.490

8.2%

1.585

1.715

Bag

Bulk

Java

Outer Java

Q1 2021

Q1 2022

Q1 2021

Q1 2022

Regional Sales

Volume

(thousand tons)

29.0%

2,367

1,681

Q1 2021

Q1 2022

Revenue/ton

Domestic Cement & Regional ASP

Domestic Sales Portion

(thousand IDR)

(thousand IDR - nett)

7.0%

Revenue/ton increase YoY from higher ASP and domestic sales portion

7.0%

833

891

Q1 2021

Q1 2022

2.3%

812

831

27.2%

552

434

DomestikRegional

7%

75%

82%

Q1 2021

Q1 2022

Q1 2021

Q1 2022

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

PT Semen Indonesia Persero Tbk published this content on 29 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2022 10:25:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
