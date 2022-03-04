PT Semen Indonesia Persero Tbk : Transkrip Earning Call FY

SIG Earnings Call FY2021 Transcript SIG FY2021 Earnings Call Date: Wednesday, March 2 2021 Time: 11:00 - 12:00 PM JKT Time Zone bit.ly/SIGFY21 Panelists: Mr. Doddy Sulasmono Diniawan - Director of Finance Mr. Adi Munandir - Director of Marketing & Supply Chain Mr. Andriano Hosny - SVP of Finance Mr. Rahman Kurniawan - SVP of Sales Ms. Ami Tantri - SVP of SMO & IR Ms. Johanna Daunan - SVP of Marketing Ms. Febriandita Kusuma - GM of Investor Relations Mr. Radityo Widinugroho - Investor Relations Officer Ms. Khalisha Anjani - Investor Relations Officer (Moderator) Khalisha: Hello, good morning ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to SIG's Full Year 2021 Earning's Call. We released our results yesterday, on Tuesday, 1st of March, and the reports are available on our website at sig.id under the Investor's tab. My name is Khalisha and I will be your moderator for today. Let me begin by explaining the run down of today's agenda as well as the functions on this platform. Today's call will begin with an opening statement delivered by Ms. Febriandita from Investor Relations. Followed by a Q&A session. If you would like to ask a question, please press the "raise hand" function, if your name is called upon, I will then proceed by allowing you to unmute your mic. Please also remember to click "unmute" on your mic before speaking. Before we start, could you kindly please fill in the attendance list through the link shared in the chat box by my colleague, Nurina. Thank you On the line with us today we have: Mr. Doddy Sulasmono Diniawan - Director of Finance Mr. Adi Munandir - Director of Marketing & Supply Chain Mr. Andriano Hosny - SVP of Finance Mr. Rahman Kurniawan - SVP of Sales Ms. Ami Tantri - SVP of SMO & IR Ms. Febriandita Kusuma - GM of Investor Relations Ms. Johanna Daunan - SVP of Marketing my colleague, from Investor Relations, Mr. Radityo Widinugroho - Investor Relations Officer Let us begin our call for today, I would now like to give the floor to Ibu Febri for opening statements. Febriandita: Thank you Khalisha. Good Morning everyone. I am Febriandita, from Investor Relation of SMGR, and again thank you for joining our earnings call today. Allow me to briefly update you with the result summary:

SIG Earnings Call FY2021 Transcript As the market background, in 2021 we experienced national demand growth of 4.3% YoY, however the demand growth was still lower compared to the pre-pandemic level which has increased the competition intensity. Meanwhile we were also affected by the significant increase in coal price. Our sales volume increased 1.6% mainly driven by regional sales growth of 7.7% in line with the increased economic activity in various export destination countries. Domestic sales volume remained relatively flat due to increasing and aggressive competition from low-priced cement players, including the new entrant. Total revenue was recorded at 34.96 trillion rupiah, a 0.6% decrease compared to the previous year, while cost of revenue increased by 2.8% Year on Year, mainly due to the increase in fuel cost, in line with the significant increase in coal price throughout 2022. We have conducted various efforts to minimize the impact of the coal price increase by: improving plant capabilities to absorb coal with even lower calories, as has been used in several of the newest SIG plants,

increase the use of alternative fuels from industrial waste and municipal waste to replace or reduce coal consumption, and optimizing the coal consumption index by maintaining stable coal quality that we consume.

And in addition, the integration of coal procurement in the group that has been implemented, has provided better bargaining position for SIG, in terms of price, supply, as well as quality. Despite those challenges, we were able to record profitability in 2021 with EBITDA at 8.2 trillion rupiah, or 9.3% lower Year on Year, and Net Income at 2.02 trillion rupiah or 27.6% lower compared to 2022. The decrease in net income was also impacted by the cancelation of the corporate tax rate reduction to 20% starting 2022 based on the Law on the Harmonization of Tax Regulations ratified on October 2021, which then caused us to make 291 billion rupiah adjustments on the deferred tax liabilities. On the debt side, through discipline cash management, interest bearing debt recorded a decrease of around 7.1 trillion rupiah, and followed by a decrease in financial expenses of 693 billion rupiah, thus improving the quality of SIG leverage ratio with net debt/EBITDA of 1.96x as of December 2021, down from 2.51x as of December 2020 and Net Debt/Equity of 0.45x or 0.22x lower compared to last year. So that was the summary of the SMGR Full Year 2021 result, Pak Doddy and Pak Adi, is there any statements or information that you might want to add before we move on to Q&A? Doddy: Bu Febri, please. Febriandita: OK Pak, then we can continue to the Q&A. I give back to Khalisha. Thank you. Khalisha: Thank you Bu Febri for the brief presentation. To our audience, if you have any questions, please press the "raise hand" function and then I will unmute you. You only need to select the small icon in the platform with the "raise hand" button. We have our first question from Tansino. I will allow you to unmute your mic. Please unmute yourself before you speak. Tansino: Hi thanks Khalisha & team. Can you hear me? Khalisha: Yes. We can. Tansino: Hi. Uhm, ya. Just- just three questions from my side. First one is, were you able to procure coal at the 90 bucks per ton which is the cap introduced by government and if yes, how much approximately out

SIG Earnings Call FY2021 Transcript of your total coal consumption? Second is how much coal price do you need to see for average this year in order to maintain your EBITDA margin? And lastly, my question is if you could- you know- give us some insight as to your much higher effective tax rate of 40% for last year? Thank you. Febriandita: Thank you Tansino. Maybe Pak Doddy and Pak Hosny can respond the three questions regarding coal- coal price and the tax rate, Pak. Thank you. Hosny: Thanks Febri. Pak Doddy, shall I answer the question, Pak? Doddy: Ya Pak Hosny, please. Hosny: Thank you so much Tansino, so basically getting a DMO price is very difficult, that's number one. But we are able to manage until the first quarter, based on the inventory that we have from the end of December, we still have enough inventory. And plus we also can get the DMO price but not much. So approximately only about 1 million ton, which is not enough. But with the remaining inventory level that we have from December I think should be sufficient to get the production up and running until Q1. But again, we don't expect this DMO price to be something benef- you know easy for us- you know.. continuously after Q1, because its very difficult to get that price to be honest, realistically in the market. Number two, in terms of the coal price, we expect coal price composite hovering around 800-850 thousand rupiah. We foresee that as something reasonable although we are also seeing- you know- market dynamic right now, because of the geopolitical condition and also the Ukraine and Russia war, so we are watching that closely on the impact to the commodity price. But fortunately we are able to you know.. gain tractions to most of our major suppliers and I think we should be able to- you know get a decent price from our suppliers. Now on the tax side, so I wanna explain you this ya Tansino: --Uhm, sorry. Pak Doddy, whilst- whilst we are on the coal, I think you mentioned 800 to 900 thousand rupiah per ton, is it? Hosny: 800 to 850 thousand composite price per ton. Tansino: This is equivalent to what calorific value ya? Hosny: This is actually the four-two, which we are using right now. Tansino: 4,200. OK, got it. Hosny: Ya. Ya OK. Alright. Tansino: Sorry pak. Hosny: OK, can we move to the tax question? Tansino: Yes, please. Hosny: Ok, so tax. The impact is this ya. So if we are going back to 2020, we have recorded a-you know tax expense of 814 billion, right? 23% effective tax rate at that time. So basically what happened is that if we normalize, we normalize- we take out the components the- you know, onetime non-recurring components, if we take out there are three. Number one is basically the adjustment from the impact of the regulation number 2, 2020 which basically the government at that time uhm plan or impose reductions of tax rate from 22 to 20% from 2022 onwards. Ok? Now whats the implication to us? Because we acquired Holcim back in 2019, we have to do a price purchase allocation, I think you all know how to- you know,

SIG Earnings Call FY2021 Transcript the mechanics right. We have to do the purchase price allocation and there will be a fair value adjustment happening at the consolidation level. Now, at that time we are using a 25% interest rate based on the previous regulation before COVID. Ok? So we recorded that already, before 2020, which is basically back in 2019. Now in 2020 due to that new regulation whereby the government impose a new -you know- reductions on tax, that means we have to adjust our fair value adjustment on the PPA, which in the fair value adjustment there is this-what they call a deferred tax liability. Now because of the tax imposed reduced to 20% from 2022 onwards, that means we have to adjust the tax- deferred tax liability and we have to reverse back, ok? The implication is 672 billion, ok? So we take that out, 672 billion from the 2020 tax. What's the second? The second item is basically because in 2020 we also have an adjust- an audit adjustment on our investment on TLCC Vietnam, which we have to impair a bit on the intangible asset there. Then we have implication also on the deferred tax asset, ya. So there is a positive impact on the deferred tax asset. So.. Sorry, negative impact. So its 154 billion. Plus the item number three is that the- we have to incur tax assessment letter from the tax office around 124 billion. So total we have- if we normalize everything, the impact is around 393.6 billion. So if we normalize, we should be able to notes around 1.2 trillion of tax expense back in 2020, which is around 35%, not 23%, OK? Now, in 2021 the issue is that the government again revise and impose a new regulation number 7/2021 which basically revoke the reduction from-from 22% to 20% becoming stable at 22%. Now again we have to adjust our fair value adjustment on our PPA of acquisition Holcim, which we have to adjust again the deferred tax liability and incur back around 291 billion rupiah. Ok? That's item number one, 291 billion rupiah we have to basically incur at to our normalized tax. Second, basically we have this again, assessment tax letter from the regula- from the tax office based on the audit that they did in 2016, we have to incur around 26 billion and we have a right off of tax asset from one of our ready mix company, due to the fiscal lost that we cannot recover from the projections of our ready mix company around 39 billion. So if you add up 291 billion, 26 billion, 39 billion normalize sum is around 356 billion. So if you take out 356 billion from 1.387 billion, our normalize tax has to be 1.031 trillion- 1 point… around 1 trillion, which is actually around 30% effective tax rate. Why there is- you know- a reduction-- from 35% to 30% normalized tax from 2020 to 2021? Due to two things. Number one, basically the implication on the reduction of tax from the previous one is 25% to 22% and plus we also have managed to reduce more of our loan for the acquisition of Holcim, thereby the impact of the non-deductible interest expense is-has reduced. So we're foreseeing whenever we will be able to reduce our debt for the Holcim acquisition, we should be able to-you know- reduce more on the effective tax rate of SIG group. I've told last time in our call that basically the target of the- you know effective tax rate is around 28-29% but again since this is a consolidation level, so it depends on how the each of the individual subsidiaries performance and we consolidate the negative performance can impacted to the whole effective tax rate. So that's actually the explanation on the tax rate. I think later on Febri can share the details ya, what im saying. We have the data already. Thanks. Tansino: Thank you. Thank you, Pak. Very comprehensive answer there. So just a follow up question on the- on the coal. Uhm I think that you mentioned that-that-that you are confident that you could procure at- at good prices. What's the reason behind it, Pak? Especially given the market is very tight at this moment. Hosny: Ya I think two things. Number one, second largest coal consumer, definitely we have extensive bargaining power to the supplier. Number two is that we are also, you know, actively you know, approaching the association and also government arms to help us also to basically you know manage this coal situation.