Optimizing Capabilities to Lead The Market

Earnings Call Full Year of 2023 Audited Financial Report

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Improvement in revenue and profit before tax amid the competition and cost push

Industry update in Q4 2023

SIG improved

profitability in FY23

Maintain Focus on 4 Main Strategies

Positive demand growth* in

IDR bio

Q4-2023 YoY and QoQ….

36,379 38,651

14.9%

6.6%

3.5%

FY 2022 FY 2023

-3.1%

3,299

3,304

  • 6.2%

Increase in revenue

Red Ocean

0.6 %

49.9

50.5

(%)

Growth in

Market Share

FY 2022

FY 2023

10.0%

(Thousand ton)

36,921

40,621

Total sales

volume growth

Blue Ocean

Revenue

5.7%

Ready mix

Growth

SpeedCrete|

ThruCrete|

FY 2022

FY 2023

Minimix

Revenue

Mortar

Growth

74.1%

Downstream

Product

-6.4%

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

FY

2023

2023

2023

2023

2023

FY 2022 FY 2023

...mainly supported by growth

Increase in profit before tax

Supported by bulk, especially IKN & National Strategic Projects, and export volume

FY 2022 FY 2023

42.0%

4.7%

FY 2023

Domestic Regional

FY 2022

FY 2023

Revenue

Masonry

Growth

39.1%

Special

application

FY 2022

FY 2023

cement

in bulk segment.

2,365

2,170

25.0%

12.8%

14.9%

10.9%

0.1%

3.5%

FY 2022 FY 2023

Q4-2023

FY 2023

2,050 2,170

Bag

Bulk

Total

FY 2022 FY 2023

*Source: Demand data 2023 from Indonesia Cement Association, adjusted **attributable to owners of parent entity

  • 8.2%

Decrease in absolute

net profit**

  • 5.9%

Increase in absolute net

profit**

(exc. tax impact of SBI share ownership)

Operational Excellence

Total

-1.9%

Cost/Ton

862

845

FY 2022

FY 2023

Net

-11%

Financial

Cost

1,329

1,183

FY 2022 FY 2023

Consistent improvement in operation has contribute to lower total cost/ton YoY

Decrease in Finance cost giving additional contribution to higher profitability

Decarbonization

PCC

63.0% 61.4%

Decarbonization

Clinker

Factor

target achievement

has been reflected

FY 2022

FY 2023

in improved

7.2%

7.3%

Sustainalytics

ESG rating from

TSR

High Risk (32,4)

to Medium Risk

FY 2022

FY 2023

(22,9)

Emission

590

585

Intensity

- Scope 1

FY 2022

FY 2023

FULL YEAR OF 2023 PERFORMANCE

Minimize the impact of fuel price increase through revenue optimization, operational excellence and deleveraging

(in IDR billion)

Domestic Revenue

3.4% 33,196 34,337

FY 2022 FY 2023

Increased YoY supported by 10.0% increased in total volume

  • 6.2%

Change in total revenue YoY

  • 10.8%

COGS increase

25,701

28,474

6.3%

2.6%

Lower operating

Decrease in finance

expenses & other

cost

operating revenues

  • 0.1%

Improvement in profit before tax

3,299

3,304

Regional Revenue

35.5%

3,183

4,314

FY 2022 FY 2023

Higher regional revenue YoY from the increase in export volume

FY 2022 FY 2023

FY 2022 FY 2023

6,052

5,673

FY 2022

FY 2023

1,428

1,390

FY 2022 FY 2023

FY 2022 FY 2023

Net Profit Bridge**

(IDR billion)

Decreased

Increased

Total

Increase in revenue

Higher COGS

Contributed by

higher

as an impact of higher sales

sales volume

mainly

volume, as well as increase in

from bulk and export

higher fuel price, affecting the

logistics cost of energy, distribution,

raw material and packaging.

Lower operating expenses

From lower transportation and handling cost

Lower net finance cost

Contributed by lower interest expense from lower interest-bearing debt balance and increase in finance income from higher cash balance

*exclude the impact of a decrease in the deferred tax expense on the fair value of SBI from the transfer of ownership of SBI shares from SIIB to SIG. Audited net profit 2022 was Rp 2.36 Bio

2

**attributable to owners of parent entity

FULL YEAR OF 2023 PERFORMANCE

Well maintained liquidity and solvability with strong balance sheet and capital structure

Balance Sheet Remain Strong

Improvement in cash and capital management

  • 1.4%

Change in total assets YoY which mainly contributed by a decrease in inventories and net fixed assets

  • 1.4%

Change in total liabilities & equity YoY which mainly contributed by accruals and sales in advance

▲15.5%

Change in cash & cash equivalents YoY

  • 4 days

Optimum cash conversion cycle supporting high Cash From Operation

Total Assets

82,960

81,821

FY 2022

FY 2023

Liabilities & Equity

82,960

81,821

FY 2022

FY 2023

Cash & cash equivalent

6,007

6,940

FY 2022 FY 2023

Cash conversion cycle

20

16

FY 2022 FY 2023

Improvement in solvability with liquidity remain

strong resulting in improved credit rating into idAA+/Positive

Credit Rating

▼0.04x

Lower Net Debt to Equity

Net Debt/Equity

▼0.22x

▲0.03x

Lower Net Debt to

Higher EBITDA to

EBITDA

Interest Expense

Net Debt/EBITDA

EBITDA/Interest

▼0.22x

Lower Current Ratio

Current Ratio

Aug 2023

Aug 2022

idAA+/Positive

idAA+/Stable

FY 2022

FY 2023

0.25

0.21

FY 2022 FY 2023

1.36

1.14

FY 2022 FY 2023

5.57 5.60

FY 2022 FY 2023

1.45

1.23

FY 2022 FY 2023

3

IMPORTANT NOTICE

THIS PRESENTATION IS NOT AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE OR FORM PART OF, AND IS NOT MADE IN CONNECTION WITH, ANY OFFER FOR SALE OR SUBSCRIPTION OF OR SOLICITATION, RECOMMENDATION OR INVITATION OF ANY OFFER TO BUY OR SUBSCRIBE FOR ANY SECURITIES NOR SHALL IT OR ANY PART OF IT FORM THE BASIS OF OR BE RELIED ON IN CONNECTION WITH ANY CONTRACT, COMMITMENT OR INVESTMENT DECISION WHATSOEVER.

This presentation includes forward-looking statements, which are based on current expectations and forecast about future events. Such statements involve known / unknown risks uncertainties and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from historical results or those anticipated. Such factors include, among others:

  • economic, social and political conditions in Indonesia, and the impact such conditions have on construction and infrastructure spending in Indonesia;
  • the effects of competition;
  • the effects of changes in laws, regulations, taxation or accounting standards or practices;
  • acquisitions, divestitures and various business opportunities that we may pursue;
  • changes or volatility in inflation, interest rates and foreign exchange rates;
  • accidents, natural disasters or outbreaks of infectious diseases, such as avian influenza, in our markets;
  • labor unrest or other similar situations; and
  • the outcome of pending or threatened litigation.

We can give no assurance that our expectations will be attained.

DISCLAIMER

This information contained in this report has been taken from sources which we deem reliable. However, none of PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk and/or its affiliated companies and/or their respective employees and/or agents make any representation or warranty (express or implied) or accepts any responsibility or liability as to, or in relation to, the accuracy or completeness of the information and opinions contained in this report or as to any information contained in this report or any other such information or opinions remaining unchanged after the issue thereof.

We expressly disclaim any responsibility or liability (express or implied) of PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, its affiliated companies and their respective employees and agents whatsoever and howsoever arising (including, without limitation for any claim, proceedings, action, suits, losses, expenses, damages or costs) which may be brought against or suffered by any person as a result of acting in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this report and neither PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, its affiliated companies or their respective employees or agents accepts liability for any errors, omission or mis-statements, negligent or otherwise, in this report and any liability in respect of the report or any inaccuracy therein or omission therefrom which might otherwise arise is hereby expresses disclaimed.

4

Thank You

