Optimizing Capabilities to Lead The Market
Earnings Call Full Year of 2023 Audited Financial Report
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
Improvement in revenue and profit before tax amid the competition and cost push
Industry update in Q4 2023
SIG improved
profitability in FY23
Maintain Focus on 4 Main Strategies
Positive demand growth* in
IDR bio
Q4-2023 YoY and QoQ….
36,379 38,651
14.9%
6.6%
3.5%
FY 2022 FY 2023
-3.1%
3,299
3,304
- 6.2%
Increase in revenue
Red Ocean
▲0.6 %
49.9
50.5
(%)
Growth in
Market Share
FY 2022
FY 2023
▲10.0%
(Thousand ton)
36,921
40,621
Total sales
volume growth
Blue Ocean
Revenue
▲5.7%
Ready mix
Growth
SpeedCrete|
ThruCrete|
FY 2022
FY 2023
Minimix
Revenue
▲
Mortar
Growth
74.1%
Downstream
Product
-6.4%
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY
2023
2023
2023
2023
2023
FY 2022 FY 2023
...mainly supported by growth
Increase in profit before tax
Supported by bulk, especially IKN & National Strategic Projects, and export volume
FY 2022 FY 2023
42.0%
4.7%
FY 2023
Domestic Regional
FY 2022
FY 2023
Revenue
Masonry
Growth
▲39.1%
Special
application
FY 2022
FY 2023
cement
in bulk segment.
2,365
2,170
25.0%
12.8%
14.9%
10.9%
0.1%
3.5%
FY 2022 FY 2023
Q4-2023
FY 2023
2,050 2,170
Bag
Bulk
Total
FY 2022 FY 2023
*Source: Demand data 2023 from Indonesia Cement Association, adjusted **attributable to owners of parent entity
- 8.2%
Decrease in absolute
net profit**
- 5.9%
Increase in absolute net
profit**
(exc. tax impact of SBI share ownership)
Operational Excellence
Total
-1.9%
Cost/Ton
862
845
FY 2022
FY 2023
Net
-11%
Financial
Cost
1,329
1,183
FY 2022 FY 2023
Consistent improvement in operation has contribute to lower total cost/ton YoY
Decrease in Finance cost giving additional contribution to higher profitability
Decarbonization
PCC
63.0% 61.4%
Decarbonization
Clinker
Factor
target achievement
has been reflected
FY 2022
FY 2023
in improved
7.2%
7.3%
Sustainalytics
ESG rating from
TSR
High Risk (32,4)
to Medium Risk
FY 2022
FY 2023
(22,9)
Emission
590
585
Intensity
- Scope 1
FY 2022
FY 2023
FULL YEAR OF 2023 PERFORMANCE
Minimize the impact of fuel price increase through revenue optimization, operational excellence and deleveraging
(in IDR billion)
Domestic Revenue
3.4% 33,196 34,337
FY 2022 FY 2023
Increased YoY supported by 10.0% increased in total volume
- 6.2%
Change in total revenue YoY
- 10.8%
COGS increase
25,701
28,474
▼ 6.3%
▼ 2.6%
Lower operating
Decrease in finance
expenses & other
cost
operating revenues
- 0.1%
Improvement in profit before tax
3,299
3,304
Regional Revenue
35.5%
3,183
4,314
FY 2022 FY 2023
Higher regional revenue YoY from the increase in export volume
FY 2022 FY 2023
FY 2022 FY 2023
6,052
5,673
FY 2022
FY 2023
1,428
1,390
FY 2022 FY 2023
FY 2022 FY 2023
Net Profit Bridge**
(IDR billion)
Decreased
Increased
Total
Increase in revenue
Higher COGS
Contributed by
higher
as an impact of higher sales
sales volume
mainly
volume, as well as increase in
from bulk and export
higher fuel price, affecting the
logistics cost of energy, distribution,
raw material and packaging.
Lower operating expenses
From lower transportation and handling cost
Lower net finance cost
Contributed by lower interest expense from lower interest-bearing debt balance and increase in finance income from higher cash balance
*exclude the impact of a decrease in the deferred tax expense on the fair value of SBI from the transfer of ownership of SBI shares from SIIB to SIG. Audited net profit 2022 was Rp 2.36 Bio
2
**attributable to owners of parent entity
FULL YEAR OF 2023 PERFORMANCE
Well maintained liquidity and solvability with strong balance sheet and capital structure
Balance Sheet Remain Strong
Improvement in cash and capital management
- 1.4%
Change in total assets YoY which mainly contributed by a decrease in inventories and net fixed assets
- 1.4%
Change in total liabilities & equity YoY which mainly contributed by accruals and sales in advance
▲15.5%
Change in cash & cash equivalents YoY
- 4 days
Optimum cash conversion cycle supporting high Cash From Operation
Total Assets
82,960
81,821
FY 2022
FY 2023
Liabilities & Equity
82,960
81,821
FY 2022
FY 2023
Cash & cash equivalent
6,007
6,940
FY 2022 FY 2023
Cash conversion cycle
20
16
FY 2022 FY 2023
Improvement in solvability with liquidity remain
strong resulting in improved credit rating into idAA+/Positive
Credit Rating
▼0.04x
Lower Net Debt to Equity
Net Debt/Equity
▼0.22x
▲0.03x
Lower Net Debt to
Higher EBITDA to
EBITDA
Interest Expense
Net Debt/EBITDA
EBITDA/Interest
▼0.22x
Lower Current Ratio
Current Ratio
Aug 2023
Aug 2022
idAA+/Positive
idAA+/Stable
FY 2022
FY 2023
0.25
0.21
FY 2022 FY 2023
1.36
1.14
FY 2022 FY 2023
5.57 5.60
FY 2022 FY 2023
1.45
1.23
FY 2022 FY 2023
3
4
Thank You
