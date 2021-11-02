Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Indonesia
  4. INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. PT Sinar Mas Agro Resources and Technology Tbk
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SMAR   ID1000101504

PT SINAR MAS AGRO RESOURCES AND TECHNOLOGY TBK

(SMAR)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE - 11/01
4530 IDR   +1.34%
05:39aCOMPANY STATEMENT : PT Primatama Kreasimas (PKM)
PU
10/28SMARTnews Kuartal Ke-3 Tahun 2021
PU
10/04GOLDEN AGRI RESOURCES : Agri Unit Sinar Mas Plans $175 Million Bond Issuance
MT
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Company Statement: PT Primatama Kreasimas (PKM)

11/02/2021 | 05:39am EDT
Company Statement: PT Primatama Kreasimas (PKM)

In Press Releases / By SMART / 19 views / Posted: November 2, 2021

PT Primatama Kreasimas regrets that the incident between the security officers and certain members of the Suku Anak Dalam (SAD) people could not be resolved amicably, which resulted in serious injury of three of our security personnel. Currently, our security personnel are being treated in the nearby hospital.

Communication with relevant stakeholders has been conducted previously and is ongoing. As a follow-up, regular training for security officers to deal with social conflicts that were halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic will be re-activated to prevent similar incidents in the future.

GAR acknowledge this social issue needs to be addressed thoroughly. And currently, the company is seeking for short-term and long-term amicable solutions. We believe that business and community can grow and co-exist in harmony and provide benefits for each other.

|||

Disclaimer

PT SMART Tbk published this content on 02 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2021 09:38:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
