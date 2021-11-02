Company Statement: PT Primatama Kreasimas (PKM)

PT Primatama Kreasimas regrets that the incident between the security officers and certain members of the Suku Anak Dalam (SAD) people could not be resolved amicably, which resulted in serious injury of three of our security personnel. Currently, our security personnel are being treated in the nearby hospital.

Communication with relevant stakeholders has been conducted previously and is ongoing. As a follow-up, regular training for security officers to deal with social conflicts that were halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic will be re-activated to prevent similar incidents in the future.

GAR acknowledge this social issue needs to be addressed thoroughly. And currently, the company is seeking for short-term and long-term amicable solutions. We believe that business and community can grow and co-exist in harmony and provide benefits for each other.