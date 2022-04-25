Edible oils near multi-year highs as Indonesian ban curbs supplies

* Global palm oil, soyoil futures rally; near multi-year
SINGAPORE/KUALA LUMPUR, April 25 (Reuters) - Global
vegetable oil prices climbed on Monday to trade near multi-year
highs, as Indonesia's decision to ban palm oil exports
heightened concerns about global food supplies.
Importers have been left with no option but to pay top
dollar for edible oils with inventories of alternatives already
running low due to adverse weather and Russia's invasion of
Ukraine.
Prices of palm oil, the most widely used vegetable
oil, climbed more than 6% on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives
Exchange, inching closer to an all-time high reached in March,
while Chicago soyoil futures hovered near their highest
since 2008.
In China, Dalian palm oil futures rose 3%, while
soyoil added 1.5%.
"The destination markets like India, China, Europe and
others are bound to be hit by this new policy," said Anilkumar
Bagani, research head of Mumbai-based vegetable oils broker
Sunvin Group.
"The palm oil prices, except in Indonesia, shall surge due
to the export ban and will inject fresh bullish sentiments in
competing vegoil and oilseed prices."
BAN TO TIGHTEN FOOD SUPPLIES
Indonesia, the world's top palm oil producer, announced
plans to ban exports on Friday, in a shock move that could
further inflame surging global food inflation.
The halting of shipments of the cooking oil and its raw
material, widely used in products ranging from cakes to
cosmetics, could raise costs for packaged food producers
globally and force governments to choose between using vegetable
oils in food or for biofuel. Indonesia counts for more than half
of global palm oil supply.
"Indonesia's decision affects not only palm oil
availability, but vegetable oils worldwide," James Fry, chairman
of commodities consultancy LMC International, told Reuters.
Malaysia's palm oil board said on Monday it is time for
countries to reconsider their food versus fuel priorities, as
the Indonesian decision has ignited a "crisis" of global edible
oil shortage.
"It's very important for countries to ensure available oils
and fats are used for food and... temporarily stop or reduce
their biodiesel mandates," the Malaysian Palm Oil Board's
director general, Ahmad Parveez Ghulam Kadir, told Reuters.
Shares of some of Indonesia's biggest palm oil companies
fell on Monday. Astra Agro Lestari and Triputra Agro
Persada dropped more than 6% each, Salim Invomas
Pratama declined 5.5% and Sinar Mas Agro Resources and
Technology slid 2.75% soon after market opening.
In other agricultural markets, wheat, corn and soybeans lost
ground. Chicago wheat slipped 0.5% to $10.70-1/4 a bushel,
corn gave up 0.9% to $7.82-1/4 a bushel and soybeans fell
0.9% to $16.72-3/4 a bushel.
Ukraine's state-owned railway company has extended temporary
restrictions on the transportation of some agricultural goods
over the border to Poland, analysts and officials said on
Friday.
Ukraine, a major agricultural producer, used to export most
of its goods through seaports but since Russia's invasion in
February has been forced to export by train via its western
border.
An estimated 91% of the French soft wheat crop was in good
or excellent condition in the week to April 18, down from 92%
the previous week but above the 85% at the same point last year,
farm office FranceAgriMer said on Friday.
Some 32% of the expected grain maize area had been planted,
compared with 8% a week earlier and 37% a year ago, the office
said in a weekly cereal crop report.
Large speculators raised their net long position in CBOT
corn futures in the week to April 19, regulatory data released
on Friday showed.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly
commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial
traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their
net short position in CBOT wheat and net long position in
soybeans.
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)