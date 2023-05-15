PT Sinar Mas Agro Resources and Technology Tbk : Agenda Material of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of PT SMART Tbk
Agenda Material
Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 6 June 2023 PT Sinar Mas Agro Resources and Technology Tbk
Meeting Time, Venue and Agenda
MEETING TIME AND VENUE
PT Sinar Mas Agro Resources and Technology Tbk (the "Company") will hold its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("Meeting") on:
Day/Date
: Tuesday, 6 June 2023
Time
: 10.00 WIB (Western Indonesian Time Zone) until finish
Venue
: Danamas Room
Sinar Mas Land Plaza, Tower II, 39th Floor
Jalan MH. Thamrin No. 51
Central Jakarta 10350
MEETING AGENDA
Approval on the Annual Report of the Company for fiscal year ended on 31 December 2022;
Approval and ratification of the Company's annual account and the supervisory duty report of the Board of Commissioners for fiscal year ended on 31 December 2022 as well as granting the full acquittal of responsibility (acquit et de charge) to the Company's Board of Directors over any management conducted by them during the fiscal year ended on 31 December 2022 and to the Company's Board of Commissioners over any supervisory conducted by them during the fiscal year ended on 31 December 2022;
Enactment and approval on the Company's profit appropriation for the fiscal year ended on 31 December 2022;
Determination of salary, honorarium and/or allowances of the Company's Board of Directors and Board of Commissioners;
Appointment of Independent Public Accountant to audit the Company's financial books for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2023 and to grant the authority to the Board of Directors of the Company to determine the honorarium of the Independent Public Accountant and other requirements of the appointment thereof;
Approval on the ammendment to the Company's Articles of Association regarding the addition of Standard Classification of Indonesian Business Field without changing the Company's main business activities and the financial statement announcement in order to adapt the Financial Services Authority Regulation No. 14/POJK.04/2022 regarding the Submission of Periodic Financial Reports of Issuers or Public Companies;
Report on the realisation of use of proceeds of the Company's Bond Public Offering; and
Approval on the granting of power and authorities to the Board of Directors of the Company in the form of assignment or securing of the Company's assets which have a value of more than 50% (fifty percent) of the Company's net assets in 1 (one) or more transactions, either in relation to one another or not.