PT Sinar Mas Agro Resources and Technology Tbk : Agenda Material of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of PT SMART Tbk

Appointment of Independent Public Accountant to audit the Company's financial books for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2023 and to grant the authority to the Board of Directors of the Company to determine the honorarium of the Independent Public Accountant and other requirements of the appointment thereof;

Approval on the ammendment to the Company's Articles of Association regarding the addition of Standard Classification of Indonesian Business Field without changing the Company's main business activities and the financial statement announcement in order to adapt the Financial Services Authority Regulation No. 14/POJK.04/2022 regarding the Submission of Periodic Financial Reports of Issuers or Public Companies;

Report on the realisation of use of proceeds of the Company's Bond Public Offering; and