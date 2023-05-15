Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Indonesia
  4. INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. PT Sinar Mas Agro Resources and Technology Tbk
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SMAR   ID1000101504

PT SINAR MAS AGRO RESOURCES AND TECHNOLOGY TBK

(SMAR)
  Report
End-of-day quote INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-05-11
4970.00 IDR   +1.43%
05:28aPt Sinar Mas Agro Resources And Technology Tbk : Agenda Material of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of PT SMART Tbk
PU
05:28aPt Sinar Mas Agro Resources And Technology Tbk : Proxy Letter of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of PT SMART Tbk
PU
05/03Pt Sinar Mas Agro Resources And Technology Tbk : First Quarter 2023 SMARTnews
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

PT Sinar Mas Agro Resources and Technology Tbk : Agenda Material of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of PT SMART Tbk

05/15/2023 | 05:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

www.smart-tbk.com

Agenda Material

Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 6 June 2023 PT Sinar Mas Agro Resources and Technology Tbk

Meeting Time, Venue and Agenda

MEETING TIME AND VENUE

PT Sinar Mas Agro Resources and Technology Tbk (the "Company") will hold its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("Meeting") on:

Day/Date

: Tuesday, 6 June 2023

Time

: 10.00 WIB (Western Indonesian Time Zone) until finish

Venue

: Danamas Room

Sinar Mas Land Plaza, Tower II, 39th Floor

Jalan MH. Thamrin No. 51

Central Jakarta 10350

3

MEETING AGENDA

  1. Approval on the Annual Report of the Company for fiscal year ended on 31 December 2022;
  2. Approval and ratification of the Company's annual account and the supervisory duty report of the Board of Commissioners for fiscal year ended on 31 December 2022 as well as granting the full acquittal of responsibility (acquit et de charge) to the Company's Board of Directors over any management conducted by them during the fiscal year ended on 31 December 2022 and to the Company's Board of Commissioners over any supervisory conducted by them during the fiscal year ended on 31 December 2022;
  3. Enactment and approval on the Company's profit appropriation for the fiscal year ended on 31 December 2022;
  4. Determination of salary, honorarium and/or allowances of the Company's Board of Directors and Board of Commissioners;

4

MEETING AGENDA

  1. Appointment of Independent Public Accountant to audit the Company's financial books for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2023 and to grant the authority to the Board of Directors of the Company to determine the honorarium of the Independent Public Accountant and other requirements of the appointment thereof;
  2. Approval on the ammendment to the Company's Articles of Association regarding the addition of Standard Classification of Indonesian Business Field without changing the Company's main business activities and the financial statement announcement in order to adapt the Financial Services Authority Regulation No. 14/POJK.04/2022 regarding the Submission of Periodic Financial Reports of Issuers or Public Companies;
  3. Report on the realisation of use of proceeds of the Company's Bond Public Offering; and
  4. Approval on the granting of power and authorities to the Board of Directors of the Company in the form of assignment or securing of the Company's assets which have a value of more than 50% (fifty percent) of the Company's net assets in 1 (one) or more transactions, either in relation to one another or not.

5

Disclaimer

PT SMART Tbk published this content on 15 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 May 2023 09:27:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about PT SINAR MAS AGRO RESOURCES AND TECHNOLOGY TBK
05:28aPt Sinar Mas Agro Resources And Tech : Agenda Material of the Annual General Meeting of Sh..
PU
05:28aPt Sinar Mas Agro Resources And Tech : Proxy Letter of the Annual General Meeting of Share..
PU
05/03Pt Sinar Mas Agro Resources And Tech : First Quarter 2023 SMARTnews
PU
05/02PT Sinar Mas Agro Resources and Technology Tbk Reports Earnings Results for the First Q..
CI
04/03PT Sinar Mas Agro Resources and Technology Tbk Reports Earnings Results for the Full Ye..
CI
2022PT Sinar Mas Agro Resources and Technology Tbk Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Mo..
CI
2022Pt Sinar Mas Agro Resources And Tech : Third Quarter 2022 SMARTnews
PU
2022PT Sinar Mas Agro Resources and Technology Tbk Reports Earnings Results for the Half Ye..
CI
2022Indonesia anti-trust agency accuses 27 cooking oil companies of violations
RE
2022Pt Sinar Mas Agro Resources And Tech : Summary of Minutes of the Annual General Meeting of..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 75 046 B 5 055 M 5 055 M
Net income 2022 5 501 B 370 M 370 M
Net Debt 2022 15 723 B 1 059 M 1 059 M
P/E ratio 2022 2,58x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 14 275 B 961 M 961 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,52x
EV / Sales 2022 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 19 948
Free-Float 7,60%
Chart PT SINAR MAS AGRO RESOURCES AND TECHNOLOGY TBK
Duration : Period :
PT Sinar Mas Agro Resources and Technology Tbk Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Irwan Tirtariyadi President Director
Jimmy Pramono Secretary, Vice President Director & Head-Finance
Franky Oesman Widjaja President Commissioner
Gianto Widjaja Vice President Director & Head-Operations
Franciscus Costan Director & Head-Upstream Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PT SINAR MAS AGRO RESOURCES AND TECHNOLOGY TBK0.40%961
SIME DARBY PLANTATION-4.09%6 879
IOI CORPORATION-3.21%5 426
AAK AB (PUBL.)20.89%5 378
GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD8.00%2 559
FIRST RESOURCES LIMITED-6.08%1 628
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer