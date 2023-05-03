Advanced search
    SMAR   ID1000101504

PT SINAR MAS AGRO RESOURCES AND TECHNOLOGY TBK

(SMAR)
End-of-day quote INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-04-25
5550.00 IDR   +0.91%
Pt Sinar Mas Agro Resources And Technology Tbk : First Quarter 2023 SMARTnews
PU
04/03PT Sinar Mas Agro Resources and Technology Tbk Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
2022PT Sinar Mas Agro Resources and Technology Tbk Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
PT Sinar Mas Agro Resources and Technology Tbk : First Quarter 2023 SMARTnews

05/03/2023
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Smartnews - March 2023

  • With expanded sales volume, SMART's revenue in the first quarter 2023 increased slightlyyear-on- year to Rp 17.52 billion offsetting the much lower CPO market prices
  • EBITDA for the first quarter 2023 was over Rp 1 billion with margin held up well at 5.7%

PLANTATION STATISTICS

As of 31 March 2023, the Company's palm plantation area stood at approximately 136,400 hectares, comprising 130,600 hectares of mature estates and 5,800 hectares of immature estates. Nucleus and plasma estates amounted to 105,100 and 31,300 hectares, respectively.

Description

1Q 2023

1Q 2022

Change

FFB produced - MT

505,550

490,933

3%

CPO produced - MT

116,146

114,866

1%

PK produced - MT

32,539

31,528

3%

Oil extraction rate - %

20.5

21.0

-0.5%

Kernel extraction rate - %

5.7

5.8

-0.1%

Despite our continued replanting activities, SMART's fruit production for the quarter managed to increase by 3% year-on-year to 506 thousand tonnes, resulting in higher CPO and PK production at 116 thousand tonnes and 33 thousand tonnes, respectively. Oil and kernel extraction rates decreased to 20.5% and 5.7%, respectively, affected by high rainfalls in the past few months.

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

In billion Rupiah

1Q 2023

1Q 2022

Change

Net sales

17,520

17,380

1%

Cost of goods sold

15,662

14,237

10%

Gross profit

1,858

3,143

-41%

Income from operations

474

1,267

-63%

EBITDA

1,005

1,728

-42%

Net profit attributable to owners of

the parent company

248

912

-73%

First quarter 2023's net sales increased slightly year-on-year to Rp 17.52 trillion resulting from higher sales volume, which offset the lower selling prices. CPO market prices (FOB Belawan) during the current period subsided by 37% year- on-year, averaging at US$ 990 per MT from a high base of US$1,579 per MT in the first quarter 2022. Most of our revenue came from palm-based derivative products, i.e. refined branded and unbranded products (including biodiesel and oleochemicals), which accounted for 79% of total sales. CPO and other non-refined product sales represented the remaining 21%.

1

Cost of goods sold for the three-month period ended 31 March 2023 increased by 10% to Rp 15.66 trillion from Rp 14.24 trillion in the previous year. The increase was mostly due to higher raw materials cost as sales volume expanded, as well as higher fertiliser costs.

Income from operations for the current quarter was lower by 63% to Rp 474 billion due to the decrease in gross profit, partially offset by the decrease in operating expenses. The decrease in operating expenses was mostly attributable to lower export tax and levy charged.

Corresponding to the decrease in income from operations, the Company booked a lower EBITDA of Rp 1.01 trillion from Rp 1.73 trillion in the first quarter 2022. As a result, net profit attributable to owners of the parent company stood at Rp 248 billion, which translated into earnings per share of Rp 86.

FINANCIAL POSITION

In billion Rupiah

31-Mar-23

31-Dec-22

Change

Assets

39,942

42,601

-6%

Liabilities

20,519

23,353

-12%

Equity attributable to owners of the parent

company

19,411

19,235

1%

Debt to Equity ratio (times)

0.81x

0.95x

As of 31 March 2023, the Company's total assets decreased by 6% to Rp 39.94 trillion from Rp 42.60 trillion at the end of 2022. The decrease was mainly attributable to lower trade accounts receivable as well as cash and cash equivalents.

Total liabilities as per end of March 2023 stood at Rp 20.52 trillion, 12% lower compared to that at the end of 2022. The decrease primarily came from the settlement of bank loans and bonds payable. As of 31 March 2023, bank loans (including bonds payable) totaled Rp 15.61 trillion with gearing further lowered to 0.81x.

Total equity attributable to owners of parent company increased to Rp 19.41 trillion as of 31 March 2023, from Rp 19.23 trillion at the end of 2022. The Company's retained earnings was higher at Rp 16.70 trillion compared to Rp 16.46 trillion as at end 2022 resulting from the current period's income.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Team investor@smart-tbk.com

2

Disclaimer

PT SMART Tbk published this content on 02 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 May 2023 07:50:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 75 046 B 5 116 M 5 116 M
Net income 2022 5 501 B 375 M 375 M
Net Debt 2022 15 723 B 1 072 M 1 072 M
P/E ratio 2022 2,58x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 15 007 B 1 023 M 1 023 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,52x
EV / Sales 2022 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 20 243
Free-Float 7,60%
Chart PT SINAR MAS AGRO RESOURCES AND TECHNOLOGY TBK
Duration : Period :
PT Sinar Mas Agro Resources and Technology Tbk Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jo Daud Dharsono Head-Finance Department
Jimmy Pramono Secretary, Vice President-Director & Head-Finance
Franky Oesman Widjaja President Commissioner
Teddy Pawitra Independent Commissioner
Susiyati Bambang Hirawan Independent Commissioner
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PT SINAR MAS AGRO RESOURCES AND TECHNOLOGY TBK12.12%1 023
SIME DARBY PLANTATION-6.45%6 755
IOI CORPORATION-4.94%5 365
AAK AB (PUBL.)15.49%5 184
GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD8.00%2 563
FIRST RESOURCES LIMITED2.70%1 784
