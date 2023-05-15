PT Sinar Mas Agro Resources and Technology Tbk : Proxy Letter of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of PT SMART Tbk

POWER OF ATTORNEY

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

PT SINAR MAS AGRO RESOURCES AND TECHNOLOGY Tbk

("Company")

The undersigned:

Name: .....................................................................................………………………………………..

ID Number (NIK) : …………………………………………………………………………………………………………

Occupation : ………………..…………………………………………………………………………………..…... Address : …………..………………………………………………………………………………………….…. ….……………………………………………………………………………………………………... As the holder of ordinary share of the Company of.………… ……...(.................…..…………... ................................................................................................……………….... ) shares with nominal value of

Rp. 200,- (two hundreds Rupiah) per share, in this matter acting on behalf of myself and/or in my occupation mentioned above, hereby confers a power of attorney without right of substitution to:

Name : ............................................................................………………………………………………... ID Number (NIK) : ………………………………………………………………………………………………………..… Occupation : ………………..………………………………………………………………………………………... Address : …………..………………………………………………………………………………………….….. ….…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… ---------------------------------------------------------- S P E C I F I C A L L Y -------------------------------------------------------

To attend, raise question, sign document, and cast vote in the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company to be held in Jakarta, Sinar Mas Land Plaza, Tower II, 39th Floor, Danamas Room, Jalan MH Thamrin No. 51, Central Jakarta 10350, on Tuesday, 6 June 2023 at 10.00 WIB (Western Indonesia Time Zone), with the following agendas:

Decision* No. Meeting Agenda Agree Disagree 1. Approval on the Annual Report of the Company for fiscal year ended on 31 December 2022; 2. Approval and ratification of the Company's annual account as well as the report on supervisory duties of the Board of Commissioners for fiscal year ended on 31 December 2022 and granting the full acquittal of responsibility (acquit et de charge) to the Board of Directors of the Company over any management conducted by them during the fiscal year ended on 31 December 2022 and to the Board of Commissioners of the Company over any supervision conducted by them during the fiscal year ended on 31 December 2022; 3. Enactment and approval on the Company's profit appropriation for the fis cal year ended on 31 December 2022; Question related to the first, second and/or third agenda:

1