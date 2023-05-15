PT Sinar Mas Agro Resources and Technology Tbk : Proxy Letter of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of PT SMART Tbk

S P E C I F I C A L L Y -------------------------------------------------------
To attend, raise question, sign document, and cast vote in the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company to be held in Jakarta, Sinar Mas Land Plaza, Tower II, 39th Floor, Danamas Room, Jalan MH Thamrin No. 51, Central Jakarta 10350, on Tuesday, 6 June 2023 at 10.00 WIB (Western Indonesia Time Zone), with the following agendas:
Decision*
No.
Meeting Agenda
Agree
Disagree
1.
Approval on the Annual Report of the Company for fiscal
year ended on
31 December 2022;
2.
Approval and ratification of the Company's annual account as well as the report
on supervisory duties of the Board of Commissioners for fiscal year ended on
31 December 2022 and granting the full acquittal of responsibility (acquit et de
charge) to the Board of Directors of the Company over any management
conducted by them during the fiscal year ended on 31 December 2022 and to the
Board of Commissioners of the Company over any supervision conducted by
them during the fiscal year ended on 31 December 2022;
3.
Enactment and approval on the Company's profit appropriation for the fis cal year
ended on 31 December 2022;
Question related to the first, second and/or third agenda:
1
Power of Attorney for Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of PT SMART Tbk
Determination of salary, honorarium and/or allowances of the Company's Board of Directors and Board of Commissioners; Question related to the fourth agenda:
Appointment of Independent Public Accountant to audit the Company's financial books for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2023 and to grant the authority to the Board of Directors of the Company to determine the honorarium of the Independent Public Accountant and other requirements of the appointment thereof; Question related to the fifth agenda:
Approval on the amendment to the Company's Articles of Association regarding the addition of Standard Classification of Indonesian Business Fields with no change to the Company's main business activities and financial statement announcement in order to adapt with the Financial Services Authority Regulation No. 14/POJK.04/2022 regarding the Submission of Periodic Financial Statements by Issuers or Public Companies; Question related to the sixth agenda:
Report on the realisation of the use of proceeds of the Company's Bond Public Offering; and Question related to the seventh agenda:
Approval on the granting of power and authorities to the Board of Directors of the Company in the form of assignment or securing of the Company's assets which have a value of more than 50% (fifty percent) of the Company's net assets in
1 (one) or more transactions, either related to one another or not. Question related to the eighth agenda:
Please give sign✓ in the appropriate box for "Agree" or "Disagree"
2
Power of Attorney for Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of PT SMART Tbk
This Power of Attorney has been conferred under the following term and conditions:
This Power of Attorney is valid only for the abovementioned General Meeting of Shareholders.
This Power of Attorney is irrevocable, cannot be changed or cancelled for whatsoever reasons.
The Principal, currently and in the future, declares not to submit any objection and/or protest in whatsoever form with respect to the action taken by the Proxy Recipient by virtue of this Power of Attorney and all its consequences according to the law; therefore, the Principal, currently and in the future, declares to accept and to ratify all lawful actions taken by the Proxy Recipient on behalf of the Principal by virtue of this Power of Attorney.
This Power of Attorney is made and signed truthfully and shall be used for its intended purposes.
Jakarta, ………………………………..
Proxy
Principal
Stamp duty
Rp. 10,000,--
(_____________________________)
(________________________________)
Notes:
Please use capital letter
For shareholder in the form of legal entity, please submit a copy of article of association and its last amendment
To obtain information on Independent Proxy Recipient, kindly contact the Company's Legal Department (Phone: +62-21-50338899, Email: investor@smart-tbk.com)