    SMAR   ID1000101504

PT SINAR MAS AGRO RESOURCES AND TECHNOLOGY TBK

(SMAR)
  Report
End-of-day quote INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-05-11
4970.00 IDR   +1.43%
05:28aPt Sinar Mas Agro Resources And Technology Tbk : Agenda Material of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of PT SMART Tbk
PU
05:28aPt Sinar Mas Agro Resources And Technology Tbk : Proxy Letter of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of PT SMART Tbk
PU
05/03Pt Sinar Mas Agro Resources And Technology Tbk : First Quarter 2023 SMARTnews
PU
PT Sinar Mas Agro Resources and Technology Tbk : Proxy Letter of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of PT SMART Tbk

05/15/2023 | 05:28am EDT
POWER OF ATTORNEY

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

PT SINAR MAS AGRO RESOURCES AND TECHNOLOGY Tbk

("Company")

The undersigned:

Name: .....................................................................................………………………………………..

ID Number (NIK) : …………………………………………………………………………………………………………

Occupation

: ………………..…………………………………………………………………………………..…...

Address

: …………..………………………………………………………………………………………….….

….……………………………………………………………………………………………………...

As the holder of ordinary share of the Company of.…………

……...(.................…..…………...

................................................................................................………………....

) shares with nominal value of

Rp. 200,- (two hundreds Rupiah) per share, in this matter acting on behalf of myself and/or in my occupation mentioned above, hereby confers a power of attorney without right of substitution to:

Name

: ............................................................................………………………………………………...

ID Number (NIK)

: ………………………………………………………………………………………………………..…

Occupation

: ………………..………………………………………………………………………………………...

Address

: …………..………………………………………………………………………………………….…..

….……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

----------------------------------------------------------

S P E C I F I C A L L Y -------------------------------------------------------

To attend, raise question, sign document, and cast vote in the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company to be held in Jakarta, Sinar Mas Land Plaza, Tower II, 39th Floor, Danamas Room, Jalan MH Thamrin No. 51, Central Jakarta 10350, on Tuesday, 6 June 2023 at 10.00 WIB (Western Indonesia Time Zone), with the following agendas:

Decision*

No.

Meeting Agenda

Agree

Disagree

1.

Approval on the Annual Report of the Company for fiscal

year ended on

31 December 2022;

2.

Approval and ratification of the Company's annual account as well as the report

on supervisory duties of the Board of Commissioners for fiscal year ended on

31 December 2022 and granting the full acquittal of responsibility (acquit et de

charge) to the Board of Directors of the Company over any management

conducted by them during the fiscal year ended on 31 December 2022 and to the

Board of Commissioners of the Company over any supervision conducted by

them during the fiscal year ended on 31 December 2022;

3.

Enactment and approval on the Company's profit appropriation for the fis cal year

ended on 31 December 2022;

Question related to the first, second and/or third agenda:

1

Power of Attorney for Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of PT SMART Tbk

Decision*

No.

Meeting Agenda

Agree

Disagree

    1. Determination of salary, honorarium and/or allowances of the Company's Board of Directors and Board of Commissioners;
      Question related to the fourth agenda:
    2. Appointment of Independent Public Accountant to audit the Company's financial books for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2023 and to grant the authority to the Board of Directors of the Company to determine the honorarium of the Independent Public Accountant and other requirements of the appointment thereof;
      Question related to the fifth agenda:
    3. Approval on the amendment to the Company's Articles of Association regarding the addition of Standard Classification of Indonesian Business Fields with no change to the Company's main business activities and financial statement announcement in order to adapt with the Financial Services Authority Regulation No. 14/POJK.04/2022 regarding the Submission of Periodic Financial Statements by Issuers or Public Companies;
      Question related to the sixth agenda:
    4. Report on the realisation of the use of proceeds of the Company's Bond Public Offering; and
      Question related to the seventh agenda:
    5. Approval on the granting of power and authorities to the Board of Directors of the Company in the form of assignment or securing of the Company's assets which have a value of more than 50% (fifty percent) of the Company's net assets in
      1 (one) or more transactions, either related to one another or not. Question related to the eighth agenda:
  • Please give sign in the appropriate box for "Agree" or "Disagree"

2

Power of Attorney for Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of PT SMART Tbk

This Power of Attorney has been conferred under the following term and conditions:

  1. This Power of Attorney is valid only for the abovementioned General Meeting of Shareholders.
  2. This Power of Attorney is irrevocable, cannot be changed or cancelled for whatsoever reasons.
  3. The Principal, currently and in the future, declares not to submit any objection and/or protest in whatsoever form with respect to the action taken by the Proxy Recipient by virtue of this Power of Attorney and all its consequences according to the law; therefore, the Principal, currently and in the future, declares to accept and to ratify all lawful actions taken by the Proxy Recipient on behalf of the Principal by virtue of this Power of Attorney.
  4. This Power of Attorney is made and signed truthfully and shall be used for its intended purposes.

Jakarta, ………………………………..

Proxy

Principal

Stamp duty

Rp. 10,000,--

(_____________________________)

(________________________________)

Notes:

  • Please use capital letter
  • For shareholder in the form of legal entity, please submit a copy of article of association and its last amendment
  • To obtain information on Independent Proxy Recipient, kindly contact the Company's Legal Department (Phone: +62-21-50338899, Email: investor@smart-tbk.com)

3

Disclaimer

PT SMART Tbk published this content on 15 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 May 2023 09:27:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 75 046 B 5 055 M 5 055 M
Net income 2022 5 501 B 370 M 370 M
Net Debt 2022 15 723 B 1 059 M 1 059 M
P/E ratio 2022 2,58x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 14 275 B 961 M 961 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,52x
EV / Sales 2022 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 19 948
Free-Float 7,60%
Chart PT SINAR MAS AGRO RESOURCES AND TECHNOLOGY TBK
Duration : Period :
PT Sinar Mas Agro Resources and Technology Tbk Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Irwan Tirtariyadi President Director
Jimmy Pramono Secretary, Vice President Director & Head-Finance
Franky Oesman Widjaja President Commissioner
Gianto Widjaja Vice President Director & Head-Operations
Franciscus Costan Director & Head-Upstream Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PT SINAR MAS AGRO RESOURCES AND TECHNOLOGY TBK0.40%961
SIME DARBY PLANTATION-4.09%6 879
IOI CORPORATION-3.21%5 426
AAK AB (PUBL.)20.89%5 378
GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD8.00%2 559
FIRST RESOURCES LIMITED-6.08%1 628
