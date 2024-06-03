This is an abstract of the document. To keep reading, click here and get access to the original version.

Attachments Original Link

Permalink

Disclaimer PT SMART Tbk published this content on 03 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2024 01:53:04 UTC.

Following a remarkable year in 2022, we demonstrated our resilience and delivered solid results in FY2023.This performance is a testament to our ability to navigate the complexities of our industry, including challenges such as Crude Palm Oil (CPO) price fluctuations, unpredictable weather conditions, a dynamic geopolitical environment, and the backdrop of a slowing global economy. Our strategic focus on margin optimisation across the value chain has been instrumental in our success, fortifying [...]