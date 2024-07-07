PT Sinar Mas Agro Resources and Technology Tbk is an Indonesia-based company. The Companyâs main operational activities are cultivating and harvesting oil palm trees, extracting fresh fruit bunches into crude palm oil and palm kernels, processing them into value-added products such as cooking oil, margarine, shortening, oleochemicals and biodiesel. The Companyâs segments include Integrated food consumer products and trading activities, Plantations, and Others. Its primary activities include oil palm plantations, vegetable oils and fats as well as the crude palm oil and crude palm kernel oil industries, the fractionating crude palm oil and crude palm kernel oil industries, refining crude palm oil and crude palm kernel oil industries, the animal feed industry, organic chemicals from agricultural products industry, and merchandising of oil-contained fruits, agricultural and other living animal products, vegetable oils and fats, other food and beverage materials from agricultural products.

Sector Food Processing