A bar of chocolate is a universal symbol of indulgence. But behind the sweetness lies a not-so-sweet reality - volatile cocoa butter prices and the impact of climate change on cocoa production threaten the future of everyone's favourite treat. Enters Cocoa Butter Substitute (CBS), a palm-derived innovation that could revolutionise chocolate making. Explore with our R&D expert the potential of this ingredient to impact the future of chocolates.
[...]
This is an abstract of the document. To keep reading, click here and get access to the original version.
Disclaimer
PT SMART Tbk published this content on
07 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
07 July 2024 03:26:03 UTC.