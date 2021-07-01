PT Sinar Mas Multiartha Tbk : Summary of EGMOS 2021 07/01/2021 | 05:12am EDT Send by mail :

10.20 a.m. West Indonesian Time (WIB) - 10.38 a.m. West Indonesian Time (WIB)

Sinar Mas Land Plaza Tower II Floor 39,

Jalan M.H. Thamrin Nomor 51, Central Jakarta Robinson Simbolon Independent Attendances : - Board of Commissioners: 1. Commissioner 2. Burhanuddin Abdullah Independent Commissioner President 1. Indra Widjaja Commissioner - also participated via Video Conference 2. Howen Widjaja Commissioner 3 Fuganto Widjaja Commissioner - Board of Directors: 1. Drs. Doddy Susanto President Director 2. Dani Lihardja Director 3. Agus Leman Gunawan Independent Director - Shareholders : 5,250,457,089 shares (82.45%) of total 6,367,664,717 shares. AGENDA OF THE MEETING Approval for the change of the composition of the Board of Directors and Board of Commissioners. Approval on the change of the Company's full address; and Approval of the Report on the Change of the Audit Committee. COMPLIANCE WITH LEGAL PROCEDURES OF THE MEETING ORGANIZATION In order to comply with the Regulation ( Peraturan ) of the Indonesia Financial Services Authority ( Otoritas Jasa Keuangan ) (OJK) No. 15 of 2020 concerning Plan and Organization of General Meeting of Shareholders of the Public Companies

(hereinafter referred to as "POJK 15"), the Board of Directors has delivered the notification on the planned organization of this Meeting to the OJK through a letter dated 6 May 2021 No. : 119/SMMA/V/2021. The ANNOUNCEMENT advertisement to the Shareholders regarding the planned organization of this Meeting in "Investor Daily" newpaper, Indonesian Stock Exchange website, OJK website, and the Company's official website of www.smma.co.id which were entirely done on 21 May 2021. The INVITATION to the Shareholders to attend the Meeting has also been carried out by publishing the advertisement in "Investor Daily" newpaper, Indonesian Stock Exchange website, OJK website, and the Company's official website of www.smma.co.id which were entirely done on 7 June 2021. 4. RESOLUTIONS OF THE MEETING FIRST AGENDA OF THE MEETING - The Meeting gave the chance to the shareholders and/or their proxies who were present to ask questions and/or to give opinions related to the First Agenda of the Meeting. - On the occassion, there was no question or opinion from the shareholders and/or their proxies who were present. The decision making was made by voting in verbal.

Results of the voting are as follows :

none of the shareholders and/or their proxies stated abstain; the shareholders and/or their proxies who stated their disagreement were 1,136,400 shares or totalling to 0.021% of total entire legitimate shares attended the Meeting; the shareholders and/or their proxies who stated their agreement were

5,249,320,689 shares or totaling to 99,979% of total entire legitimate shares attended the Meeting. Thus the proposed resolution of the First Agenda of the Meeting was approved under majority votes. Resolutions of the First Agenda of the Meeting is as follows :

Approved to honorably discharge all members of the Board of Directors and Board of Commissioners as of the completion of this Meeting and thus conveyed the gratitude to their entire services provided along these days to the Company, and further gave full acquittal and discharge ( acquit et discharge ) against the management and supervision actions pursuant to their offices along these days, provided that those actions are reflected in the Company's books. Approved to appoint the Board of Directors and Board of Commissioners with the new composition for the next office term in accordance with the term office of Board of Directors and Board of Commissioners as contained in the

Company's Articles of Association, that therefore

starting as of the completion of this Meeting until the completion of the third- year Annual General Meeting of Shareholders after this Meeting i.e. in 2024, the composition of the Board of Directors and Board of Commissioners shall be as follows :

Board of Commissioners : President Commissioner : Indra Widjaja Commissioner : Howen Widjaja Commissioner : Fuganto Widjaja Independent Commissioner : Robinson Simbolon Independent Commissioner : Halim Alamsyah Board of Directors : President Director : Burhanuddin Abdullah Director : Agus Leman Gunawan Director : Dani Lihardja Director : Felix Director : Ferita Approved to grant the power and authority to the Board of Directors severally or collectively with the right of substitution to enforce resolutions of the Meeting, including but not limited to re-state the resolutions in the notarial deed, make or have any required deeds, letters, or documents made, appear before the competent party/official to notify the same to the relevant government agencies, including but not limited to the Minister of Law and Human Rights of the Republic of Indonesia, and to make the registration or the announcement under prevailing laws and regulations, one and another without any exception. SECOND AGENDA OF THE MEETING The Meeting gave the chance to the shareholders and/or their proxies who were present to ask questions and/or to give opinions related to the Second Agenda of the Meeting.

On the occassion, there was no question or opinion from the shareholders and/or their proxies who were present.

The decision making was made by voting in verbal.

Results of the voting are as follows :

none of the shareholders and/or their proxies stated abstain; the shareholders and/or their proxies who stated their disagreement were 1,136,400 shares or totalling to 0.021% of total entire legitimate shares attended the Meeting;

c. the shareholders and/or their proxies who stated their agreement were 5,249,320,689 shares or totaling to 99,979% of total entire legitimate shares attended the Meeting. Thus the proposed resolution of the Second Agenda of the Meeting was approved under majority votes. Resolutions of the Second Agenda of the Meeting is as follows :

Approved the change of the Company's Office full address and grant the power and authority to the Board of Directors severally or collectively with the right of substitution to enforce resolutions of the Meeting, including but not limited to re- state the resolutions in the notarial deed, make or have any required deeds, letters, or documents made, appear before the competent party/official to notify the same to the relevant government agencies, including but not limited to the Minister of Law and Human Rights of the Republic of Indonesia, and to make the registration or the announcement under prevailing laws and regulations, one and another without any exception.

THIRD AGENDA OF THE MEETING The Meeting gave the chance to the shareholders and/or their proxies who were present to ask questions and/or to give opinions related to the Third Agenda of the Meeting.

On the occassion, there was no question or opinion from the shareholders and/or their proxies who were present.

The decision making was made by voting in verbal.

Results of the voting are as follows :

none of the shareholders and/or their proxies stated abstain; the shareholders and/or their proxies who stated their disagreement were 1,136,400 shares or totalling to 0.021% of total entire legitimate shares attended the Meeting; the shareholders and/or their proxies who stated their agreement were 5,249,320,689 shares or totaling to 99,979% of total entire legitimate shares attended the Meeting.

Attachments Original document

