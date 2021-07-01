Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Indonesia
  4. INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. PT Sinar Mas Multiartha Tbk
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SMMA   ID1000094501

PT SINAR MAS MULTIARTHA TBK

(SMMA)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE - 06/30
12075 IDR   -4.17%
05:12aPT SINAR MAS MULTIARTHA TBK  : Summary of EGMOS 2021
PU
2020PT SINAR MAS MULTIARTHA TBK  : Call for AGMS SMMA
PU
2019SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Philippines jumps over 2%; most others fall
RE
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PT Sinar Mas Multiartha Tbk : Summary of EGMOS 2021

07/01/2021 | 05:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

sinarmas multiartha

SUMMARY OF MINUTES OF

EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS OF

PT SINAR MAS MULTIARTHA Tbk

Day/Date

Time

Venue

  • Tuesday, 29 June 2021
  • 10.20 a.m. West Indonesian Time (WIB) - 10.38 a.m. West Indonesian Time (WIB)
  • Sinar Mas Land Plaza Tower II Floor 39,
    Jalan M.H. Thamrin Nomor 51, Central Jakarta

Robinson Simbolon

Independent

Attendances

: - Board of Commissioners:

1.

Commissioner

2.

Burhanuddin Abdullah

Independent

Commissioner

President

1.

Indra Widjaja

Commissioner

- also participated via

Video Conference

2.

Howen Widjaja

Commissioner

3

Fuganto Widjaja

Commissioner

- Board of Directors:

1.

Drs. Doddy Susanto

President

Director

2.

Dani Lihardja

Director

3.

Agus Leman Gunawan

Independent

Director

- Shareholders

:

5,250,457,089 shares

(82.45%) of total

6,367,664,717 shares.

  1. AGENDA OF THE MEETING
    1. Approval for the change of the composition of the Board of Directors and Board of Commissioners.
    2. Approval on the change of the Company's full address; and
    3. Approval of the Report on the Change of the Audit Committee.
  1. COMPLIANCE WITH LEGAL PROCEDURES OF THE MEETING ORGANIZATION
    1. In order to comply with the Regulation (Peraturan) of the Indonesia Financial Services Authority (Otoritas Jasa Keuangan) (OJK) No. 15 of 2020 concerning Plan and Organization of General Meeting of Shareholders of the Public Companies
      (hereinafter referred to as "POJK 15"), the Board of Directors has delivered the notification on the planned organization of this Meeting to the OJK through a letter dated 6 May 2021 No. : 119/SMMA/V/2021.
    2. The ANNOUNCEMENT advertisement to the Shareholders regarding the planned organization of this Meeting in "Investor Daily" newpaper, Indonesian Stock Exchange website, OJK website, and the Company's official website of www.smma.co.id which were entirely done on 21 May 2021.
    3. The INVITATION to the Shareholders to attend the Meeting has also been carried out by publishing the advertisement in "Investor Daily" newpaper, Indonesian Stock Exchange website, OJK website, and the Company's official website of www.smma.co.id which were entirely done on 7 June 2021.

4. RESOLUTIONS OF THE MEETING FIRST AGENDA OF THE MEETING

- The Meeting gave the chance to the shareholders and/or their proxies who were present to ask questions and/or to give opinions related to the First Agenda of the Meeting.

- On the occassion, there was no question or opinion from the shareholders and/or

their proxies who were present.

  • The decision making was made by voting in verbal.
  • Results of the voting are as follows :
    1. none of the shareholders and/or their proxies stated abstain;
    2. the shareholders and/or their proxies who stated their disagreement were 1,136,400 shares or totalling to 0.021% of total entire legitimate shares attended the Meeting;
    3. the shareholders and/or their proxies who stated their agreement were

5,249,320,689 shares or totaling to 99,979% of total entire legitimate shares attended the Meeting.

Thus the proposed resolution of the First Agenda of the Meeting was approved under majority votes.

  • Resolutions of the First Agenda of the Meeting is as follows :
    • Approved to honorably discharge all members of the Board of Directors and Board of Commissioners as of the completion of this Meeting and thus conveyed the gratitude to their entire services provided along these days to the Company, and further gave full acquittal and discharge (acquit et discharge) against the management and supervision actions pursuant to their offices along these days, provided that those actions are reflected in the Company's books.
    • Approved to appoint the Board of Directors and Board of Commissioners with the new composition for the next office term in accordance with the term office of Board of Directors and Board of Commissioners as contained in the
      Company's Articles of Association, that therefore
      starting as of the completion of this Meeting until the completion of the third- year Annual General Meeting of Shareholders after this Meeting i.e. in 2024, the composition of the Board of Directors and Board of Commissioners shall be as follows :

Board of Commissioners :

President Commissioner

: Indra Widjaja

Commissioner

: Howen Widjaja

Commissioner

: Fuganto Widjaja

Independent Commissioner

: Robinson Simbolon

Independent Commissioner

: Halim Alamsyah

Board of Directors

:

President Director

: Burhanuddin Abdullah

Director

: Agus Leman Gunawan

Director

: Dani Lihardja

Director

: Felix

Director

: Ferita

Approved to grant the power and authority to the Board of Directors severally or collectively with the right of substitution to enforce resolutions of the Meeting, including but not limited to re-state the resolutions in the notarial deed, make or have any required deeds, letters, or documents made, appear before the competent party/official to notify the same to the relevant government agencies, including but not limited to the Minister of Law and Human Rights of the Republic of Indonesia, and to make the registration or the announcement under prevailing laws and regulations, one and another without any exception.

SECOND AGENDA OF THE MEETING

  • The Meeting gave the chance to the shareholders and/or their proxies who were present to ask questions and/or to give opinions related to the Second Agenda of the Meeting.
  • On the occassion, there was no question or opinion from the shareholders and/or their proxies who were present.
  • The decision making was made by voting in verbal.
  • Results of the voting are as follows :
    1. none of the shareholders and/or their proxies stated abstain;
    2. the shareholders and/or their proxies who stated their disagreement were 1,136,400 shares or totalling to 0.021% of total entire legitimate shares attended the Meeting;

c. the shareholders and/or their proxies who stated their agreement were 5,249,320,689 shares or totaling to 99,979% of total entire legitimate shares attended the Meeting.

Thus the proposed resolution of the Second Agenda of the Meeting was approved under majority votes.

  • Resolutions of the Second Agenda of the Meeting is as follows :
    • Approved the change of the Company's Office full address and grant the power and authority to the Board of Directors severally or collectively with the right of substitution to enforce resolutions of the Meeting, including but not limited to re- state the resolutions in the notarial deed, make or have any required deeds, letters, or documents made, appear before the competent party/official to notify the same to the relevant government agencies, including but not limited to the Minister of Law and Human Rights of the Republic of Indonesia, and to make the registration or the announcement under prevailing laws and regulations, one and another without any exception.

THIRD AGENDA OF THE MEETING

  • The Meeting gave the chance to the shareholders and/or their proxies who were present to ask questions and/or to give opinions related to the Third Agenda of the Meeting.
  • On the occassion, there was no question or opinion from the shareholders and/or their proxies who were present.
  • The decision making was made by voting in verbal.
  • Results of the voting are as follows :
    1. none of the shareholders and/or their proxies stated abstain;
    2. the shareholders and/or their proxies who stated their disagreement were 1,136,400 shares or totalling to 0.021% of total entire legitimate shares attended the Meeting;
    3. the shareholders and/or their proxies who stated their agreement were 5,249,320,689 shares or totaling to 99,979% of total entire legitimate shares attended the Meeting.

Disclaimer

PT Sinar Mas Multiartha Tbk published this content on 30 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2021 09:11:36 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PT SINAR MAS MULTIARTHA TBK
05:12aPT SINAR MAS MULTIARTHA TBK  : Summary of EGMOS 2021
PU
2020PT SINAR MAS MULTIARTHA TBK  : Call for AGMS SMMA
PU
2019SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Philippines jumps over 2%; most others fall
RE
2019SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Fall as fears of escalation in Sino-U.S. trade war loom
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 34 115 B 2 354 M 2 354 M
Net income 2020 523 B 36,1 M 36,1 M
Net cash 2020 1 173 B 80,9 M 80,9 M
P/E ratio 2020 139x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 76 890 B 5 291 M 5 305 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,45x
EV / Sales 2020 2,09x
Nbr of Employees 6 158
Free-Float 1,06%
Chart PT SINAR MAS MULTIARTHA TBK
Duration : Period :
PT Sinar Mas Multiartha Tbk Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PT SINAR MAS MULTIARTHA TBK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Doddy Susanto President Director
Kurniawan Udjaja Secretary & Director-Finance
Indra Widjaja President Commissioner
Robinson Paido Simbolon Independent Commissioner
Burhanuddin Abdullah Independent Commissioner
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PT SINAR MAS MULTIARTHA TBK5.92%5 488
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.25.73%42 066
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION18.66%39 148
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES, INC.6.65%38 152
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.-3.77%32 091
SAMPO OYJ13.02%26 046