General Announcement::Update to Noteholders

NOTICE TO NOTEHOLDERS

PT Sri Rejeki Isman Tbk

US$150,000,000 6.875% Senior Notes due 2024 issued by Golden Legacy Pte Ltd and

unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by PT Sri Rejeki Isman Tbk

CUSIP Number: 38109KAC9 / Y2749KAC4

ISIN: US38109KAC99 / USY2749KAC46

Common Code: 157922092 / 157922718

(the "2024 Notes")

US$225,000,000 7.25% Senior Notes due 2025 issued by PT Sri Rejeki Isman Tbk

CUSIP Number: 69408LAB2 / Y714AGAB8

ISIN: US69408LAB27 / USY714AGAB82

Common Code: 206596945 / 206597208

(the "2025 Notes" and collectively with the 2024 Notes, the "Notes")

Dear Holders:

We write in relation to the 2024 Notes and the 2025 Notes. Unless otherwise defined, capitalized terms used in this letter shall have the meaning given to them in our previous notices.

Voting Deadline for PKPU Composition Plan remains 30 November 2021; No extension is being sought

It has come to the attention of the Sritex Group that a purported ad hoc group of the holders of the Notes has suggested that there is a possibility in which the PKPU Proceeding may be further extended as an alternative to voting on the PKPU Composition Plan. These rumors are false.

For the avoidance of doubt, such an extension is not being sought.Only PT Sri Rejeki Isman Tbk and its subsidiaries in the PKPU Proceeding may seek an extension of the PKPU Proceeding.

The PKPU Composition Plan is to be voted on by the holders of the Notes by the Voting Deadline, being 5:00 pm (New York City time) on 30 November 2021.

Therefore, holders of the Notes only have the option to cast their vote in favor or against the PKPU Composition Plan through the Voting Process on or prior to the Voting Deadline.

In the event holders of the Notes vote against the PKPU Composition Plan, it is likely that the PKPU Composition Plan will not be successful and the liquidation of the Sritex Group may be imminent.

Details of the consequences of a liquidation scenario are set out below.