General Announcement::Update to Noteholders

NOTICE TO NOTEHOLDERS

PT Sri Rejeki Isman Tbk

US$150,000,000 6.875% Senior Notes due 2024 issued by Golden Legacy Pte Ltd and

unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by PT Sri Rejeki Isman Tbk

CUSIP Number: 38109KAC9 / Y2749KAC4

ISIN: US38109KAC99 / USY2749KAC46

Common Code: 157922092 / 157922718

(the "2024 Notes")

US$225,000,000 7.25% Senior Notes due 2025 issued by PT Sri Rejeki Isman Tbk

CUSIP Number: 69408LAB2 / Y714AGAB8

ISIN: US69408LAB27 / USY714AGAB82

Common Code: 206596945 / 206597208

(the "2025 Notes" and collectively with the 2024 Notes, the "Notes")

Dear Holders:

We write in relation to the Notes and the PKPU proceeding of PT Sri Rejeki Isman Tbk and its subsidiaries in Indonesia (the "PKPU Proceeding"). Unless otherwise defined, capitalized terms used in this letter shall have the meaning given to them in the consent solicitation memorandum dated 17 November 2021 as circulated with the PKPU Composition Plan in relation to the PKPU Proceeding.

Extension of the PKPU Proceeding

As set out in previous notices, the intention of the Sritex Group has always been to put the PKPU Composition Plan to vote on 2 December 2021. The voting of the PKPU Composition Plan on 2 December 2021 was to allow a swift resolution of the PKPU Proceeding that is in the best interests of the Sritex Group and all its creditors and stakeholders.

In line with the above, on 17 November 2021, the Sritex Group distributed the PKPU Composition Plan and commenced a voting process through the Clearing Systems for the Noteholders to vote on the PKPU Composition Plan (the "Voting Process").

However, despite the commencement of the Voting Process, certain creditors requested an extension of the PKPU Proceeding at the creditors' meeting in the Indonesian Court on 2 December 2021 (the "2 December Meeting").

In line with its commitment to act in the best interests of its creditors, and with the view to ensuring that the voice of the creditors continues to be heard and considered in the PKPU Proceeding, the Sritex Group did not object to the consensus reached at the 2 December Meeting for an extension of the PKPU Proceeding.

The extension of the PKPU Proceeding, however, remains subject to the approval of the Indonesian Court at the hearing that is scheduled to take place on 6 December 2021. The Sritex Group will provide