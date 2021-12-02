Log in
General Announcement::Update to Noteholders

12/02/2021 | 03:31am EST
THIS NOTICE CONTAINS IMPORTANT INFORMATION THAT IS OF INTEREST TO THE REGISTERED AND BENEFICIAL OWNERS OF THE SUBJECT SECURITIES. IF APPLICABLE, ALL DEPOSITORIES, CUSTODIANS AND OTHER INTERMEDIARIES RECEIVING THIS NOTICE ARE REQUESTED TO EXPEDITE THE TRANSMITTAL TO BENEFICIAL OWNERS OF THE SECURITIES IN A TIMELY MANNER.

NOTICE TO NOTEHOLDERS

PT Sri Rejeki Isman Tbk

US$150,000,000 6.875% Senior Notes due 2024 issued by Golden Legacy Pte Ltd and

unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by PT Sri Rejeki Isman Tbk

CUSIP Number: 38109KAC9 / Y2749KAC4

ISIN: US38109KAC99 / USY2749KAC46

Common Code: 157922092 / 157922718

(the "2024 Notes")

US$225,000,000 7.25% Senior Notes due 2025 issued by PT Sri Rejeki Isman Tbk

CUSIP Number: 69408LAB2 / Y714AGAB8

ISIN: US69408LAB27 / USY714AGAB82

Common Code: 206596945 / 206597208

(the "2025 Notes" and collectively with the 2024 Notes, the "Notes")

Dear Holders:

We write in relation to the Notes and the PKPU proceeding of PT Sri Rejeki Isman Tbk and its subsidiaries in Indonesia (the "PKPU Proceeding"). Unless otherwise defined, capitalized terms used in this letter shall have the meaning given to them in the consent solicitation memorandum dated 17 November 2021 as circulated with the PKPU Composition Plan in relation to the PKPU Proceeding.

Extension of the PKPU Proceeding

As set out in previous notices, the intention of the Sritex Group has always been to put the PKPU Composition Plan to vote on 2 December 2021. The voting of the PKPU Composition Plan on 2 December 2021 was to allow a swift resolution of the PKPU Proceeding that is in the best interests of the Sritex Group and all its creditors and stakeholders.

In line with the above, on 17 November 2021, the Sritex Group distributed the PKPU Composition Plan and commenced a voting process through the Clearing Systems for the Noteholders to vote on the PKPU Composition Plan (the "Voting Process").

However, despite the commencement of the Voting Process, certain creditors requested an extension of the PKPU Proceeding at the creditors' meeting in the Indonesian Court on 2 December 2021 (the "2 December Meeting").

In line with its commitment to act in the best interests of its creditors, and with the view to ensuring that the voice of the creditors continues to be heard and considered in the PKPU Proceeding, the Sritex Group did not object to the consensus reached at the 2 December Meeting for an extension of the PKPU Proceeding.

The extension of the PKPU Proceeding, however, remains subject to the approval of the Indonesian Court at the hearing that is scheduled to take place on 6 December 2021. The Sritex Group will provide

a further update following the decision of the Indonesian Court on the extension of the PKPU Proceeding.

The Sritex Group wishes to reiterate again that it is, and continues to be, committed to implementing its restructuring efforts in good faith for the benefit of all its stakeholders.

Additional Information

The Voting Deadline on the Voting Process is intended to be extended and amended in line with any extension of the PKPU Proceeding. The Sritex Group will provide a further update when there are relevant developments and/or other matters contemplated by this announcement.

Noteholders should direct any queries to the Sritex Group's international restructuring advisor and international legal counsel at the contact details provided below:

PT AJCapital Advisory

International Restructuring Advisor

Geoffrey D. Simms, CEO and Partner (geoff.simms@ajcapital.co.id)

Fransiscus Alip, Partner (fransiscus.alip@ajcapital.co.id)

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP

International Legal Counsel

Troy Doyle, Partner, Co-Chair - Restructuring (sritex@gibsondunn.com)

Jakarta

2 December 2021

2

Disclaimer

PT Sri Rejeki Isman Tbk published this content on 02 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2021 08:30:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
