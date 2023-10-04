Jakarta, 04 October 2023 - PT ESSA Industries Indonesia Tbk. (in progress to be changed to PT ESSA Industries Indonesia Tbk.) (ESSA: IJ), a publicly listed company engaged in the Energy and Chemical sectors through its LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) refinery and Ammonia plant today is pleased to announce significant changes that mark a new chapter in our company's history.

Change in Company Name

In the Extraordinary General Meeting held on 4th October 2023, shareholders of PT Surya Esa Perkasa Tbk approved to change the Company's name to PT ESSA Industries Indonesia Tbk. ("Company"). This follows the re-branding of the group as "ESSA" in early 2021.

Management Change

In addition to the change in name, Shareholders also approved the long-anticipated transition in leadership that will be steering PT ESSA Industries Indonesia Tbk. into the future. Mr. Vinod Laroya, the founder and CEO of the Company will be transitioning into his new role as Vice President Commissioner, where he will continue to guide ESSA. The current Deputy CEO & Vice President Director, Mr. Kanishk Laroya shall be assuming the role of President Director & CEO going forward. Having joined the company 15 years ago, Mr. Kanishk Laroya has played a pivotal role in shaping the Company's growth and success throughout his tenure.

Mr. Vinod Laroya stated, "ESSA stands united and strong for Indonesia. Under this new banner and leadership, the Company will continue its unwavering commitment to excellence in manufacturing, environmental sustainability, and community building. The future is limitless."

"This change completes our transition to unite all operating companies under a unified mission and values to achieve our vision of leading Indonesia's drive to world-class industrialization. We remain committed to continued growth, innovation, and adaptation of the industries' evolving needs", said Mr. Kanishk Laroya.

For further information, please visit our website www.essa.id or contact:

Shinta D. U. Siringoringo

Corporate Secretary

Phone: +62 21 2988 5600

Email: corpsec.eii@essa.id

M. Aditya

Media Relations Team

Phone: +62 812 9548 6465

Email: investor.relations@essa.id