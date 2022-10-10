Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Indonesia
  INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE
  PT Surya Esa Perkasa Tbk
  News
  Summary
    ESSA   ID1000122203

PT SURYA ESA PERKASA TBK

(ESSA)
  Report
End-of-day quote INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-10-06
935.00 IDR   -1.58%
08:12aPt Surya Esa Perkasa Tbk : ESSA Announces its First Ever Dividend
PU
09/26Pt Surya Esa Perkasa Tbk : ESSA continues its contribution to the Future Clean Energy (1)
PU
09/26Pt Surya Esa Perkasa Tbk : ESSA continues its contribution to the Future Clean Energy
PU
PT Surya Esa Perkasa Tbk : ESSA Announces its First Ever Dividend

10/10/2022 | 08:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ESSA Remains Optimistic About Future Opportunities

Jakarta, June 7, 2022 - PT Surya Esa Perkasa Tbk ("ESSA"), a publicly listed company engaged in the Energy and Chemical sectors through its LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) refinery and Ammonia plant, today approved distribution of dividend for the first time after its Initial Public Offering (IPO) in 2012. ESSA will distribute dividend of IDR5 per share amounting to IDR 78.3 billion. This decision was made at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held today.

Vinod Laroya, President Director of ESSA, said, "We are pleased that in 2022, for the first time we can distribute dividends to ESSA shareholders. Strong commodity prices supported solid cash generation and increased shareholder returns. Our operational track record is exceptional, and we continue to gain efficiencies. We are continuously evaluating new growth opportunities and are optimistic about ESSA's future as a clean energy company with the development of CCUS (Carbon Capture, Utilization & Storage) technology to produce Blue Ammonia."

For information at this year's AGMS, in addition to distribution of dividends, ESSA has also approved a change in the management structure, namely the resignation of one of the Directors of ESSA, Ida Bagus Made (IBM) Putra Jandhana. ESSA looks forward to continuing its strong performance with the continuation of all other remaining directors.

***

Overview of ESSA

PT Surya Esa Perkasa Tbk ("ESSA") is a publicly listed company engaged in the Energy and Chemical sectors through its LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) refinery and Ammonia plant. Established in 2006, ESSA has been listed in the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) since 2012. Through its subsidiary, PT Panca Amara Utama ("PAU"), ESSA became one of the biggest Ammonia producers in Indonesia and the first company globally to utilize the latest technology of KBR Reforming Exchanger System and Purifier Technology.

In line with the increasing concerns for global sustainability, Blue Ammonia has emerged as an alternative to low-carbon fuel. In March 2021, ESSA (through PAU) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage (CCUS) for Blue Ammonia production in Indonesia in collaboration with Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation ("JOGMEC"), Mitsubishi Corporation ("MC"), and Institut Teknologi Bandung ("ITB"). Through the Blue Ammonia commitment, ESSA paves the way for Indonesia to be at the forefront of providing the fuel of the future.

For further information, please contact:

Shinta Dumasari Utami Siringoringo

Sekretaris Perusahaan

Telepon: +62 21 2988 5600

Email : shinta.dumasari@essa.id

M. Aditya

Media Relations Team

Ponsel: +62 812-9548-6465

Email : investor.relations@essa.id

Disclaimer

PT Surya Esa Perkasa Tbk published this content on 10 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2022 12:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 710 M - -
Net income 2022 142 M - -
Net Debt 2022 253 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,26x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 958 M 958 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,71x
EV / Sales 2023 1,78x
Nbr of Employees 379
Free-Float 38,4%
Managers and Directors
Chander Vinod Laroya President Director & Chief Executive Officer
Isenta Hioe Finance Director
Prakash Bumb Chief Financial Officer
Hamid Awaludin President Commissioner
Widi Nugroho Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PT SURYA ESA PERKASA TBK76.42%958
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION65.11%421 056
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD2.71%187 083
BP PLC41.94%96 218
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-4.96%68 779
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION66.96%53 273