Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Indonesia
  4. INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. PT Surya Esa Perkasa Tbk
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ESSA   ID1000122203

PT SURYA ESA PERKASA TBK

(ESSA)
  Report
End-of-day quote INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-03-05
965.00 IDR   -6.31%
03/06Pt Surya Esa Perkasa Tbk : ESSA Completes Additional 10% Acquisition of Ammonia Business
PU
02/20PT Surya Esa Perkasa Tbk Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
02/08PT Surya Esa Perkasa Tbk announced that it expects to receive IDR 1.599 billion in funding
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PT Surya Esa Perkasa Tbk : ESSA Completes Additional 10% Acquisition of Ammonia Business

03/06/2023 | 11:53pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Jakarta, 7 March 2023 - PT Surya Esa Perkasa Tbk. (ESSA: IJ), a publicly listed company engaged in the Energy and Chemical sectors through its LPG refinery and Ammonia plant, has completed its acquisition of an additional 10% stake in PT Panca Amara Utama (PAU). PAU was previously 60% owned by ESSA and with the acquisition now complete, ESSA's total shareholding in PAU has increased to 70%.

ESSA's Ammonia business contributed 93% of ESSA's revenue in 2022 and is expected to contribute significantly to ESSA's earnings going forward. An increase in stake in PAU is expected to be accretive to Earnings per Share (EPS) especially considering the upcoming Blue Ammonia project.

For further information, please visit our website www.essa.id or contact:

Shinta D. U. Siringoringo

Corporate Secretary

Phone: +62 21 2988 5600

Email: corpsec.sep@essa.id

Aditya

Media Relations Team

Phone: +62 812 9548 6465

Email: investor.relations@essa.id

Attachments

Disclaimer

PT Surya Esa Perkasa Tbk published this content on 07 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2023 04:52:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about PT SURYA ESA PERKASA TBK
03/06Pt Surya Esa Perkasa Tbk : ESSA Completes Additional 10% Acquisition of Ammonia Business
PU
02/20PT Surya Esa Perkasa Tbk Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, ..
CI
02/08PT Surya Esa Perkasa Tbk announced that it expects to receive IDR 1.599 billion in fund..
CI
01/03Pt Surya Esa Perkasa Tbk : ESSA's Subsidiary PT Panca Amara Utama Received Green PROPER
PU
01/02PT Surya Esa Perkasa Tbk agreed to acquire an additional unknown stake in PT Panca Amar..
CI
2022Indonesia's GoTo shares drop 7% after some shareholders forgo secondary offering
RE
2022Pt Surya Esa Perkasa Tbk : ESSA's Earnings Soar in 9M22
PU
2022Pt Surya Esa Perkasa Tbk : ESSA Announces its First Ever Dividend
PU
2022PT Surya Esa Perkasa Tbk Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 3..
CI
2022Pt Surya Esa Perkasa Tbk : ESSA continues its contribution to the Future Clean Energy (1)
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PT SURYA ESA PERKASA TBK
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 503 M - -
Net income 2023 82,1 M - -
Net Debt 2023 88,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 6,29x
Yield 2023 4,77%
Capitalization 1 083 M 1 083 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,33x
EV / Sales 2024 2,01x
Nbr of Employees 366
Free-Float 38,4%
Chart PT SURYA ESA PERKASA TBK
Duration : Period :
PT Surya Esa Perkasa Tbk Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PT SURYA ESA PERKASA TBK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 0,06 $
Average target price 0,08 $
Spread / Average Target 20,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chander Vinod Laroya President Director & Chief Executive Officer
Prakash Bumb Chief Financial Officer & Director
Hamid Awaludin President Commissioner
Widi Nugroho Head-Information Technology
Mukesh Agrawal Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PT SURYA ESA PERKASA TBK5.46%1 160
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION2.28%459 248
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD-6.35%185 362
BP PLC16.93%119 387
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION15.38%82 869
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION14.70%59 481