    ESSA   ID1000122203

PT SURYA ESA PERKASA TBK

(ESSA)
End-of-day quote INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-07-25
1100.00 IDR   +13.99%
12:12aPT SURYA ESA PERKASA TBK : ESSA Reports Best Ever Performance
PU
06/07PT SURYA ESA PERKASA TBK : Press Release AGMS June 7, 2022
PU
05/30PT Surya Esa Perkasa Tbk Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
PT Surya Esa Perkasa Tbk : ESSA Reports Best Ever Performance

07/27/2022 | 12:12am EDT
Jakarta, July 27, 2022 - PT Surya Esa Perkasa Tbk ("ESSA"), a publicly listed company engaged in the Energy and Chemical sectors through its LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) refinery and Ammonia plant, today reported its highest ever Revenue of USD 351 million (up by 153% YoY) & EBITDA of USD 171 million (up by 183% YoY) for 1H22, backed by robust operations and favorable market conditions.

The global commodity markets saw a sharp rise in prices with expectations of global recovery taking hold, and prices remained elevated due to further supply constraints caused by the Russia-Ukraine crisis. Ammonia realized prices have soared by 145% YoY to US$ 908 per metric ton (MT) while LPG prices have risen 50% YoY to US$ 821/MT for 1H22.

Ammonia prices in the US & Europe started soaring with increased post-pandemic demand from Q4 2021. With further gas supply constraints in Europe, these prices have remained elevated with a knock-on effect on ammonia production cost. Ammonia prices in Asia have stabilized at a higher level of around US$1,000/MT in-line with global prices.

ESSA's President Director, Vinod Laroya, stated, "We are pleased to announce stellar earnings building on the consistent operational excellence supported by the higher Ammonia & LPG Prices. ESSA has utilized the higher cash generated to deleverage, leading to a stronger balance sheet with the Debt-to-Equity ratio at 1.1x.

Going forward, we remain optimistic about new growth opportunities in the gas-downstream industries. Blue Ammonia has emerged as an alternative to low-carbon fuel in line with the increasing concerns for global sustainability. Through the Blue Ammonia commitment, ESSA paves the way for Indonesia to be at the forefront of providing the fuel for future."

For further information, please contact:

Shinta Dumasari Utami Siringoringo

Sekretaris Perusahaan

Telepon: +62 21 2988 5600

Email : shinta.dumasari@essa.id

M. Aditya

Media Relations Team

Ponsel: +62 812-9548-6465

Email : investor.relations@essa.id

Disclaimer

PT Surya Esa Perkasa Tbk published this content on 27 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2022 04:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 704 M - -
Net income 2022 148 M - -
Net Debt 2022 253 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,61x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 150 M 1 150 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,99x
EV / Sales 2023 2,05x
Nbr of Employees 368
Free-Float 50,5%
Managers and Directors
Chander Vinod Laroya President Director & Chief Executive Officer
Isenta Hioe Finance Director
Prakash Bumb Chief Financial Officer
Hamid Awaludin President Commissioner
Widi Nugroho Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PT SURYA ESA PERKASA TBK107.55%1 011
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION47.05%379 104
CHEVRON CORPORATION22.87%291 736
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD2.21%192 652
BP PLC17.00%88 212
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-1.10%69 703