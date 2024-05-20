PT Surya Semesta Internusa Tbk ("SSIA")
Review First Quarter 2024
Surya Semesta Internusa in Summary
SSIA In Summary
Significant Events
SSIA's Sustainability
1Q24 Financial Highlights
- Consolidated Profit & Loss
- Consolidated Balance Sheet
Table of Contents
1Q24 & FY24 Outlook
of Business Segments
PROPERTY
- Development & management of industrial estates, real estate, buildings and commercial centers
CONSTRUCTION
- General contractor services for commercial buildings, mining and infrastructure
HOSPITALITY
- Development and management of hotels and resorts
SUBANG SMARTPOLITAN
Surya Semesta Internusa in Summary
Corporate Structure and Key Projects
PT Surya Semesta Internusa Tbk
Market cap: IDR 4.2tn / US$ 263mn
100%
100%
100%
PT Suryacipta
PT TCP
PT Sitiagung
Makmur
Swadaya
Internusa
(asset owner)
•
Suryacipta City
•
Glodok Plaza
• Umana Bali,
of Industry
(retail)
LXr Hotels &
(Industrial
•
SSI Tower
Resorts
Estate -
(formerly Graha
(formerly
1,400ha)
Surya
Jumana Bali)
•
Subang
Internusa -
Resort)
office) (1)
(owns the
Smartpolitan
•
Edenhaus
asset)
(2,717ha)
Simatupang
(residential)
Property
66.0%
100%
86.8%
100%
PT Nusa
Raya Cipta
PT Ungasan
Tbk
PT Suryalaya
PT Surya
Semesta
Market Cap:
Anindita
Internusa
Resort
IDR 827bn /
International
Hotels
(operator)
US$ 52mn
•
High rise
•
Umana Bali,
•
Gran Meliá
•
BATIQA Hotel
buildings
Karawang,
LXr Hotels &
Jakarta
•
Commercial
Cirebon,
Resorts
•
Meliá Bali
facilities
Jababeka,
(formerly
Hotel
•
Large scale
Palembang,
Jumana Bali)
manufacturing
Resort)
Pekanbaru,
facilities
(operator)
Lampung,
•
Infrastructure
Surabaya,
(bridges,
Jayapura
highways and
jetties)
•
Travelio
Construction
Hospitality
& Infrastructure
Listed entities on IDX
Subsidiary
Shareholding information & Market data as of 31 March 2024. USD:IDR exchange rate of 15,853 used.
Note: (1) Currently not in operations
building a better indonesia
SSIA Management - Strong Operating Record
Board of Commissioners
>45 Years
>25 Years
>50 Years
>35 Years
>35 Years
Experience
Experience
Experience
Experience
Experience
Hagianto Kumala
Cresento Hermawan
Steen Dahl Poulsen
F. Bedjo Wiantono
Irawan Chandra
President Commissioner
Vice President Commissioner
Commissioner
Commissioner
Independent Commissioner
Prior work experience within Astra Group
Board of Directors
>35 Years
>45 Years
>35 Years
>25 Years
>25 Years
Experience
Experience
Experience
Experience
Experience
Johannes Suriadjaja
Eddy P. Wikanta
The Jok Tung
Wilson Effendy
Sonny Satia Negara
President Director
Vice President Director
Director
Director
Director
building a better indonesia
Surya Semesta Internusa in Summary
Company Highlights
- Established and commenced operations in 1971, SSIA's primary businesses are in construction, property and hospitality sectors
- One of the Leading Listed Developers in Indonesia(1)
- Market Capitalization of IDR 4,165bn / US$ 263mn
- 1Q24 Total Equity of IDR 4,503bn / US$ 284mn
- FY23 EBITDA(3) of IDR 726bn / US$ 46mn
- 1Q24 EBITDA(3) of IDR 147bn / US$ 9mn
- Established presence in fourteen Indonesian cities
- Suryacipta City of Industry is the company's pioneer project with total location permit of 1,400 ha
- Subang Smartpolitan is the company's largest project with total location permit of 2,717 ha
Note:
- Market data as of 31 March 2024, based on USD:IDR of 15,853
- Recurring revenue comprises that of hotel, rental, parking and maintenance.
- EBITDA defined as net income, before interest expenses, tax expenses, depreciation and amortization expenses, includes JO income (loss)
Shareholding Structure
8.7%
8.4%
8.0%
5.0% 0.7%
69.2%
Core Businesses
Non-Recurring
Construction
Industrial Estate Land
Real Estate (Residential)
- High rise buildings
- Commercial and manufacturing facilities
- Infrastructure
- Suryacipta City of Industry
- Subang Smartpolitan
- Construction toll road
PT Arman Investments Utama
Intrepid Investments Limited
PT Persada Capital Investama
Reksa Dana Syariah HPAM Ekuitas Syariah Berkah
SSIA BOD
Others
Shareholding as of 31 March 2024
Total Outstanding Shares : 4,602 million
Treasury Stock : 102,9 million shares
Recurring(2)
Hotel
Rental, Parking & Maintenance
- Resorts and Villas
- Business Hotels
- 5-starHotels
building a better indonesia
PT Surya Semesta Internusa Tbk
- Operating track record in property sector can be traced back to over 50 years in early 1970s
- Significant growth since IPO
- Raised over IDR 545 billion equity(1)
- Raised over IDR 1,600 billion in debt
- Market cap increased from IDR0.6tn (IPO) to current IDR4.2tn(2)
2006
1996
Development of
1991
Developed a
the ultra-high-end
Banyan Tree
1976
5-star Gran
Resort in
Meliã Hotel and
Developed 1,400
Ungasan, Bali
Graha Surya
Glodok Plaza
hectare industrial
Internusa Office
estate
inauguration,
Building
development in
Indonesia's first
Karawang, West
modern shopping
Java
center in
Chinatown, Jakarta
2010
Launched opening Banyan Tree Ungasan Resort, Bali
2017
2014
2012
•
Acquired location
Divestmet
permit of 2,000 ha
Cikopo Palimanan
•
Issued IDR
in Subang, West
Toll road at 3X BV
700 billion bond
Java
•
Distribute first
•
Launched first
dividend since IPO
BATIQA hotel in
in 1997
Karawang
- Invested in - Cikopo-Palimanan
Toll Road
Joint venture with Mitsui & Co and TICON in warehousing/ factory business
2022
Divestment of SLP & SIT (3) worth total of Rp562.2bn
Entered into a property development company to develop Golden Triangle area
in Kuningan
1971
Developed Meliã Bali Hotel,
-
494-room,
5-star hotel in Nusa Dua, Bali
1983
Openning of Cikopo
Grounbreaking
- Palimanan toll
Subang Smarpolitan
road
2020
Consolidated its
Conducted
IPO of
2015
Nusa Raya Cipta
stock split
hospitality
@ IDR 850 per share
on a ratio of
business, PT
Acquired
1 : 4
Listed on the
Suryalaya Anindita
2013
construction
business,
Indonesia Stock
International
2011
Exchange
PT Nusa
2008
Raya Cipta
1997
1994
Note: Timeline not to scale. (1) Including IDR 132bn raised in IPO. (2) Market data as of 31 March 2024. (3) SLP : PT SLP SURYA TICON INTERNUSA, SIT : PT Surya Internusa Timur.
6
Geographical Presence Across Indonesia
Presence in Fourteen Indonesian Cities
Medan
- Regional office for Nusa Raya Cipta ("NRCA")
Jababeka
- BATIQA Hotel (Business Hotel, 3-star, 127 rooms) - Grand opening on 11 Nov 2015
Palembang
- BATIQA Hotel (Business Hotel, 3-star, 160 rooms) - Grand opening on 18 Feb 2016
Pekanbaru
- BATIQA Hotel (Business Hotel, 3-star, 133 rooms) - Grand opening on 26 Aug 2016
Lampung
- BATIQA Hotel (Business Hotel, 3-star, 109 rooms) - Grand opening on 16 Sep 2016
Medan
Pekanbaru
Palembang
Lampung
Jakarta
Subang
Karawang
• Acquired location permit of
• Suryacipta City of Industry (1,400ha)
2,717ha
•
BATIQA Hotel & Apartments Karawang (Business Hotel,
•
Phase 1 Development (400Ha)
3-star, 137 rooms) - Grand opening on 18 Sept 2014
Cirebon
•
BATIQA Hotel (Business Hotel,
Karawang
3-star, 108 rooms) - Grand
Jayapura
opening on 9 Sep 2015
Jababeka
•
BATIQA Hotel (Business
Subang
Hotel, 3-star, 72 rooms) -
Cirebon
Grand opening on 10
April 2021
Semarang
Surabaya
Bali
Jakarta
- Gran Melia Jakarta (5-stars, 334 rooms)
- Glodok Plaza (35,808 sqm)
- Edenhaus Simatupang residence (41 boutique houses, 21,000 sqm)
- SSI Tower Prime Grade A development (formerly Graha Surya Internusa; 8,525 sqm landbank)
Semarang
- Branch office for NRCA
Surabaya
- Branch office for NRCA
- BATIQA Hotel (Business Hotel, 3-star, 87 rooms) - Grand opening i 8 Aug 2018
Bali
- Melia Bali Hotel (5-stars, 494 rooms)
- Umana Bali, LXR Hotels & Resorts, (Boutique Resort, 72 villas)
- Branch office for NRCA
Labuan Bajo
- Branch office for NRCA
building a better indonesia
Note : data as of 31 March 2024
Strategic Roadmap
Vision: To be the most a reliable, trusted and respected Indonesia property, construction and hospitality group of
companies
- Continued focus on the construction and development of Indonesian properties
- Prudent land banking strategy to deliver sustainable and superior profit margins
- Continued product, segment, geographical diversification
- Increased recurring income through hospitality, warehousing and commercial property business segments
building a better indonesia
Significant Events FY2023 - YTD 2024
