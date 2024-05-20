PT Surya Semesta Internusa Tbk ("SSIA")

Review First Quarter 2024

Surya Semesta Internusa in Summary

SSIA In Summary

Significant Events

SSIA's Sustainability

1Q24 Financial Highlights

  • Consolidated Profit & Loss
  • Consolidated Balance Sheet

Table of Contents

1Q24 & FY24 Outlook

of Business Segments

PROPERTY

  • Development & management of industrial estates, real estate, buildings and commercial centers

CONSTRUCTION

  • General contractor services for commercial buildings, mining and infrastructure

HOSPITALITY

  • Development and management of hotels and resorts

SUBANG SMARTPOLITAN

1

Surya Semesta Internusa in Summary

Corporate Structure and Key Projects

PT Surya Semesta Internusa Tbk

Market cap: IDR 4.2tn / US$ 263mn

100%

100%

100%

PT Suryacipta

PT TCP

PT Sitiagung

Makmur

Swadaya

Internusa

(asset owner)

Suryacipta City

Glodok Plaza

Umana Bali,

of Industry

(retail)

LXr Hotels &

(Industrial

SSI Tower

Resorts

Estate -

(formerly Graha

(formerly

1,400ha)

Surya

Jumana Bali)

Subang

Internusa -

Resort)

office) (1)

(owns the

Smartpolitan

Edenhaus

asset)

(2,717ha)

Simatupang

(residential)

Property

66.0%

100%

86.8%

100%

PT Nusa

Raya Cipta

PT Ungasan

Tbk

PT Suryalaya

PT Surya

Semesta

Market Cap:

Anindita

Internusa

Resort

IDR 827bn /

International

Hotels

(operator)

US$ 52mn

High rise

Umana Bali,

Gran Meliá

BATIQA Hotel

buildings

Karawang,

LXr Hotels &

Jakarta

Commercial

Cirebon,

Resorts

Meliá Bali

facilities

Jababeka,

(formerly

Hotel

Large scale

Palembang,

Jumana Bali)

manufacturing

Resort)

Pekanbaru,

facilities

(operator)

Lampung,

Infrastructure

Surabaya,

(bridges,

Jayapura

highways and

jetties)

Travelio

Construction

Hospitality

& Infrastructure

Listed entities on IDX

Subsidiary

Shareholding information & Market data as of 31 March 2024. USD:IDR exchange rate of 15,853 used.

Note: (1) Currently not in operations

building a better indonesia

3

SSIA Management - Strong Operating Record

Board of Commissioners

>45 Years

>25 Years

>50 Years

>35 Years

>35 Years

Experience

Experience

Experience

Experience

Experience

Hagianto Kumala

Cresento Hermawan

Steen Dahl Poulsen

F. Bedjo Wiantono

Irawan Chandra

President Commissioner

Vice President Commissioner

Commissioner

Commissioner

Independent Commissioner

Prior work experience within Astra Group

Board of Directors

>35 Years

>45 Years

>35 Years

>25 Years

>25 Years

Experience

Experience

Experience

Experience

Experience

Johannes Suriadjaja

Eddy P. Wikanta

The Jok Tung

Wilson Effendy

Sonny Satia Negara

President Director

Vice President Director

Director

Director

Director

building a better indonesia

4

Surya Semesta Internusa in Summary

Company Highlights

  • Established and commenced operations in 1971, SSIA's primary businesses are in construction, property and hospitality sectors
  • One of the Leading Listed Developers in Indonesia(1)
    • Market Capitalization of IDR 4,165bn / US$ 263mn
    • 1Q24 Total Equity of IDR 4,503bn / US$ 284mn
    • FY23 EBITDA(3) of IDR 726bn / US$ 46mn
    • 1Q24 EBITDA(3) of IDR 147bn / US$ 9mn
    • Established presence in fourteen Indonesian cities
  • Suryacipta City of Industry is the company's pioneer project with total location permit of 1,400 ha
  • Subang Smartpolitan is the company's largest project with total location permit of 2,717 ha

Note:

  1. Market data as of 31 March 2024, based on USD:IDR of 15,853
  2. Recurring revenue comprises that of hotel, rental, parking and maintenance.
  3. EBITDA defined as net income, before interest expenses, tax expenses, depreciation and amortization expenses, includes JO income (loss)

Shareholding Structure

8.7%

8.4%

8.0%

5.0% 0.7%

69.2%

Core Businesses

Non-Recurring

Construction

Industrial Estate Land

Real Estate (Residential)

  • High rise buildings
  • Commercial and manufacturing facilities
  • Infrastructure
  • Suryacipta City of Industry
  • Subang Smartpolitan
  • Construction toll road

PT Arman Investments Utama

Intrepid Investments Limited

PT Persada Capital Investama

Reksa Dana Syariah HPAM Ekuitas Syariah Berkah

SSIA BOD

Others

Shareholding as of 31 March 2024

Total Outstanding Shares : 4,602 million

Treasury Stock : 102,9 million shares

Recurring(2)

Hotel

Rental, Parking & Maintenance

  • Resorts and Villas
  • Business Hotels
  • 5-starHotels

building a better indonesia

5

PT Surya Semesta Internusa Tbk

  • Operating track record in property sector can be traced back to over 50 years in early 1970s
  • Significant growth since IPO
    • Raised over IDR 545 billion equity(1)
    • Raised over IDR 1,600 billion in debt
    • Market cap increased from IDR0.6tn (IPO) to current IDR4.2tn(2)

2006

1996

Development of

1991

Developed a

the ultra-high-end

Banyan Tree

1976

5-star Gran

Resort in

Meliã Hotel and

Developed 1,400

Ungasan, Bali

Graha Surya

Glodok Plaza

hectare industrial

Internusa Office

estate

inauguration,

Building

development in

Indonesia's first

Karawang, West

modern shopping

Java

center in

Chinatown, Jakarta

2010

Launched opening Banyan Tree Ungasan Resort, Bali

2017

2014

2012

Acquired location

Divestmet

permit of 2,000 ha

Cikopo Palimanan

Issued IDR

in Subang, West

Toll road at 3X BV

700 billion bond

Java

Distribute first

Launched first

dividend since IPO

BATIQA hotel in

in 1997

Karawang

  • Invested in - Cikopo-Palimanan

Toll Road

Joint venture with Mitsui & Co and TICON in warehousing/ factory business

2022

Divestment of SLP & SIT (3) worth total of Rp562.2bn

Entered into a property development company to develop Golden Triangle area

in Kuningan

1971

Developed Meliã Bali Hotel,

  1. 494-room,
    5-star hotel in Nusa Dua, Bali

1983

Openning of Cikopo

Grounbreaking

- Palimanan toll

Subang Smarpolitan

road

2020

Consolidated its

Conducted

IPO of

2015

Nusa Raya Cipta

stock split

hospitality

@ IDR 850 per share

on a ratio of

business, PT

Acquired

1 : 4

Listed on the

Suryalaya Anindita

2013

construction

business,

Indonesia Stock

International

2011

Exchange

PT Nusa

2008

Raya Cipta

1997

1994

Note: Timeline not to scale. (1) Including IDR 132bn raised in IPO. (2) Market data as of 31 March 2024. (3) SLP : PT SLP SURYA TICON INTERNUSA, SIT : PT Surya Internusa Timur.

building a better indonesia

6

Geographical Presence Across Indonesia

Presence in Fourteen Indonesian Cities

Medan

  • Regional office for Nusa Raya Cipta ("NRCA")

Jababeka

  • BATIQA Hotel (Business Hotel, 3-star, 127 rooms) - Grand opening on 11 Nov 2015

Palembang

  • BATIQA Hotel (Business Hotel, 3-star, 160 rooms) - Grand opening on 18 Feb 2016

Pekanbaru

  • BATIQA Hotel (Business Hotel, 3-star, 133 rooms) - Grand opening on 26 Aug 2016

Lampung

  • BATIQA Hotel (Business Hotel, 3-star, 109 rooms) - Grand opening on 16 Sep 2016

Medan

Pekanbaru

Palembang

Lampung

Jakarta

Subang

Karawang

Acquired location permit of

Suryacipta City of Industry (1,400ha)

2,717ha

BATIQA Hotel & Apartments Karawang (Business Hotel,

Phase 1 Development (400Ha)

3-star, 137 rooms) - Grand opening on 18 Sept 2014

Cirebon

BATIQA Hotel (Business Hotel,

Karawang

3-star, 108 rooms) - Grand

Jayapura

opening on 9 Sep 2015

Jababeka

BATIQA Hotel (Business

Subang

Hotel, 3-star, 72 rooms) -

Cirebon

Grand opening on 10

April 2021

Semarang

Surabaya

Bali

Jakarta

  • Gran Melia Jakarta (5-stars, 334 rooms)
  • Glodok Plaza (35,808 sqm)
  • Edenhaus Simatupang residence (41 boutique houses, 21,000 sqm)
  • SSI Tower Prime Grade A development (formerly Graha Surya Internusa; 8,525 sqm landbank)

Semarang

  • Branch office for NRCA

Surabaya

  • Branch office for NRCA
  • BATIQA Hotel (Business Hotel, 3-star, 87 rooms) - Grand opening i 8 Aug 2018

Bali

  • Melia Bali Hotel (5-stars, 494 rooms)
  • Umana Bali, LXR Hotels & Resorts, (Boutique Resort, 72 villas)
  • Branch office for NRCA

Labuan Bajo

  • Branch office for NRCA

building a better indonesia

Note : data as of 31 March 2024

7

Strategic Roadmap

Vision: To be the most a reliable, trusted and respected Indonesia property, construction and hospitality group of

companies

  1. Continued focus on the construction and development of Indonesian properties
  2. Prudent land banking strategy to deliver sustainable and superior profit margins
  3. Continued product, segment, geographical diversification
  4. Increased recurring income through hospitality, warehousing and commercial property business segments

building a better indonesia

8

Significant Events FY2023 - YTD 2024

