PT Surya Semesta Internusa Tbk is an Indonesia-based company primarily engaged in provisioning construction services. Through its subsidiaries, it runs three business units: property development and management, construction and hospitality. The Company operates its property business through PT Suryacipta Swadaya (SCS), PT TCP Internusa (TCP) and PT Sitiagung Makmur (SAM); SCS develops and manages Kota Industri Suryacipta, an industrial estate in Karawang, Indonesia; TCP develops Tanjung Mas Raya, a residential complex in Jakarta, Indonesia and manages Graha Surya Internusa, a commercial building in Kuningan, Indonesia; SAM develops Banyan Tree Ungasan Resort in Bali, Indonesia. Its construction business is operated by PT Nusa Raya Cipta Tbk. PT Suryalaya Anindita International, PT Ungasan Semesta Resort and PT Surya Internusa Hotels operate its hospitality business. The Company also invests in other companies through PT Enercon Paradhya International.

