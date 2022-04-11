SURA SEME : SSIA Corporate Presentation – FY21

www.suryainternusa.com

Surya Semesta Internusa in Summary

• Milestone

• Major Subsidiaries, Shareholders & Management

• Investment Portfolio

• Strategic Roadmap

• Indonesia Economic Indicator

FY21 Financial Highlights

• Consolidated Operating Results

• Consolidated Revenue

• Consolidated EBITDA

• Consolidated Net Profit

• Consolidated Balance Sheet

Review of Business Segments

PROPERTY

Table of Contents

• PT Suryacipta Swadaya ("SCS")

• PT SLP SURYA TICON INTERNUSA ("SLP")

• PT TCP Internusa ("TCP")

• PT Sitiagung Makmur ("SAM")

CONSTRUCTION

• PT Nusa Raya Cipta ("NRCA")

HOSPITALITY

• PT Suryalaya Anindita International ("SAI")

• PT Ungasan Semesta Resort ("USR")

• PT Surya Internusa Hotels ("SIH")

Surya Semesta Internusa in Summary

PT Surya Semesta Internusa Tbk

• Operating track record in property sector can be traced back to 50 years in early 1970s

• Significant growth since IPO - Raised over IDR 545 billion equity(1) - Raised over IDR 1,600 billion in debt - Market cap increased from IDR0.6tn (IPO) to current IDR2.3tn(2)



1976

Glodok Plaza inauguration,

Indonesia's first modern shopping center in Chinatown, Jakarta

Entered into a property development company to develop Golden Triangle area in Kuningan

1991

Developed 1,400 hectare industrial estate development in Karawang, West Java

Developed Meliã Bali Hotel, a 494-room, 5-star hotel in Nusa Dua, Bali

1971

1996

Developed a 5-star Gran Meliã Hotel and Graha Surya Internusa Office Building

2006

Development of the ultra-high-end Banyan Tree Resort in Ungasan, BaliAcquired construction business, PT Nusa Raya Cipta

1994

Listed on the Indonesia Stock Exchange

1997

Consolidated its hospitality business, PT Suryalaya Anindita International

2008

1983

Note: Timeline not to scale. (1) Including IDR 132bn raised in IPO. (2) Market data as of 31 Dec 2021.

2010

Launched opening Banyan Tree Ungasan Resort, Bali

2012

• Issued IDR 700 billion bond

• Distribute first dividend since IPO in 1997

• Invested in - Cikopo-Palimanan Toll RoadConducted stock split on a ratio of 1: 4

2011

2014

• Acquired location permit of 2,000 ha in Subang, West Java

• Launched first BATIQA hotel in Karawang

IPO of

Nusa Raya Cipta @ IDR 850 per share

2013

2017

Divestmet

Cikopo Palimanan Toll road at 3X BVJoint venture with Mitsui & Co and TICON in warehousing/ factory business

Openning of Cikopo - Palimanan toll road

2015

Grounbreaking Subang Smarpolitan

2020

• Established and commenced operations in 1971, SSIA's primary businesses are in construction, property and hospitality sectors

• One of the Leading Listed Developers in Indonesia(1) - Market Capitalization of IDR 2.3tn / US$ 160mn - FY21 Total Equity of IDR 4,050bn / US$ 284mn - FY20 EBITDA(3) of IDR 256bn / US$ 18mn - FY21 EBITDA(3) of IDR 182bn / US$ 13mn - Established presence in fifteen Indonesian cities

• Suryacipta City of Industry is the company's pioneer project with total location permit of 1,400 ha

• Subang Smartpolitan is the company's largest project with total location permit of 2,717 ha

Note:

(1) Market data as of 31 Dec 2021, based on USDIDR of 14,269

(2) Recurring revenue comprises that of hotel, rental, parking and maintenance.

(3) EBITDA defined as net income, before interest expenses, tax expenses, depreciation and amortization expenses, includes JO income (loss)

Shareholding Structure 8.9% 7.9%

PT Arman Investments Utama

PT Persada Capital Investama

Intrepid Investments Limited

PT Surya Semesta Internusa Tbk

Others

Note: Shareholding as of 31 Dec 2021