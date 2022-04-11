SURA SEME : SSIA Corporate Presentation – FY21

www.suryainternusa.com
Surya Semesta Internusa in Summary
FY21 Financial Highlights
• Consolidated Operating Results
• Consolidated Revenue
• Consolidated EBITDA
• Consolidated Net Profit
• Consolidated Balance Sheet
Review of Business Segments
PROPERTY
Table of Contents
• PT Suryacipta Swadaya ("SCS")
• PT SLP SURYA TICON INTERNUSA ("SLP")
• PT TCP Internusa ("TCP")
• PT Sitiagung Makmur ("SAM")
CONSTRUCTION
HOSPITALITY
• PT Suryalaya Anindita International ("SAI")
• PT Ungasan Semesta Resort ("USR")
• PT Surya Internusa Hotels ("SIH")
Surya Semesta Internusa in Summary
PT Surya Semesta Internusa Tbk
1976
Glodok Plaza inauguration,
Indonesia's first modern shopping center in Chinatown, Jakarta
Entered into a property development company to develop Golden Triangle area in Kuningan
1991
Developed 1,400 hectare industrial estate development in Karawang, West Java
Developed Meliã Bali Hotel, a 494-room, 5-star hotel in Nusa Dua, Bali
1971
1996
Developed a 5-star Gran Meliã Hotel and Graha Surya Internusa Office Building
2006
Development of the ultra-high-end Banyan Tree Resort in Ungasan, BaliAcquired construction business, PT Nusa Raya Cipta
1994
Listed on the Indonesia Stock Exchange
1997
Consolidated its hospitality business, PT Suryalaya Anindita International
2008
1983
Note: Timeline not to scale. (1) Including IDR 132bn raised in IPO. (2) Market data as of 31 Dec 2021.
2010
Launched opening Banyan Tree Ungasan Resort, Bali
2012
• Issued IDR 700 billion bond
• Distribute first dividend since IPO in 1997
• Invested in - Cikopo-Palimanan Toll RoadConducted stock split on a ratio of 1: 4
2011
2014
• Acquired location permit of 2,000 ha in Subang, West Java
• Launched first BATIQA hotel in Karawang
IPO of
Nusa Raya Cipta @ IDR 850 per share
2013
2017
Divestmet
Cikopo Palimanan Toll road at 3X BVJoint venture with Mitsui & Co and TICON in warehousing/ factory business
Openning of Cikopo - Palimanan toll road
2015
Grounbreaking Subang Smarpolitan
2020
• One of the Leading Listed Developers in Indonesia(1)
- Market Capitalization of IDR 2.3tn / US$ 160mn
- FY21 Total Equity of IDR 4,050bn / US$ 284mn
- FY20 EBITDA(3) of IDR 256bn / US$ 18mn
- FY21 EBITDA(3) of IDR 182bn / US$ 13mn
- Established presence in fifteen Indonesian cities
• Suryacipta City of Industry is the company's pioneer project with total location permit of 1,400 ha
• Subang Smartpolitan is the company's largest project with total location permit of 2,717 ha
Note:
(1) Market data as of 31 Dec 2021, based on USDIDR of 14,269
(2) Recurring revenue comprises that of hotel, rental, parking and maintenance.
(3) EBITDA defined as net income, before interest expenses, tax expenses, depreciation and amortization expenses, includes JO income (loss)
Shareholding Structure 8.9% 7.9%
PT Arman Investments Utama
PT Persada Capital Investama
Intrepid Investments Limited
PT Surya Semesta Internusa Tbk
Others
Note: Shareholding as of 31 Dec 2021
Non-Recurring
Construction
Industrial Estate Land
Real Estate (Residential)
Recurring(2)
Hotel
Rental, Parking & Maintenance
Warehouse & Factory
• Resorts and Villas
• Business Hotels
• 5-star Hotels
