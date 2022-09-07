SURA SEME : SSIA Membukukan Pendapatan Sebesar Rp 1,549 Milliar di 1H22 dan Laba Bersih Meningkat 142%

compared to the same period in 1H21 increased by 76.3% from Rp656.7 billion. It also booked Rp43.9 billion of net profit from January - June 2022, increased by 419.7% from 1H21 net profit of Rp8.4 billion.

NRCA, for the first half of 2022 period booked new contracts of Rp1,620.8 billion, increased by 51.5% than new contracts achieved in 1H21 of Rp1,069.9 billion. Main projects obtained in 1H22 were Pakuwon Bekasi Mixed Use Bekasi, Fair Field By Marriot Hotel Jakarta, RS Jantung Heartology Jakarta, Matera Club House Gading Serpong, Tjiwi Kimia Surabaya, Luxury Hotel Labuhan Bajo, PT Smelter Gresik, Hotel Aston Serang, and Gedung 2 RS Orthopedi & Traumatologi Surabaya.

Hospitality

SSIA hospitality business unit booked a revenue of Rp178.7 billion in 1H22, a 146.0% increase compared to Rp72.6 billion in 1H21.

In line with the removal of quarantine policies for overseas travelers, hotels in Jakarta have signaled a positive outlook, albeit moderately. The AOR (average occupancy rate) and ADR (average daily rate), have reached a level above the pandemic period. Going forward, the positive momentum could continue, in line with expectations that the economy and hotel pipeline will grow moderately. (Colliers 1H22)

The Gran Melia Jakarta (GMJ) occupancy rate for 1H22 was at 41.8% from 15.7% in 1H21. While the average room rate (ARR) for the first half of 2022 was around Rp948K from Rp857K in 1H21.

The opening of international gates has positively impacted Bali tourism. Although the increase in the number of flights have not been significant, it has allowed the tourism industry to start escalating. Backed up with several international and national events, the tourism industry will likely gain traction going forward. We expect to see a gradual improvement in hotel performance in the second half of this year. (Colliers 1H22)

Melia Bali Hotel (MBH) occupancy rate in 1H22 at 35.7% increased from 7.2% in 1H21. The MBH ARR was at Rp1,116K in 1H22 from Rp709K in 1H21.

In February 2022, SSIA signed an agreement with a leading global hospitality company, Hilton (LXR Hotels & Resorts). SSIA sets to open the first LXR- branded resort in South East Asia in late 2022, Jumana Bali will join a collection of unique, independent luxury properties around the world, which includes the recently opened ROKU KYOTO, LXR Hotels & Resorts in Japan. The ability to retain the resort's unique identity while benefitting from Hilton's rich experience in delivering exceptional hospitality and strong brand values will allow SSIA to redefine the luxury travel experience in one of Bali's most sought-after destinations.

The Jumana Bali (JBUR) occupancy rate in 1H22 was at 11.1% from 1H21 occupancy rate of 6.4%. The 1H22 ARR was at Rp5,517K, from Rp4,549K in 1H21.