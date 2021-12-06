SURA SEME : SSIA Presentasi Korporasi – 9M21
Surya Semesta Internusa in Summary
Milestone
Major Subsidiaries, Shareholders & Management
Investment Portfolio
Strategic Roadmap
Indonesia Economic Indicator
9M21 Financial Highlights
Consolidated Operating Results
Consolidated Revenue
Consolidated EBITDA
Consolidated Net Profit
Consolidated Balance Sheet
Table of Contents
Review of Business Segments
PROPERTY
PT Suryacipta Swadaya ("SCS")
PT SLP SURYA TICON INTERNUSA ("SLP")
PT TCP Internusa ("TCP")
PT Sitiagung Makmur ("SAM")
CONSTRUCTION
PT Nusa Raya Cipta ("NRCA")
HOSPITALITY
PT Suryalaya Anindita International ("SAI")
PT Ungasan Semesta Resort ("USR")
PT Surya Internusa Hotels ("SIH")
Surya Semesta Internusa in Summary
PT Surya Semesta Internusa Tbk
Operating track record in property sector can be traced back to 50 years in early 1970s
Significant growth since IPO
Raised over IDR 545 billion equity (1)
Raised over IDR 1,600 billion in debt
Market cap increased from IDR0.6tn (IPO) to current IDR2.3tn (2)
2010
Launched
2006
opening
1996
Development of
Banyan Tree
the ultra-high-end
Ungasan
1991
Developed a
Banyan Tree
Resort, Bali
5-star Gran
Resort in
Developed
Meliã Hotel and
Ungasan, Bali
1976
Graha Surya
1,400 hectare
Internusa Office
industrial estate
Glodok Plaza
Building
development in
inauguration,
Karawang,
Indonesia's first
West Java
modern shopping
center in
Chinatown, Jakarta
Consolidated its
hospitality
business, PT
Entered into a
Suryalaya Anindita
Acquired
Listed on the
International
property
Developed
construction
Indonesia Stock
development
business,
Exchange
2008
company to develop
Meliã Bali Hotel,
PT Nusa
Golden Triangle
a 494-room,
Raya Cipta
1997
area
5-star hotel in
in Kuningan
Nusa Dua, Bali
1994
1971
1983
2017
Divestmet
2014
Cikopo Palimanan
2012
•
Acquired location
Toll road at 3X BV
permit of 2,000 ha
•
Issued IDR
in Subang, West
•
700 billion bond
Java
Distribute first
•
Launched first
dividend since IPO
BATIQA hotel in
in 1997
Karawang
Invested in - Cikopo-Palimanan Toll Road
Joint venture with
Mitsui & Co and
Grounbreaking
TICON in
Subang Smarpolitan
warehousing/
factory business
2020
Openning of Cikopo
- Palimanan toll
road
Conducted
IPO of
2015
stock split
Nusa Raya Cipta
on a ratio of
@ IDR 850 per share
1 : 4
2011
2013
Note: Timeline not to scale.
(1) Including IDR 132bn raised in IPO. (2) Market data as of 30 Sep 2021.
Established and commenced operations in 1971, SSIA's primary businesses are in construction, property and hospitality sectors
One of the Leading Listed Developers in Indonesia (1)
Market Capitalization of IDR 2.3tn / US$ 164mn
9M21 Total Equity of IDR 3,966bn / US$ 277mn
FY20 EBITDA (3) of IDR 256bn / US$ 18mn
9M21 EBITDA (3) of -IDR 7bn / -US$ 0.503mn
Established presence in fifteen Indonesian cities
Suryacipta City of Industry is the company's pioneer project with total location permit of 1,400 ha
Subang Smartpolitan is the company's largest project with total location permit of 2,717 ha
Note:
Market data as of 30 Sep 2021, based on USDIDR of 14,307
Recurring revenue comprises that of hotel, rental, parking and maintenance.
EBITDA defined as net income, before interest expenses, tax expenses, depreciation and amortization expenses, includes JO income (loss)
Shareholding Structure
8.9%
7.9%
7.7%
5.7%
66.5%
3.3%
Core Businesses
Non-Recurring
Construction
Industrial Estate Land
Real Estate (Residential)
High rise buildings
Commercial and manufacturing facilities
Infrastructure
Suryacipta City of Industry
Construction toll road
PT Arman Investments Utama
PT Persada Capital Investama
Intrepid Investments Limited
Reksa Dana HPAM Smart Beta Ekuitas
PT Surya Semesta Internusa Tbk
Others
Note: Shareholding as of 30 Sep 2021
Recurring
(2)
Hotel
Rental, Parking & Maintenance
Warehouse & Factory
Resorts and Villas
Business Hotels
5-starHotels
Disclaimer
PT Surya Semesta Internusa Tbk published this content on 04 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2021 08:31:06 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about PT SURYA SEMESTA INTERNUSA TBK
Chart PT SURYA SEMESTA INTERNUSA TBK
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week