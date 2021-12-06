Log in
SURA SEME : SSIA Presentasi Korporasi – 9M21

12/06/2021
www.suryainternusa.com

Surya Semesta Internusa in Summary

  • Milestone
  • Major Subsidiaries, Shareholders & Management
  • Investment Portfolio
  • Strategic Roadmap
  • Indonesia Economic Indicator

9M21 Financial Highlights

  • Consolidated Operating Results
  • Consolidated Revenue
  • Consolidated EBITDA
  • Consolidated Net Profit
  • Consolidated Balance Sheet

Table of Contents

Review of Business Segments

PROPERTY

  • PT Suryacipta Swadaya ("SCS")
  • PT SLP SURYA TICON INTERNUSA ("SLP")
  • PT TCP Internusa ("TCP")
  • PT Sitiagung Makmur ("SAM")

CONSTRUCTION

  • PT Nusa Raya Cipta ("NRCA")

HOSPITALITY

  • PT Suryalaya Anindita International ("SAI")
  • PT Ungasan Semesta Resort ("USR")
  • PT Surya Internusa Hotels ("SIH")

Surya Semesta Internusa in Summary

PT Surya Semesta Internusa Tbk

  • Operating track record in property sector can be traced back to 50 years in early 1970s
  • Significant growth since IPO
    • Raised over IDR 545 billion equity(1)
    • Raised over IDR 1,600 billion in debt
    • Market cap increased from IDR0.6tn (IPO) to current IDR2.3tn(2)

2010

Launched

2006

opening

1996

Development of

Banyan Tree

the ultra-high-end

Ungasan

1991

Developed a

Banyan Tree

Resort, Bali

5-star Gran

Resort in

Developed

Meliã Hotel and

Ungasan, Bali

1976

Graha Surya

1,400 hectare

Internusa Office

industrial estate

Glodok Plaza

Building

development in

inauguration,

Karawang,

Indonesia's first

West Java

modern shopping

center in

Chinatown, Jakarta

Consolidated its

hospitality

business, PT

Entered into a

Suryalaya Anindita

Acquired

Listed on the

International

property

Developed

construction

Indonesia Stock

development

business,

Exchange

2008

company to develop

Meliã Bali Hotel,

PT Nusa

Golden Triangle

a 494-room,

Raya Cipta

1997

area

5-star hotel in

in Kuningan

Nusa Dua, Bali

1994

1971

1983

2017

Divestmet

2014

Cikopo Palimanan

2012

Acquired location

Toll road at 3X BV

permit of 2,000 ha

Issued IDR

in Subang, West

700 billion bond

Java

Distribute first

Launched first

dividend since IPO

BATIQA hotel in

in 1997

Karawang

  • Invested in - Cikopo-Palimanan Toll Road

Joint venture with

Mitsui & Co and

Grounbreaking

TICON in

Subang Smarpolitan

warehousing/

factory business

2020

Openning of Cikopo

- Palimanan toll

road

Conducted

IPO of

2015

stock split

Nusa Raya Cipta

on a ratio of

@ IDR 850 per share

1 : 4

2011

2013

Note: Timeline not to scale. (1) Including IDR 132bn raised in IPO. (2) Market data as of 30 Sep 2021.

  • Established and commenced operations in 1971, SSIA's primary businesses are in construction, property and hospitality sectors
  • One of the Leading Listed Developers in Indonesia(1)
    • Market Capitalization of IDR 2.3tn / US$ 164mn
    • 9M21 Total Equity of IDR 3,966bn / US$ 277mn
    • FY20 EBITDA(3) of IDR 256bn / US$ 18mn
    • 9M21 EBITDA(3) of -IDR 7bn / -US$ 0.503mn
    • Established presence in fifteen Indonesian cities
  • Suryacipta City of Industry is the company's pioneer project with total location permit of 1,400 ha
  • Subang Smartpolitan is the company's largest project with total location permit of 2,717 ha

Note:

  1. Market data as of 30 Sep 2021, based on USDIDR of 14,307
  2. Recurring revenue comprises that of hotel, rental, parking and maintenance.
  3. EBITDA defined as net income, before interest expenses, tax expenses, depreciation and amortization expenses, includes JO income (loss)

Shareholding Structure

8.9%

7.9%

7.7%

5.7%

66.5%3.3%

Core Businesses

Non-Recurring

Construction

Industrial Estate Land

Real Estate (Residential)

  • High rise buildings
  • Commercial and manufacturing facilities
  • Infrastructure
  • Suryacipta City of Industry
  • Construction toll road

PT Arman Investments Utama

PT Persada Capital Investama

Intrepid Investments Limited

Reksa Dana HPAM Smart Beta Ekuitas

PT Surya Semesta Internusa Tbk

Others

Note: Shareholding as of 30 Sep 2021

Recurring(2)

Hotel

Rental, Parking & Maintenance

Warehouse & Factory

  • Resorts and Villas
  • Business Hotels
  • 5-starHotels

Disclaimer

PT Surya Semesta Internusa Tbk published this content on 04 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
