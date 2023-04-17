Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Indonesia
  4. INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. PT Surya Semesta Internusa Tbk
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SSIA   ID1000119902

PT SURYA SEMESTA INTERNUSA TBK

(SSIA)
End-of-day quote INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2021-04-11
498.00 IDR   -1.39%
04/17Sura Seme : SSIA Presentasi Korporasi – FY22
PU
04/06Sura Seme : SSIA'S Recovery Year - Exceptional Performance Iin All Three Major Business Sectors
PU
04/03PT Surya Semesta Internusa Tbk Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCompanyFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SURA SEME : SSIA Presentasi Korporasi – FY22

04/17/2023 | 11:13pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PT Surya Semesta Internusa Tbk ("SSIA")

Review Full Year 2022

www.suryainternusa.com

Surya Semesta Internusa in Summary

  • Milestone
  • Major Subsidiaries, Shareholders & Management
  • Investment Portfolio
  • Strategic Roadmap
  • Sustainability Strategy

FY22 Financial Highlights

  • Consolidated Revenue
  • Consolidated EBITDA
  • Consolidated Net Profit
  • Consolidated Balance Sheet

Table of Contents

Review of Business Segments

PROPERTY

  • PT Suryacipta Swadaya ("SCS")
  • PT TCP Internusa ("TCP")
  • PT Sitiagung Makmur ("SAM")

CONSTRUCTION

  • PT Nusa Raya Cipta ("NRCA")

HOSPITALITY

  • PT Suryalaya Anindita International ("SAI")
  • PT Ungasan Semesta Resort ("USR")
  • PT Surya Internusa Hotels ("SIH")

1

Surya Semesta Internusa in Summary

PT Surya Semesta Internusa Tbk

  • Operating track record in property sector can be traced back to over 50 years in early 1970s
  • Significant growth since IPO
    • Raised over IDR 545 billion equity(1)
    • Raised over IDR 1,600 billion in debt
    • Market cap increased from IDR0.6tn (IPO) to current IDR1.3tn(2)

2010

Launched

2006

opening

1996

Development of

Banyan Tree

the ultra-high-end

Ungasan

1991

Developed a

Banyan Tree

Resort, Bali

5-star Gran

Resort in

Developed

Meliã Hotel and

Ungasan, Bali

1976

Graha Surya

1,400 hectare

Internusa Office

industrial estate

Glodok Plaza

Building

development in

inauguration,

Karawang,

Indonesia's first

West Java

modern shopping

center in

Chinatown, Jakarta

Consolidated its

hospitality

business, PT

Entered into a

Suryalaya Anindita

Acquired

Listed on the

International

property

Developed

construction

Indonesia Stock

development

business,

Exchange

2008

company to develop

Meliã Bali Hotel,

PT Nusa

Golden Triangle

a 494-room,

Raya Cipta

1997

area

5-star hotel in

in Kuningan

Nusa Dua, Bali

1994

19711983

2017

Divestmet

2014

Cikopo Palimanan

2012

Acquired location

Toll road at 3X BV

permit of 2,000 ha

Issued IDR

in Subang, West

700 billion bond

Java

Distribute first

Launched first

dividend since IPO

BATIQA hotel in

in 1997

Karawang

  • Invested in -

Cikopo-Palimanan

Toll Road

Joint venture with

Mitsui & Co and

Grounbreaking

TICON in

Subang Smarpolitan

warehousing/

factory business

2020

Openning of Cikopo

- Palimanan toll

road

Conducted

IPO of

2015

stock split

Nusa Raya Cipta

on a ratio of

@ IDR 850 per share

1 : 4

2011

2013

Note: Timeline not to scale. (1) Including IDR 132bn raised in IPO. (2) Market data as of 31 December 2022.

building a better indonesia

3

Surya Semesta Internusa in Summary

Company Highlights

  • Established and commenced operations in 1971, SSIA's primary businesses are in construction, property and hospitality sectors
  • One of the Leading Listed Developers in Indonesia(1)
    • Market Capitalization of IDR 1,289bn / US$ 82mn
    • FY22 Total Equity of IDR 4,259bn / US$ 270mn
    • FY21 EBITDA(3) of IDR 182bn / US$ 12mn
    • FY22 EBITDA(3) of IDR 458bn / US$ 29mn
    • Established presence in thirteen Indonesian cities
  • Suryacipta City of Industry is the company's pioneer project with total location permit of 1,400 ha
  • Subang Smartpolitan is the company's largest project with total location permit of 2,717 ha

Note:

  1. Market data as of 31 December 2022, based on USD:IDR of 15,731
  2. Recurring revenue comprises that of hotel, rental, parking and maintenance.
  3. EBITDA defined as net income, before interest expenses, tax expenses, depreciation and amortization expenses, includes JO income (loss)

Shareholding Structure

8.6%

7.9%

7.7% 3.3%

72.5%

Core Businesses

Non-Recurring

Construction

Industrial Estate Land

Real Estate (Residential)

  • High rise buildings
  • Commercial and manufacturing facilities
  • Infrastructure
  • Suryacipta City of Industry
  • Subang Smartpolitan
  • Construction toll road

PT Arman Investments Utama

PT Persada Capital Investama

Intrepid Investments Limited

PT Surya Semesta Internusa Tbk

Others

Note: Shareholding as of 31 December 2022

Recurring(2)

Hotel

Rental, Parking & Maintenance

Warehouse & Factory

  • Resorts and Villas
  • Business Hotels
  • 5-starHotels

building a better indonesia

4

Disclaimer

PT Surya Semesta Internusa Tbk published this content on 18 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2023 03:12:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Chart PT SURYA SEMESTA INTERNUSA TBK
Duration : Period :
PT Surya Semesta Internusa Tbk Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Johannes Suriadjaja President Director & Head-Information Technology
Jok Tung The Finance Director
Hagianto Kumala President Commissioner
Emil Salim Vice President Commissioner
Steen Dahl Poulsen Commissioner
