SURA SEME : SSIA Posted Rp447 Billion of Revenue in 1Q21

Property

On property business unit, which mainly contributed from land sales of the Industrial estate, was challenged with delayed in investment decisions due to the lockdown in several countries. However, the industrial estate sector is anticipating an increased interest from technology-based and logistics sectors in the upcoming months.

In May 2021, the industrial estate business unit managed to post marketing sales of 7.5 hectares (of 20 hectares FY21 target) from Suryacipta City of Industry, Karawang. The total sales value amounted Rp129.2 billion.

SSIA property unit which consists of industrial estate revenue, maintenance fees, commercial rental & residential booked a revenue of Rp76.3billion in 1Q21, down by 12.2% from Rp86.9 billion in 1Q20.

PT Suryacipta Swadaya, which is the Company main business, booked revenue of Rp63.4 billion in 1Q21, compared to Rp70.8 billion in 1Q20, a decrease of 10.5%. Mainly due to decline in accounting land sales booked by about 96.4% compared to 1Q20 (Rp0.5 billion in 1Q21 vs Rp13.4 billion in 1Q20).

SLP Karawang, under PT SLP SURYA TICON INTERNUSA. As of 31 March 2021, it has total of 128,566 sqm rentable buildings or 80.2% from the total available land (160,255 sqm), the 1Q21 occupancy rate is about 76.4% compared to 87.0% occupancy rate in 1Q20.