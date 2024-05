PT Tembaga Mulia Semanan Tbk is an Indonesia-based company. The Company is primarily engaged in manufacturing of copper rod, copper wire, aluminum rod and aluminum wire products. The Company’s segments include Copper Rod and Wire, and Aluminum Rod. The Copper Rod and Wire segment produces copper rod and various sizes of copper wire. The Aluminum Rod segment produces EC grade rods, alloy rods and TAL rods. It is also engaged in metal recycling, such as copper and aluminum. The Company’s factory is located in Jalan Daan Mogot, Indonesia.