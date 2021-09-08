Log in
End-of-day quote INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE - 09/08
1455 IDR   -3.00%
Aluminium at more than 13-year high on supply concerns

09/08/2021 | 11:47pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Aluminium prices rose to their highest in more than 13 years on supply worries in top consumer China and fears of disruptions from major bauxite producer Guinea.

Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange advanced as much as 1.6% to $2,837.50 a tonne, the highest since August 2008.

The most-traded October aluminium contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange jumped as much as 2.7% to 22,425 yuan ($3,471.25) a tonne, a level unseen since March 2008.

Output curbs in China, the world's biggest aluminium producer, have weighed on stockpile availability, while political turmoil in Guinea, China's top provider of bauxite, added to the nervousness.

FUNDAMENTALS

* ShFE nickel hit a record 150,400 yuan a tonne, while LME nickel touched its highest since Feb. 22 at $19,980 a tonne, buoyed by low inventories and demand hopes from the stainless steel sector.

* LME copper advanced 0.7% to $9,312 a tonne at 0334 GMT, LME tin increased 0.9% to $32,505 a tonne, while ShFE copper fell 0.3% to 68,780 yuan a tonne and ShFE tin climbed 2% to 249,990 yuan a tonne.

* Indonesian tin miner PT Timah expects global tin prices to stay above $30,000 per tonne for the rest of the year amid low inventory condition of the metal, finance director Wibisono said on Wednesday.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click or

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian shares dropped, while the dollar held firm, in line with a cautious global mood as investors worried about the combination of slowing global growth and the potential tapering of central bank stimulus.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

1145 EU ECB Refinancing Rate Aug

1145 EU ECB Deposit Rate Aug

1230 US Initial Jobless Claim Weekly

-- Germany ECB Governing Council holds monetary

policy meeting

($1 = 6.4602 yuan) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


Financials
Sales 2021 14 213 B 0,99 B 0,99 B
Net income 2021 344 B 0,02 B 0,02 B
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 31,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 10 836 B 759 M 759 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,76x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 4 420
Free-Float 35,0%
Technical analysis trends PT TIMAH TBK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1 455,00 IDR
Average target price 1 575,00 IDR
Spread / Average Target 8,25%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mochtar Riza Pahlevi Tabrani President Director
M. Subuh Wibisono Finance Director
M. Alfan Baharudin President Commissioner
Budhi Darmawan Head-Information Technology
Agung Pratama Director-Operations & Production
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PT TIMAH TBK-2.02%783
MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL5.32%50 766
HINDUSTAN ZINC LIMITED38.01%18 922
XIAMEN TUNGSTEN CO., LTD.74.18%6 379
YUNNAN TIN COMPANY LIMITED95.54%5 681
NINGBO YUNSHENG CO., LTD.91.07%1 877