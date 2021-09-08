Aluminium at more than 13-year high on supply concerns

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Aluminium prices rose to their highest in
more than 13 years on supply worries in top consumer China and
fears of disruptions from major bauxite producer Guinea.
Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange
advanced as much as 1.6% to $2,837.50 a tonne, the highest since
August 2008.
The most-traded October aluminium contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange jumped as much as 2.7% to 22,425 yuan
($3,471.25) a tonne, a level unseen since March 2008.
Output curbs in China, the world's biggest aluminium
producer, have weighed on stockpile availability, while
political turmoil in Guinea, China's top provider of bauxite,
added to the nervousness.
FUNDAMENTALS
* ShFE nickel hit a record 150,400 yuan a tonne,
while LME nickel touched its highest since Feb. 22 at
$19,980 a tonne, buoyed by low inventories and demand hopes from
the stainless steel sector.
* LME copper advanced 0.7% to $9,312 a tonne at 0334
GMT, LME tin increased 0.9% to $32,505 a tonne, while
ShFE copper fell 0.3% to 68,780 yuan a tonne and ShFE
tin climbed 2% to 249,990 yuan a tonne.
* Indonesian tin miner PT Timah expects global tin
prices to stay above $30,000 per tonne for the rest of the year
amid low inventory condition of the metal, finance director
Wibisono said on Wednesday.
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian shares dropped, while the dollar held firm, in line
with a cautious global mood as investors worried about the
combination of slowing global growth and the potential tapering
of central bank stimulus.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
1145 EU ECB Refinancing Rate Aug
1145 EU ECB Deposit Rate Aug
1230 US Initial Jobless Claim Weekly
-- Germany ECB Governing Council holds monetary
policy meeting
($1 = 6.4602 yuan)
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)