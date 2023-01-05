Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Indonesia
  4. INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. PT TIMAH Tbk
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TINS   ID1000111800

PT TIMAH TBK

(TINS)
  Report
End-of-day quote INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-01-04
1125.00 IDR   -4.66%
01/05Pt Timah Tbk : Aan Was Able to Develop a Water Business
PU
2022Pt Timah Tbk : Commitment in Environmental Management, PT Timah Tbk Wins
PU
2022Pt Timah Tbk : Maintaining Environmental Sustainability With Sustainable Reclamation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PT TIMAH Tbk : Aan Was Able to Develop a Water Business

01/05/2023 | 09:58pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Aan Was Able to Develop a Water Business Again After Becoming a PT Timah Foster Partner, Adding Two Workers to Open a New Business
  • 06 January 2023
SHARE

WEST BANGKA -- Adriansah's (43) drinking water refill business has made rapid progress after becoming a fostered partner of PT Timah Tbk. The owner of the recycled water with the brand 'Water Zhe' can even employ two people to help run his business.

The resident of Jalan Menara Air, Dusun VII Belo Laut, previously only had refill water waiting at their shop. However, after becoming PT Timah Tbk's fostered partner, he received a capital injection to add more vehicles and gallons.

With more vehicles, they can add a shuttle service for customers. So that the number of customers continues to grow day by day.

To meet customer needs, the husband of Eka Tersia employs two people to pick up and pick up their customers' orders.

The man who is often called Aan said that at first they wanted to expand their business. However, they were constrained by capital, so after receiving information about PT Timah Tbk's PUMK program, they immediately took advantage of this program.

"I got information about this program from employees of PT Timah Tbk. After it was proposed and approved for capital from PT Timah Tbk, I bought vehicles and gallons. After that, many customers started," he said.

According to him, for the refill water business, many customers really want to be delivered and picked up at their water house.

"Because customers want to be delivered directly to their homes. After that, there are a lot of customers. So we employ two people to pick up water refills," he said.

He is grateful that the refill water business he is running is growing. So that he can develop other businesses by opening a grocery store business.

"Thank God we have a small shop next to the refill water business," explained Aan.

Aan admits that there are many benefits to being PT Timah's fostered partner. According to him, PT Timah's program apart from helping MSMEs also helps government programs.

"The PUMK loan has low interest, the procedure is not complicated, and it is assisted in the loan disbursement process. This program helps the government also create jobs for the community," he said.

He appreciates and hopes that the PUMK program can continue so that it can help MSME actors.

"I thank and appreciate PT Timah with its programs of concern for the community. Hopefully PT Timah will continue to progress, the benefits will be many, so that its programs for the community can continue," he concluded. (*)

Contact Person
Hotline Corcom PT Timah Tbk
Phone: 0821 7999 4285

Attachments

Disclaimer

PT Timah (Persero) Tbk published this content on 06 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2023 02:57:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about PT TIMAH TBK
01/05Pt Timah Tbk : Aan Was Able to Develop a Water Business
PU
2022Pt Timah Tbk : Commitment in Environmental Management, PT Timah Tbk Wins
PU
2022Pt Timah Tbk : Maintaining Environmental Sustainability With Sustainable Reclamation
PU
2022Pt Timah Tbk : Receiving Additional Capital from PT Timah Tbk, Kartika
PU
2022Pt Timah Tbk : Wins Gold Rank Asia Sustainability
PU
2022Pt Timah Tbk : Darminto's Palm Oil Plantation Expands After Becoming PT
PU
2022Pt Timah Tbk : Enriching Underwater Tourism in Bedukang Waters, PT Timah
PU
2022Pt Timah Tbk : Together with Permai Lestari Maritime Cooperative, PT Timah
PU
2022PT TIMAH Tbk Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
2022Pt Timah Tbk : Commemorating the 5th Anniversary of MIND ID, PT
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 11 366 B 0,73 B 0,73 B
Net income 2022 1 633 B 0,10 B 0,10 B
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,14x
Yield 2022 6,22%
Capitalization 8 379 B 535 M 535 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,74x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 4 560
Free-Float 35,0%
Chart PT TIMAH TBK
Duration : Period :
PT TIMAH Tbk Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PT TIMAH TBK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1 125,00 IDR
Average target price 1 775,00 IDR
Spread / Average Target 57,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Achmad Ardianto President Director
M. Krisna Sjarif Director-Finance, Compliance & Risk Management
Muhammad Alfan Baharudin President Commissioner
Budhi Darmawan Head-Information Technology
Didik Riyadi Head-Technical Division
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PT TIMAH TBK-3.85%565
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.4.84%55 744
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION7.37%48 875
MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL0.00%35 066
ANTOFAGASTA PLC4.21%18 438
HINDUSTAN ZINC LIMITED4.67%16 953