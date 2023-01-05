PT TIMAH Tbk : Aan Was Able to Develop a Water Business

06 January 2023 SHARE

WEST BANGKA -- Adriansah's (43) drinking water refill business has made rapid progress after becoming a fostered partner of PT Timah Tbk. The owner of the recycled water with the brand 'Water Zhe' can even employ two people to help run his business.

The resident of Jalan Menara Air, Dusun VII Belo Laut, previously only had refill water waiting at their shop. However, after becoming PT Timah Tbk's fostered partner, he received a capital injection to add more vehicles and gallons.

With more vehicles, they can add a shuttle service for customers. So that the number of customers continues to grow day by day.

To meet customer needs, the husband of Eka Tersia employs two people to pick up and pick up their customers' orders.

The man who is often called Aan said that at first they wanted to expand their business. However, they were constrained by capital, so after receiving information about PT Timah Tbk's PUMK program, they immediately took advantage of this program.

"I got information about this program from employees of PT Timah Tbk. After it was proposed and approved for capital from PT Timah Tbk, I bought vehicles and gallons. After that, many customers started," he said.

According to him, for the refill water business, many customers really want to be delivered and picked up at their water house.

"Because customers want to be delivered directly to their homes. After that, there are a lot of customers. So we employ two people to pick up water refills," he said.

He is grateful that the refill water business he is running is growing. So that he can develop other businesses by opening a grocery store business.

"Thank God we have a small shop next to the refill water business," explained Aan.

Aan admits that there are many benefits to being PT Timah's fostered partner. According to him, PT Timah's program apart from helping MSMEs also helps government programs.

"The PUMK loan has low interest, the procedure is not complicated, and it is assisted in the loan disbursement process. This program helps the government also create jobs for the community," he said.

He appreciates and hopes that the PUMK program can continue so that it can help MSME actors.

"I thank and appreciate PT Timah with its programs of concern for the community. Hopefully PT Timah will continue to progress, the benefits will be many, so that its programs for the community can continue," he concluded. (*)

