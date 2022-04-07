Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Indonesia
  4. INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. PT TIMAH Tbk
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TINS   ID1000111800

PT TIMAH TBK

(TINS)
End-of-day quote INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  04-06
1940.00 IDR   +2.37%
1940.00 IDR   +2.37%
PT TIMAH TBK : Adding Educational Facilities, PT Timah Tbk Hands Over
PU
PT TIMAH TBK : 55 PT Timah Tbk Fostered Partners Upgrades
PU
PT TIMAH TBK : In 2021, PT Timah Tbk Distributes CSR Rp54.31
PU
PT TIMAH Tbk : Adding Educational Facilities, PT Timah Tbk Hands Over

04/07/2022 | 11:49pm EDT
Adding Educational Facilities, PT Timah Tbk Hands Over Assistance to PAUD Permata Bunda I Badau Village
  • 07 April 2022
BELITUNG - To improve educational facilities and infrastructure for early childhood, PT Timah Tbk handed over assistance to Permata Bunda I PAUD, Badau Village, Badau District, Belitung Regency, Thursday (7/4/2022).

This assistance from PT Timah Tbk will be used to improve PAUD security, which is the installation of doors and trellises in the room that will be used as a school library.

The head of the Permata Bunda I PAUD in Badau Village, Sukarti, said that the room that would be used as a library was previously often entered by animals because it did not have a door.

This PAUD which has been established since 10 years ago has become a learning tool for children. Where currently there are 33 students who are studying at PAUD Permata Bunda I Badau Village.

"Thank you very much for the assistance from PT Timah Tbk," she said.

Sukarti said that they were constrained by the budget to be able to develop PAUD, because the current budget is still limited by relying on committee funds. Meanwhile, from the Department of Early Childhood DAK funds, the allocation has been determined.

Therefore, Sukarti is very grateful for the assistance from PT Timah Tbk, and the assistance will be put to good use.

"In the future, we really hope that PT Timah Tbk will provide assistance, especially facilities such as fences," she said.*

PT Timah (Persero) Tbk published this content on 07 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 03:48:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 16 742 B 1,16 B 1,16 B
Net income 2022 1 571 B 0,11 B 0,11 B
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,20x
Yield 2022 1,80%
Capitalization 14 449 B 1 005 M 1 005 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,86x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 4 606
Free-Float 35,0%
Managers and Directors
Mochtar Riza Pahlevi Tabrani President Director
M. Subuh Wibisono Finance Director
M. Alfan Baharudin President Commissioner
Budhi Darmawan Head-Information Technology
Agung Pratama Director-Operations & Production
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PT TIMAH TBK33.33%982
MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-93.89%32 330 608
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.15.17%69 917
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION18.99%56 350
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.40.04%22 707
ANTOFAGASTA PLC25.40%21 603