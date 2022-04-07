PT TIMAH Tbk : Adding Educational Facilities, PT Timah Tbk Hands Over

07 April 2022 SHARE

BELITUNG - To improve educational facilities and infrastructure for early childhood, PT Timah Tbk handed over assistance to Permata Bunda I PAUD, Badau Village, Badau District, Belitung Regency, Thursday (7/4/2022).

This assistance from PT Timah Tbk will be used to improve PAUD security, which is the installation of doors and trellises in the room that will be used as a school library.

The head of the Permata Bunda I PAUD in Badau Village, Sukarti, said that the room that would be used as a library was previously often entered by animals because it did not have a door.

This PAUD which has been established since 10 years ago has become a learning tool for children. Where currently there are 33 students who are studying at PAUD Permata Bunda I Badau Village.

"Thank you very much for the assistance from PT Timah Tbk," she said.

Sukarti said that they were constrained by the budget to be able to develop PAUD, because the current budget is still limited by relying on committee funds. Meanwhile, from the Department of Early Childhood DAK funds, the allocation has been determined.

Therefore, Sukarti is very grateful for the assistance from PT Timah Tbk, and the assistance will be put to good use.

"In the future, we really hope that PT Timah Tbk will provide assistance, especially facilities such as fences," she said.*