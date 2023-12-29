29 December 2023 SHARE

PANGKALPINANG -- Since 2008, Dahlena has started a business making fish ampiang with the Ampiang Fish Raisyah brand. Dahlena has gone through ups and downs in building a typical culinary business in the Bangka Belitung Islands Province.

Dahlena is one of PT Timah Tbk's partners who still exists today, experiencing ups and downs in business has not made her give up hope in developing her business.

When COVID-19 hit the Bangka Belitung Islands Province, Dahlena's business was left in limbo, she almost went bankrupt. But now he can get up to develop his ampiang fish business.

He said that when he first started his business, there were not many MSMEs producing fish Ampiang. At first, he was just trying to process the abundant fish into ampiang.

"At first I saw a lot of ciu fish that didn't run out at TPI, I was also offered by my sister whether I wanted fish or not. Finally, I tried making it for fun. It turned out that my ampiang was liked, so I started making it little by little and started ordering lots of people," Dahlena's story.

Apart from making fish ampiang, he produces squid egg ampiang and kericu. He markets his products in gift shops, supermarkets, and online marketing.

"Marketing is not only in Bangka but also in several areas such as Jakarta, Batam, and several other areas," he said.

According to Dahlena, PT Timah Tbk's PUMK program has helped her business continue to exist today. Apart from helping with capital, PT Timah Tbk also helps promote its products through exhibitions.

"I was once invited by PT Timah Tbk to an exhibition in Jakarta. Apart from that, our products are also often brought along when PT Timah Tbk participates in exhibitions, so this is one form of promotion carried out by PT Timah Tbk," he said.

Recently, he said, PT Timah Tbk also helped facilitate its products to obtain halal certification for free. As is known, halal certification is one of the attractions for consumers to buy products.

"I was also facilitated by PT Timah Tbk to get halal certification and this was free. Because if you pay it's not bad. I'm very grateful to be able to help PT Timah Tbk," he said.

He said that he received many benefits from becoming a partner developed by PT Timah Tbk. Apart from helping with marketing, they are also involved in various training.

"I hope that PT Timah Tbk's PUMK program can continue because this is very helpful and makes it easier for MSMEs to develop their businesses," he said. (*)